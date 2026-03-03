If you prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

Secretary Hegseth, General Caine and Secretary Marco Rubio all made statements today about Iran that have been spliced into little soundbites and clips by the media to distort their meaning and create a false narrative. It think it’s important to hear exactly what they said in context - not what the fake news or the grifter influencers tell us they said. Here is a transcript (with video) for your review. I encourage you to read it all.

SECRETARY HEGSETH: Well, good morning. We just finished an update with Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR) - our leadership and troops, as you would expect, doing a fantastic job.

Two days ago, under the direction and direct orders of President Donald J. Trump, the Department of War launched Operation Epic Fury, the most-lethal, most-complex and most-precise aerial operation in history.

For 47 long years, the expansionist and Islamist regime in Tehran has waged a savage, one-sided war against America. They didn’t always declare it openly, except for their constant chants of “Death to America”; they did it through the blood of our people, car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan, funded and armed by Iranian Quds Force and IRGC killers. My generation of veterans carried the names of brothers who never came home, brothers butchered by Iranian-backed roadside bombs and well-armed militias, thousands of our own.

We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it. Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their ayatollah and his death cult. It took the 47th president, a fighter who always puts America first, to finally draw the line after 47 years of Iranian belligerence. He reminded the world, as he has time and time again, being an American means something unbreakable.

If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on Earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation and we will kill you.

President Trump has also been very consistent. Crazy regimes like Iran hell-bent on prophetic Islamist delusions cannot have nuclear weapons. It’s common sense. Many have said it, but it takes guts to actually enforce it, and our president has guts.

Iran’s stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits, their targeting of global shipping lanes and their swelling arsenal of ballistic missiles and killer drones were no longer — are no longer tolerable risks. Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions.

Let me say that again: a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions, our bases, our people, our allies, all in their crosshairs. Iran had a conventional gun to our head as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb.

It almost worked under Obama and his terrible deal, but not under this president. Turns out the regime who chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” was gifted death from America and death from Israel.

This is not a so-called regime-change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.

Today, in their desperation, the enemy is unmasked. As Iranian missiles and drones rain down indiscriminately on the hotels, airports, apartments and other civilian targets of their neighbors, cowardly terrorist tactics - from a regime that for decades has trafficked in cowardly terrorist tactics, lies, death and destruction to this day.

The Iranian leadership has built nothing except proxies and missiles and drones and deeply-buried nuclear factories and facilities. Peaceful nuclear ambitions do not need to be buried underneath mountains.

Last June, Operation Midnight Hammer obliterated their nuclear program to rubble. Afterward, we told them plainly, “That’s it. Now make a deal.” They arrogantly refused. We said, “Rebuild it and we’ll stop you again, this time, far worse.”

Well, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, they bent over

backwards for real diplomacy, offering pathway after pathway to peace. I watched it. I was there. They tried over and over and over again, earnest attempts at peace. The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal. But Tehran was not negotiating; they were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions. Their goal: Hold us hostage, threatening to strike our forces.

Well, President Trump doesn’t play those games, and as Secretary Rubio said after the Maduro raid, “If you don’t know, now you know.” President Trump puts America and Americans first. He doesn’t hesitate, and neither do our troops.

The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure and they will never have nuclear weapons. We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically.

With every passing day, our capabilities get stronger and Iran’s get weaker. We set the terms of this war, from start to finish. Our ambitions are not utopian; they are realistic, scoped to our interests and the defense of our people and our allies.

Speaking of people, we hope the Iranian people take advantage of this incredible opportunity. President Trump has been clear: Now is your time.

To Iranian security forces, choose wisely. President Trump has also been clear about your fate in either direction.

To the media outlets and political left screaming “endless wars,” stop. This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better and so does this President. He called the last 20 years of nation building wars dumb, and he’s right. This is the opposite.

