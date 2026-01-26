IF YOU LIVE IN MINNESOTA - PLEASE SHARE THIS POST EVERYWHERE! IT'S IMPORTANT.

The CEOs of 60 of Minnesota's top businesses sent an open letter to Governor Tim Walz telling him to stop the chaos and nonsense in Minnesota and work with the White House to create peace. Even left-wing Target signed on!

These businesses have thousands of employees who live and work in Minneapolis and they are obviously sick of the chaos from the Democrats running the state! They can obviously see that the Trump administration is only removing the worst illegals and criminals to HELP the state - not hurt it!



BUT - the Minnesota DFL Party Chair, Richard Carlbom, called their letter bullshit!



See the problem? Why would the Democrat Party of Minnesota tell the CEOs of Minnesota's top businesses AND the top sports teams that they don't care what they want - unless the Democrat party has something to hide (LIKE MASSIVE FRAUD AND CORRUPTION) in Minnesota!









“The business community in Minnesota prides itself in providing leadership and solving problems to ensure a strong and vibrant state. The recent challenges facing our state have created widespread disruption and tragic loss of life. For the past several weeks, representatives of Minnesota’s business community have been working every day behind the scenes with federal, state and local officials to advance real solutions. These efforts have included close communication with the Governor, the White House, the Vice President and local mayors. There are ways for us to come together to foster progress.



With yesterday’s tragic news, we are calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.



We have been working for generations to build a strong and vibrant state here in Minnesota and will do so in the months and years ahead with equal and even greater commitment. In this difficult moment for our community, we call for peace and focused cooperation among local, state and federal leaders to achieve a swift and durable solution that enables families, businesses, our employees, and communities across Minnesota to resume our work to build a bright and prosperous future.”



Signatories:



3M – William Brown, Chairman and CEO



Allianz Life Insurance Company – Jasmine Jirele, President and CEO



Allina – Lisa Shannon, President and CEO, Tim Welsh, Board Chair



Ameriprise Financial – James Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO



Anchor Paper – Brooke Lee, CEO



Andersen Corporation – Chris Galvin, Chairman and CEO



APi Group – Russell Becker, CEO and President



Best Buy – Corie Barry, CEO



Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota – Dana Erickson, President and CEO



Boston Scientific – Joseph Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiology



Cargill – Brian Sikes, Board Chair and CEO



Carlson – Scott Gage, Chair



CentraCare Health – Kenneth Holmen, M.D., President and CEO



C.H. Robinson – Dave Bozeman, President and CEO



CHS – Jay Debertin, President and CEO



Children’s Minnesota – Emily Chapman, M.D., CEO



CJ Schwan's – Brian Schiegg, CEO



Delta Dental of Minnesota – Rodney Young, CEO



Deluxe Corporation – Barry McCarthy, President and CEO



Donaldson Company, Inc. – Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President and CEO



ECMC Group – Dan Fisher, CEO



Ecolab – Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO



Essentia Health – Dr. David Herman, CEO



Fairview Health Services – James Hereford, President and CEO



Faribault Mill – Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO



Gardner Builders – Bob Gardner, Founder and CEO



General Mills – Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO



Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare – Barbara Joers, President and CEO



Greater MSP – Peter Frosch, CEO



Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Dr. Joseph Lee, President and CEO



HealthPartners – Andrea Walsh, President and CEO



Hormel – Jeff Ettinger, Interim CEO



Kraus-Anderson Companies, Inc. – Peter J. Diessner, CEO



Land O'Lakes – Beth Ford, President and CEO



Liberty Diversified International – Mike Fiterman, Chairman



Marsden Holding – Guy Mingo, President and CEO



Mayo Clinic – Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO



Medica – Lisa Erickson, President and CEO



Medtronic – Geoff Martha, CEO and Chairman



Minnesota Business Partnership – Kurt Zellers, CEO



Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – Doug Loon, President and CEO



Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx – On behalf of the entire organization



Minnesota Twins - On behalf of the entire organization



Minnesota United FC – Shari Ballard, CEO



Minnesota Vikings – On behalf of the entire organization



Minnesota Wild – On behalf of the entire organization



Mortenson – David Mortenson, Chairperson, Derek Cunz, President and CEO



New Horizon Academy – Chad Dunkley, CEO



nVent – Beth Wozniak, Chair and CEO



Patterson Companies – Robert Rajalingam, CEO



Pentair – John L. Stauch, President and CEO



Piper Sandler – Chad Abraham, Chairman and CEO



Pohlad Companies – On behalf of the entire organization



Prime Therapeutics – Mostafa Kamal, President and CEO



Red Wing Shoes – Allison Gettings, President and CEO



Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Brian Murray, CEO



Securian Financial Group – Chris Hilger, Chairman, President and CEO



Sleep Number – Linda Findley, President and CEO



SPS Commerce – Chad Collins, CEO



Target – Michael Fiddelke, Incoming CEO



Tennant Company – Dave Huml, President and CEO



Thrivent – Teresa Rasmussen, President and CEO



The Toro Company – Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO



UnitedHealth Group – Stephen J. Hemsley, CEO



U.S. Bancorp – Gunjan Kedia, CEO



Winnebago Industries – Michael Happe, President and CEO



Xcel Energy – Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO



JC: Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee should contact all of these corporations and lobby to get them out of Minnesota! This tells me the fraud is even worse than we thought!

THEN, AG Bondi sent these demands to Governor Walz: restore the rule of law in Minnesota, support ICE, end the chaos, provide records on welfare fraud, remove sanctuary status and provide the DOJ with Minnesota’s election records to prove they are in compliance with the law - which we all know are NOT in compliance!

AFTER all those things happened, President Trump took a call from Tim Walz [after the Minnesota CEOs demanded it] and is now sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He also said that the DOJ is “looking at” Ilhan Omar’s finances. Things are heating up! If you still don’t understand why Ilhan Omar matters to the corruption and election fraud in Minnesota - here’s a primer:

It’s obvious that the White House and the DOJ have a plan to get what they need out of Minnesota and they are going step by step!

What a “coincidence” that Tim Walz called President Trump to work together on the riots only *after* the Minnesota CEOs demanded that he do so and the Walz administration’s connection to the Signal-gate chats, as I reported yesterday, organizing the riots were exposed.

Trump is sending Tom Homan and told Walz that we want “any and all criminals” Minnesota has in their possession. It could be that Democrat lawyers got to Tim Walz and told him that his open refusals to work with Trump give the president the reason he needs to invoke the Insurrection Act - the act requires the president to request help and that help be denied either in word or deed.





I’ve been waiting almost a decade for the corruption in Minnesota to be exposed for all the world to see. I can’t wait to see what’s next!

