I’ve said for a year now that I find it very odd that the Utah prosecutors and law enforcement in the Charlie Kirk murder case are ignoring the ties to the Iranian “transgender” cult in Utah that is tied to Robinson and Twiggs. New information about the case has just come out that makes it even more strange. Let’s review the facts:

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University - where he and Candace had last appeared together before.



Andrew Wilson just revealed he has a text message from Charlie Kirk from September 9, 2025 (the day before Charlie was killed) that says:



CHARLIE KIRK: "I am somewhat worried THE LEFT is trying to kill me."



Charlie didn't say he feared Israel - he said he feared the LEFT - which means he feared the ISLAMO-COMMUNISTS, as I've always said!



So Charlie was quite aware that the left-wing Islamo-Communists in Utah were trying to kill him - yet the security at Utah Valley University (both UVU police and local Utah police) was almost NON-EXISTENT the next day. Ask why!?!

If you still haven’t read my 7-part in-depth analysis of Charlie’s murder - please do so now. It will give you a basis in truth that you won’t find anywhere else…

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Part 1 (Dark Web) Tierney's Real News · September 13, 2025 This is the first chapter of my report on Charlie Kirk’s murder. You can find all the previous chapters here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7. I suggest you read them in order - they build on each other to create the whole picture… Read full story





Instead of looking at the left, all the fake influencers (including Candace, Ian Carroll, Alex Jones, Tucker and others) all jumped up to accuse Israel, France and Trump and give the left-wing Communists and Jihadis (the likely suspects) a pass. WHAT KIND OF DEFLECTION IS THAT?



Andrew Wilson is a conservative Christian political commentator, debater, and podcast host (best known for The Crucible). He and Candace held a debate last week on PDB's show where he revealed the text message from Charlie.





WILSON: "Never before seen messages from Charlie Kirk to his security team on September 9th, 2025. I'm gonna share the message with you today, which is the first time this information has ever been publicly revealed."



"On September 9th, Charlie security team wrote to him. Yes, law enforcement has been fully supportive and agreed to the security plan and posture. Tomorrow's event will be covered by both my team and the campus PD. If additional support is required, patrol units will be available. I have 11 on site."



"Charlie responded with this. Okay, great. Remind them that they are there for one person's security only because I'm somewhat worried the left is trying to kill me."



While everybody is trying to figure out if Candace or Wilson won the debate - who cares - the point we should be looking at is my original point that I made a year ago:

That the University of Utah and the politicians in Utah have ties to the Armed Queers of Utah - a transgender death cult - and the protection of Charlie that day was basically non-existent. If Tyler is the “lone” shooter (which I still don't believe he was) how was he allowed to get that close?!?

Why is Candace giving the Armed Queers of Utah (run by an Iranian transgender militant) a pass and pointing fingers at France & Israel and Trump. You know why! She’s another fake influencer for our enemies!

If you still don’t know who Candace really is - read my report on her too!





The Armed Queers of Utah is a left-wing transgender cult run by an Iranian activist and facilitated on the Dark Web with ties to Pocohontas and Pelosi. DUH. Look it up!



IMHO - Candace is a limited hangout to divert attention from the truth about who is really behind the murder.



THE GOOD NEWS IS AFTER THE DEBATE WE NOW KNOW FOR SURE THAT CHARLIE WAS AFRAID OF THE LEFT-WING ISLAMO-COMMUNISTS!



Now, let’s examine how Charlie’s death ties to Andy Ngo’s reporting

Andy Ngo is a openly gay man who does excellent honest reporting on the "transgender" community. He tells the truth no matter how brutal or sadistic it is. He believes that the LGB movement has been hijacked by the transgender cult - as most gay men that I know believe. Sadly, most lesbian women that I know choose to ignore these truths and pretend that none of this is happening. That makes them the worst kind of demons and liars of all.



Here is an AI summary of what has been reported on the "trans cult" in Cincinatti, Ohio that was found to basically groom a boy, starting at the age of 4 months, to be "transgender" and then torture this 7-year old boy to death by engaging him in "group sex" and then beating him, binding him and holding him underwater. Following that summary is Andy’s more detailed summary and his views of the situation…



The cult allegedly consisted of the boy's mother, his father (who identifies as a woman) and two other men who identify as women. They ALL described themselves as the boy's MOM and also as queer, polyamorous, Antifa, DSA Communist, autistic and transgender.

