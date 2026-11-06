

If you haven’t read my initial post-midterm breakdown yet, make sure to read “The Numbers Don’t Lie” first. I sent it out yesterday by email, but since then have updated it with more information. You can find the latest update here. That post sets the groundwork for today.

In that newsletter, I laid out what the fake news and the political influencers have been actively hiding from MAGA voters. They want you comparing the 2026 midterm turnout to 2022 to claim that voters “turned away from Trump or MAGA” or that this was just a “normal midterm swing.” But that comparison is completely irrelevant.

Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot in 2022, nor was he in the White House.

If you want to understand what actually happened to our elections, you have to compare 2026 directly against 2024.

When you look at the raw state-by-state data, the true story emerges: roughly 25 million fewer Republicans turned out in 2026 in states where a Senator or Governor was on the line - compared to Trump’s 2024 presidential totals, while the Democrat voter drop-off was only about 14 million.

Republicans collapsed without Trump at the top of the ticket. Democrats did not.

Since publishing those numbers, I’ve been digging deeper into how the Democrats were able to add 11 million more votes in key states and 20 million more votes nationwide in this midtern — and why the establishment GOP seems completely unbothered by it.

What I found answers the question of why the turnout numbers looked the way they did, and it points to a massive “manipulation” that was kept hidden in plain sight.

The 20-Million-Voter Surge

While conservative influencers and establishment analysts like Keshel, Cruz, Data Republican, McLaughlin and others were telling everyone that the Senate was secure at 52–48 and the House was tight but winnable if only we voted, official state and federal datasets were telling a very different story.

According to official U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) data—specifically Table 3 (Registration Transactions Processed) in their comprehensive report—states processed tens of millions of new voter registrations between the close of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election.

Nationwide, more than 26 million gross new valid registrations were added to the voter rolls. Look at the state-level processing numbers during that window - almost ALL of them (20 million) voted Democrat and NONE of them were required to prove citizenship. Why didn’t the grassroots GOP on the ground tell us that? INSTEAD, they were telling us they were recruiting NEW Republican voters.

North Carolina: 1,410,905 new valid registrations processed.

Texas: 2,900,357 new valid registrations processed.

Ohio: 1,198,459 new valid registrations processed.

And so on…



Under current federal voter registration frameworks (governed by the National Voter Registration Act), registration applications rely primarily on self-attestation of citizenship under penalty of perjury, rather than requiring voters to present strict documentary proof of citizenship upfront (such as a birth certificate or passport).

So, Democrats spent the last two years quietly expanding and seeding these voter rolls in key states and districts. They didn’t need an organic surge on Election Day in 2026 because the administrative groundwork had already been laid. They just found a new way to cheat the system. This is why Biden allowed 25 million illegals to storm the borders in four years - 20 million of them were registered to vote and that’s why “proof of citizenship” is NOT required - even in Texas! Look at the map! It explains everything!



Understanding the Verification Gap, Electoral College Math, and the 2030 Census

A major reason this system persists is that most Americans simply don’t realize how registration laws and federal representation actually function under current law.

Under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), voter registration forms rely on self-attestation of citizenship under penalty of perjury—meaning applicants check a box and sign, rather than being required to present physical documentary proof of citizenship (like a passport or birth certificate) upfront. Illegals just have to PROMISE they are legal and we are supposed to trust it!

Only 12 states require proof of citizenship to vote. The rest allow cheating.

Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming — have laws requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in at least some cases. However, as of March 2026, Alabama and Louisiana have not implemented their proof of citizenship laws. A federal court blocked Kansas’ proof of citizenship law in 2018.

One state, Ohio, requires proof of citizenship only when registering to vote at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles facility. Three states, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, require proof of citizenship at the time of registration if a person’s citizenship status cannot be confirmed by other means. The other 40 states with voter registration systems require no proof - they just ask to voter to tell the truth. INSANE.

Furthermore, when it comes to the Electoral College, congressional seats and electoral votes are apportioned based on total resident population from the U.S. Census, which under Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution currently includes all residents regardless of citizenship status.

So even without non-citizens casting votes, simply growing total resident (both legal and illegal) populations in targeted areas shifts the overall baseline of federal power and congressional weighting. The next census in 2030 is where these rules will be set for another decade, making it essential that we reform the process now to ensure only U.S. citizens are counted when apportioning congressional seats and Electoral College votes.

The Silent Quid Pro Quo

The real scandal isn’t just that Democrats executed this strategy; it’s that the GOP establishment and high-profile political organizations let them do it without raising the alarm. Even TPUSA - without Charlie - said nothing about this. Neither did guys like Scott Pressler or Harmeet Dhillon who are allegedly supposed to be close to the data!

Trump spent months holding massive rallies across the country, telling voters over and over that turnout needed to match or exceed 2024 levels to “make it too big to rig.”

But while Trump was out there sounding the alarm, the establishment party apparatus, the high-priced consultants, and the fake influencers were assuring the base that everything was fine and that early voting numbers were looking great.

Why the silence? As I said yesterday, because both sides of the uniparty got exactly what they wanted out of this midterm outcome:

Democrat Leadership: By securing a wider majority in Congress, party leaders insulated themselves from their far-left DSA wing. They no longer have to negotiate with or yield leverage to internal radicals to pass legislation or select leadership.

GOP Establishment: The drop in Republican turnout conveniently cleared out key base-aligned figures and Freedom Caucus members (like Collins, Murkowski, MTG, Mace, Tillis, etc.) who had been a thorn in leadership’s side for years. The old guard got to thin out the ranks of populist trouble-makers and blame the entire loss on Trump not being on the ballot.

