Rush Limbaugh’s little brother says Tucker, Candace and Fuentes are wrong and should just stop spewing ugly and sinister propaganda about Israel.

As you well know if you read my newsletters, Candace has gone off the deep end to hate on Israel and the Jewish people - and Tucker just hosted Fuentes to bash Israel as well.

Tucker and Fuentes both called Christians who stand with Israel “Christian Zionists” and said they despise them. Yes, they both said that.

So, Candace despises Israel and all Jews and Tucker & Fuentes went further to hate on any Christian who supports Israel. Here’s what Limbaugh had to say:

DAVID LIMBAUGH: “I would agree in principle that criticism of a country doesn’t by itself imply animus toward the people of that country or their ethnicity, but what we’re witnessing bespeaks of something more than that and if it didn’t many of us wouldn’t be concerned about it.

There is an obvious resentment toward Israel for the insane notion that they control the United States and I believe that resentment is inextricably tied to a suspicion of the Jewish people, including in America, over their alleged control over things and who knows whatever else.

So what I’m saying is that even viewed in their most favorable light, these people on the right like Tucker, Fuentes and Candace (forget the irredeemable left) who are palpably opposed to Israel and resentful of our ties to them and our alliance with them, are motivated by something more than just foreign policy concerns. That seems clear to me. I’m America first too, BTW.

I support Israel for geopolitical reasons, because they’re our natural democratic ally, because they are head and shoulders more moral and grounded than their surrounding nations and their cause is just, and, in my case, probably most of all because I think God commands it.

And you scoffers on the Christian right (I happen to be fervently on the Christian right) who dismiss my view as heretical dispensationalism, are wrong. We can debate dispensationalism some other time, but believing God’s promises to Israel are permanent and that the church has not replaced the discreet and specific Jewish people and Jewish nation does not necessarily make one a dispensationalist. So take shots at dispensational theology and eschatology if you want, but in this case it’s a straw man.

But one thing is clear -- something ugly is going on on the right and it may be bigger than I wanted to believe. We must head it off at the pass.

If you are not otherwise disposed to believe something sinister is happening here, one thing should signal to you that there is indeed something quite ugly about this. Notice some of the outrageous positions some people are taking and then the unnatural hoops others are leaping through to defend indefensible and bizarre positions. For the sake of argument, forget Tucker for a moment, whose positions and interviews and platforming and the rest deeply bother me.

I’ve admired and liked Tucker for many good positions he’s taken, but this turn I don’t understand. I don’t have to call him evil to say I radically disagree with him, but I do radically disagree with him on some stuff. But his interview and elevation of Fuentes was over the top and monumentally troubling. Do you guys realize what a freak show this guy is?

So when I say forget Tucker for argument’s sake, what I mean is that we don’t have to point to him to prove that there’s an unhealthy sympathy for anti-semitism on the right. Forget him because we need look no further than Fuentes. BECAUSE NOW MANY OF THE SAME PEOPLE WHO WERE DEFENDING SOME OF TUCKER’S BIZARRE POSITIONS ARE NOW ALSO DEFENDING FUENTES. WHAT THE HOLY HELL? POINT, SET, MATCH. LIKE Megyn Kelly, I hate criticizing friends and people I’ve admired, but at some point people of principle and good will have no choice.

You don’t have to agree with me on my theological views toward Israel to side with me against anti-semitism. In fact I don’t expect you to. But I’d be ardently pro-Israel anyway -- to the extent it’s even possible to separate this God-anointed nation from its roots. But seeing the latest round of defenses for these insane positions following the Fuentes interview I feel like I have to speak up -- even beyond my usual statements of unequivocal support for Israel.

I don’t want an internecine war and I want to be disrespectful to people on our side and I don’t want to write Tucker off as an evil person, but I do think he’s way off the rails here and I hope a reasonable explanation for this regrettable turn emerges at some point.

But Fuentes? You’ve got to be kidding me? Candace Owens? Well, I won’t even go there.”

So, Limbaugh agrees with me about Candace too!

Let’s dive into this further. Where is all this coming from? Are Tucker, Fuentes & Candace being paid to hate on Israel and on Christians who stand with Israel? Is it theological or political?

I found this post on X and I totally agree with this theory. She said it better than I ever could:

“If you are a Christian who is buying into the Democrat and Koch Libertarian-funded narrative about how we should all hate Israel - and embrace Hamas - please stop. You are only dividing MAGA and playing into our enemies’ hands. Here’s why:

The attacks on Israel have nothing to do with Israel. It’s all about fracturing Christian voters here at home.

If you strip away the emotion, and just look for pattern recognition it becomes clear as day.

People incorrectly assume that Tucker, Curt Mills, Nick Fuentes, Ian Carroll, Candace Owens and whoever else just hopped onto the anti-Israel train are targeting Jews because they hate them. NOPE, their goal is to divide and conquer MAGA and they are paid to do it.

Evangelical Christians are the strongest pro-Israel bloc in American politics AND in MAGA.

If evangelical Christians can be mocked, demoralized, or divided (Carlson calling “Judea & Samaria = Narnia,” Candace Owens blasting “Zionist elites,” Gaetz dragging the Gospel into antisemitism debates, MTG branding Israel “genocide”) - then the MAGA coalition fractures and the Democrats win and so do our Islamo-Communist enemies in the RED-GREEN axis of Russia, China & Iran.

The Globalists say restraint. Putin, Xi, and Khamenei say multipolarity. It’s the same script — a script that benefits Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and billionaire elites in America, while weakening MAGA, evangelical Christians and Israel.