This is the same kind of cult that I believe Lance Twiggs (Tyler Robinson's furry lover) was part of - tied to the Armed Queers of Utah.



After you read this, you'll see why I believe these people are being groomed online on the Dark Web to commit atrocities in these groups. I believe brainwashing programs like MKUltra use these kinds of cults to find and groom potential assassins and operatives.

CLAUDE: A 7-year-old boy is dead after what investigators are calling one of the most disturbing child abuse cases they have ever encountered. Three adults who shared a home with him — his mother and her two co-parents — now face aggravated murder charges.

William Michael Evans-Ellis was found dead inside a duplex in Cincinnati’s Oakley neighborhood on August 6. He was discovered bound with duct tape inside a bedroom closet. The case broke after William’s grandparents, concerned about possible abuse, hired a private investigator.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The boy had numerous other injuries, and the coroner said there were “too many bruises to count.”

Cincinnati police Detective Kyle Smith described the scene at an arraignment hearing: “In my 21 years of law enforcement experience, this is probably one of the most disturbing examples of child abuse that I’ve witnessed” — physical beatings and blunt force injuries from striking devices to the face, torso, back, and upper and lower extremities, along with impact injuries to the back of the head. Investigators believe William was choked and held underwater for a prolonged period, and that he was also subjected to burn torture.

Who’s charged

Three adults who lived with William and co-parented him have been indicted:

Kaitlin Evans, 38 — a woman and the boy’s biological mother

Kirby (Nathan) Rankin, 33, a man who identifies as a woman

Nessa Keaney, 23, a man who identifies as a woman

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted all three on 13 counts each: aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, child endangering, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The conspiracy charges stem from messages on the encrypted app Signal that prosecutors say involved planning William’s murder.

All three have pleaded not guilty and are being held on $1.1 million bond each. Prosecutor Pillich said the death penalty is not being sought. “They failed miserably as parents,” Pillich said. “Instead, they committed atrocious acts, causing this child to suffer terribly.”

Rankin was reportedly out on bond at the time of his arrest in this case, stemming from an earlier charge of allegedly threatening a woman at a market in January.

Rankin and Keaney identify as transgender and use she/her pronouns. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has referred to both using he/him pronouns, and jail and municipal court databases list them as male, while Cincinnati police have identified both as female in public statements.

William’s grandmother, Gina Ellis, told local reporters she had been cut off from contact with William for the final nine months of his life. She described him as a boy with autism and ADHD who loved animals, building castles, cherry cordial ice cream, and trips to the zoo.

The investigation remains active. The coroner’s office was awaiting toxicology results as of the most recent public update, and the murder weapon had not yet been officially determined.



ANDY NGO: William Evans-Ellis, 7, was brought up in a "trans" cult where he played a key role as a shared child for 4 'moms.'



A woman and two men who identify as "transgender" have been charged so far in Cincinnati, Ohio in the brutal torture and murder of a young special-needs boy. The group had groomed the child into transgender ideology from the age of 4 months and appeared to have plans to transition him before police found him unresponsive in a closet, bound with duct tape and showing signs of torture.



William Michael Evans-Ellis, 7, was recovered from an apartment in the Oakley neighborhood in Cincinnati on Aug. 6. He suffered injuries consistent with being choked and held underwater, beaten and burned. A detective testified in court that it was one of the most disturbing child abuse cases he had ever investigated.



The child was found with “a number of injuries that would indicate physical beatings, blunt force injuries."



Kaitlin Elizabeth Evans, 38, who is charged, is the child’s biological mother. The two other suspects are biological men who also identify as women: “Kirby Laurel” Rankin (prior name: Nathan David Rankin), 33, and “Nessa” Keaney (prior name: Adamhnán Judaydon Caoilte Lugh Keaney), 23.



All of them lived together as a polycule and “co-parented” the child to death.





The fake news and the local media has repeatedly reported that “three women” were charged. No, there were three biological men involved and his mother! This follows a pattern of media outlets hiding the truth about the transgender identities of accused killers and convicted killers in an effort to protect transgenderism. The same pattern occurred in the news media coverage of the Zizian trans death cult.



The boy’s biological father, “Tara Jane” Evans-Ellis, 38, who was not charged, also identifies as a woman. He married the boy's mother in 2011. His real name is Thomas John (T.J.) Ellis, but he legally changed it to “Tara” in December 2023.



