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Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
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Thanks Peggy. I’m not too tech savvy, but recall seeing Peggy Flanagan wearing one of those trans shirts with a weapon…what are the odds, she’ll be held to account as member of terrorist org?

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