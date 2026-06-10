Jump on any social media site today or attend any town hall across rural or suburban America right now, and you’ll hear a terrifying script about data centers. You will be told they are monstrous energy hogs that will eat up prime farmland, drain local water supplies, blast disruptive noise, and spike your monthly utility bills. You will be told it is all a scheme by out-of-touch Big Tech elites to expand their power at your expense.

If you are already fed up with government overreach, corporate greed, and the destruction of our rural landscapes, these arguments sound completely reasonable. In fact, they sound patriotic. But there is a massive, dangerous piece of the puzzle being deliberately left out.

While we are told these facilities are just glorified warehouses hosting social media apps and streaming video, our adversaries see them for what they truly are: the foundational infrastructure of modern warfare. The hard truth is that America cannot defend the future with yesterday’s infrastructure. The debate over data centers is no longer a localized zoning dispute—it is a matter of national survival.

In fact, our enemies know just how important data centers are to our survival that they are paying digital “influencers” an average of $7,000 for every article they write bashing data centers in America, running as high as $20,000 for a single story.

Sit with that figure for a moment. It is more than most reporters earn in a month, paid out for one piece of coverage on a single subject. I make an average of $100 per newsletter that I write, and guess who pays me that? People like you—not foreign operatives from Communist China, Russia, and Iran.

We all know by now that influencers are paid to bash Israel and defend Iran. We all know by now that influencers are paid to bash Christians and glorify Islam and atheism. We all know by now that influencers are paid to push one psyop after the other on things like climate change and gender change and hype anti-Trump and anti-American propaganda 24/7. But the apocalyptic noise coming from the puppet influencers on data centers is ramping up to be 10 times that.

Why? Because America is in a high-speed race with Communist China to build the computing infrastructure on which the next century of economic and military power will rest. China and her Islamo-Communist allies have built a well-financed apparatus designed to slow that buildout without ever making an honest public case. If the CCP can pay journalists and influencers to frame data centers as an apocalypse in America, and pay people to staff local offices to block one project at a time, they know they can win.

We must stop viewing data centers through the lens of our enemies. In an era defined by artificial intelligence, cyberwarfare, and hypersonic threats, computing power is just as vital to our military deterrence as aircraft carriers and fighter jets.

Consider President Trump’s vision for the “Golden Dome”—a comprehensive, layered missile-defense shield designed to track and shoot down enemy ICBMs and hypersonic missiles before they touch American soil. This layered missile defense initiative, inspired by Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and Israel’s Iron Dome, aims for comprehensive homeland protection against ICBMs, hypersonics, cruise missiles, and drone swarms.

A system like that requires instantaneous telemetry processing, space-based sensor fusion, and secure, resilient communications. It integrates space-based sensors and interceptors, ground and sea assets, AI-driven threat analysis, sensor fusion, and directed-energy weapons like high-energy lasers.

This requires vast real-time computing, telemetry processing, secure networking, and resilient power—exactly what hardened data centers provide. A shield dependent on fragile grids or delayed approvals is a vulnerability, not a defense.

You cannot run a missile-defense shield on wishful thinking or dial-up speeds or solar farms or windmills. It requires massive, hardened, secure, always-on physical infrastructure. A delayed data center or a bottlenecked power grid means a delay in processing a threat. In a missile strike, a delay of seconds does not mean a glitch; it means the catastrophic loss of American lives.

Data centers are no longer “warehouses for Netflix.” They are the brains of modern defense and the backbone of 21st-century sovereignty. Without sufficient secure, reliable compute and power, systems for threat detection, command-and-control, cyber defense, and logistics fail.

Furthermore, look at the reality of directed energy and advanced defense. High-energy lasers of 100 kW+ for drones and mortars, and megawatt-class lasers for larger threats, offer “unlimited magazines” at pennies per shot versus expensive missiles. They need massive, instantaneous power and AI coordination from data centers. Drone swarms, electronic warfare, and hypersonics demand the exact same thing.

Protecting vital maritime trade routes and strategic choke points — such as the Strait of Hormuz, the South China Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Panama Canal — demands robust layered defenses against drone swarms, low-cost missile attacks, and asymmetric threats. High-energy laser systems and advanced drone defense “walls” are ideal because they deliver speed-of-light engagement, extremely low per-shot costs, and virtually unlimited magazines as long as reliable power is available. Systems scaling from 100–300 kW today to megawatt-class in the near future will handle massed drone swarms, boats, cruise missiles, and hypersonics, but sustained operations require massive electrical input — often multiple megawatts per engagement when including beam generation, thermal cooling, targeting, and AI coordination.

This same reality applies even to the White House itself: the new hardened ballroom features a rooftop “drone empire” and counter-UAV wall designed to launch defensive swarms and protect the nation’s command center. A single defensive action there, or across naval forces and forward bases, underscores the enormous baseload power and real-time computing demands. Hardened data centers paired with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and microgrids are essential to deliver the resilient, high-capacity electricity and AI processing these systems require. Without them, America’s homeland defenses, global trade lifelines, and critical leadership infrastructure remain dangerously vulnerable.

We need to set up a comprehensive surveillance apparatus from land and sea and space and use satellites and drone walls and laser weapons to protect key energy choke points, trade routes, undersea cables and stop our enemies from building nuclear weapons. Data centers paired with dedicated power enable this.

This is a matter of power as strategy. The aging public grid is highly vulnerable to China-linked hackers, such as the notorious Volt Typhoon cyber collective. Defense systems simply cannot rely on the public grid during a national crisis. The solution is to pair data centers directly with microgrids, large-scale batteries, and especially Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Aside from providing electricity to a power grid, SMRs and microreactors could provide power for applications where large plants are not needed or for sites that lack the infrastructure to support a large unit. SMRs are under consideration for powering AI, data centers, or other industrial activities where developers may not want or need to connect to the grid. SMRs could also service remote areas and communities that have high transmission and distribution costs.