He works as a software engineer in cybersecurity and identifies as autistic and Antifa, similar to many of the Zizian members I’ve reported on.



The couple had a second, trans-themed wedding for “Tara” and his wife in 2025. Their child was put in a dress at the ceremony, according to a source with knowledge.





Active on Mastodon, a Twitter-like social media platform popular with leftists, Ellis posted Antifa propaganda, radical queer activist material, said he was a DSA member and dabbled with the trans furry subculture—similar to Charlie Kirk assassin suspect’s trans lover, Lance Twiggs.



Thomas John then changed his avatar to this on his second account. But he also posted at length about his personal life in the polyamorous trans group where they trained his son to embrace their lifestyle and transgender identities.



“The other night we did a family+polycule outing and my kiddo met my girlfriend, ‘K,’ [Kirby Rankin] for the first time,” Ellis wrote in December 2023, when William was about four years old.



A couple months later, he wrote: “kiddo has started calling for ‘mommies!’ when he needs a parent and any parent will do, and it absolutely melts my heart every time.”



In another post, he described how his partners both had a “fondness for weapons.”



Ellis wrote that the polycule engaged in group sex and described the group as a “team.”



Disturbingly, Ellis had posts suggesting the group was grooming the child into becoming trans. First, they encouraged him to experiment with different names before suggesting that transition would be inevitable.









If you attend a liberal church that hangs the rainbow flag over the door - and features drag queens for entertainment - ask your pastor why he/she condones this lifestyle. Then report back. Also, ask Fox News and the other fake news why they aren't reporting on this!



Here's more information on the other cult Andy mentioned - the Zizians, a transgender vegan cult linked to eight killings across three states.

Andy calls it a Death Cult. He says the Zizians is a transgender leftist group linked to eight violent deaths, including the killings of a U.S. Border Patrol agent and a key murder trial witness.

Its leader, computer science “genius” Jack LaSota, known as “Ziz,” became an enigmatic, Charles Manson-esque figure holds a fatal grip over his followers. As you should know by now, Manson is widely believed to be another MKUltra brainwashing subject!





Jack LaSota — a trans-identifying man who goes by "Ziz" — is accused of leading the Zizians, a group of transgender, vegan, anarchists tied to several murders. The group is described as intelligent individuals, including computer scientists who've worked for Google and NASA, who developed radical views on veganism, gender identity, and artificial intelligence.





LaSota began building the cult online while working in tech in the Bay Area, before moving it into an in-person commune around 2019 after a dream job failed to materialize. The group's ideology blends anarchism, veganism, and a claim that the two hemispheres of the brain can hold distinct, conflicting genders.



In 2022, LaSota appears to have faked his own death in a supposed boating accident, complete with a published local obituary.



So far, Zizian cult members charged so far include Michelle Zajko has been charged with murder, burglary, and conspiracy in the shooting deaths of her own parents, Rita and Richard Zajko, at their Pennsylvania home; a prosecutor said she did not act alone. She's also charged with providing the gun used to kill U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland.



Zajko, along with Daniel Blank and Jack LaSota, was arrested in Maryland after a landowner reported them trespassing on his property in box trucks; police noted their "ties with the Zizians Cult." All three face state charges of trespassing and illegal gun and drug possession.



LaSota separately faces a federal charge of illegal gun possession by a fugitive, and a judge recently granted a defense request for a competency evaluation.



LaSota was ordered held without bail, with the judge citing flight risk and danger to public safety; prosecutors described her as appearing to lead a "violent group known as Zizians."



How does all this tie back to the murder of Charlie Kirk?

One of the unfired bullet casings that Utah authorities say was found with the gun thought to be used in Charlie’s murder is apparently inscribed with the words “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao.”

“Bella Ciao” is the Communist Antifa anthem - this cannot be overstated. The song, “Bella Ciao,” was popularized as a resistance anthem in Italy after World War II and it’s been Antifa’s slogan, for decades. In 2019, an Antifa gunman in Washington State, Willem Van Spronsen, died carrying out a shooting attack on an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington. Before the attack, he sent a manifesto to his comrades and friends—who, by the way, did not report it to law enforcement. He concluded his manifesto with the lyrics of “Bella Ciao.” He was also a member of the John Brown Gun Club - another Communist organization.

