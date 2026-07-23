More American soldiers are dead. CIA stations were hit. And now the Trump administration is investigating how Iran knew exactly where to strike. Insiders believe Iran had help from Russia or Communist China — because Iran couldn’t have done this on its own. The fake news isn’t telling you this part of the story.

What Happened

In March 2026, Iranian drones didn’t just hit the U.S. embassy in Riyadh — they hit the CIA station inside it. One drone blew a hole in the building. A second flew through that opening and detonated. A separate CIA site in eastern Iraq was hit too. Sources say more sites were struck, somewhere between “more than one and fewer than a dozen.”

These are not random buildings. The locations of CIA stations are among the most closely guarded secrets the United States keeps. Finding them takes real intelligence — not luck.

On July 16, President Trump gave a primetime address from the White House providing evidence that Communist China interfered in the 2020 election.

Then, on July 17, came Jordan. Muwaffaq Salti Air Base — a Jordanian base that hosts American F-16s, F-22s, F-35s, and MQ-9 Reaper drones as part of the U.S. presence in the region — had already survived one attack a week earlier relatively unscathed: on July 9, Iran fired eight ballistic missiles at it, and all eight were reportedly intercepted. No injuries, no damage.

July 17 was different. Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck the base directly. CENTCOM’s initial statement said two U.S. service members were killed in action and one was missing; four more were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged. Days later, the Pentagon confirmed a fourth death — the missing service member’s remains were recovered.

How many missiles were actually launched, and how many got through? Jordan’s military said its air defenses intercepted ten Iranian missiles the night of July 17 — but that figure comes from Iranian state media’s own account of the Jordanian claim, so treat it cautiously. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asked directly, told reporters: “We shot down almost all the missiles. One leaked through, hit the wrong place, and tragically... it’s heartbreaking.”

That “one leaked through” framing is the official line.

But the same base was hit twice in a 48-hour window, with dozens of U.S. personnel wounded across both strikes — which suggests this isn’t simply a story of one lucky shot getting past otherwise-airtight defenses. It’s a pattern of Iranian precision-guided munitions repeatedly evading a layered U.S.-Jordanian missile-defense system that, on paper, should be stopping nearly everything.

That gap — between “one leaked through” and “this keeps happening” — is exactly why we need to know if Iran is getting help behind the scenes.

President Trump was blunt about where he placed blame, saying Jordan “slipped something through” on security: “If we had other operators, that wouldn’t have happened. You know, when you let other people do your job, it sometimes doesn’t work very well.” He followed that with a promise to “unleash the gates of hell” on Iran if it doesn’t come to the table — a statement he made shortly after attending the dignified transfer of the fallen troops at Dover Air Force Base.

Remember Kuwait?

Remember the March 1, 2026 strike on Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, where six U.S. soldiers were killed in a trailer the second day of the war? That strike fits the same pattern — and it’s actually a stronger example of the “it wasn’t just luck” story.

An Iranian Shahed-series kamikaze drone hit a tactical operations center at Port Shuaiba — a trailer relocated from Camp Arifjan — killing six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers (103rd Sustainment Command) and wounding more than 30, some severely (burns, shrapnel, traumatic brain injuries). No warning sirens went off. It was the first U.S. combat deaths of the war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth initially called it a “squirter” — a drone that slipped past defenses, echoing the same language later used for Jordan. The unit wasn’t in a fortified position at all.

So is Kuwait “the same thing” as the Russia/China question? Related pattern, different mechanism. The common thread across Shuaiba, Jordan, and the CIA stations is the same underlying story: “leaked through” as the official explanation. Whether that foreseeability came from Iran’s own surveillance (Shuaiba) or possible Russian/Chinese assistance (the CIA stations and Jordan) is the open question.

The Question the Administration Is Now Asking

According to Reuters, U.S. intelligence analysts are investigating whether Russia fed Iran precise targeting data — the coordinates of U.S. warships, aircraft, and secret CIA facilities — and provided the technology to use it, and whether China contributed satellite tracking support. Neither has been confirmed. Officials say no firm conclusions have been reached. Here’s the specific evidence they’re weighing:

The drones were upgraded. Two Western officials say analysts believe the Riyadh embassy attack used Shahed-136 drones enhanced with Kometa-M, a Russian satellite-navigation system that is substantially more accurate and far harder to jam than anything Iran builds domestically. The Wall Street Journal first reported in March that Russia supplied Kometa-M to Iran.

This isn’t the first time this specific accusation has surfaced. U.S. officials told the Washington Post and CNN as early as March that Russia was passing Iran targeting data on American warships and aircraft — well before the CIA-station strikes. CNN separately reported that intelligence suggests China may have been preparing to provide Iran financial assistance, spare parts, and missile components, though Beijing has stayed largely on the sidelines militarily.

