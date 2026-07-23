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T. H. Young's avatar
T. H. Young
2h

Probably gave them satellite feed for targeting.

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Andrei Stieber's avatar
Andrei Stieber
6m

Well, we did the same for Ukraine vis-à-vis Russia. Even Trump conceded that a few months ago. We can try to combat it but not really protest it.

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