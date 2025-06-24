The NATO Summit is scheduled to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, starting tomorrow - on June 24 and 25, 2025. The Hague was chosen to host the 2025 NATO Summit during the 2023 Vilnius NATO Summit.

President Trump is going to be walking into the NATO Summit tomorrow with several wins. No one had expected him to dismantle Iran's nuclear program AND announce a ceasefire between Iran & Israel right before the summit.

I'm hoping that a ceasefire between Ukraine & Russia happens shortly after.

I guarantee you that lots of world leaders are frantically rewriting speeches as we speak and lots of protesters are going to have to make new signs!

I know for a fact that the “sky is falling” Koch-funded panican crowd - who just showed the world on Twitter (X) that they do NOT trust President Trump - are deleting posts right now and doing lots of CYA. They were all wrong.

Don’t be a PANICAN.

As of today, June 24, 2025, it is reported that dozens of heads of state and government will attend the NATO summit. The summit is described as one of the largest gatherings of international dignitaries ever hosted in the Netherlands. At present, NATO has 32 member countries.

One of the primary topics under discussion at the NATO Summit will be Trump’s goal of making each NATO member state contribute at least 5 percent of its GDP to defense budgets. The new benchmark marks a substantial increase from the 2% countries set in 2014. Most experts say NATO will give it to him.

BATYA: “A lot of people, on both sides of the aisle, are going to be majorly bummed that President Trump secured an Israel/Iran ceasefire. But whatever side you're on, whatever you think of Trump, honest brokers should be able to admit it: The President deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.” I agree.