This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission: destroy the missile threat, destroy the navy, no nukes. Israel has clear missions as well for which we are grateful, capable partners, as we’ve said since the beginning, capable partners are good partners, unlike so many of our traditional allies who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force.

America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history. B-2s, fighters, drones, missiles, and of course classified effects. All on our terms with maximum authorities. No stupid rules of engagement, no nation-building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives.

As the President warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always will be. A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured, the absolute best of America.

May we prosecute the remainder of this operation in a manner that honors them. No apologies, no hesitation, epic fury for them and the thousands of Americans before them taken too soon by Iranian radicals.

Before I turn it over to General Caine for the operational update, let me speak straight to you, the Joint Force, our warriors on the front lines.

This is your moment. This is the generational turning point America has waited for since 1979 and since the rudderless wars of hubris, my generation, our generation endured, don’t listen to the noise, just stay focused. Our commander-in-chief is steady at the wheel. We face a determined enemy, but you are better, but we must prove it every single day. History doesn’t care if we’re tired, if we’re scared, or if the fight feels big. It demands warriors who rise anyway.

Peace through strength, the warrior ethos, lethality, unity of purpose, those are not slogans. They’re the beating heart of what it means to wear the uniform, that uniform. You think clearly under fire, you act decisively in chaos, you uphold the constitution and you uphold our country without hesitation. We are not defenders anymore. We are warriors, trained to kill the enemy and break their will. History is watching. Be the force you swore an oath to be focused, disciplined, lethal, and unbreakable.

We will finish this on America-first conditions of President Trump’s choosing, nobody else’s as it should be. And know this above all, President Trump and I have your back always, through fire, through criticism, through fake news, through everything, we unleash you because you are the best, most powerful, most lethal fighting force the world has ever seen.

May Almighty God watch over you and his providential arms of protection extend over you. Godspeed warriors and keep going.

General Caine, over to you.

GENERAL DAN CAINE: Thank you, Mr. Secretary. And, good morning, everyone. The purpose of my portion of the briefing today is to update you and the American people on the actions taken thus far.

The briefing will discuss the preparation, the planning, setting the force, the early operations, and how we’re assessing the progress thus far. So, let’s get started.

On Saturday 28 February, at 0115 Eastern Standard Time, 9:45 a.m. local Tehran time, on the orders of the President of the United States, U.S. Central Command under the command of United States Navy Admiral Brad Cooper commenced Operation Epic Fury.

As I said, I’m going to walk you through the initial phases of the operation, but first, I want to express my deep condolences and the condolences of the Joint Force to the Department of War personnel killed and wounded in actions thus far. As the secretary said, they’re heroes and represent the best of — our nation has to offer. They’re true examples of what selfless service means. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences are with their families, their friends and their units. We grieve with you, and we will never forget you.

Additionally, I stand here before you today grateful for each servicemember, planner, logistician, operator across our Joint Force, for our Department of War civilians, our intelligence community teammates, our interagency teammates who continue to stand in harm’s way alongside us. I am proud of all of you as you take the fight to the enemy, and we are the best in the world at integrating, period.

I want to extend my personal gratitude to the dedicated commanders and senior enlisted leaders and the enlisted members of the Joint Force who are fighting this fight across the CENTCOM AOR. In addition to Admiral Cooper and Fleet Master Chief Compton, I want to highlight a few today: U.S. Army Central Command Commander Lieutenant General Pat Frank who, along with his team, are fighting the counter-missile and counter-drone fight; United States Navy Central Command Commander Vice Admiral Curt Renshaw and his team, who are engaged with the Iranian Navy and projecting American naval combat power from the seas; and United States Air Force Central Command Commander Lieutenant General Derek France and his leadership team, who are crushing Iranian targets from the air.

I want to highlight the support to the CENTCOM fight from other combatant commands who are directly involved with this effort, to include USSPACECOM, USSCYBERCOM and USEUCOM.

I also want to specifically call out United States Transportation Command and USSTRATCOM for their contributions to this fight. We cannot project American combat power at the time and place of our choosing without both.

