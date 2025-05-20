Wayne Root, who was one of the first conservative media pundits to question the “official” story of the Vegas massacre - wrote one of the few interesting pieces that I’ve seen on Biden’s sudden “cancer” diagnosis. I’m going to use his comments to frame my newsletter about it and include my thoughts and findings. He asks the hard questions that I think we should all answer for ourselves. I’m not agreeing or disagreeing with his points - just sharing them with you for starters.

WAYNE ROOT: There are only a few possible explanations for the announcement we heard days ago about Joe Biden having aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer.

All of them are bad.

First, let me say how sad, tragic and devastating it is to hear anyone has cancer. No one understands that better than me - my wonderful parents David and Stella Root died 28 days apart of cancer in 1992. They died on different floors of the same hospital. You have no idea of the pain of seeing both your parents dying a terrible, painful death at the same time. So, to this day, I feel great pain whenever I hear the word “cancer.” I don’t wish this tragic disease upon anyone.

But Joe Biden is a special case.

Let’s now examine the raw truth about this whole sordid story…

First, when did Joe and Jill Biden, and everyone around them, know Joe had cancer? And why wasn’t it disclosed to the American people?

Second, virtually every medical expert agrees prostate cancer moves very slowly. They report this didn’t change from normal prostate cancer to aggressive, spread-to-the-bones, Stage 4 cancer overnight.

What this means is Joe Biden has had it for a while - probably a long while. How long? During the entire four years of his presidency? Did he have cancer while campaigning for president in 2020?

Was this an elaborate scam to hide both dementia AND cancer from the voters from day one?

Biden as Vice President, and then President, had the best doctors that money and power can buy. So, are you telling us these brilliant doctors didn’t notice his cancer? Or they knew about the cancer, but it was hidden from the American people? When did Biden’s cancer become aggressive Stage 4 and spread to his bones?

If they didn’t know it was “aggressive” and had spread to his bones, then the best doctors in the world are incompetent idiots.

If they knew, why wasn’t he treated with aggressive cancer treatments - such as surgery, chemo, radiation? If he was, none of this was ever disclosed.

Is it possible Biden was never treated, because he was never told?

Was this a cold, cynical, calculating decision to forgo treatment for Biden, so he could stay propped up in power? In other words, was Biden told how sick he was? Or did Jill and his closest aides keep Biden in the dark?

Was the objective to keep Biden in office long enough, while he had dementia, AND was dying of aggressive cancer, to finish his first term, or to win again for a second term, and then after being sworn in, announce the cancer, and hand the presidency to Kamala - without her ever having to run?

Because if that’s the case, you could make the argument Jill Biden and Biden’s closest aides committed abuse of power, elder abuse, and quite possibly, attempted murder.

Next, we come to the question of, “Why now?” Was the announcement made now to serve as a distraction, to coverup the many scandals of the Biden presidency now spilling out of the closet at 100 MPH?

Was this news released now to coverup “the autopen scandal”- at the exact moment everyone is asking who signed trillions of dollars of bills, Executive Actions and pardons for a dementia-addled president?

Was it released to coverup the “Kamala paying for celebrity endorsements scandal” that is heating up right now?

Was it released to cover up the scandal of former FBI Director James Comey urging the assassination of President Trump?

Was it released at this moment because insiders know the Trump DOJ and FBI are close to announcing indictments for Russiagate, and/or the stolen 2020 election?

But wait - there’s more!

What no one is mentioning is, in addition to all of those scandals above…

Was the Covid vaccine responsible for Biden’s aggressive Stage 4 cancer?

Biden’s own closest aides have disclosed he had a severe reaction to the first Covid vaccine in late December 2020. They say he went downhill dramatically from that day forward. He was never the same.

We all know…and I have hundreds of studies from around the world to prove it…the covid jab causes not only neurological issues like dementia and Alzheimer’s, but also the dramatic increase in cancer going on right now around the world, and most importantly, a new category of cancer called “turbo cancer.” Meaning cancer that grows and spreads faster than doctors have ever seen before.

So, maybe Biden was covering up prostate cancer, but it may not have been Stage 4 aggressive cancer, until he took a series of Covid jabs and boosters. And then a normal slow growing cancer exploded into “turbo cancer.”

Which brings up a series of additional questions. When was Biden vaccinated? How many times? Did he receive the booster? On what dates? When did his cancer become aggressive Stage 4?

Lastly, I will state my opinion about Joe Biden. It’s not pretty.

This man was a disaster for America. This man was evil. His socialist policies badly damaged the economy and almost destroyed middle class America.

His policies killed jobs and created the worst inflation of our lifetimes. Then his administration gaslighted us with lies about millions of jobs that never existed. That was Soviet-level propaganda.

Biden opened the borders and welcomed in millions, perhaps tens of millions. Among them were criminals, rapists, murderers, terrorists and gangbangers like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Americans were robbed, raped and murdered. Biden didn’t care.

I always feel sad for anyone dying of stage 4 cancer. BUT…

This man should be dying of cancer in a prison hospital.

