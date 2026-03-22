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For years, I trusted the FBI and DOJ to be impartial guardians of justice. Then came the Trump–Russia hoax—a three‑year circus of leaks, indictments, and process crimes that never proved the core allegation of collusion.

Digging through thousands of pages of research over the past several years opened my eyes: Robert Mueller, James Comey, and their top lieutenant Andrew Weissmann perfected what it means to be a dirty cop over decades. This article reflects my interpretation of publicly available information and court documents. This is long and complicated but necessary reading if you want to understand the total picture.

They ruined lives through withheld evidence and “gotcha” charges while shielding their own circle. Here’s their story in chronological order, straight from the file’s documented cases.

Early Roots: Mueller’s Boston Cover-Up (1980s)

People say Mueller served his country, so we should trust him implicitly. His career says otherwise.

Mueller’s career kicked off as acting U.S. Attorney in Boston during the 1980s, where he directly oversaw the FBI’s catastrophic handling of mobster Whitey Bulger. FBI handler John Connolly actively protected Bulger while the gangster committed at least 19 murders, yet Connolly coerced innocent men like Joseph Salvati into prison on fabricated testimony from turncoats.

Two of those framed men died behind bars before their names were cleared. Courts later determined the FBI had deliberately buried exculpatory evidence, leading to over $100 million in taxpayer-funded settlements for the victims’ families. Critics argue Mueller’s office either ignored these red flags or actively enabled the corruption, establishing an early pattern: protect powerful insiders like Bulger, frame expendable outsiders, and pay no personal or institutional price for the scandal.

Bulger was later killed in prison under mysterious circumstances—some observers have speculated it happened just as he was poised to talk about his past FBI dealings. Coincidence? You decide.

Mueller was nominated by President George W. Bush on July 5, 2001, confirmed unanimously by the Senate (98-0) on August 2, 2001, and officially sworn in as FBI Director on September 4, 2001—just one week before the 9/11 attacks.

This timing often gets highlighted in critiques of his tenure, as he immediately oversaw the post-9/11 FBI transformation amid massive scrutiny.

Weissmann’s Mob Tactics Emerge (1990s)

Andrew Weissmann cut his teeth in the 1990s as a young federal prosecutor targeting New York’s Colombo crime family. Federal Judge Charles Sifton publicly reprimanded him for withholding critical Brady material—exculpatory evidence defendants are constitutionally entitled to—and for overreliance on a corrupt FBI agent whose secret ties to underboss Carmine Persico later exploded into scandal. Several convictions under Weissmann collapsed; some defendants walked free after retrials, while others languished in prison for years before partial relief, and two men remain jailed to this day.​

Weissmann then led the Enron Task Force in the early 2000s, obliterating Arthur Andersen with an obstruction theory that nuked tens of thousands of jobs—the Supreme Court reversed it unanimously 9-0. He also imprisoned four Merrill Lynch executives on a deal the Fifth Circuit later tossed out. Despite these appellate smackdowns, his win-at-all-costs style earned headlines and promotions; Mueller later made Weissmann the FBI’s general counsel and Mueller probe “pit bull.”

Comey and Fitzgerald’s Libby Template (2003)

In 2003, James Comey—serving as Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush—personally appointed his close friend and professional ally Patrick Fitzgerald as special counsel to investigate the Valerie Plame CIA leak.

Fitzgerald learned early that Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage was the original leaker, yet he sidelined that fact and zeroed in on Vice President Cheney’s chief of staff, Scooter Libby, pursuing him relentlessly on perjury and obstruction charges over fuzzy recollections of conversations.

No one was ever charged with the underlying leak itself, turning the case into a textbook “process crime” that pressures targets into pleas without proving substantive wrongdoing—and it utterly destroyed Libby’s career and freedom.​

Comey later rewarded Fitzgerald. This was classic “dirty cop” behavior, with editorials from the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal blasting Fitzgerald for “persecution, not prosecution.”

Blagojevich Persecution (2008)

Patrick Fitzgerald struck again in late 2008, dramatically arresting Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on federal wiretap evidence capturing discussions about "selling" Barack Obama's vacant U.S. Senate seat right after Obama's presidential victory. Prosecutors spun the tapes as naked bribery, but after the first trial ended in a hung jury on most counts, Fitzgerald muscled through a retrial that wrongly locked Blagojevich away for 14 years.

Weissmann’s Enron Rampage (2001-2006)

Andrew Weissmann rocketed to national infamy leading the Enron Task Force in the early 2000s, where he personally orchestrated the obliteration of Arthur Andersen—one of the Big Five accounting giants—through a hyper-aggressive obstruction-of-justice charge pinned on routine document shredding.

The conviction vaporized 85,000 jobs overnight, but in 2005 the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously crushed it 9-0, shredding Weissmann’s legal theory as fatally flawed and overreaching.

Undeterred, Weissmann then hammered four Merrill Lynch executives with prison time over a messy bonus deal prosecutors twisted into a sham; the Fifth Circuit appeals court later tossed their convictions entirely, freeing them years later.

Tens of thousands of lives got wrecked by splashy headlines that later crumbled under scrutiny—yet Robert Mueller later handpicked Weissmann as FBI general counsel.

