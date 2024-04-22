SCOTUS just basically ruled that DEI - Diversity, Equity, Inclusion - is dead. The fake news isn't reporting this.

It is expected that straight white men, in particular, will be filing enormous lawsuits against woke companies that have been discriminating against them for years - due to racist and sexist "equity" quotas set by the DEI agenda. This should be interesting. I'm happy to see this! White American males have been wrongly discriminated against for a long time.

It’s become quite fashionable for corporate employers to create race-based and sex-based employment conditions and privileges as part of their DEI initiatives. The same with Government and universities.

Just like it’s become quite fashionable to declare your child is gay or transgender or non-binary and feed them puberty blockers or cut off their genitals.

DEI is the reason for all this nonsense - it’s nothing more than another atheist Communist control and grifting “identity politics” scheme - spearheaded by the NWO, BlackRock and Wall Street. It’s just another way to “divide and conquer” a population.

If you wanted to sue before for job discrimination, you had to prove irreparable harm. No more. The harm requirement may now be satisfied by anything as simple as discomfort, status, or interest level. Functionally, discrimination alone is all that must now be proved.

That means that anti-DEI lawsuits just got a lot easier.

Did you know that Novant Health fired a white male executive in order to replace him with two women—one black, the other white. And Starbucks fired a former manager because she was white.

LinkedIn has created official programs organized on race and sex lines and creates special mentorships for members of certain groups.

Other companies have provided race-based fellowships and consider race during layoffs.

Starbucks, Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s, Hershey, BlackRock, Disney, and many others give or deny special preferences and detriments on the basis of race and sex.

All of these programs and practices are celebrated as part of what Microsoft, for example, calls its “Diversity and Inclusion Journey." Well - that "journey" is now going to cost them a fortune!

As a young female, I can honestly say I was discriminated against in the 1970’s in the workplace because I was a woman. I have lots of proof of that - in writing. But, that changed, because women like me stood up for themselves and proved we were worthy.

The pendulum has swung way too far in the other direction and now corporations are discriminating against straight white men. Discrimination is wrong no matter who it is aimed at!

I’m also guessing this will prompt lawsuits from US workers that have been discriminated against for foreign workers.

Woke corporations say they need foreign labor because Americans “won’t do” certain jobs. Well, when you use unskilled cheap labor for certain jobs - you get sub-quality work. The results can even be dangerous.

For example, American contractors are making a killing coming in to fix the illegal alien hack jobs on residential homes that they say American workers apparently “don't want to do.”

I wonder if this is the same problem we're having in the airline industry and all the problems with Boeing - are they using unskilled foreign labor to maintain their planes? They say Boeing has prioritized DEI over safety. I don’t know what the truth is about Boeing - but I do know something is terribly wrong!

What about in our meat packing and food processing industry - and companies like Tyson & Smithfield? Do you feel comfortable having people from countries that hate us be responsible for your food supply? I do not.

Do you feel comfortable with the fact that the Chinese Communist Party owns almost 400,000 acres of US farmland and is bringing CCP operatives into America to manage that? I do not.

Did you know that Chinese gangs are taking over the American marijuana market and are working with the CIA and the Mexican cartels? Are you comfortable with that? They already brought us the COVID virus and are flooding our country with fentanyl - what do you think they will do to marijuana?

The Chinese Communist Party didn’t send 26,000 male operatives over Biden’s open border to to go Disneyland! They have plans!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You can find and search over 1000 of my free newsletters at my website here.