And finally, I want to express how deeply thankful I am for the continued service and sacrifice of the entire Joint Force and their families. Their unwavering commitment and dedication are the cornerstones of this effort.

So let me start with a few details. First, to be clear, as the secretary said, this is not a single overnight operation. The military objectives that CENTCOM and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work. We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize U.S. losses. But as the secretary said, this is major combat operations.

So let me talk about the preparation and the planning. On February 28th, the full strength of America’s armed forces came together in a unified purpose against a capable and determined adversary. The United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and our reserve components integrated across our combatant commands and began coordinated operations with the Israeli Armed Forces of an unprecedented scale.

As the secretary laid out, our military objectives are clear: Our mission is to protect and defend ourselves, and together with our regional partners, prevent Iran from the ability to project power outside of its borders, and be ready for follow-on actions, as appropriate. Across every domain, land, air, sea, cyber, the U.S. Joint Force delivered synchronized and layered effects designed to disrupt, degrade, deny and destroy Iran’s ability to conduct and sustain combat operations.

On the U.S. side, this marked the culmination of months, and in some cases, years of deliberate planning and refinement against this particular target set. From precision strikes against key military infrastructure, to persistent intelligence and targeting integration, to the close coordination of the components across vast distances, this operation again demonstrated America’s reach, readiness and professionalism, and that of our joint united force. It was historic not only in the operational scope, but in the level of joint integration displayed across every element of the Joint Force, and as I said earlier, this work is just beginning and will continue.

So now, to talk a little bit about setting the force and setting the theater. On the order of the secretary of war, over the last 30 days to reinforce deterrence and provide the president with credible options, should action be required, the Joint Force began to systematically reposition assets and personnel across the region. These movements ensured that U.S. forces remain postured, protected and ready to respond decisively for any emerging threat. This deployment included thousands of servicemembers from all branches, hundreds of advanced fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, dozens of refueling tankers, the Lincoln and Ford Carrier Strike Group and their embarked air wings, sustained flow of munitions fuel, supplies, all supported with command-and-control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance network, and the flow of forces continues today. In fact, Admiral Cooper will receive additional forces even today.

This rapid build-up of forces demonstrated the Joint Force’s ability to adapt and project power at the time and place of our nation’s choosing. I want to highlight a couple specific cases for you.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which many of you know was down in the Western hemisphere, redeployed across the Atlantic to set the theater. The ship, her crew, their families and the entire strike group took a deep breath, and as they always do, began planning to conduct combat operations.

The integrated Reserve and National Guard Forces have continued to demonstrate the value of America’s Reserve Forces, including the Wisconsin Army National Guard operating in Kuwait and Iraq and Air National Guard units from a variety of states, to include Vermont and Virginia. In the case of the Vermont Air National Guard and the 158th Fighter Wing, they were mobilized for Operation Absolute Resolve and then were tasked to take their F-35As across the Atlantic instead of going home, to be prepared to support this operation. The same is with our Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command Tanker and Mobility Forces, who stepped right out of their civilian jobs to deploy and to protect the region.

Lastly, I want to highlight the unsung heroes of warfare, our American Logisticians and Sustainment Force, those who quietly work every day behind the scenes to project and sustain America’s combat power. Our leaders from World War II were right when they said, “Professionals do logistics.”

As regional tensions rose, the Joint Force elevated our force protection measures on the order of the secretary and repositioned discretely civilians and non-essential personnel designed to ensure the safety and security of our Joint Force. By the time operations began, only essential forces remained on our bases and in theater, all ready, capable to respond.

So now, let me move to H-Hour. At 15:38, 3:38 P.M., on Friday, February 27th, the United States Central Command, through the secretary of war, received the final go order from President Trump. The president directed, and I quote, “Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck,” - close quote.