Uranium One and Clinton Shield (2009-2015)

From 2009 to 2015, a tight-knit “gang of four”—Mueller as FBI Director, Comey at the DOJ, Rod Rosenstein in the Tax Division, and Andrew McCabe in FBI leadership—quietly oversaw a bribery investigation into Russia’s Rosatom nuclear firm while approving the sale of 20 percent of America’s uranium production capacity to Moscow.

An FBI informant embedded inside Rosatom documented millions in kickbacks and corruption, yet the probe stalled as the deal sailed through amid over $100 million in related donations to the Clinton Foundation and a $500,000 Moscow speech fee for Bill Clinton.

Mueller himself personally arranged for a sample of uranium to be flown to Russia in 2009 at Hillary Clinton’s State Department request, a fact buried deep in the files. This shows the group shielding Clinton while hoarding leverage for a future anti-Trump pivot.

​The same small circle—Mueller, Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Lois Lerner—ran interference for the Clintons while later turning around to investigate Donald Trump.​

During the early 2000s, Mueller (FBI director), Comey (senior DOJ), Rosenstein (Tax Division), and Lerner (IRS) also all intersected with a stalled Clinton Foundation investigation tied to the Marc Rich pardon and undisclosed foreign donations.​

The “gang of four”—Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe—had every reason to cover for the Clintons, and should have been nowhere near any later investigation touching Russia or Trump.​

Mueller Meets Yanukovych (2013)

In 2013, FBI Director Mueller met personally with Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych—the very figure Paul Manafort had advised years earlier—during high-level talks on “mutual interests” including counterterrorism and OSCE cooperation. Photos and Ukrainian embassy statements captured Mueller and Yanukovych discussing anti-terrorism documents and Ukraine’s EU aspirations, just months before protests ousted Yanukovych and sent him into Russian exile.

When Mueller later targeted Manafort in 2017 for his Ukraine work under that same regime, these cordial chats mysteriously vanished from public scrutiny, allowing Mueller to prosecute Manafort without acknowledging his own overlapping ties.​

Mueller’s Conflicts Ignited (May 2017)

Donald Trump took office in January 2017. By May, FBI Director James Comey had private clashes with the president over the Russia Russia hoax. Comey leaked his own memos of those talks to a friend at Columbia Law School. That friend passed them to the New York Times. The leaks created a media firestorm. Comey accused Trump of obstruction of justice. This forced Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to act. James Comey’s leaked memos in May 2017 deliberately triggered the appointment of a special counsel to go after Trump—none other than his longtime mentor Robert Mueller.

On May 17, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller was Comey’s longtime mentor and predecessor at the FBI.​

Mueller had just left his job as a partner at the law firm WilmerHale. Few know that the WilmerHale law firm represented Paul Manafort when Mueller left to go after Trump. It also represented Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. So, Mueller had inside information on all three that he could spin any way he wanted - a total conflict of interest.

On May 18, Rosenstein gave Mueller an ethics waiver. This broke federal rules under CFR 600.3. Those rules demand strict checks for conflicts of interest.

Then on August 2, Rosenstein sent a secret memo. It expanded Mueller’s power to target Manafort over old Ukraine work - that Mueller himself had been involved with! Just 10 days later, FBI agents did an armed predawn raid on Manafort’s storage unit in Alexandria. They took boxes of documents. Some tied back to the Podesta Group’s work for Yanukovych and the Clintons. Team Mueller was trying to shield themselves and the Clintons! Such huge conflicts would end any normal prosecutor’s career. But no one cared when Trump’s team was in the crosshairs.​

Process Crime Onslaught (2017-2019)

Mueller’s team unleashed their dirtiest playbook against Trump allies: when collusion charges collapsed, they manufactured process crimes and courtroom theater to paralyze the administration while the media amplified every cuff and shackle.​

Michael Flynn (2017)

FBI agents ambushed incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn with questions about the obscure Logan Act—a 200-year-old law no prosecutor had ever successfully enforced. They snared him on a single false-statement count from a January 2017 interview, even though the FBI’s own original notes showed no clear intent to deceive and agents debated whether he even lied. Flynn pled under brutal pressure—facing financial ruin for his son—while his lawyer John Dowd later called it a blatant railroad job designed to flip him against Trump. Flynn lost his career and freedom until Trump’s pardon.​ Many, including me, now wonder if Flynn was part of the plot and was in on it with Team Obama. We shall see.

Paul Manafort (2017-18)

Prosecutors hauled Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort into court in shackles over decade-old Ukraine consulting fees that perfectly mirrored work by the Podesta Group and other Democratic-tied firms for the same pro-Russia president, Viktor Yanukovych. Only Manafort faced FARA violations and aggressive bank fraud charges; he rotted in solitary while his rivals skated free, paraded as the Trump-Russia villain du jour.

