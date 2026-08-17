Tierney's Real News

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Tierney's Real News
8h

Could somebody send this article to Shannon Bream of Fox News and tell her this is how the news should be reported!

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Donald Gray
8h

Sadly the most insidious enemy of our beautiful country is the crooked scum in Government and the fake news media. Too bad that people, like you, who offer facts that are counter to the fake news are not more widely read. Keep up the great reporting.

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