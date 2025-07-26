This is PART 2 of the story of my journey into politics in Minnesota. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find PART 1 here:

After President Trump won in 2016, I posted this on Facebook to all my friends. It was the SECOND political post I ever made on Facebook:

“I am one of the 60 plus million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. I was raised Republican. I never really studied the issues. I never really debated policy. I just went to the polling place on election day and filled in the boxes that said R for Republican and went home. Sometimes I won. Sometimes I didn't. I never thought it really mattered.

This year was different. I joined Twitter. I started talking to people all over the world. I saw the world as it was through the eyes of its people, not through the filter of the biased media elite. It was an entirely different world. I learned that the media spoon feeds us the narrative they want us to hear. I learned that what politicians say and do are two entirely different things.

I learned that the people who protest in our streets and rallies are mostly paid agitators, not real people. I learned that open borders and refugee resettlement is big business and is supported by, and paid for, by global trafficking groups and politicians who want to change the demographics of their states and countries for votes and by wealthy corporations who want more profit from cheap labor.

I learned that the Wall Street banksters who own our country through debt slavery actually choose most of our Presidents and their cabinets.

For example, Bill Clinton stated openly that he wanted to bring in Middle Eastern and Somali refugees to REBUILD DETROIT rather than allow American youth to do the job. Why? Because Clinton said that: "Foreigners work harder than Americans. The African-Americans in Michigan are never-do-wells." Yes, Bill Clinton said that on camera.

Many black & Hispanic voters left Hillary Clinton – for Donald Trump - in this last election. Why? They are waking up. Over 15% of minorities voted for Trump or did not vote at all. They are tired of being told lies and seeing no progress from their party - the Democrat party.

Our inner cities are a nightmare. Our border is wide open. 90% of people who graduate college don't work in their field of study. 50% work in jobs that don’t even require a college degree – but they paid for one anyway. College tuition is skyrocketing and becoming less and less relevant and student debt is out of control.

We have lost tens of thousands of manufacturing plants to Communist China and ripped the guts out of that middle class path to prosperity. Today, Government jobs outnumber private sector jobs. We don't make anything anymore. Our trade deficit is almost a trillion dollars and nobody has a real plan on how to fix it – except Trump. Think of it.

We need to give our young men and women a path to prosperity. We need to stop drugs and open borders migration from poisoning our youth and bankrupting our nation. We need leaders like President Trump to help us do that.

I've been called a bigot, racist, misogynist, stupid, a bully, xenophobic, and every other slur in the book simply because I voted for President Trump. Everyone who knows me and my family knows that’s not true. We all vote for the person we believe will best serve our country. That’s what I did. I hope we can unite and respect our differences and give our new President a chance. Trump wants to fix our inner cities, infrastructure and give our youth a future. That works for me.”

Immediately after posting that on Facebook, in November 2016, I was attacked by many of my so-called ‘friends’ and contacted privately through email by two of my closest female friends (both liberals) who told me to be quiet and stop posting about politics. I declined to do so and I actually increased my political posts. I don’t like to be told what to do.

From 2017-2018, during the first two years of Trump’s 1st term, I lost many of my former liberal Minnesota ‘friends’ on Facebook but my overall friend and follower count grew on Facebook to over 40,000.

That’s when everything changed. All of a sudden, dozens of people who participated in so-called ‘conservative’ politics in Minnesota wanted to be my friend and invited me to one event or gathering after the other. I met many of the top people in Minnesota politics on both sides - I knew all their names and I respected many of them.

That’s when I became closely involved with many activists and politicians in Minnesota and learned who these people really are and what goes on behind the scenes. I didn’t just read about it. I lived it. I hung out with these people, I went to their parties, we had lunch, we went to the movies, we went dancing, we went to rallies – we did everything together. At the time, I was so grateful to have a new circle of friends – I was ecstatic.

It took me two years to figure out that I was just another useful idiot in Minnesota politics - being used now by both the Koch Libertarians and the left - and that most of my newfound political “friends” were part of a covert operation to take down Trump and help the Democrats win.

Now, don’t get me wrong – most of the people I met along the way were good people – they had no idea that they had been conned and brainwashed by leaders of a variety of groups and organizations who were actually working AGAINST Trump and MAGA.

In Minnesota alone, there were suddenly a dozen or more “conservative” or “liberty-minded” groups that popped up after Trump won - and many of them started Facebook groups to attract and control more followers. I was asked to join many of them but I only joined a few.

They all said they were conservative, MAGA and on Trump’s side (and some even went so far as to say they were endorsed by Trump) but it quickly became clear to me that what they did and what they said were two different things.

Here are 10 plus manipulative things that I personally witnessed - I personally saw them do these things to try to destroy MAGA in Minnesota - while PRETENDING to be one of us:

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups plotted to smear and remove good MAGA Republicans from office with one scheme after the other.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked with former INTELLIGENCE operatives to set up MAGA leaders for takedown.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups planted fake stories and propaganda with the liberal media in order to destroy everything that Trump and MAGA was trying to change for the good in Minnesota.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups endorsed weak conservative candidates - on purpose, knowing that they could NEVER win - so that Democrats could take over.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sabotaged high-profile rallies and protests in order to make MAGA look violent, crazy or bad.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sent out attractive women to flatter, coerce or sleep with Republican men in order to get them to do their bidding or to frame them.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups convinced followers to gather names and addresses of Trump voters to be quietly sold to OTHER political parties.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups fundraised off Trump’s name but ended up using the money they collected for anti-Trump causes.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups did whatever it took to SMEAR and isolate anyone who caught on to what they were doing - including me.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked behind the scenes with local Democrat operatives to feed them information to destroy the MAGA Republican party or target MAGA online social media accounts for takedown.

Many of the leaders of these fake MAGA groups in Minnesota were actually working for organizations that were funded by the Koch Libertarians. Why would they do this? Because the Kochs are really Democrats in disguise who hate Trump.

Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington (think Tucker) and the formation of Americans for Prosperity (AFP) - the political action group that helped galvanize the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus and aligned organizations and their causes. The Kochs are aligned with the Murdochs and Soros. They are all open-borders Globalists. They are birds of the same feather.

PETER NAVARRO: “The Koch Libertarians are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They are dedicated to wipe out President Trump. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.”

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people - the Kochs! It's all a divide & conquer scam! The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open borders Democrats!

The Koch Libertarians are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand that, it all makes sense.

The Koch Libertarian Party, the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus & AFP are all KOCH creations - they are all controlled opposition. Does this mean that everyone who belongs to the Tea Party or the Freedom Caucus know they are being conned? NO, they are useful idiots just as I once was. Trump knows this and he had to learn this the hard way - just like me!

In the next chapter of my story, I will tell you specific examples of HOW the saboteurs actually executed each of the 10 sinister actions I witnessed myself. Then I’ll explain how I learned about election fraud from the ground up - and how I finally removed myself from Minnesota politics. Like I said before, what I learned will shock you. Not only that, but if this is what goes on in Minnesota - that means it’s 100 times worse in DC. Buckle up.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.