That is why think tanks and publications like The National Conservative and the CATO Institute take money from Globalists like Koch, Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Koch Industries is a global energy and commodities giant. Less U.S. confrontation and fewer sanctions means smoother trade and better profits for the Kochs. Reduced defense budgets also mean lower taxes and less regulation for the Kochs.

The Rockefeller family has long transitioned from being oil barons to climate-policy funders. “Restraint” foreign policy supports their global agenda: more climate cooperation, less defense spending “crowding out” climate budgets. It also boosts the elite networks they sit in (UN, global philanthropy.)

As long as evangelical Christians are united and vocal, it’s politically impossible for the Globalists like Koch and Soros to win. But, if they can fracture us - if they can divide us on ANY basis - they split the vote so that Democrats prevail. That’s their real goal - because Koch, Soros, the CCP and the rest of the Globalists are playing for the atheist left.

So if you want the Globalists to win, you have to first break the evangelical Christians. How do you break them? By running psyops to make sure to fracture MAGA and the Christians on Israel (or anything else for that matter.) And paying a lot of money to silence those who dare call it.”

Oh, and I believe that this same reasoning would ALSO APPLY to DIVIDING the Mormon LDS church into two parts and to dividing TPUSA into two competing factions.

Meaning, the left-wing Globalists, Team Obama AND our Islamo-Communist enemies in the RED-GREEN axis of Iran, Russia & China want to fracture not only the Evangelical church and the Catholic Church - but the Mormon LDS church AND TPUSA as well - because they all support MAGA and support Israel.

Red-Green Axis Tierney's Real News · Oct 5 If you haven’t figured it out yet - Communist China & Iran-Qatar (backed by the NWO and the UN) want Islamo-Communism to rule America and for our country to be divided, sick and weak. Their foot soldiers are the enemy within. Read full story

So, what better way to do that than by trying to take out President Trump and then actually taking out Charlie Kirk and dividing their followers?

UPDATED Part 7: Who killed Charlie and why? Tierney's Real News · Sep 23 Some people ask me why I am so tenacious about covering every detail of Charlie's assassination. Honestly, the focus helps me deal with my grief and keeps me from crying all day long. This one hit me hard, as I know it did you. Read full story

If you don’t buy that the sudden “let’s all hate Israel” narrative is strictly political, I did a little research on the possible theology behind it - I admit I am clueless about this so I had to investigate. Here’s what I learned.

There apparently is something called “Replacement Theology” or “Super-sessionism” which claims that the Christian Church has somehow replaced Israel as God’s chosen people due to Israel’s rejection of Christ.

I’ve never heard of this before - but apparently many people have.

Replacement Theology claims that after the Jews rejected Jesus, God transferred all covenants and promises to the Christian Church.

It seems to me that Replacement Theology is wrong, man-made and not Biblical - correct?

Could this be why people like Tucker and Candace and Fuentes have gone off the deep end and chosen to reject Israel and instead appear to claim themselves as the chosen ones?

HERE’S A SHORT VIDEO FROM PASTOR JACK HIBBS ON THIS: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BRWt3kvwo/

MORE: Replacement theology rests chiefly on the idea that the whole or part of the Abrahamic Covenant has been abolished, for it is this Covenant that promises to Israel eternal ownership of the land of Canaan (Genesis 17:7-8).

Once this ‘promise’ has been removed, the present-day restoration of Israel means nothing and her only hope is in the Church. Now it must be made clear that we believe that only in Christ Jesus can there be salvation for Jews and Gentiles alike (Romans 1:16-17).

However, Biblical Christians do not believe that the promise of God in the Abrahamic Covenant bequeathing the land of Canaan to Israel has been removed, and therefore Israel’s modern restoration to the land of Canaan is indeed the fulfillment of that promise and constitutes a milestone on her ‘way home’ to her Messiah (Ezekiel 36:24-28).

So, to me that says that those who claim Replacement Theory believe Israel has no right to the land of Canaan - and that Israel is irrelevant. The New Testament does NOT state that Israel is irrelevant, however.

The New Testament describes Israel as central to end-times events, including a mass return to the land, a time of severe persecution and conflict called the “Tribulation,” and the eventual recognition of Jesus as the Messiah.

Key events include the Antichrist’s covenant and subsequent betrayal of Israel, a supernatural protection for a remnant of the Jewish people, and the Second Coming of Christ to defeat Israel’s enemies and establish a kingdom. The New Testament teaches that this will ultimately lead to a future where “all Israel will be saved,” according to Romans 11:26, when they “will see me whom they have pierced” (Zechariah 12:10).

Dennis Prager, a Jew, did an interview, from his sick bed, explaining that liberal Jews and conservative Jews are NOT the same - JUST LIKE American liberals and American conservatives are not the same!

George Soros, a liberal Jew, and Bibi Netanyahu, a conservative Jew, are not the same! In other words, Dennis believes that the ONLY reason so many RINOs, Koch Libertarians and liberals (like Tucker, Candace, and Fuentes) hate Israel today is because Bibi is a conservative! I’ve been trying to convince people of this for years but Dennis did a great job.

WATCH: https://x.com/marissastreit/status/1971366854582247843

I tried to illustrate Prager’s point this way:

After you’ve read all my evidence - what does your gut say the real reason these “influencers” want American conservatives to turn against Israel? Do you think it’s theology or politics? Do you think they believe what they say or are being paid to say it to divide and conquer MAGA? Reply to this newsletter and let me know.

