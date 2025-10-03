If you didn’t know, Americans traveling to Europe will soon have their fingerprints scanned and picture taken when they arrive in countries like France, Italy and Spain under new regulations being rolled out across the EU starting in October 2025.

Americans traveling to most European countries in 2025 will be fingerprinted as part of a new entry procedure introduced by the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES). This applies to travelers entering the 29-country Schengen Area and will be gradually phased in, beginning October 12, 2025.

Upon arrival for the first time after the system begins, Americans must provide their passport, have their photo taken, and provide four fingerprints at a self-service kiosk or with a border official. The biometric data—photo and fingerprints—will be securely stored for up to three years to expedite future border crossings. Refusal to provide biometric data will result in denial of entry.

The rollout begins October 12, 2025, first in Croatia and soon after in other countries such as Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.

Americans under 12 years old are exempt from fingerprinting.

After the first registration, repeat entries may require only a face scan, unless a new passport is issued or the traveler hasn’t visited in over three years.

The EES replaces passport stamps and is separate from the ETIAS travel authorization, which will not be required until late 2026.

American travelers should expect fingerprinting as a routine part of entering Europe starting fall 2025.

The EU is also rolling out a new EU Digital Identity Wallet for all EU citizens, residents, and businesses, with mandatory acceptance by 2027. This digital wallet allows users to securely store and share digital documents, authenticate themselves for online and in-person services across all Member States.

Do I agree with the EU’s new invasive ID system? NO. But many fake MAGA “pundits” are fundraising off lies that Trump intends to use Palantir to do the same thing in America - and that’s just not true. Let’s examine the facts.

This morning, I got an email from a reader who asked: “What about Trump signing us up for Palantir and AI identification. It just seems like he wants us to be tracked with Digital ID.”

Every day I get emails from RINOs and Koch Libertarians who want me to blame Trump for everything (like they do) and are trying to divide MAGA into two parts. This is not unusual. They did the same thing with RussiaGate, J6, COVID, Epstein, Israel - you name it. Now the dividers are even trying to blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s death - I’m not kidding you. It’s the same people spreading the same divisive lies - all for the purpose of dividing MAGA and helping Democrats win.

Dinesh just did a documentary on the deceit coming from the conservative side - which is actually worse than the lies from the left - he calls it diabolical manipulation. I’m working on a newsletter about that and will have it for you next week.

I trust Dinesh - I’ve met him in person and he’s the real deal.

So, back to Palantir.

In the UK, Palantir stated it will NOT bid on government contracts for any Digital ID program because Palantir called it “undemocratic.”

Through contracts with US agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Palantir builds databases on those in our country illegally - using existing information, already recorded somewhere, to search for illegal aliens for deportation, criminals evading arrest and those committing fraud and abuse. In other words, Trump uses Palantir to find the bad guys and arrest them and deport them.

President Trump has REJECTED a Digital ID like Europe’s NUMEROUS TIMES and even issued an executive order in June 2025 that revoked Biden-era digital ID policies. Biden wanted to issue digital IDs to illegal immigrants to enable their ability to commit entitlement fraud and abuse.

Trump’s executive order said that Biden’s Digital ID program would have enabled more fraud and abuse by those who shouldn’t even be in our country in the first place!

President Trump says he has no plans to introduce a replacement federal Digital ID system - and he has stated that he ALSO will NOT allow a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) either.

However, let’s be honest about the surveillance that We the People HAVE allowed past administrations to use on us - instead of suddenly “blaming” Trump for all our problems. He’s only been in office for a few years and had nothing to do with the system we live under now!

Remember that your phone is a digital ID tracking device that makes calls. If you don’t want to ever use a digital ID you must get rid of your phone and your laptop and your iPad and your computer and your Wi-Fi and your smart TV and smart refrigerator and go live in a cave.

You must not use any social media or communicate with anyone outside your family using any digital device. You must not use any electricity, water or fuel - because all that is also tracked. Honestly, the “authorities” and Big Tech already know everything about all of us - so this sudden outrage from the Koch Libertarians about Trump and a “Digital ID” is amusing.

Every time you go to the doctor or they take your blood those results go into some database. Every time you make a purchase online or with a credit card those results go in a database. Every time you fly or drive your car - your trip, and your every move, is recorded. Every time you make a call, send a text, post online or send an email - it’s recorded and stored on a server somewhere - waiting to be searched. There are cameras on every corner, in every hallway and in every store - it’s everywhere.

Somehow the words Digital ID make people think that we haven’t been tracked for the last 25 years when we have. I get it - the idea is frightening. I’m not saying I support Mass Surveillance at all - and I get the comparisons between a Digital ID and the “mark of the beast” - but mass surveillance is here and it’s been here for decades and it’s not going away.

Frankly, I prefer that any digital investigation is used to find the bad guys, terrorists and illegals in our country - and stop them from stealing our resources and voting in our elections - instead of to imprison the good guys - but that’s just me. Like anything - it can be used for good or evil.

I’m not going to pretend that we are not all a bunch of LAB RATS already - because we are. So, I encourage everybody to examine the issue honestly and pragmatically - and not with faux hysteria and outrage. That will get us nowhere.

PS: There are lots of Koch Libertarian pundits and RINO politicians who fundraise off hyperbole over this issue - they say they want you to send them money or vote for them so they can stop us from being surveilled. I find that duplicitous. They aren’t going to stop anything!

Many people confuse a Digital ID with a CBDC Digital currency. They are two different things although one can be used to work with, or jump start, the other.

As you know, the Trump family was not only blocked on social media for 2 years after J6 - many of them had their bank accounts CANCELLED for no reason. That’s why the Trump family is adamantly AGAINST a CBDC for our money.

In America, President Trump has ACTED AGAINST a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Digital ID policies initiated by Team Obama-Biden. His actions PROVE he is against a CBDC and a Digital ID like Europe’s. Trump’s administration has framed these moves as protecting against government overreach and promoting innovation in the private sector through alternative digital assets, such as stablecoins.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Since taking office in 2025, Trump has used executive action to halt federal efforts to create a CBDC.

Executive Order: On January 23, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” which explicitly prohibited federal agencies from taking any action to “establish, issue, or promote CBDCs”. The order states that a CBDC could pose a threat to financial stability, individual privacy, and U.S. sovereignty.

It’s all part of his multi-part plan to SAVE AMERICA. If you haven’t read my series on that - it’s worth your time.

