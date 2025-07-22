HOW DID I GET INVOLVED IN POLITICS AND WHAT DID I LEARN

PART 1

People have asked me how and why I started writing a newsletter about politics. I thought it was time to share some background on my story and what happened to me personally in Minnesota. I learned quite a bit about what goes on “behind the scenes” in politics in Minnesota and also learned who to trust and who not to trust. I didn’t just read about it – I lived it.

I’m not going to name names or provide screenshots of evidence of my allegations so they can be used against me. You can choose to believe me or not. I don’t care. Here goes:

In 2015, I met a man I’ll call Adrian while walking around Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. Adrian struggled with alcohol addiction (I am an alcoholic with 30 years of sobriety) and I first started talking to him to try to convince him to stop drinking and come to a meeting with me. He never did go to a meeting with me but he did stop drinking for short periods of time – and seemed to want to quit - and I saw hope. I thought God put him in my path.

Anyway, for months I would meet him once a week and we would walk around the lakes for hours. He was from New York and used to be the chief financial officer for an organization but lost everything (likely due to drinking) and was now a cab driver. He was extremely intelligent, well-versed in domestic and foreign affairs and grew up listening to talk radio in New York.

My dad was also extremely intelligent and a cab driver so perhaps there were parallels there. I asked Adrian how he became so savvy and he said: "I talk to people in my cab, I read what people say directly on Twitter and I listen to talk radio. I don't watch TV."

Anyway, over that summer he educated me on what he knew about politics and about world affairs. Up until that point, I didn’t care about politics and I spent my entire life focusing on myself and my business and my career. My dad was a Republican and I voted Republican but I spent little time analyzing candidates. My mother wasn’t political at all and always said: "You can’t fight City Hall."

Frankly, up until 2015, I didn’t view my vote as that important at all. I was a researcher for a living but I researched for OTHER people and OTHER businesses – not myself.

I was embarrassed and ashamed at how little I knew of the issues that Adrian talked about and I wanted to learn more and I wanted to learn it now. I am a quick study. Adrian told me to open an account on Twitter and follow his radio friends from New York and start debating with others on his feed. At the time, the only social media account I had was Facebook and I only had a few personal friends there.

I opened an account on Twitter. That was the first time I started debating with left-wing “trolls” and right-wing “influencers” on social media. At the time, the big push on BOTH SIDES was to eliminate both Trump & Bernie from the list of possible candidates for President. The consensus on Twitter was that Jeb Bush was going to win the GOP nomination and Hillary was going to win the Democrat nomination.

Both Trump and Bernie were seen as losers and on the way out. It was basically a foregone conclusion in the Twitter-verse – meaning that was the party line from both sides.

I learned quickly by being on Twitter that I knew NOTHING about politics and I learned even more quickly that almost everybody debating on Twitter is a PAID LIAR.

I honed my debating and my political research skills over the next few months. The more I learned about the candidates – the more I realized how little I knew. So, I decided to put together a spreadsheet of each candidate (on both sides) and look at their history, their positions, their successes, their failures, their words and their actions.

Before I began that exercise, I was leaning toward voting for Jeb Bush simply because he was the leading Republican. However, most of my female friends in Minnesota were liberal Democrats and they were all for Hillary – so I even considered voting for Hillary simply because she was a woman and so was I. That’s how little thought I gave it before my analysis.

By the end of 2015, I completed my analysis and knew, without a doubt, that Trump was the ONLY candidate on either side with the experience to run America - like a business - and his positions over the years were consistent and remarkably solid, well documented and doable. I didn’t expect to like Trump that much – I had watched him occasionally on The Apprentice and I wasn’t really a fan of his personality on that show.

But I went back in time and watched Trump's old interviews on CNN and NBC and on Oprah and saw an intelligent, thoughtful man – with a vision and the tenacity to get things done - that I could trust. I realized that he was probably able to MIRROR the room when he spoke – meaning he talked to people in a language that they could understand and in a tone that mirrored their own – which is a trait of highly intelligent and persuasive people.