Data centers are also becoming active contributors to grid stability rather than mere consumers. Equipped with massive on-site battery storage, backup generation, and intelligent microgrids, many modern facilities can operate as virtual power plants. During peak demand or extreme weather events, they can rapidly shed their own load or discharge stored energy back into the broader utility grid—helping prevent blackouts and stabilizing supply for residential and commercial users.

If you want to know how valuable data centers are to American sovereignty, look at who is trying to stop us from building them. While China aggressively expands its own computing power under its state-sponsored “East Data, West Computing” strategy—fueled by coal power and heavy government subsidies up to 50% with minimal internal opposition—it is actively working to ensure America stays digitally blind.

Investigative reports, including a landmark New York Times investigation and findings from the Bitcoin Policy Institute, have pulled back the curtain on a sophisticated foreign influence apparatus. Shanghai-based U.S. expatriate Neville Roy Singham, who has documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has channeled hundreds of millions of dollars into U.S. activist networks and dark money groups to fight data centers and every other America-First initiative. Singham’s network has poured hundreds of millions into U.S. activist groups, some linked to CodePink, which oppose U.S. AI and data center projects.

The strategy is brilliant in its malice. China’s state media and aligned networks do not need to launch a cyberattack to disable our defense buildout. Instead, they weaponize legitimate local concerns, actively amplifying U.S. worries about electricity bills, water use, and environmental harm. By funding anti-data center groups, amplifying “NIMBY” protests, and fueling fears of elites, foreign operatives have successfully triggered dozens of local moratoriums. DataCenterWatch reports that activist groups have already blocked roughly $18 billion in data center projects and delayed another $46 billion. PROPAGANDA WORKS.

Every time a project is stalled, Beijing laughs at our stupidity. Every delayed project buys China time to close the gap in AI and defense technology. America’s adversaries understand a core truth: the nation that dominates compute, reliable power, and resilient digital infrastructure will hold decisive advantages in AI, cyber operations, missile defense, and economic power. They prefer a slow, hesitant America tied down by internal division, regulations, and local protests and brainwashed by propaganda.

To make the Golden Dome a reality, to field next-generation directed-energy weapons, and to win the global AI race, America faces a harsh mathematical truth: we need roughly four times the electrical power we have right now. Our current electrical footprint is vastly inadequate for a world where a single military AI-related task requires 1,000 times more electricity than a standard web search.

When defense experts call for a massive expansion of energy generation, it isn’t to power Silicon Valley luxury. It is to prevent America from going dark during a coordinated cyberattack or dynamic conflict. True national security requires a massive, aggressive expansion of domestic energy production—including nuclear, microgrids, and secure, hardened data center infrastructure built right here on American soil.

When we look past the foreign-funded scare tactics, the local arguments fall apart under real-world scrutiny.

Take the water panic. Skeptics claim data centers will drain our aquifers. In reality, modern facilities rely on closed-loop or liquid-cooling systems that recycle their fluid continuously. They don’t “drink” the water; they capture it, cool it, and reuse it without letting a drop go to waste. The water cools the servers, condenses, and loops right back through the system without being consumed or contaminated. For advanced AI chips, the industry is rapidly transitioning to liquid cooling, which uses sealed, self-contained fluid loops that require zero ongoing water pull from municipal grids.

Take the noise complaints. Old facilities had external fans, but modern data centers utilize interior acoustic dampening. At the property line, the sound is quieter than a light rainfall or a passing car. A data center of today is quieter than a local highway or a standard grocery store. The “noise” myth comes from old facilities with exposed exterior exhaust fans. Modern data centers house all cooling infrastructure inside heavily insulated, acoustic-dampened buildings. The exterior decibel level at the property line is typically under 50 dBA—quieter than a normal conversational voice or rainfall.

Finally, consider land use. A data center campus has a small physical footprint but generates immense tax revenues for local schools, police, and roads. If a county blocks a data center to “save farmland,” that land rarely stays empty. Instead, it gets sold off for high-density residential subdivisions or sprawling logistics warehouses that bring thousands of noisy, polluting semi-trucks onto local roads every single day. Data centers bring tax revenue with zero strain on local schools, and zero pollution. Data centers create zero traffic and require no municipal sewage infrastructure.

Are there local issues that need to be addressed? Absolutely, and every situation will be different. But, totally rejecting data centers altogether, contempt before investigation, as a concept is a death sentence for America.

“There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments, and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance—which is, contempt prior to investigation.”

The nation that controls the best compute, the most reliable electricity, and the most resilient defense networks will dictate the terms of the next century. China understands this. Russia understands this. We better get on board or your children will need to speak Mandarin!

Every delayed U.S. project buys China time to close the gap. A computationally weak America is easier to deter, hack, or INVADE. Our enemies can easily invade if they can make America unable or unwilling to build the tools of self-defense.

We are being played by foreign adversaries who want to see America disarmed, internally divided, and digitally blind. The propaganda is very convincing and many Americans are easy to fool. I hope my readers are more savvy than that. We must reject the manufactured panic, expose the foreign propaganda and dark money flooding our social media sites and our communities, and beat our rivals by building faster, stronger, and smarter.

Data centers, powered by American energy and hardened for security, are not the destruction of our way of life — they are the defense of it. Trump gets this.

America must build the infrastructure of strength so no enemy can blind us, starve us, outpace us or invade us. That is how we keep America sovereign, secure, and unbeatable. That is how we win the future.

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