Andy Ngo reported that Portland Antifa Communists, friends of Keith Ellison BTW, were in the know about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He apparently has insiders in these organizations who report back to him.

The Antifa cell in Oregon reported that they are experiencing severe fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They admit that they now worry about being able to mark conservatives for death, with no pushback, like they are accustomed to, after so many conservatives reacted negatively to Charlie’s death. This will likely even get worse now that Trump plans to declare their organization a terror cell.

They are also afraid that Communist Antifa militants and their armed transgender & queer partners will not as easily be able to assault families and children at Christian events in the future - with no pushback.

Andy reported that Antifa Communists also suggested to their foot soldiers that they need to use Israel as a wedge issue - in other words - blame Israel for Charlie’s death to drive a wedge between MAGA.

So, Antifa Islamo-Communists are also openly admitting to Andy Ngo that they are lying about Israel in order to divide and conquer MAGA - so if you wonder about Candace and the Koch Libertarians and Democrats who are trying to blame Israel for Charlie’s death - now you know where that’s coming from - the left-wing Communists!

There is also documented evidence that the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City - an Islamo-Communist organization in Salt Lake City - who appears to be organizing several chat groups on the Dark Web and plotting and celebrating Charlie’s death - are also connected to the Soros-Singh CCP “No Kings“ organizations behind the LA riots and the Antifa Communist Tesla arson and protesters - not to mention ties to UN propaganda and initiatives.

Marco Rubio stated that Communist revolutionary groups of ALL kinds with ties to a Communist China-linked Marxist funding network is at the forefront of organizing all these nationwide protests and riots.

This is an Iranian male pretending to be a female. Ermiya Fanaeian was not born in America; she was born in Tehran, Iran. She immigrated to the United States as a young child, first moving to San Diego, California before age two, and later to Salt Lake City, Utah at age nine. Ermiya Fanaeian is a male who identifies as a transgender woman and uses she/her pronouns. Before her transition, she was identified as male.

A Palestinian and transgender immigrant, Ermiya Fanaeian, a biological male, leads a far-left terrorist movement and LGBT in Utah. Ermiya was born a male and his parents are Iranian immigrants. Armed Queers Salt Lake City stated that it abides by “six principles,” according to a document related to the application for joining the collective. The first of these sets forth the “armed and combative defense of queer and trans communities.” In addition, the group aims to achieve the “end of capitalist oppression and exploitation,” the “construction of a socialist society,” “trans liberation,” and the “elimination of prisons and police forces.”

The group defines itself as an openly Communist organization. During a meeting held in July 2025, one of its leaders stated: “We are a Marxist-Leninist organization led by queer and trans people.”

A child of Iranian immigrants, Fanaeian’s activity in the political landscape was first made public in April 2019 when Ermiya joined Elizabeth Warren onstage during a campaign event in Salt Lake City.

Ermiya also founded the local chapter of March for Our Lives, David Hogg’s group, which lobbied to restrict gun rights and emerged after the Parkland massacre. Hmm. So Ermiya was against guns until he/she was for them!

Ermiya Fanaeian then started the Salt Lake City chapter of Pink Pistols, a Communist organization aiming to ‘arm LGBTQ people.’ Ermiya said he used to think ‘guns were a scary thing and now I own one.’

In 2021, Fanaeian, then a student at the University of Utah, left the Pink Pistols. Still, Fanaeian was given a ‘7 for 17’ award in 2022 for ‘gender equality’ by the Utah Global Diplomacy, a nonprofit that worked with Biden’s State Department. The award was given through her efforts to ‘promote citizen diplomacy and international exchange in Utah.’

CONNECT THE DOTS. I’m guessing these are the kinds of connections that Kash is working on for the grand conspiracy RICO case.

PS: Remember that the former head of the Salt Lake City FBI was a Palestinian who worked counterintelligence in LA on the China desk.

If you’re wondering why there are Iranian transgender Islamo-Communists running around America killing conservatives - here’s a clue. In Iran, if you’re a gay male - they put you to death. BUT, if you agree to call yourself a woman, and undergo “transitioning” to a female - you can marry and sodomize your partner and live. I’m not kidding. That way the leaders of Iran can declare they have NO gay Muslims in Iran.

