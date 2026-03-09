Day 10: The U.S.–Israeli Campaign Is Breaking Iran’s Military Power

Ten days into the joint U.S.–Israeli campaign against Iran, the battlefield picture is becoming clear: Iran’s offensive military capability has been severely degraded, its nuclear program has been pushed years back, and its leadership structure has been shaken at the highest levels.

Yet the Iranian regime itself remains in power - although struggling to maintain control. This is not regime collapse, yet. But it is the most serious strategic blow the Islamic Republic has suffered since its founding.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when a joint U.S.–Israeli strike killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and targeted senior leadership across the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The operation decapitated a large portion of Iran’s security command structure in a single blow. Senior military leaders, intelligence officials, and political figures tied to the regime’s war-making apparatus were eliminated in the opening phase.

On March 8–9, Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, as the new Supreme Leader. Like father, like son.

At 56, Mojtaba Khamenei is closely connected to the IRGC, but his elevation carries clear legitimacy problems. Iran’s revolutionary system was built explicitly to avoid hereditary rule after the fall of the Shah. Installing the son of the previous leader introduces a dynastic element that many within the regime historically opposed.

President Trump called this choice a weak and irrelevant decision.

The IRGC Has Been Hit Hard

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—the regime’s most powerful military and political institution—has suffered extraordinary losses in leadership, infrastructure, and operational capacity.

Reports indicate that roughly 40–48 senior military and security officials have been killed.

Among them:

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani

Additional commanders from the IRGC Aerospace Force and regional operational units have also been eliminated.

Iran’s Command Structure Is Fracturing

On March 4, strikes destroyed the IRGC General Command headquarters in southeastern Tehran along with multiple command-and-control nodes.

The result has been confusion and hesitation across the force. Some units reportedly avoid communicating or coordinating out of fear that signals could expose them to precision targeting.

The IRGC’s decentralized “Mosaic Defense” doctrine—designed to maintain internal security during invasion—has prevented total collapse.

But decentralization has a downside: it makes national-level offensive operations far harder to coordinate. That trade-off is now visible.

Missile Forces Are Being Systematically Destroyed

Iran’s missile program has long been its primary deterrent against Israel and the United States. It is now being dismantled piece by piece.

Over 1,200 targets have been struck so far, including:

missile launchers

storage facilities

drone infrastructure

production sites such as Shouhieh and Estegal

The IRGC Aerospace Force headquarters in Tehran was struck again on March 7.

Iran’s missile launches dropped sharply after the first days of the war and now appear sporadic.

Estimates suggest that 100–200 launchers remain operational, with Israeli intelligence placing the number closer to 100 as of March 8.

Iran’s IRGC space command, closely tied to long-range missile development, has reportedly been eliminated.

Iran’s Air Defenses Have Collapsed

Another decisive development: Iran’s air defense network has largely been dismantled.

IRGC radar systems and missile defenses have been destroyed across much of the country. This has allowed U.S. and Israeli aircraft to operate over Tehran and other regions with limited resistance.

Once a country loses control of its airspace, the balance of power shifts dramatically.

Iran is now learning that lesson.

The IRGC Navy Is Gone

Iran’s naval forces have also taken major losses.

Strikes on bases including the Imam Ali facility in Chabahar have destroyed or sunk between 11 and more than 30 vessels, including reports of the loss of the Soleimani warship.

U.S. officials now describe the IRGC Navy as combat ineffective in key areas.

For a force that has long relied on asymmetric naval tactics—swarm attacks, fast boats, and missile craft—that is a devastating blow.

Casualties and Structural Damage

Israeli estimates suggest that 1,000–2,400 IRGC and security personnel have been killed.

More than 400 strategic targets have been hit across the country, including:

Quds Force headquarters

intelligence facilities

Basij militia bases

military infrastructure across multiple provinces

The scale of destruction is unprecedented for Iran’s security apparatus.

Iran’s Retaliation Is Limited

Iran continues missile and drone strikes against Israel and U.S. bases.