-Wayne Root

So, that was what Wayne Root had to say. He asked lots of good questions. Let’s explore some answers. Three years ago, Joe Biden said out loud on camera to the media that he had cancer and the fake news said it was a “mistake.'“

Ed Martin, Trump’s new pardon attorney, said he is examining ALL of Biden’s pardons and executive orders to see if they are valid considering the autopen and his mental state. Any document signed by an incompetent person (or by someone else) is invalid - that review doesn’t matter if Joe has cancer or not.

JD Vance agrees…

VP JD VANCE: "Whether the right time to have this conversation is now or some time in the future, we really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job."

"We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job. I don't think that he was in good enough health. In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him."

"You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don't think he was able to do a good job for the American people. And that's not politics. That's not because I disagreed with him on policy. That's because I don't think that he was in good enough health."

"And why didn't the American people have a better sense of his health picture? Why didn't the American people have more accurate information about what he was actually dealing with? This is serious stuff."

"This is the guy who carries around the nuclear football for the world's largest nuclear arsenal. This is not child's play."

"And we can pray for good health, but also recognize that if you're not in good enough health to do the job, you shouldn't be doing the job."

President Trump has made many statements that indicate he believes Biden had the cancer for a long time and his “doctor” and staff and family covered it up - led by Obama.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It takes a long time to get to that situation - to get to a stage nine. I think that if you take a look, it's the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine - that there was nothing wrong with him. Someone needs to look into that. The facts were not told. You know, the auto pen is becoming a big deal because it seems like that maybe was the president who ever operated, operated the auto pen.”

DONALD TRUMP JR: “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???”

SEXTON: “Their real plan was to hide Biden’s dementia long enough to get him re-elected, then shortly after his second term starts, he steps down due to the cancer diagnosis, the whole dementia issue becomes moot, Biden retires a hero. If not for Trump, they would’ve pulled it off, too.”

During the VP debate in 2020, Kamala Harris took time to make the point that Biden, if elected President, would be completely HONEST about all health related issues. THAT WAS A LIE. THEY PROBABLY ALREADY KNEW BACK THEN. The fact that she went into overdrive about that means they probably already knew.

REPORTER: "Do you believe voters have a right to know detailed health information about Presidents?"

KAMALA: "Joe has been incredibly transparent over the years. The one thing we all know about Joe, Joe puts it all out there. He's honest, he's forthright."

LIES.

Morning Joe on MSNBC, which is probably one of the most far-left shows on TV along with Rachel Maddow, had two doctors on to discuss Biden's "sudden" cancer diagnosis:

JOE: "If this prostate cancer has spread to his bone, it's likely he could have had this for a decade or several years. This is NOT speculation? He had it when he was president?"

FORMER WHITE HOUSE ONCOLOGY ADVISER: "He did not JUST develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that.”

News Nation interviewed a reputable urologist who said the same:

“It's very unlikely that someone could get annual checkups and not notice. He is a president and had intensive state of the art care. It's unusual to hear that someone has prostate cancer when they're annually being followed up. The fact that we find it at a Gleason 9 is unheard of. Most likely had it for a long time. Aggressive prostate cancer grows over a long period of time. It takes five to ten years in the most aggressive form. Definitely evidence that he knew about this for a while.”

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9.

I find it odd that MSNBC is being open about this - that tells me that they have a political reason to finally share the “truth.”

Obama's adviser also said on CNN that we should stop talking about Biden's "mental acuity" since he's struggling with cancer! That’s a major tell that it’s being released now as another cover-up and mis-direction tactic.

Axelrod is obviously worried because people are waking up to the Biden dementia scandal and searching for information on it.

Finally, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the 2020 election was rigged and they had a reason to cover up Biden’s health. Even Democrats know that to be true. It's amusing to me to see conservative pundits who have denied election rigging in the past suddenly admit it was stolen from Trump after they saw the latest tape of Biden showing how bad he really was. I guess better late than never.

In 2008, Obama got some 69+ million votes. In 2012, when he ran for his 2nd term he got roughly 66 million votes - a few million less than he did in 2008. So he LOST roughly 5% of his vote count from his 1st term to his 2nd term. That’s totally normal and predictable. The enthusiasm for Obama waned from his 1st to 2nd term.

In 2016, Hillary got almost the same number of votes that Obama did in 2012 - about 66 million. Totally normal. Nothing unusual there. Democrats vote in lockstep and this proves it.

However, in 2020, Biden miraculously got 81 million votes - and outperformed both Hillary AND Obama by almost 16 million votes? That’s pretty much impossible.

When I posted some of the above information on social media I was immediately FACT CHECKED and censored by Facebook. I was literally "fact checked" by Facebook on a post about Biden's cancer diagnosis from a company in Spain, with instructions in French. WTH.

This is the FIRST fact check I’ve had in 5 months and they said my post was “partly true” because I speculated that the entire narrative is being released for politics. That tells me it’s being released for politics.

I'm supposed to give an unknown foreign company my email if I disagree with their decision or I could be blocked by Facebook? No, thank you. Is this our future on social media? We can be prosecuted for posting something against the law in some other country? I thought Facebook was all about free speech now and we were done with this crap? Nope - another bait & switch. Same thing on Twitter (X.)

That’s why I write this newsletter and send it directly to your email box - because social media (outside of Truth Social & Telegram) is still run and censored by the IC.