China had eyes in the water. Beijing deployed vessels to the region during the recent military buildup capable of tracking the U.S. fleet — raising the question, still unresolved, of whether that tracking data reached Tehran.

One Western intelligence memo has already concluded Russia likely played a role in targeting regional CIA facilities specifically.

As one former CIA officer put it: there’s a short list of countries with both the means and the motive to hand Iran this level of capability, and it begins and ends with Moscow. China’s suspected role looks more like tracking and material support than a direct weapons transfer.

What Russia and China Have Actually Said

The Kremlin has denied it, flatly. When the Journal first reported the Kometa-M transfer in March, Putin called it “fake news.” More recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Iran had not even sought weapons deliveries from Russia — a denial that sits awkwardly next to the comprehensive strategic partnership Moscow and Tehran signed in 2025, and years of documented military cooperation that has included Iran supplying Shahed drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

China has not directly addressed the accusation. Beijing has condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran rhetorically and called for a ceasefire, but has offered nothing on the specific claim about satellite tracking or targeting support.

Iran’s own foreign minister didn’t deny it either. Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that Russia and China back Tehran “politically, and otherwise,” but said: “I’m not going to give the details of our cooperation with other countries, right in the middle of the war.” That’s about as close as a wartime foreign minister gets to confirming assistance without naming it.

Put simply: Russia denies it outright, China stays silent, and Iran won’t rule it out.

Jamming and Spoofing: The Quiet Second Front

There’s a second piece to this puzzle that goes beyond supplying weapons or intelligence. Russia and China could be helping jam or spoof navigation signals to confuse cargo ships and endanger civilians. That’s likely happening right now, and it’s a story most Americans have never heard explained plainly — even though it’s just as consequential as the strikes themselves.

Since the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict began in February, over 1,650 commercial ships in the Gulf have had their navigation systems disrupted. Planes have lost GPS entirely on approach to Gulf airports. Ships have shown up on radar screens “driving” through nuclear power plants or circling over dry land. Roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz — and that traffic has nearly ground to a halt.

Here’s the plain-English version of what’s going on:

Jamming is brute-force radio noise that blocks GPS signals outright. A ship or plane just loses its position data.

Spoofing is worse. Someone broadcasts a fake GPS signal, tricking a ship or aircraft into reporting a location that isn’t real.

Why is this so hard to stop, even for the most powerful militaries on earth? Because the real GPS signal, by the time it reaches Earth from a satellite roughly 12,000 miles up, is extremely weak.

A cheap, mobile transmitter mounted on a truck or a small boat can overpower it with ease. You can’t shoot down radio interference the way you can shoot down a missile.

To stop it at the source, you have to physically find and destroy every jammer — and they’re mobile, cheap, and easy to replace.

Both Iran and the Gulf states friendly to the U.S. are jamming right now — Iran to protect itself from precision strikes, Gulf allies to defend against Iranian drones and missiles. Ships get caught in the crossfire of both, which is part of why the interference doesn’t trace back to one single attacker.

What can actually be done about it: destroy known jamming sites when they’re located, cut off the supply chain of jamming components (much of it traced back to Iranian domestic manufacturers and Chinese dual-use electronics), and harden American and allied systems with encrypted, spoof-resistant GPS.

The U.S. has reportedly folded strikes on Iranian electronic-warfare sites into the broader campaign already. But no military — not Israel’s, not America’s — has ever fully eliminated this tactic in an active war zone. The realistic goal is suppression, not a total fix.

Was Israel Pointing Out Targets Inside Tehran?

Last night, dozens of targets were hit in Iran. Reports were it was one of the biggest nights of bombing in the entire war so far.

Explosions were reported across at least 17 locations: Tabriz, Abhar, Hamedan, Baneh, Kangavar/Nahavand, Mahshahr, Omidiyeh, Behbahan, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Konarak/Chabahar, Pardis, PARCHIN, plus unconfirmed reports from Fasa and Urmia.

Heavy air defense activity was noted over Tehran AND Tabriz, with the capital’s guns firing on all sides of the city.

An anonymous account circulating online claimed that, minutes before U.S. strikes on the night of July 21–22, swarms of small drones exposed Iranian air-defense and jamming positions around Tehran — drones the poster argued must have launched from inside the city itself, given their limited range. The theory: Israel is quietly clearing the way for American strikes from the ground, the same way it did in 2025.

“Tonight’s tactic looks familiar. Is Israel quietly assisting the US from the ground in Tehran?