The 45-Day Executive Order Trap, Paraguay, and State-Level Voting Realities

Now, a lot of people in the MAGA movement are echoing the same theory we heard back in 2020: “Don’t worry, Trump set an Executive Order sting operation to catch them in the act, and he has a 45-day window to report foreign and domestic election interference.”

While there is no question Trump knows exactly how this manipulation was pulled off, believing that an Executive Order or a single investigation will fix this overlooks the trap the establishment has set up for him.

If Trump tries to leverage a federal administrative apparatus or executive authority to unilaterally overturn certified midterm numbers during this window, the uniparty is ready to strike back. Look at what just happened in Paraguay—where the left used rapid legal and institutional maneuvers to impeach conservative and remove President Santiago Peña the second he stepped out of line with party bosses.

The swamp wants Trump to overreach so they can launch immediate impeachment and removal proceedings or target his administration and staff with subpoenas, special counsels, and endless lawfare before the new Congress even takes their seats.

It’s the exact same pressure tactic Mitch McConnell and Congressional leadership used against Trump after 2020: play ball, leave office or face total destruction. He tried to overcome that by holding the J6 rally to force Congress to expose fraud before the votes were certified and they set him up to be framed for a phony insurrection.

Market Realities, the 181-Page Dossier, and the Threat to Corporate America

There is a hard truth about human nature: people often don’t learn from warnings until they experience the direct consequences themselves. You can explain the data for months, but the reality hits when it affects people’s bottom line.

Look at what happened immediately after Democrats “won midterms.” Oil prices dropped sharply proving that Iran had nothing to do with inflated prices - it was all a manipulation and gouging to hurt Trump.

Traders realized how Democrat control will destroy American GDP - so global stock markets experienced a major sell-off.

The Washington Sun broke a story revealing that senior congressional Democrats have been quietly reviewing a 181-page dossier prepared by progressive think-tank Groundwork Collaborative. The document maps out plans to haul corporate executives before Congress, issue mass subpoenas, and aggressively target core American industries—including tech giants, AI labs, natural gas producers, private prisons, and nursing homes.

Democrats are openly talking about forcing CEO resignations and demanding massive financial redistribution. The goal is to destroy American business and allow Communist China to rush to the top.

For months, Communist China and influencers like Team Tucker have pushed narratives attacking domestic data center expansion and AI energy demands.

I have argued repeatedly that without data centers and AI, America will fall to our enemies.

Trump addressed this directly today, emphasizing that America cannot allow Democrats to destroy our economic engine or surrender our technological edge. He reaffirmed that the federal government must support states seeking to build domestic data centers, secure cheap energy production, and lead in artificial intelligence so American industry can generate wealth rather than falling behind international rivals like Communist China.

“As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say “NO” to the riches they bring!”

Now, with an incoming Congress preparing to use this 181-page playbook to target private industry and throttle American tech, markets panicked as investors realized the economic damage on the horizon. People started waking up and asking: Why did markets crash when Democrats are supposed to save us?

You Can’t Out-Vote a Systemic Cheating Machine

The takeaway from 2026 is clear: you cannot rely on standard voter turnout to overcome a system designed to pad the rolls 365 days a year. As long as elections rely on mail-in voting, machine processing, and registration frameworks that do not mandate strict, documentary proof of citizenship upfront, relying solely on presidential-year turnout bursts will leave the base vulnerable every single midterm cycle.

Trump saw it coming and tried to warn MAGA. He told us to vote like 2024 and we did not.

Trump addressed the fraud indirectly after mid-terms by pointing to local and state election tallies across the country, calling out California and Los Angeles election processing by noting, “Our elections are SO CROOKED, you have NO IDEA.” He has been careful, however, not to point to massive fraud - instead letting the results speak for themselves.

You’ll notice that this midterm they didn’t need months to count the vote except where they miscalculated - it was rigged with early votes and mail ballots right up front with 20 million ‘new’ unverified voters.

The uniparty establishment knew what was happening and chose to let it play out. Now the raw numbers are out in the open—and it’s time the base stops listening to the influencers who told us everything was under control.

So how can Trump theoretically expose this massive voter registration scheme and state-level counting mechanics without subjecting himself and his allies to an impeachment trap?

If he attempts to unilaterally overturn certified midterm numbers, the opposition is primed to retaliate, similar to the institutional coup in Paraguay where the left rapidly removed conservative President Santiago Peña.

To dismantle the system without falling into a trap, Trump can deploy a three-pronged strategy:

Declassify and Release Publicly: Utilize executive declassification power to publish raw federal datasets and agency audits regarding state voter roll additions, bypassing corporate media filters.

Empower State-Level Lawmakers & AGs: Shift the legal battleground to conservative State Attorneys General and legislatures, who hold explicit constitutional authority over voter qualifications and registration enforcement.

Public Audits Over Closed Investigations: Use a public platform to host transparent hearings with state election data experts rather than relying on hidden bureaucratic reports.

The closing argument is simple: The battlefield is no longer just the ballot box; it is the census and the law. Because congressional seats and Electoral College votes are apportioned based on total resident population rather than citizen population, unchecked registration growth permanently alters federal power. If we don’t stop this - we will be an Islamo-Communist country with one party totalitarian rule. PERIOD.

We all know what the issues are now - and Trump is not the problem. He’s the solution if only we stand with him and help him prevail with God’s help.

The upcoming 2030 Census will lock in the geographic boundaries of American power for a decade. That’s the ball game. Keeping the borders closed, reforming voter registration laws, securing the energy grid with data centers for national defense and mandating election integrity now is essential to prevent the fall of America. There is no more time.

Sorry, guys, I don’t know about you but I don’t want America to be run by atheists, Communists, men who pretend to be women and Jihadi mercenaries on the streets. Do you? If not, then we need to fix this NOW. Trump can NOT do it alone and we only have two years until he is gone.



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