Following Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment, Tehran announced additional attacks as part of “Operation Honest Promise 4.”

But the scale and consistency of these attacks have declined sharply compared with the opening days of the conflict.

Iran’s proxy network—Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias—remains active but weakened by previous conflicts and disrupted supply lines.

Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Been Set Back Years

Strikes have targeted the core infrastructure of Iran’s nuclear program:

Natanz enrichment complex

Fordow underground facility

Isfahan conversion and centrifuge sites

The damage appears severe enough to push Iran’s potential nuclear breakout timeline to weeks and likely to several years.

Uncertainty remains over the location of some enriched uranium stockpiles, but the program’s physical infrastructure has taken a substantial hit.

The Global Energy Shock

The conflict has also triggered a major disruption in global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally flows, is effectively closed after Iranian threats and attacks on shipping drove insurers out of the market.

Tanker traffic has nearly stopped.

Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, the highest levels since 2022.

While this is painful for many import-dependent economies—especially in Europe and Asia—it strengthens the strategic position of the United States, which is now a major energy exporter.

Even that shutdown may prove temporary. After tanker insurers withdrew war-risk coverage, the Trump administration offered a U.S. government insurance backstop for ships entering the Persian Gulf. Underwriters tied to the Lloyd’s of London market have begun cautiously returning to the sector. If coverage resumes, limited tanker traffic could restart—weakening what had become an “insurance blockade” of the Strait of Hormuz. But premiums remain extremely high, meaning the corridor is likely to remain restricted rather than fully open.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

Iran’s Economy Is Under Severe Pressure

Inside Iran, the situation is worsening quickly.

Recent strikes have targeted refineries and fuel infrastructure, including the Tondgouyan refinery and the Shahran storage depot.

These attacks are worsening energy shortages and blackouts across the country.

The Iranian economy entered the war already fragile:

inflation near 50%

the rial at historic lows

heavy sanctions pressure

Now the war is compounding those stresses.

The IRGC’s Financial Network Is Being Disrupted

The IRGC does not rely solely on government funding.

Much of its wealth comes from an enormous domestic business empire controlled by organizations such as Khatam al-Anbiya, a construction and engineering conglomerate with deep influence across Iran’s:

oil and gas sectors

telecommunications

banking system

infrastructure projects

These networks historically generate billions of dollars annually.

The IRGC’s external operations arm, the Quds Force, funds regional proxy groups through:

oil smuggling networks

cryptocurrency laundering

narcotics trafficking

covert financial channels

A logistics unit known as Unit 700 moves weapons and money through maritime routes and third-country networks.

Recent strikes have disrupted many of these systems, forcing Iran to decentralize and ration resources.

Iran’s Retaliatory Attacks Are Harming Its Own Allies

One of the most strategically self‑defeating aspects of Tehran’s response to the U.S.–Israeli campaign has been its decision to lash out not just at Israel and U.S. bases, but at allied Gulf states and Iran’s own proxy networks — with damaging consequences.

Instead of consolidating a regional front, Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes have undermined the position of its supposed partners and destabilized the very networks it depends on.

Iran’s strikes have extended beyond military targets to locations in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and other Gulf Cooperation Council states — many of which had pursued cautious diplomatic engagement with Tehran before the conflict. Some strikes have damaged civilian infrastructure such as desalination plants and oil facilities, and injured non‑combatants, drawing sharp condemnation from Gulf capitals and damaging Iran’s standing in a region that had largely avoided direct confrontation with Tehran for decades.

Far from rallying regional support, these attacks have pushed Gulf states closer to the U.S. security umbrella and prompted public and private coordination on air defenses, intelligence sharing, and crisis management with Western partners.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East.

It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!”

Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

“Iran had thousands of missiles pointed at all these Middle Eastern countries for the last four months. They were going to take over the Middle East, they were going to control it all: UAE, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. They had 1,200 missiles pointed at these countries.”