The transgender transitioning and “gender surgery” movement in Iran is worth BILLIONS and BILLIONS of dollars and that’s where it all started - and they brought it to Europe and America. THERE IS NOTHING ORGANIC ABOUT IT AT ALL.

Can I prove that a transgender Iranian cult tied to Antifa Communists played a role in the murder of Charlie Kirk? Can I prove that the Deep State and our enemies use these cult brainwashing techniques to find and groom mercenaries and assassins and frame patsies?

No, but the dots connect and the pattern is there. It’s undeniable. If you don’t know how MKUltra brainwashing started and how it works - read my report now…

What is MKUltra? Tierney's Real News · September 5, 2025 Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the Communists had discovered a drug or technique that would allow them to control human minds. In response, the CIA began its own secret program, called MKUltra, in April 1953, to search for a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemie… Read full story

Just like the Trump administrations’ cut of USAID spending has reduced riots in our cities, I believe they are cutting funding for “transgender” care in the US to stop the brainwashing of children and grooming of mercenaries.

In under two years, the Trump administration has systematically cut off federal funding for transgender services and “gender affirming care” through executive orders, agency rulemaking, and insurance policy changes — without a single act of Congress. The approach hasn’t been to ban the practice outright. It’s been to make the federal government stop paying for it, then squeeze providers who keep offering it.

Here’s the full timeline, and what’s actually taken effect versus what’s still proposed.

Day One: Setting the legal foundation

Trump’s first executive order in office directed all federal agencies to recognize only two biological sexes, laying the legal groundwork for everything that followed.

One week later, on January 28, 2025, he signed “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” — an order ending federal funding for gender-affirming care for anyone under 19. The order’s language was blunt: it is “the policy of the United States” not to “fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support” the transition of a minor, and to “rigorously enforce all laws” limiting such treatment. It also directed the Justice Department to prioritize investigations into providers accused of misleading patients about risks, and to pursue a legal pathway for patients and parents to sue over outcomes they consider damaging.

Cutting off federal employees and military families

The administration moved next to its own workforce. Carriers in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program — which covers more than 8 million federal workers, retirees, and dependents — were told that starting with the 2026 plan year, they should exclude coverage for surgical or hormonal gender-affirming care, regardless of the enrollee’s age. The Defense Department was separately directed to restrict access under TRICARE for military dependents.

The big one: Medicaid and CHIP

The most consequential action landed just days ago. On August 11, 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a rule barring Medicaid dollars from funding what the rule calls “sex-rejecting procedures” for children under 18, and blocking CHIP funding for the same through age 18. The rule takes effect October 13, 2026. States can still use their own funds to cover the care if they choose — but federal dollars are out. Patients currently receiving cross-sex hormone therapy get a six-month grace period to keep their coverage after the rule takes effect. Mental health treatment tied to gender dysphoria remains funded.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. framed the move as “ending federal taxpayer funding for sex-rejecting procedures on children.”

What’s next: squeezing hospitals directly

A more aggressive rule is still in the proposal stage — and would go considerably further than funding cuts. It would bar any hospital from participating in Medicare or Medicaid at all if it provides gender-affirming care to anyone under 18, regardless of which insurance is actually paying for that specific patient’s care. Since Medicare and Medicaid together account for roughly half of hospital revenue nationwide, the practical effect — if finalized — would be to make it financially untenable for most hospitals to offer this care to minors under any payment method, not just for Medicaid patients.

26 states have already passed their own bans or restrictions. Texas banned puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors in 2023, and South Carolina became the 25th state to restrict care for minors under 18 shortly before. The federal actions layer on top of, and reinforce, state restrictions.

In conclusion, the pattern is clear and the dots connect in my mind: Charlie Kirk knew the left-wing Islamo-Communists were coming for him, the security that should have protected him failed spectacularly, and the same transgender death cults, Antifa networks, and Dark Web grooming operations that produce torture-murders of children and serial killings across the country keep surfacing around his assassination. While fake influencers race to blame Israel, France, or anyone but the actual suspects, the brainwashing techniques pioneered in MKUltra continue to turn vulnerable people into weapons for our enemies.

The Trump administration’s funding cuts are a start, but until we stop looking away from these cults, more Americans will die. Connect the dots. Stay awake. The death cults are not a conspiracy theory—they are operating in plain sight. I wonder if we ever will be told the truth about this? Don’t hold your breath. It’s a bridge too far for most people. God help us all.

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