Who are the lawyers leading the fake cases against President Trump? I’ve read all this stuff before but never put the pieces together. It’s complicated and messy. I decided to do that today - for you and me. I think we need to know who the players are, what motivates them and what they have planned for 2024 - if we intend to stop it.

You can thank Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit & Sundance of the Conservative Treehouse for their excellent research and dot connecting!

GATEWAY PUNDIT: Many of the actors behind the US Deep State (shadow government) are well publicized, such as FBI’s James Comey, Robert Mueller, and Peter Strzok.

However, one of the most calculating and devious is Mary McCord, who flies under the public’s radar screen.

Mary McCord’s resume reads Deep State, and she uses it to influence and manipulate policy decision-making and to conduct slander campaigns against citizens at large who criticize the Federal government’s assault on personal freedoms.

Notably, McCord was appointed by House Speaker - Democrat Nancy Pelosi - to the U.S. House of Representatives J6 Task Force following January 6, 2021.

McCord is also a member of the far-left National Task Force on Election Crises, which aims to address “systemic vulnerabilities in our election systems.”

McCord is a frequent political commentator using the J6 protests to promote the bogus narrative of “right-wing extremism” and the need for a new terrorism statute for a pre-crime unit, which focuses primarily on bogus white domestic extremism.

FISA Court

McCord, the 2016 head of the DOJ’s national security division, reviewed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) surveillance warrants targeting Carter Page, a former Trump campaign advisor. The application was based on the fraudulent claims of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s Democratic-funded dossier.

Later, the DOJ acknowledged in declassified documents that the warrants lacked rigorous standards for probable cause due to multiple inaccuracies and omissions.

The Supreme Court declined to review Carter Page’s defamation lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the infamous Perkins Coie law firm. Chief DNC election lawyer Mark Elias also worked for Hillary Clinton and Perkins Coie.

Here’s where it gets bad…Supreme Chief Justice Roberts appoints the star-chamber judges to the FISA court.

Roberts’ special assistant to the council was Mary McCord’s husband, Sheldon Snook, from 2014 – 2020. Things that make you go Hmmm…

In 2021, McCord was appointed to the FISA court as amicus curiae, “friend of the court,” to assist the FISA court cases. In light of her connection with Carter Page’s fraudulent FISA warrant, her appointment is to help in rubber stamping warrant applications and further evidence the FISA court has gone rogue.

U.S. Mayor Conference

McCord also advises the United States Mayor Conference on strategies to combat hate speech and domestic terrorism. These are strategies against the freedom of expression used to shame and guilt slander individuals and deny them of their Bill of Rights through local ordinances.

Atlantic Council

McCord is a paid nonresident senior fellow with the nonprofit think tank Atlantic Council, funded partly by US and foreign governments. Think of the Atlantic Council as a coven of globalists. McCord uses the Atlantic Council platform to promote her narrative of domestic violence extremism.

Anti-Trump Lawfare Spokesperson

McCord appears frequently on the government media circuit, providing analysis and commentary advocating for Trump’s impeachment, civil cases, and the criminal case for mishandling classified documents. She publishes editorial opinion hit pieces in the New York Times and Washington Post. She is also a political analyst for MSNBC.

Resurrection of the Praetorian Guard

In Ancient Rome, the Praetorian Guard served as bodyguards and intelligence agents for Roman emperors. They were involved in Roman politics, overthrew emperors, and appointed their successors. The US alphabet intelligence agencies are the new Praetorian Guard, and card-carrying members like Mary McCord carry out their subversive duties to the detriment of the US Constitution.

SUNDANCE: [Gateway Pundit] starts to scratch the surface, but if people ever decide to dig, I mean really dig, they will find that Mary McCord is a thread that unravels some of the biggest undiscovered background stories in DC media.

Including: (1) The likely leaker of Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Kislyak, and (2) the almost certain leaker of the Supreme Court “Dobbs Decision” (SCOTUS returning abortion to the states that was leaked by someone.)