In the region, every element of the Joint Force made their final preparations. Air defense batteries readied themselves, checking their systems to respond to Iranian attacks. Pilots and crews rehearsed their strike packages for the final time. Air crews began loading their final weapons, and two carrier strike groups began to move towards their launching points.

Across the globe, our operations centers came alive in Tampa, Florida, here at the Pentagon, and of course, forward in the Central Command AOR. As always, operational security was paramount as we sought to maintain and sustain the element of surprise. This operation was highly classified so that at H-Hour, the enemy would see one thing: speed, surprise and violence of action.

The first movers were USCYBERCOM and USSPACECOM, layering non-kinetic effects, disrupting and degrading and blinding Iran’s ability to see, communicate and respond. At H-Hour, the beginning of major combat operations, 01:15 local Eastern Daylight Time, 9:45 local A.M. Tehran time, as dawn crept up across the Central Command AOR, the skies surged to life. More than 100 aircraft launched from land, sea, fighters, tankers, airborne early-warning electronic attack, bombers from the States and unmanned platforms forming a single, synchronized wave. This was a daylight strike based on a trigger event conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces, enabled by the U.S. Intelligence Community.

The first shooters at sea were Tomahawks unleashed by the United States Navy, closed in on Iranian naval forces, and began to conduct strikes across the southern flank in Iran. On the ground, forces fired precision standoff weapons, measured, deliberate, precise, and lethal. This was a massive, overwhelming attack across all domains of warfare, striking more than 1,000 targets in the first 24 hours.

We are now roughly 57 hours into the operation. In the initial phase, CENTCOM’s focus was systematic targeting of Iranians’ command and control infrastructure, naval forces, ballistic missile sites, and intelligence infrastructure designed to daze and confuse them. Coordinated space and cyber operations effectively disrupted communications and sensor networks across the area of responsibility, leaving the adversary without the ability to see, coordinate, or respond effectively.

The combined impact of these strikes, swift, precise, and overwhelming, has resulted in the establishment of local air superiority. This air superiority will not only enhance the protection of our forces but also allow them to continue the work over Iran.

Over the course of the last two days, the Joint Force has launched hundreds of missions from land and sea and delivered tens of thousands of pieces of ordinance. The effort continues to scale. This included American B-2 bombers, which, again, similar to Midnight Hammer, flew a 37-hour roundtrip sortie from the continental United States, dropping precision penetrating munitions on Iranian underground facilities across the southern flank and slightly deeper.

Additionally, Israel has separately executed hundreds of sorties against hundreds of targets.

Beyond Air Force and Navy, aircraft strike packages, coordinated salvos of precision standoff weapons from across the region, have neutralized hundreds of pre-planned targets. As I mentioned earlier, in support of these kinetic operations, USCYBERCOM and SPACECOM have continuously layered effects to disrupt, disorient, and confuse the enemy.

I will note that this operation had several combat firsts, which I’ll allow at some point in the future Admiral Cooper to talk about since he owns the AOR.

While we’ve prosecuted a relentless offensive campaign, our defense has been equally important. Across the theater, operations have remained steady and disciplined. Once again, our integrated air and missile defense network is performing exactly as it’s intended. U.S. Patriot and THAAD batteries along with ballistic missile defense-capable Navy destroyers continue to coordinate and execute intercepts with precision and consistency.

I wish that every American could hear the voice communications like I have as these joint operations centers remain calm, focused, and cool while executing under fire over and over again. Collectively, these systems have intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting U.S. forces, our partners, and regional stability.

The threat from one-way attack UAVs has remained persistent. Our systems have proven effective in countering these platforms, engaging targets rapidly. Each intercept represents hundreds of hours of training, readiness, and technology all coming together to work as designed. We will remain vigilant in the counter-UAV fight.

And the defense of the region is not ours alone. As the threat grew, our partners surged in beside us. Air defense batteries in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia joined the fight, proof positive that years of training, trust, and hard-earned integration pay off.

