What if every morning you sent your daughter off to elementary school and every evening she came home and told you about the scene that happened that day at school.

The first day it was someone acting up in her class that took the attention off study.

The second day it was someone acting up outside her classroom window that distracted the class.

The third day it was someone in the hallway acting up that prevented the students ever from entering class that day.

The fourth day it was someone acting up in the lunch room that prevented class from ever returning to class again that day.

The fifth day it was a group fighting at the entrance to the school that prevented anyone from entering the building.

The sixth day it was a called-in “bomb threat” at recess and the school had to be evacuated.

The seventh day - there was a school shooting during gym (even though the building was a gun-free zone) and one classmate was killed but nobody knows who did it because the killer was wearing a mask and the principal disabled the school cameras in the gym to “protect” the privacy of the students.

And on and on and on. Every week brought new threats or some unseen catastrophe. It felt as though the school and the world teetered on the edge of disaster, never allowing a moment’s peace or certainty.

By the end of her first year of school your daughter had learned NOTHING and did not know how to read or write or do arithmetic.

But she HAD learned how to be afraid and seek comfort by any means possible. She was exhausted. She wanted someone to protect her and take her away from all that - while at the same time she became so used to the excitement that life seemed dull without it.

This is our country that’s been manipulated by the swamp. This is YOU and ME.

Do you see it? If you do, please share this link and help others see it too.

