I don’t know what will happen next with Iran, or when, but I do know that the United States has surrounded Iran with more firepower than ever before and every nation has now emptied their embassies in Iran. President Trump promised the Iranian people that “help was on the way” and I believe he will keep his promise in one way or another.

The United States has assembled one of its largest military footprints in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq invasion. This includes two aircraft carrier strike groups:

The USS Abraham Lincoln (already operating in the Arabian Sea since late January 2026, with its associated destroyers and aircraft).

The USS Gerald R. Ford (the Navy’s newest and largest carrier, recently redirected from other duties and approaching or arriving in the region, accompanied by additional destroyers and over 5,000 personnel).

This has brought the total naval presence to around 14–17 warships (including guided-missile destroyers and cruisers equipped with Tomahawk missiles), plus extensive air assets. Reports indicate over 150 additional U.S. aircraft (fighters like F-22s, F-35s, F-15s/F-16s, bombers, refuelers, and support planes) have been surged to bases in the Middle East, Europe, and nearby areas.

Multiple countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Communist China, and others, are evacuating non-essential embassy staff and family members. Here’s what President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have recently said:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Well, they should make a deal but they don’t want to quite go far enough, It’s too bad. Look, we’ve been playing with them for 47 years, and that’s a long time. They don’t want to say the keywords “We are not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

They just can’t quite get there. They want to enrich a little. You don’t have to enrich when you have that much oil. I’m not happy with the negotiation. I say no enrichment.

We’re negotiating right now, but they’re not getting to the right answer. And we’re not going to see people - we’re not going to see what’s happened for 47 years keep going. For 47 years, we’ve been doing this with them.

The Obama deal was the worst deal. Nobody ever saw a deal so stupid. Right now, if you did the Obama deal - if that held, if I didn’t terminate it - Iran would have a nuclear weapon, and it would be a whole different ballgame.

That Obama deal was one of the worst, one of the dumbest deals I’ve ever seen. First of all, it was very short-term; it would long be over. You know that. It would be - but I terminated it. But if I didn’t, it would be over by now anyway.

The Obama deal - what he did was one of the dumber deals. I’ve seen a lot of dumb deals, that would be one of the dumber deals.”

BTW - that deal was negotiated with the help of Oman!

RUBIO: “Today I designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. For decades the Iranian regime has cruelly detained innocent Americans and citizens of other nations to use as political leverage. Iran must end this abhorrent practice and immediately free all unjustly detained Americans.

On enrichment, let me put it to you this way. If, in fact, what you’re interested in is a peaceful nuclear program, you can do it like most of the countries in the world do it, which is they have above-ground reactors and they import the fuel.

We have deals now to do that with countries. If what they really wanted was energy from it, they could do small modular reactors, which is something that’s quite affordable and achievable for a lot of countries.

But when you say we want to enrich deep underground, and you have a history in the past of enriching to 20 and even 60 percent, plus you’re building missiles that could potentially carry warheads, that doesn’t sound to me like someone who’s a country that’s not interested in building weapons.

Iran doesn’t need to enrich in order to have nuclear energy. They don’t need nuclear energy, by the way. They have plenty of natural gas.

But if they wanted nuclear energy, they could have it the way other countries have it. The fact that they refuse to get it that way, the fact that they insist not just on enrichment but on enrichment in locations located inside of mountains, is – I think you would have to lack common sense to not know what that means or what that could mean.”

The nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi in Geneva with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and indirectly with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

What’s next? Nobody knows. A week ago Trump said Iran had some 10 days to make a decision on their nuclear enrichment program.

“You can’t have peace in the Middle East if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Last year, on June 19, 2025, Trump said that he would decide if he was going to approve an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites within 2 weeks.

Three days later, on June 22, 2025, the Trump-approved bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites happened.

Trump’s last public warning on Venezuela happened just 8 hours before Maduro was captured.

That means anything is possible at any time. He always says something will happen within 10 days or two weeks or so - but I’ve learned that could mean in a few hours, tomorrow, 6 months from now, or not at all.

The FOG OF WAR. President Trump is CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT on purpose.

