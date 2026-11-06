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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
16h

“Texas: 2,900,357 new valid registrations processed.” This is how Gina Hinojosa won and will open the borders to the hordes waiting to rush in. https://www.foxnews.com/us/dhs-send-ominous-warning-migrant-caravan-heads-toward-us-mexico-border-from-honduras

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Pearl Shisler's avatar
Pearl Shisler
17h

More & more fraud & cheating

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