Minutes before the U.S. strikes in Iran, swarms of small drones reportedly exposed Iran’s air-defense positions around Tehran.

Once revealed, the U.S. struck successfully. It mirrors a tactic first used by Israel, raising questions about possible quiet coordination or intelligence support.

The drones appear to have been launched from INSIDE Tehran, as their maximum range is only around 20 km.”

-Anonymous X

This makes sense to me. Israel has plants on the ground all over the place. This is how you surgically take out the IRGC.

That 2025 precedent is real and well-documented. During Israel’s “Rising Lion” operation in June 2025, Mossad spent months smuggling drone parts and Spike NLOS precision missiles into Iran, then assembled a covert drone base near Tehran and used it to knock out Iranian air-defense systems and missile launchers from the inside, clearing the sky for Israeli jets. Israel’s own military chief publicly confirmed ground commando forces operated covertly inside Iran during that campaign. It’s one of the best-documented covert operations of the entire conflict.

What is confirmed: Tehran’s air-defense systems have been repeatedly activated on recent nights, including July 21 and 22, in response to U.S. strikes that have hit command centers, air-defense sites, missile and drone infrastructure, and logistics targets across the country.

Earlier, Israel told the media that they didn’t want to get involved in Iran at this time - but it appears that they could be acting covertly. Head fake? Earlier, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israel has “no interest” in joining the renewed US military campaign against Iran. Smotrich said he believes the best way to bring down Iran is to crush it economically, not militarily, pointing to Iran’s surging inflation.

Meanwhile, Iran (and its masters in Communist China & Russia) are hoping that the American people become so upset over gas prices that they demand Trump withdraw from Iran and just let the Islamo-Communists terrorize the world as they’ve been doing for 47 years. President Trump has no plan to do that. He believes Americans are smarter than that and so do I. If nothing else, this war has shown how US gas prices can quickly and easily be manipulated and controlled by Communist propaganda, Muslim pirates and terrorist bullies. It’s insane how much power we have given our enemies!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Americans don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. They don’t want high gas prices, but they’re not against the war.”

That’s why I think Trump and the Republicans in Congress should suspend the federal gas tax (18 cents) until mid-terms and ask the states and the oil companies and the retailers to match. That would automatically cut gas prices almost 80 cents a gallon overnight and make everybody a hero. That’s my idea - right or wrong.

Then Trump could publish a list of the gas stations and the states that complied to HELP the American people and stick it to our enemies. Let’s show the world who really cares about our country and those who are only in it for profit.

Where This Stands Right Now

Today, President Trump said Iran wants to make a deal but isn’t ready yet. In a speech in Georgia, he put it this way: “They’re getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal. But I say they’re not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They’re not ready. They will be ready very soon.”

He also warned that every time Iran hits a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. will destroy one civilian Iranian bridge or power plant in or around Tehran in response - on top of the strikes already underway.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Secretary of State Rubio is meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week in Manila, officially to discuss Ukraine - but unofficially to discuss Iran? Rubio is also expected to meet his Chinese counterpart soon to help prepare a possible September summit between President Trump and Xi Jinping. Perhaps Trump understands that America can’t play whack-a-mole with Iran while Russia and Communist China maneuver behind the scenes — and that ending this war may require a different kind of pressure, applied somewhere else entirely.

The Bottom Line

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on July 21 — the same week American soldiers were dying in Jordan — Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana asked Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a direct question: is Russia our friend?

Caine didn’t dodge it. “I think that depends on your definition of friend. I think it’s a complicated relationship,” he said. Then, after a pause: “But no, I don’t think they’re our friends.”

That’s it. That’s the whole picture, from the man who sits atop the entire U.S. military chain of command, under oath, in front of Congress. Not a pundit. Not an anonymous source. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

That’s quite a different picture than what we hear constantly from the Russia fan boys and fake influencers like Tucker and Candace and Alex Jones who always tell us that Russia is our friend.

Americans don’t need a classified briefing to understand what General Caine means.

While American soldiers come home in flag-draped transfer cases from Jordan and Kuwait, Russia and Communist China pretend that they are neutral parties on the world stage — even as the evidence mounts that one or both may be quietly arming Iran with the exact intelligence and technology needed to kill American troops. You don’t get to call yourself neutral while your equipment is showing up in the wreckage.

This is not a settled case. It’s an open investigation, and it deserves to be treated as one. But it is also not nothing.

Americans care about American lives. They deserve to know, in plain language, whether the countries killing our soldiers are getting help — and from whom. That’s not a partisan question. Americans deserve to know whether Russia or Communist China helped enable these strikes.

Four more American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice over the past few days: 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Angel Rampersad. Army Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. May God Bless them and keep them. RIP.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.