I am aware of the loss of three U.S. Air Force F-15Es overnight in the region. I am grateful for the safety of the crews, and we know that this was not from hostile enemy fire. As this matter’s under investigation, I’ll not comment further on this.

Let me close. Operations will remain active across the theater and across the globe. The U.S. forces are postured not only to maintain pressure but to respond and adapt as required. Operation Epic Fury stands as a reminder of what the United States military uniquely delivers, the ability to project power on a global scale

with speed, surprise, precision, and overwhelming force when and where our nation requires it.

What we’ve demonstrated over the past several days reflects years of investment in readiness, joint integration, and professionalism of the Joint Force. As major combat operations continue across CENTCOM, we remain engaged globally.

America’s Joint Force retains a credibility, capacity, and flexibility to respond to any contingency anywhere in the world at any time. To those who would test our resolve or threaten the United States, our allies, or our interests, understand clearly we can reach you, we can sustain the fight, and we can scale the fight, and we will prevail.

To the American people, your Joint Force remains steady, frosty, calm, and focused. Your service members are trained, disciplined, and determined. We understand the risks of this mission and the weight of the responsibility that we carry. We also recognize that our families also shoulder the burden at home. You are a part of this, too.

I am proud today as I am every day to stand as a member of America’s Joint Force. There is no mission too complex, no distance too great, and no adversary too determined for the men and women who wear our nation’s uniform.

We mourn our fallen, we honor their families, and we continue our mission with focus, unity, and strength.

https://www.war.gov/Multimedia/Videos/videoid/997831/?videoid=997831

SECRETARY RUBIO: YOU SEE THE ATTACKS THEY’RE CONDUCTING RIGHT NOW? THEY’RE ATTACKING AIRPORTS. THEY’RE ATTACKING HOTELS. THEY’RE HITTING NOT JUST MILITARY BASES, THEY’RE ATTACKING OUR EMBASSIES DIRECTLY.

They’re attacking facilities that have nothing to do with war or with military, and that’s a weak Iran. That’s Iran despite years of sanctions. Imagine a year from now or a year and a half from now the capabilities they would have to inflict damage on us.

It’s an unacceptable, RADICAL RISK, ESPECIALLY IN THE HANDS OF A REGIME RUN BY RADICAL CLERICS. The Ayatollah IS A RADICAL, was a radical cleric.

That entire regime is led by radical clerics who don’t make geopolitical decisions. They make decisions on the basis of theology, their view of theology, which is an apocalyptic one. That has to be taken very seriously as well so that was the purpose for what this operation is all about. That’s what it is focused on. As the president said earlier today, it is ahead of schedule. I will defer to the Department of War to discuss the progress being made at a tactical level, but it was the right decision and an important decision for the safety and security of the world.

There absolutely was an imminent threat, and the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believe they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us. And we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded because the Department of War assessed that if we did that, if we waited for them to hit us first after they were attacked, we would suffer more casualties and more deaths.

We went proactively in a defensive way to prevent them from inflicting higher damage.

That’s the question of why now. No matter what, ultimately this operation needed to happen. But this operation needed to happen. Because Iran in about a year or a year and a half would cross the line, meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones that no one could do anything about it because they could hold the whole world hostage.

Look at the damage they’re doing now. And this is a weakened Iran. Imagine a year from now. So that had to happen.

Obviously we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what.

Number one is our mission and our focus is the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities and their ability to manufacture them, as well as the threat posed by their Navy to global shipping.

That’s our objective. That said, we would not mind, we would not be heartbroken, and we hope that the Iranian people can overthrow this government and establish a new future for that country. We would love for that to be possible, but the objective of this mission is the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities and of their naval capabilities.

The objectives of this operation are to destroy their ballistic missile capability and make sure they can’t rebuild it and make sure that they can’t hide behind that to have a nuclear program. That’s the objective of the mission.