If there is one corrupt DC player who has escaped scrutiny for her corrupt endeavors, it would be Mary McCord. More than any other Lawfare operative within Main Justice, Mary McCord sits at the center of every table in the manufacturing of cases against Donald Trump.

Mary McCord’s husband is Sheldon Snook; he was the right hand to the legal counsel of Chief Justice John Roberts.

[THE HUSBAND-WIFE LEAKER TEAM]

When the Carter Page FISA application was originally assembled by the FBI and DOJ, there was initial hesitancy from within the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) about submitting the application, because it did not have enough citations in evidence.

That’s why the Steele Dossier ultimately became important. It was the Steele Dossier that provided the push, the legal cover needed for the DOJ-NSD to submit the application for a Title-1 surveillance warrant against the campaign of Donald J. Trump.

When the application was finally assembled for submission to the FISA court, the head of the DOJ-NSD was John Carlin. Carlin quit working for the DOJ-NSD in late September 2016 just before the final application was submitted (October 21,2016). John Carlin was replaced by Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Mary McCord.

♦ When the FISA application was finally submitted (approved by Deputy AG Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey), it was Mary McCord who did the actual process of filing the application and gaining the Title-1 surveillance warrant.

A few months later, February 2017, with Donald Trump now in office as President, it was Mary McCord who went with Deputy AG Sally Yates to the White House to confront White House legal counsel Don McGahn over the Michael Flynn interview with FBI agents. The surveillance of Flynn’s calls was presumably done under the auspices and legal authority of the FISA application Mary McCord previously was in charge of submitting.

♦ At the time the Carter Page application was filed (October 21, 2016), Mary McCord’s chief legal counsel inside the office was a DOJ-NSD lawyer named Michael Atkinson. In his role as the legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD, it was Atkinson’s job to review and audit all FISA applications submitted from inside the DOJ. Essentially, Atkinson was the DOJ internal compliance officer in charge of making sure all FISA applications were correctly assembled and documented.

♦ When the anonymous CIA whistleblower complaint was filed against President Trump for the Ukraine call with President Zelensky, the Intelligence Community Inspector General had to change the rules for the complaint to allow an anonymous submission. Prior to this change, all intelligence whistleblowers had to put their name on the complaint.

It was this 2019 IGIC who changed the rules. Who was the Intelligence Community Inspector General? Michael Atkinson.

When ICIG Michael Atkinson turned over the newly authorized anonymous whistleblower complaint to the joint House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee (Schiff and Nadler chairs), who did Michael Atkinson give the complaint to? Mary McCord.

Yes, after she left main justice, Mary McCord took the job of working for Chairman Jerry Nadler and Chairman Adam Schiff as the chief legal advisor inside the investigation that led to the construction of articles of impeachment against President Trump.

As a consequence, Mary McCord received the newly permitted anonymous whistleblower complaint from her old office colleague, Michael Atkinson.

♦ During his investigation of the Carter Page application, Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovered an intentional lie inside the Carter Page FISA application which his team eventually tracked to FBI counterintelligence division lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith.

Eventually Clinesmith was criminally charged with fabricating evidence (changed wording on an email) in order to intentionally falsify the underlying evidence in the FISA submission.

When John Durham took the Clinesmith indictment to court, the judge in the case was James Boasberg.

♦ In addition to being a DC criminal judge, James Boasberg is also a FISA court judge who signed-off on one of the renewals for the FISA application that was submitted using fraudulent evidence fabricated by Kevin Clinesmith. In essence, the presiding judge over the FISA court, Boasberg, was the FISC judge who was tricked by Clinesmith, and now the criminal court judge in charge of determining Clinesmith’s legal outcome. Judge Boasberg eventually sentenced Clinesmith to 6 months probation.

As an outcome of continued FISA application fraud and wrongdoing by the FBI, in their exploitation of searches of the NSA database, Presiding FISC Judge James Boasberg appointed an amici curiae advisor to the court who would monitor the DOJ-NSD submissions and ongoing FBI activities.

Who did James Boasberg select as a FISA court amicus? Mary McCord.

Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (that Trump was undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense. However, McCord didn’t just disappear in 2017 when she retired from the DOJ-NSD. She resurfaced as part of the Lawfare group assembly after the mid-term election in 2018.

THIS IS THE KEY.



Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:

“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.” “That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added.

Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord worked for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme against Trump.

♦ SUNDANCE SUMMARY: Mary McCord submitted the original false FISA application to the court using the demonstrably false Steele Dossier. Mary McCord participated in the framing of Michael Flynn. Mary McCord worked with ICIG Michael Atkinson to create a fraudulent whistleblower complaint against President Trump; and Mary McCord used that manipulated complaint to assemble articles of impeachment on behalf of the joint House Intel and Judiciary Committee against President Trump. Mary McCord then took up a defensive position inside the FISA court to protect the DOJ and FBI from sunlight upon all the aforementioned corrupt activity.

What happened next….they tapped Mary McCord to go after Trump in the “classified documents” case:

November 3, 2021 – In Washington DC – “Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee has tapped Mary McCord , who once ran the Justice Department’s National Security Division, for representation in its fight to obtain former President Donald Trump’s White House records.

That’s the context; now I want to go back a little.

First, when did Mary McCord become “amicus” to the FISA court?

ANSWER: When the court (Boasberg) discovered IG Michael Horowitz was investigating the fraudulent FISA application. In essence, the FISA Court appointed the person who submitted the fraudulent filing, to advise on any ramifications from the fraudulent filing. See how that works?

Now, let’s go deeper….

When Mary McCord went to the White House with Sally Yates to talk to White House counsel Don McGahn about the Flynn call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak, and the subsequent CBS interview with VP Pence, where Pence’s denial of any wrongdoing took place, the background narrative in the attack against Flynn was the Logan Act.

The construct of the Logan Act narrative was pure Lawfare, and Deputy AG Sally Yates with Acting NSD AAG Mary McCord were the architects.

Why was the DOJ National Security Division concerned with a conflict between what Pence said on CBS and what Flynn said about his conversations with Kislyak?

This is where a big mental reset is needed.

Flynn did nothing wrong. The incoming National Security Advisor can say anything he wants with the Russian ambassador, short of giving away classified details of any national security issue. In December of 2016, if Michael Flynn wanted to say Obama was an a**hole, and the Trump administration disagreed with everything he ever did, the incoming NSA was free to do so. There was simply nothing wrong with that conversation – regardless of content.

So, why were McCord and Yates so determined to make an issue in media and in confrontation with the White House? Why did the DOJ-NSD even care? This is the part that people overlooked when the media narrative was driving the news cycle. People got too stuck in the weeds and didn’t ask the right questions.

Some entity, we discover later was the FBI counterintelligence division, was monitoring Flynn’s calls. They transcribed a copy of the call between Flynn and Kislyak, and that became known as the “Flynn Cuts” as described within internal documents, and later statements.

After the Flynn/Kislyak conversation was leaked to the media, Obama asked ODNI Clapper how that call got leaked. Clapper went to the FBI on 1/4/17 and asked FBI Director James Comey. Comey gave Clapper a copy of the Flynn Cuts which Clapper then took back to the White House to explain to Obama.

Obama’s White House counsel went bananas, because Clapper had just walked directly into the Oval Office with proof the Obama administration was monitoring the incoming National Security Advisor. Obama’s plausible deniability of the surveillance was lost as soon as Clapper walked in with the written transcript.

That was the motive for the 1/5/17 Susan Rice memo, and the reason for Obama to emphasize “by the book” three times.

It wasn’t that Obama didn’t know already; it was that a document trail now existed (likely a CYA from Comey) that took away Obama’s plausible deniability of knowledge.

The entire January 5th meeting was organized to mitigate this issue.

Knowing the Flynn Cuts were created simultaneously with the phone call, and knowing how it was quickly decided to use the Logan Act as a narrative against Flynn and Trump, we can be very sure both McCord and Yates had read that transcript before they went to the White House. [Again, this is the entire purpose of them going to the White House to confront McGahn with their manufactured concerns.]