“All these nations were afraid of Iran and they are not anymore. But they had reason to be afraid. We have knocked the hell out of them like no other nation could and they still have remnants left.”

Proxy Forces: Exposed and Vulnerable

Iran hoped its network of proxy forces — from Hezbollah in Lebanon to Shiite militias in Iraq and Houthi rebels in Yemen — would act as force multipliers and compensate for Iranian losses.

Instead, those forces are being drawn deeper into a conflict they are ill‑equipped to sustain.

In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah’s involvement has given Israel a pretext to intensify strikes on Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, leadership, and logistics, compounding the group’s existing degradation after years of attrition warfare.

Across Iraq, various Shiite militias have attempted to open new fronts with drone attacks on U.S. positions, but these actions risk alienating Iraqi political factions and contributing to internal unrest rather than securing genuine strategic gains.

And in Yemen, the Houthis — once tightly aligned with Tehran — face competing pressures and internal fractures. While Iran can encourage strikes, it now has less control over these groups than ever, depriving Tehran of reliable leverage and exposing proxies to counter‑pressure from U.S. air operations and Gulf defenses.

Strategic Blowback, Not Strategic Gain

The result of Iran’s wider escalation is clear: its allies are being drawn into a conflagration that weakens them rather than strengthens a cohesive anti‑Western bloc.

Rather than galvanizing an “Axis of Resistance,” Tehran’s retaliation is fracturing that coalition — eroding regional stability, isolating Iran diplomatically, and forcing erstwhile partners to rely more heavily on U.S. security guarantees.

In strategic terms, Iran’s retaliation has cost its allies influence, legitimacy, and stability — while consolidating U.S. leadership and deterrence in the Middle East.

The Bottom Line

After ten days of war, the results are becoming difficult to ignore.

Iran’s offensive military capability has been severely degraded. Its missile forces are shrinking, its navy is crippled, its air defenses are largely gone, and its nuclear infrastructure has been set back dramatically.

The regime itself still stands—but it now operates under weak new leadership and under far greater pressure than at any point in decades.

KAROLINE LEAVITT: “The Iranians are making a lot of threats with their words, but if you look at their actions with respect to their military, they’re not as strong or powerful as they were 9 days ago!”

“That is for sure. We have completely wiped out their navy. Their navy is now deemed combat ineffective. Their retaliatory strikes with ballistic missiles has decreased 90 percent, and as their attacks are decreasing, the power and prowess of the U.S. military is increasing.”



“We are going to continue to completely obliterate the rogue Iranian regime and ensure that they can never possess a nuclear weapon, that their ballistic missiles can no longer threaten U.S. personnel and our assets in the region.”



“And the mere fact that Iran is now pointing their capabilities at their Gulf partners in the region, who have tried to remain neutral and at peace with them for many years, they’re targeting civilians...”



“...It just underscores the point that this operation was necessary, not just to protect the American people and our assets and troops and bases in the region, but also to ensure a truly safe and prosperous Middle East for the rest of the world.”



“And President Trump is the first president in nearly five decades to actually have the courage to do this, and he should be commended for it.”

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, stated clearly tonight that operations will continue until Iran loses the ability to wage effective military action.

PETE HEGSETH: "We can be clear with the American people that this is not a fair fight — and that's on purpose. Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran's are."



Demanding unconditional surrender from Iran “means we're fighting to win. It means we set the terms... There'll be a point where they'll have no choice but to do that, whether they know it or not."



"This is war. This is conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that's up to them."

"They've used a conventional umbrella of missiles that was growing every single day, their production capacity, to try to cover over their nuclear blackmail ambitions... We'll make sure that their nuclear ambitions are never achieved."

“I’m in the room every day and I see how President Trump operates and what he’s putting first — and it’s America, Americans, and American interests.”

If the current trajectory continues, the Iranian terrorist regime may soon face a difficult choice: escalate further and risk total military collapse, or begin searching for a way out of a war it is increasingly unable to win.