That said, abundantly clear, we would love for there to be an Iran that’s not governed by radical Shia clerics, as I’ve said myself repeatedly for years. The leadership of that country does not reflect the people of Iran, and I think that’s been pretty apparent in the protests that you’ve seen. If there’s something we can do to help them down the road, we’d obviously be open to it, but that’s not the objective.

AS THE PRESIDENT SAID, HE WOULD LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE of Iran to use this as an opportunity to rise up and remove these clerics - they’ve been wanting to remove them from a long time. We’ve seen successive waves of protests and we’ve seen them slaughter people. But our objective is to make sure they don’t have these weapons that can threaten us and our allies in the region.

While we would love to see a new regime, the bottom line is no matter who governs that country a year from now they’re not going to have these ballistic missiles and they’re not going to have these drones to threaten and their neighbors, our bases and our presence in the region.

We notified Congress. I mean, we notified the gang of eight. We notified congressional leadership. There’s no law that requires us to do that. The law says we have to notify them 48 hours after beginning hostilities, we’ve done that.

To begin with, no presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as constitutional, not Republican presidents, not Democratic presidents.

That said, we have followed the notification at 48 hours and we’re here today.

I’ve done more Gang of Eight briefings than I got in the four years that Biden was president and I was a member of the Gang of Eight.

All of that said, we complied with the law 100% and we’re going to continue to comply with it. We’ve done the notification, but we just can’t notify 535 people. That’s not possible. But we did the Gang of eight, twice. I briefed them last week and then I called them the night before the operation.

The Iranians are targeting civilian infrastructure you guys have seen it I’m sure. You’ve seen it they’re hitting hotels, they’re hitting embassies, they’re hitting airports, they’re hitting oil infrastructure. It is clear that the United States would not deliberately target a school but it is obvious that Iran would.

This terroristic regime in Iran led by radical clerics has the ability to potentially to shut off 20% of global energy. That’s the kind of leverage they have because of their Navy. We’re going to destroy their Navy,

The hardest hits are yet to come from the US military. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now. I don’t know how long it will take. We have objectives. We will do this as long as it takes to achieve those objectives and we will achieve those objectives.

The world will be a safer place when we’re done with this operation.

Thank you.

SECRETARY RUBIO: “At my direction, the State Department has activated a 24/7 task force that is providing American citizens with up-to-the-minute safety and security information.

Here is how you can stay abreast of the latest updates, as well as ways we are working around the clock to help you stay safe in the wake of Iran’s cowardly attacks:

All Americans located abroad, particularly those in the Middle East, should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive the latest messages and updates from your nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

U.S. citizens overseas are also encouraged to follow our “Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on WhatsApp and to follow @TravelGov on social media. The latest alerts can be found at travel.state.gov as well.

Americans in the Middle East may contact the Department of State 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-202-501-4444.”

WHITE HOUSE: For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — has killed and maimed American citizens and service members through its own forces and proxy militias. More Americans have been killed by Iran than any other terrorist regime on Earth.

President Trump is doing what Presidents over the last five decades have refused to do — eliminate the threat once and for all.

Those who say Iran has done nothing to deserve this, read on. Here is only a partial record of the Iranian regime’s blood-soaked war on Americans:

November 1979: Iranian students, backed by the regime, seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran — taking 66 Americans hostage in a 444-day standoff.

April 1983: The Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed terrorist group, carried out a suicide car bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing 17 Americans.

October 1983: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 241 U.S. military personnel — including 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service personnel — in a truck bombing at a Marine compound in Beirut.

March 1984: Iran-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists kidnapped CIA station chief William Buckley on his way to work in Beirut, ultimately killing him the following year.

September 1984: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 23 innocent people — including two American service members — in a car bomb attack at the U.S. Embassy annex in Beirut.

December 1984: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked Kuwait Airways Flight 221 en route to Pakistan, diverting it to Tehran — where they brutally tortured and killed two American officials.

June 1985: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked TWA Flight 847 on its way from Athens to Rome, torturing a U.S. Navy diver before shooting him point blank in the head and tossing his body onto the Beirut airport tarmac.