So, when it comes to ‘who leaked’ the reality of the Flynn/Kislyak call to the media, the entire predicate for the Logan Act violation – in hindsight – I would bet a donut it was Mary McCord.

But wait, there’s more….

Now we go back to McCord’s husband, Sheldon Snook.

Sheldon was working for the counsel to Chief Justice John Roberts. The counsel to the Chief Justice has one job, to review the legal implications of issues before the court and advise Justice John Roberts. The counsel to the Chief Justice knows everything happening in the court and is the sounding board for any legal issues impacting the Supreme Court.

In his position as the right hand of the counsel to the chief justice, Sheldon Snook would know everything happening inside the court.

At the time, there was nothing bigger inside the court than the Alito opinion known as the Dobb’s Decision – the returning of abortion law to the states. Without any doubt, the counsel to Chief Justice Roberts would have that decision at the forefront of his advice and counsel. By extension, this puts the actual written Alito opinion in the orbit of Sheldon Snook.

After the Supreme Court launched a heavily publicized internal investigation into the leaking of the Dobbs decision (Alito opinion), something interesting happened. Sheldon Snook left his position. If you look at the timing of the leak, the investigation and the Sheldon Snook exit, the circumstantial evidence looms large.

Of course, given the extremely high stakes, the institutional crisis with the public discovering the office of the legal counsel to the Chief Justice likely leaked the decision, such an outcome would be catastrophic for the institutional credibility. In essence, it would be Robert’s office who leaked the opinion to the media.

If you were Chief Justice John Roberts and desperately needed to protect the integrity of the court, making sure such a thermonuclear discovery was never identified would be paramount. Under the auspices of motive, Sheldon Snook would exit quietly. Which is exactly what happened.

Last point. Remember the stories of the J6 investigative staff all going to work for Jack Smith on the investigation of Donald Trump? Well, Mary McCord was a member of that team; all indications are that her background efforts continue today as a quiet member of the Special Counsel team that is still attacking Donald Trump.

McCord has been involved in everything and she has plans to stop President Trump when he wins the White House legitimately for the third time in 2024.

Mary McCord: “We’re already starting to put together a team to think through the most damaging types of things that he [Trump] might do so that we’re ready to bring lawsuits if we have to."

Who is Mary McCord? Mary B. McCord is an American lawyer, national security analyst, and former government official. For almost 20 years, McCord served as a federal prosecutor in the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. She was also Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice.

McCord was the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017 and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security from 2014 to 2016.

McCord graduated from Georgetown University Law School and served as a law clerk for Judge Thomas Hogan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

There is NO record online of her past. I did a search for her parents and her family and came up empty. I wanted to find out what drives her. What her pedigree is.

One possibility is that her father is James W. McCord Jr. - who was a CIA spy behind Watergate, took the fall and framed Nixon. McCord died in obscurity in 2017 and his obituary listed NO family members. His death was not even reported until 2019. Very odd. He was born in 1924 - the age is about right to be Mary’s father. That would explain everything. Her father was CIA - she is CIA. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..

If you have any information on McCord’s family - please send it my way at peggy16280@gmail.com.

As I said - Mary has plans to stop Trump from winning again. She told NBC that.

We citizen journalists need to start investigating the underlying organizers of all this. People like Norman Eisen, Andrew Weissmann, Ben Wittes & Mary McCord. And their financial backers: Brookings, CREW, Soros’ Open Society. Jack Smith is just a useful tool.

Norm Eisen, Mary McCord and Andrew Weissmann are the lawyers behind all the fake legal strategies for the various state and federal prosecutions against Trump. Mary McCord actually uses her Georgetown students to run ops against Republicans.

They are always spewing their lawfare BS on MSNBC & CNN.

SUNDANCE: The New York City (Letitia James) and Atlanta (Fani Willis) cases are being run out of DC by the shadow lawfare group headed by Weissmann and McCord. Deputy DOJ AG Monaco is the bridge that connects all 3 cases to Jack Smith, Letitia James, Fani Willis.

President Trump knows ALL THIS! Now you do too!