I also learned that Hillary was the WORST choice of a candidate of them all. Her history was filled with deception, inconsistency and lots of unanswered questions. She also covered for Bill - which was gross.

Jeb Bush dropped out of the race in February 2016, Hillary became the official Democrat nominee in June 2016 and Trump became the official nominee in July 2016.

From February 2016 to November 2016, I promoted Trump several hours each day on Twitter – where nobody knew who I was. I got to know all the “influencers” on Twitter back then and was able to get my follower count up to 40,000 – which was a big deal back then. I learned which pundits I could trust and which pundits were in it for themselves or were being paid by outsiders.

I could tell there was a groundswell of young men ALL OVER THE WORLD who supported Trump and I believed he had a real shot of winning the White House against Hillary – while others said it was impossible. The polls back then were 90% Hillary, 10% Trump.

My liberal friends in Minnesota were all on the Hillary bandwagon so I never discussed politics with them and I never posted anything on Facebook (where they all had accounts) about politics. They had no idea what I was doing in my spare time.

One weekend in August 2016, I had a group of female friends to my cabin for some fun in the sun. They were all Hillary supporters and they assumed I was too. They would tell me how they loved her white pantsuits and how great it was that America was going to finally have a female President and I would just nod and smile.

One night, after I thought everybody went to bed, I was out on the porch on my laptop (in the dark) debating with somebody on Twitter about how Trump was going to win.

One of the women (let’s call her Marian) came up behind me (I didn’t hear her approach) and she saw what I was doing online and said: “Trump? You’re for Trump?” I said yes. She said: “OMG – why?” I said: “I studied them all and I think he’s the best candidate. If you’d like to see my research, I can show you.” She said: “No thanks. I can’t believe you aren’t voting for Hillary. That makes no sense.” She turned and went to bed.

The next day she said nothing but I saw her huddled with the other ladies talking about something and I assumed it was about my support for Trump. Their attitude toward me was never the same – and these were women I had known, and loved, for years.

That fall I went to several events and gatherings in Minnesota that were supposed to be non-political and non-partisan but they were filled with people (and invited politicians) promoting Hillary and bashing Trump. All that did was push me further into the Trump camp.

Marian and her friends began spreading the fact that I was a Trump supporter to everyone they could think off. How do I know? Because people would come up to me and say: “I hear you’re voting for Trump! Why on earth would you do that?”

One evening at dinner with a group of both male and female friends, right before the election, Marian stood up in the restaurant and pointed a finger at me and said: “Hey, Peggy, why don’t you tell everybody why you’re voting for Trump!” Another woman said: “What? We thought you were smarter than that.” A man at the table came over and said: “Well, I’m voting Hillary and my vote will cancel out yours, thank goodness.”

I started to cry and I don’t cry publicly very often. I couldn’t believe my “friends” could be so cruel. Two male friends came over and gave me a hug and told me to ignore them but they said nothing else in my defense. One of the women came over and said: “We didn’t mean to hurt your feelings but it makes no sense why you’re voting for Trump. Explain it to me. For years, we’ve always thought that you are the smartest person in the room and, if you’re voting for Trump, it’s very confusing.”

I said: “Do you really want to know or are you just pacifying me now?” She said: “No, I don’t really want to know about Trump. I’m voting Hillary. She's going to win and then what you say won't matter."

After that, I started posting pro-Trump posts on Facebook PUBLICLY and to all my friends. I didn't care what people thought anymore and I knew Trump was the ONLY choice. I decided that if my “friends” were going to hate me anyway – I may as well find out who the other “haters” were. I quickly did.

Trump won the election the following week. I expected my “friends” to acknowledge that I was right or at least congratulate me. They did not. They said nothing.

In fact, after Trump won there were people at restaurants and gatherings who would stand up and say: "If you voted for Trump, we don't want you here and you can leave NOW." Seriously - that's what it was like in Minnesota in 2016.

The next part of my story will be how I became involved with politics in Minnesota and what I learned about what goes on behind the scenes - particularly what I learned about the RINOs and the Koch Libertarian saboteurs. It will shock you.