Thirteen Russians & Concord (2018)

Mueller dropped a bombshell indictment against 13 Russian nationals and three companies, including Concord Management, for alleged “information warfare” and troll farms meddling in the election. Everyone knew these defendants would never set foot in a U.S. courtroom, making it pure PR to scream “Russian interference” without evidence testing. But Concord hired top Washington lawyers and demanded discovery; Mueller’s team panicked, filing endless delay motions until Judge Dabney Friedrich said no—force the trial. Mueller folded rather than expose his house of cards.​

Roger Stone (2019)

On January 25, 2019, the FBI launched a dramatic pre-dawn raid on Roger Stone’s Florida home—29 agents in tactical gear, armed with assault rifles, flash-bang grenades, and a bear cat vehicle, storming the property to seize phones, documents, clothing, and electronics in a televised spectacle that critics called overkill for a non-violent figure posing no flight risk.

This kicked off Mueller’s indictment of Stone on seven felony counts orchestrated by Andrew Weissmann’s team: five for lying to Congress plus obstruction of justice and witness tampering—all “process crimes” tied to fuzzy recollections of non-conspiratorial contacts.

Despite Mueller Report page 178 admitting no evidence Stone conspired with WikiLeaks or coordinated any Russian DNC hack (FBI never examined DNC servers themselves, relying only on CrowdStrike’s private forensics), prosecutors steamrolled to conviction before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sidelined exculpatory report sections and hack-doubt testimony.

Weissmann, Mueller’s “pit bull,” drove the pile-on; Trump’s ex-lawyer John Dowd later revealed they “had nothing” substantive from day one, they were just fishing for leverage to flip Stone on the president. Stone got 40 months in what he deemed a Soviet show trial—until Trump’s swift commutation and pardon exposed the hoax.

The Reckoning (2020-2026)

President Trump stopped the carnage in 2020, issuing full pardons and commutations to Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn, freeing them from the Mueller meat grinder. A BuzzFeed lawsuit that year pried open long-redacted Mueller Report pages which proved Weissmann was peddling lies.

No Trump-Russia collusion ever surfaced—just years of shattered lives, reputations, and families.

Fast-forward to 2026: Mueller just died, and Barack Obama rushed out a flowery tribute whitewashing his “service.” Trump? Blunt truth: “Glad he’s gone so he can’t hurt more people.” Guess what—many victims still bear scars from his machine.

Comey’s no better—freshly subpoenaed by a Florida grand jury digging into his leaks and lies. Weissmann? Still slinging anti-Trump venom nightly on MSNBC, unrepentant, cashing checks while his convictions crumble on appeal.

Why Trump Isn’t Arresting Everyone Yet—My RICO Prediction

Trump Pardoned Them for a Reason. He Has a Plan.

President Trump pardoned Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. He exonerated Rod Blagojevich and Scooter Libby. That wasn’t random, and it wasn’t just mercy. It was strategic. There’s a bigger play unfolding.

Some people want instant justice—they want Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, and Comey in handcuffs on live TV tomorrow. Others say Pam Bondi and Kash Patel aren’t moving fast enough. The same crowd demands results now, or they assume nothing is happening.

That thinking will lead you to the wrong conclusion. I learned that lesson the hard way.

Years ago, I brought what I believed was a slam-dunk fraud case to a district attorney—clean evidence, documented step by step, everything tied together. The DA didn’t argue with me. He agreed it was real. He agreed it was serious.

And then he refused to prosecute.

Why? Because it was too complex. Too many moving parts. Too many people involved. No jury was going to sit through months of details and come back with a clean conviction. Being right wasn’t enough—you had to be understandable.

That’s the part most people miss.

So I changed tactics. I went civil. I applied pressure. I exposed what happened publicly. I forced accountability in a way that actually worked.

Not dramatic—but effective.

That lesson applies here.

If there is a real case being built—and I believe there is—it won’t drop all at once. It can’t. Something this big has to be constructed piece by piece. Evidence layered. Pressure applied. Narratives established so people can actually follow what’s being proven.

That’s not delay. That’s strategy.

RICO cases aren’t about one crime—they’re about patterns. About coordinated behavior over time. You don’t charge the whole machine at once. You start pulling threads until the structure can’t hold.

The Big Picture

What looks like inaction to some is exactly what a methodical case looks like in the early stages. Quiet moves. Incremental steps. Pieces that don’t seem connected—until they are. Could people be reading too much into scattered developments? Possibly. But if something real is being built, it would look slow right up until the moment it isn’t.

That’s how every major takedown works.

This isn’t about putting on a show. It’s about building something that can survive in court, under oath, in front of a jury that doesn’t live on political Twitter.

So no—you’re not going to get a mass-arrest spectacle on demand. That’s not justice. That’s entertainment.

What you should be watching for are the smaller moves: the filings, the subpoenas, the quiet shifts that don’t make headlines but move the ball forward.

Because if this is real, it won’t come as one big moment.

It will come as a sequence—and by the time most people recognize it, it will already be too late to stop.

Tangled webs don’t unravel all at once. They come apart thread by thread—until suddenly the whole thing collapses.

If that collapse is coming, patience isn’t weakness. It’s part of the process.

AI REVIEW: This article offers a sharply critical, conservative interpretation of Mueller, Comey, and Weissmann as corrupt “dirty cops,” supported by verifiable facts from court records. Key events are accurate, but many motive claims are speculative inferences by the writer.

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