July 1989: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed U.S. Marine Col. William Higgins after kidnapping him the previous year while serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

April 1995: Iran-backed Islamic Jihad terrorists killed eight people — including one American citizen — in a car bomb attack in the Gaza Strip.

August 1995: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber blew up a bus in Jerusalem, killing an American and three other passengers, and wounding more than 100 others.

February 1996: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber blew up another bus in Jerusalem, killing three Americans and wounding three other Americans.

March 1996: A suicide bomber linked to the Iran-backed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups killed 20 people — including two Americans — in a suicide bombing at a Tel Aviv shopping center.

May 1996: Iran-backed terrorists killed an American-Israeli dual citizen and wounded another American citizen in the West Bank.

June 1996: Iran-backed Hezbollah Al-Hijaz terrorists killed 19 U.S. Airmen and wounded nearly 500 others in a truck bombing at a U.S. Air Force housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

September 1997: Iran-backed Hamas suicide bombers blew themselves up at a shopping mall in Jerusalem, killing an American-Israeli dual citizen and wounding seven other American citizens.

August 1998: Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, facilitated by Iran-backed Hezbollah, simultaneously bombed U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people — including a dozen American citizens.

August 2001: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist blew up a Jerusalem pizzeria, killing three Americans.

January 2002: An Iran-backed al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade terrorist killed an American-Israeli dual citizen in the West Bank.

July 2002: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist killed five Americans in a bombing at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

June 2003: An Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber killed 17 people — including an American citizen — on a bus in Jerusalem.

October 2003: Iran-backed Popular Resistance Committees terrorists killed three U.S. diplomatic personnel in a bombing in Gaza.

Between 2003 and 2011: Iran-backed militias killed at least 603 U.S. troops in Iraq — “roughly one in every six American combat fatalities in Iraq.”

August 2003: An Iran-backed Hamas terrorist blew up a bus in Jerusalem, killing five Americans and wounding one other American.

August 2006: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed American citizen and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Michael Levin during the Second Lebanon War — the only American to die in the conflict.

January 2007: A dozen men affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force killed five U.S. soldiers and wounded three others in Karbala, Iraq, after disguising themselves as U.S. soldiers and entering the Provincial Joint Coordination Center.

March 2007: Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson disappeared in Iran, likely dying in an Iranian prison.

July 2014: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed two American citizens serving in the IDF.

October 2015: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed an American citizen and his wife in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

December 2019: Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorists killed an American civilian contractor and wounded several U.S. service members in a rocket attack at K1 Air Base in Kirkuk, Iraq.

January 2020: 109 U.S. troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

September 2020: U.S. intelligence indicated the Iranian regime was considering a plot to assassinate the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.

February 2021: An Iran-backed militia fired a rocket at coalition forces in Erbil, Iraq, wounding a U.S. service member and four U.S. civilian contractors.

July 2021: Iranian-backed militias wounded two U.S. service members in a series of rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

September 2022: An Iranian rocket attack killed an American citizen in Iraqi Kurdistan.

November 2022: An IRGC captain orchestrated the killing of an American citizen in Baghdad.

March 2023: An Iranian drone attack killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. service members and another contractor in a strike on a coalition base in Syria.

October 2023: Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed 46 Americans and kidnapped at least 12 Americans in the October 7th massacre.

December 2023: Iran-backed militias wounded three U.S. service members in an attack on Erbil Air Base in Iraq.

January 2024: Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorists killed three U.S. service members and wounded more than 40 other service members in a drone attack against the Tower 22 military base in Jordan.

Between October 2003 and November 2024: Iran and its proxies conducted more than 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, wounding more than 180 U.S. service members and killing three service members.

November 2024: An Iranian national and IRGC asset was charged for plotting to assassinate President Trump.

June 2025: Iran-backed militias attacked at least three U.S. bases in Syria and two U.S. bases in Iraq.

