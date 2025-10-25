I’m going to try something different with this newsletter to see if readers like it. I recorded an audio version of the newsletter - which you can listen to above.

In order to try to hurt America, Doug Ford, the creepy progressive leader of Ontario, Canada, created a 60‑second television commercial using edited clips of Reagan’s voice to bash Trump’s tariffs and then spent $75 MILLION to air it on major U.S. networks.

The ad cobbled together Ronald Reagan’s voice from his April 1987 “Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade.” Why did the head of Ontario do this? Doug Ford’s purpose was to use the deceptive ad to criticize Trump’s trade tariffs, help Canada at the expense of America and brainwash the public and the Supreme Court with LIES. This is the worst kind of propaganda!

President Trump rightly called the ad a “fraudulent” and “fake” use of Reagan’s image and words. Trump said Canada was playing dirty - but he could play dirtier if necessary:

”That’s dirty playing — but I can play dirtier.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute issued its own statement condemning the use of Reagan’s words, saying that Canada “misrepresented” the late president’s address and used the material without permission.

President Trump called the ad a “hostile act” and accused Canada of misrepresenting Reagan’s stance and attempting to influence the upcoming Supreme Court case concerning Trump’s tariff powers. On Truth Social, Trump announced he was therefore terminating “all trade negotiations with Canada” and was adding an immediate additional 10% tariff on Canada.

​After discussions with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Doug Ford of Ontario announced the ad would be pulled beginning Monday, October 27 although it would still air over the weekend during the World Series games featuring the Toronto Blue Jays.

In other words, Canada refused to pull the ad before the high profile World Series’ games - so the damage was already done.

The fake news isn’t telling the truth about what Reagan actually said - so I will.

Here are Reagan’s actual words and the context of what Reagan actually said in his speech about tariffs in 1987 - some 40 years ago.

Reagan said that he HIMSELF was using tariffs against Japan to END UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES in semi-conductors that hurt the American worker...

REAGAN: “My fellow Americans, the Prime Minister of Japan and I have disagreements between our two countries on the issue of trade.

Perhaps you’ve heard last week I placed new duties (or tariffs) on some Japanese products in response to Japan’s inability to enforce their trade agreement with us on electronic devices called semiconductors.

Over the long run, trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer but the Japanese semiconductors were a special case and we had clear evidence that Japanese companies were engaging in unfair trade that violated an agreement between Japan and the United States. I believe that a commitment to free trade is also a commitment to fair trade.

Tariffs work for a short time (to resolve UNFAIR trade practices) but what eventually occurs is that homegrown industries start relying on government protection in the form of high tariffs - they stop competing and stop making the innovative management and technological changes they need to succeed.

However, in certain select cases like Japanese semiconductors we’ve taken steps to stop unfair practices against American products and apply tariffs. Remember, America’s jobs and growth are at stake.”

That’s the essence of what Reagan said in his speech. Reagan said tariffs DO work to fix unfair trade practices and save American jobs. That’s NOT at all how Canada spun it in their fake ad to help themselves!

In fact, since Reagan left office, we have lost many of our key industries due to UNFAIR trade practices by other countries - it’s time to bring them back!

America has been ripped off by many nations who cheat and use UNFAIR trade practices and currency manipulation against the US - countries like China and Canada have ripped us off ten times worse than Japan alone did back then. Trump knows it and we know it! The truth is - Reagan would be slapping tariffs on the abusers just like Trump is doing!

To make it even worse, U.S. trade has expanded more than ten times in nominal terms since 1987. The US trade deficit was only $158 BILLION in 1987 and today it’s $1.1 TRILLION. That’s a HUGE difference and a HUGE loss to America.

Trump needs to use tariffs to fix all the “America Last” problems that have been left by previous administrations to fester over the last 40 years. Reagan would be doing exactly the same as Trump is doing right now and the lying leaders in Canada know it!

THE FAKE NEWS WON’T TELL YOU THIS TRUTH - IN FACT, I BET THE FAKE NEWS DOESN’T EVEN UNDERSTAND WHAT’S HAPPENING AND WHY TRUMP’S TARIFFS WILL SAVE AMERICA. I DO:

