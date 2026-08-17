I am not a fan of Hugh Hewitt but when he’s right, he’s right. Hugh is a former columnist for the Washington Post and contributor to MSNBC, NBC and Fox News - so he has very liberal leanings. Due to his tendency toward TDS, I was surprised when he wrote this passionate defense of the Trump administration’s renovation at the White House.

Many call it a “ballroom” - I call it a much needed doomsday bunker for American leadership. I’m going to tell you the whole story behind it which nobody else is reporting!

Hewitt penned a defense for the need for a secure facility at the White House to protect the current and all future Presidents and staff and visiting foreign leaders.

HUGH HEWITT: “Chief Justice Roberts has before him the request from President Trump to stay (pause) the order halting construction at the White House, including its below-ground national security facilities, the ballroom above ground, and whatever is intended for the roof (drone defenses perhaps?)

We don’t know and should not know how the White House is defended from all threats, or what is in the building —or under it or over it.



Justice Roberts requested the Trust’s response, due by noon (EDT) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026



I hope the Chief Justice stays the D.C. Circuit order Tuesday by COB and makes it clear that construction may continue until and unless the Supreme Court orders it halted. Not only are there the standing issues that should have barred the Trust from getting to the merits as President Trump noted yesterday, but the heart of the debate is presidential authority over the Executive Mansion and its related grounds and other structures related to the role of Commander-in-Chief.



This is not a close case. A terse opinion may follow on the ongoing, urgent need to allow this president and all future presidents authority over their home/office/national security facilities within that area as well as associated areas such as Camp David.



To ignore the rapidly evolving threats to the White House and any facility used frequently by any president against this reality would be reckless beyond reason and defy common sense. Judge Rao’s dissent from the D.C. Circuit decision is persuasive but it is too long.

The idea that there has to be a process to change the White House facilities (or Camp David or any national security facility threatened by continually changing capabilities of the country’s enemies) is ridiculous and should be declared so in short, sharp sentences aimed at restoring common sense to the country’s awareness of the threats it faces.



The backdrop to this case is not just repeated attempts on the lives of this and other presidents, but also rapidly evolving surveillance technology that has to be countered, and of course the astonishing evolution of the threats from drones and hypersonic missiles over the past three years. This president and future presidents should not be hindered in securing their homes, offices and national security facilities from a threat matrix that has soared off the charts.



Imagine the consequences of a state sponsor of terror successfully targeting the White House if necessary defenses that would have deflected the attack are not in place because of this ridiculous litigation.



TDS has spread far and wide, but while the hard left in this country (and the terror-based regimes which align with the objectives of the radicals) would love to see a Commander-in-Chief denied authority over his command structures and defense of his residence, the Supreme Court should move quickly to end this circus.”

The White House ballroom battle entered a new phase after a federal appeals court ruled last week that construction on the 90,000 sq ft expansion must stop.

President Donald Trump is now asking the Supreme Court to allow the project to move ahead. As you can see, construction is well under way.

“This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security,” US Solicitor General John Sauer argued in a filing with the high court.

Hugh Hewitt argued that the Supreme Court should quickly reaffirm the president’s authority over the White House, Camp David and related national security facilities, warning that blocking necessary security upgrades could leave the White House vulnerable to evolving threats from state sponsors of terrorism.

Currently, because there is not a large secure facility at the White House, they must have large events and host foreign leaders in tents on the front lawn. Considering the fact that Trump has had almost a dozen attempts on his life - including the most recent one at the White House Correspondents dinner at a hotel - the need is even more glaring.



The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a liberal non-profit that is privately funded and behind all the lawsuits to stop it. The NATIONAL TRUST says its purpose is to protect historically-significant sites across the US. Right. They brought a lawsuit against Trump’s plans for the ballroom in December 2025, arguing that the project required approval from Congress to move forward.

NATIONAL TRUST: “Construction of the Ballroom is unlawful. While underground bunker construction can continue, Ballroom construction must stop. The Administration has refused to listen and announced it would be installing another one million pounds of rebar and pouring another 3,000 cubic yards of concrete in just the next week alone.”

This is the new President of the NATIONAL TRUST.

President Trump says that the clowns running the NATIONAL TRUST are treasonous - not only because they are a LIBERAL NON-PROFIT trying to stop Trump from securing the White House - but by filing lawsuits AGAINST IT they are giving our enemies our security secrets!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “These are the TREASONISTS that brought the suit against the Military Complex. They revealed Top Military Secrets!



“The National Trust for Historic Preservation” is a beautiful name, but even their name is fake because when they add the words “in the United States” to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not. In fact, the United States refused to continue funding it in 2005 because they strongly disagreed with their mission and objectives.

They are very bad for our Country. They stop many projects that are worthy, and hurt many others. In this case, they are trying to stop one that is vital to our National Security, and the Safety of all Presidents of the United States, both current and future, their families, staff, and Cabinet members.

They were asked by the United States Military not to bring this suit because of the Top Secret nature of the important facility being built. They were shown detailed plans and specifications of this knitted, unified, and cohesive structure by Top Officers and Leaders in both the Military and Secret Service.

But this did not deter them because they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly referred to as TDS, as noted by Democrat Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania. The lower section does not work without the upper section and, likewise, the upper section does not work without the lower. It is all one highly integrated unit.



The then President of the National Trust, who brought the case, Carol Quillen, had no background in Historic Preservation, and has been replaced, unanimously, effective immediately.

This is similar to her departure from Davidson College, where she was, likewise, dismissed, but the people of our Country are forced to live on with her bad decision, especially that of revealing to everyone, including our enemies throughout the World, the Top Secret Military features of the Building that are already built, and/or under construction, such as the DronePort, which occupies the entire roof.”

The NATIONAL TRUST argued that a woman who was walking her dog was disturbed by the sight of the construction at the White House of this beautiful masterpiece and that’s why it should stop!



PRESIDENT TRUMP: “There is absolutely no argument that a woman walking her dog in the vicinity of the White House has STANDING to stop such a desperately needed National Security structure for the people of the United States of America.

This woman is not a “walker,” she is an activist, or serial plaintiff, who is involved in much other frivolous litigation throughout the City. In fact, whenever the National Trust files a lawsuit, she seems to be involved. So, she walked at the site of the White House, where there was no Building, and it bothered her, but she also walks in front of all of those other places, where she must also be bothered, and hence, additional court cases?”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “She has no Clearances, or expertise whatsoever, in National Security, Defense, or required protections for the President. She has absolutely no standing to be involved in this case and, in fact, her name is not even mentioned as a plaintiff in the case! It is this kind of gross and flagrant abuse of our Courts that is exactly why Americans are losing faith in our System of Justice. It is so bad for our Country!”

PS: Remember when the Supreme Court said that Trump did NOT have standing to question the results of the 2020 election? Let’s see if they say a dog walker has standing to stop construction at the White House!

There are several renderings of the completed facility included in the Supreme Court court filings.

The ballroom will be capped with a drone port, renderings show. Recently we learned that a spy with the Chinese Communist Party bought a historic building some 600 feet from the White House with a sniper perch. That’s a big problem!

Construction photos included in the filing show the extent of the work and new renderings also depict what the complex will ultimately look like. The Neoclassical structure is designed by local firm Shalom Baranes Associates and will include a droneport, a bunker five-stories deep; and materials that are ‘missile-resistant,’ ‘droneproof’ and ‘bullet, ballistic and blast-proof.’



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 includes a 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 leading directly into the ballroom and multiple stories of 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 — a full military-security complex below the public-facing space with anti-drone technology integrated into the structure. It sounds to me like the Trump administration is aware of what our enemies have planned against us and it’s not good.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: “𝘐’𝘮 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘹 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘨𝘪𝘧𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘥.”

Dan Caine, Jay Clayton and Marco Rubio all stated in the filing to SCOTUS why America needs a secure meeting facility at the White House:

Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: “I declare there is a valid military requirement for a secure, state-of-the-art facility that provides for the physical protection of the President and the command, control, and communication capabilities necessary for the President to carry out his Commander-in-Chief responsibilities over the United States Armed Forces anywhere across the globe at any time.”

Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence: “The Project is critical for ensuring the White House can serve as a secure location for the gathering of the President, gathering of senior government officials, and gatherings that further the interests of the United States. The Project on the Complex also will improve the level of protection and ability to manage and mitigate threats to the President and senior government officials and will enhance the handling, management, and utilization of IC information, including the conduct of IC-directed support to the Complex.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “In my work with heads of state and foreign ministers, I am frequently hosted in reception facilities that are visually impressive and reflective of the wealth and beauty of the nations I am visiting. In the United States, by contrast, we currently lack the ability to hold large events of a similar magnitude on White House grounds for those same heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Instead, we must currently host such visits in plastic or canvas tents on the South Lawn with unsafe and unsanitary portable bathrooms and accommodations unbecoming of our national stature.

Our foreign counterparts offer premier security arrangements for United States officials. It is imperative that we not only offer the same level of elite security services, but offer the world’s leading capabilities in an efficient manner on grounds over which we exert permanent control.

We must obviously seek every reasonable means to mitigate both the more predictable risks, including weather and physical incursions, but also emerging threats.

The East Wing Project is essential to that defensive security posture. The Project is absolutely critical not only for the physical safety of guests, but also for advancing our diplomatic relations and the interests and standing of the United States in the world.”

Mark Levin followed that up with this:

MARK LEVIN: “If these federal judges had to hold court under a tent and crap in a portable toilet they’d think differently about the president’s effort to build the ballroom. I suggest the GOP Congress defund the courtrooms of the most obnoxious of these judges blocking the construction and offer them tents and portable toilets.”

President Trump then went on to bash Shannon Bream of Fox News for spreading liberal lies about the military complex on her show!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “During Shannon Bream’s show, they showed pictures of the Military Complex and Ballroom site at the White House. Unfortunately, the pictures were months old, before much work had been started. Now the hardest work is substantially complete with work on the roof and DronePort to begin very shortly.

Why didn’t Shannon Bream, “Milktoast” to her friends, show the updated pictures instead of ones that were so old and irrelevant? Her show, Fox News Sunday, is so biased against MAGA, “TRUMP,” and Republicans, that it is ridiculous!”

That’s why I’m showing you ALL the current pictures that Fox News is not! Could somebody send this newsletter to Shannon Bream and tell her this is how you should report the news!

President Trump then went on to say that Presidents have wanted this space for 150 years, that it is well on its way to be completed and that it’s totally privately funded at no expense to the taxpayers:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Presidents have desperately wanted and desired this space for over 150 years. This Magnificent Space will allow them to carry out their vital duties as the Leader of our Nation. Furthermore, the Ballroom, which is being constructed on budget and ahead of schedule, is needed now. Almost all material necessary for its construction is being built and/or on its way to the site, ready for installation and erection.

Much of it has already been paid for, costing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars. In other words, the NATIONAL TRUST wants Tax Payers to pay for the Ballroom, instead of Donors and Patriots! The Ballroom is FREE to our Country, A GIFT, and vital for our National Security.

The underground portion is wedded to, and serves, the upper portion, including the Bomb Shelters, a State of the Art Hospital and Medical Facilities, Protective Partitioning, Top Secret Military Installations, Structures, and Equipment, Protective Missile Resistant Steel, Columns, Roofs, and Beams, Drone Proof Ceilings and Roofs, Military Grade Venting, and Bullet, Ballistic, and Blast Proof Glass.

It’s all tied together as one big, expensive, and very complex unit, which is vital for National Security and Military Operations of the United States of America!”

Trump is correct - this ballroom has long been planned. I wrote about that months ago!

Did you know that a renovation similar to what’s going on now at the White House was originally planned in the 1800’s? Yes, the fake news won’t tell you that part.

In 1900, Colonel Theodore A. Bingham, Engineer in Charge of the Executive Mansion and Grounds, published a detailed architectural proposal called “The Future of the White House” based on the plans of Republican President Benjamin Harrison and his wife, Caroline.

Caroline Scott Harrison was the first wife of U.S. President Benjamin Harrison and served as the First Lady from 1889 to 1892. She was known for overseeing the first major renovation of the White House, which included the installation of electricity. She died of tuberculosis in the White House in 1892, before the end of her husband’s term - before her dreams were completed.

The Ladies’ Home Journal featured both front and rear views of Bingham’s White House design called THE FUTURE OF THE WHITE HOUSE.

The picture shows a real proposal for an addition to the White House that was designed by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White. This firm was one of the premier firms of the time and was one of the most prolific and successful American architectural firms of that period or any period.

Trump’s ballroom expansion finally places a grand ceremonial structure on the East Side. In doing so, it mirrors the concept laid out in Bingham’s proposal: a formal, symmetrical architectural statement projecting strength, elegance, and permanence.

The ballroom doesn’t deface the White House — it completes it. It’s not rewriting the building’s legacy. It’s fulfilling its original destiny.

I bet you didn’t know that. President Trump didn’t pick this project for NO reason.

Not to mention the fact that President Trump is restoring many other areas of the White House (like the Lincoln bedroom and bathroom.) How beautiful is that?!?

He also restored many Presidential portraits to the walls of the Oval Office after sitting in boxes for 100 years.

Trump also updated the marble floors which have fallen into disrepair through years of neglect.

He is honoring American history while other recent Presidents have neglected it or torn it down! President Trump is doing this out of love for country and respect for the office - which is more than I can say for Obama who built a basketball court at the White House to honor himself! At taxpayer expense!

Through the years, many renovations have taken place at the White House but I don’t see one that will truly benefit the American people the way that President Trump’s will. And it won’t cost the American people one dime! Yet, all I hear out there are complaints!

Donors, and Trump himself, are paying for Trump’s ballroom - not one taxpayer dollar will be spent! Not only that, but the ballroom will save the taxpayers HUGE expenses in facility and security costs in the long run. The White House will no longer have to rent outside facilities for events or pitch tents on the front lawn to host state dinners or entertain delegates. That’s not even safe! Not only that, but it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars PER EVENT to do that!

The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance, which is difficult to secure and protect.

Finally, since March 2025, the Trump administration’s “Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful” initiative, established under Executive Order 14252, has driven a sustained effort to restore and renovate Washington, D.C.’s public spaces ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

The most visible work has centered on the city’s monuments and statuary. Forty-five monuments and memorials have been cleaned, and 28 statues repaired, including the Lincoln Statue at the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Statue along the Tidal Basin. Six new statues have been installed, among them a re-erected Caesar Rodney statue that had been removed in 2020. A statue of George Washington was also relocated from the Washington Monument grounds to the White House Rose Garden.

Water features have been a major focus as well. Twenty-two fountains have been repaired, most notably the thirteen-basin cascading fountain at Meridian Hill Park, restored to working order in May 2026 after seven years of disuse. Lafayette Park, across from the White House, has been renovated with its fountains reopened, and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was repaired and repainted.

Broader infrastructure and cleanliness work has included the removal of over 500 instances of graffiti, installation of 134 rat-resistant trash cans, repair of more than 150 potholes, clearing of 250 truckloads of debris from city ponds, and repair or installation of roughly 1,700 streetlights and over 1,100 benches. The National Park Service has undertaken parallel work restoring fountains and rehabilitating historic landscapes across the city in support of the effort.

Just like Trump is cleaning up homeless tent camps all around America - the President will no longer be hosting other countries in tents on the White House lawn!

The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.

WHITE HOUSE: “President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail. The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.”

Some liberals and Koch Libertarian RINOs tell me: Who cares? I do. I think this renovation is important and necessary particularly in today’s dangerous world and it sends a powerful message to the world - that we CARE about our country and will defend it.

Yet the influencers and fake news are NOT covering it properly - or they are mocking it. Why? Because they are too lazy to understand WHY he is doing it or they hate America or they don’t want you to know how beautiful and functional it is!

This is no different than President Trump cleaning up our cities so that We the People can enjoy them and live safely in them. I believe we should keep our White House and our cities just as clean as we keep our own homes, don’t you?

If you’re honest - you can’t deny that our nation and our infrastructure has been neglected for 50 years and many areas look and smell like a sh*thole (and weed) and many of our cities are covered in tents, garbage, graffiti and human waste.

In many cities, the PRIDE flag or some foreign flag has replaced the American flag. I’m sick of that and proud of what OUR PRESIDENT is doing - because he’s doing it for us. It’s not nothing. It starts at the top. He wants our country to gleam like new so we can be proud of it. Courage is contagious. There’s nothing wrong with that!

Finally, remember that President Trump also recently installed beautiful new American flags at the front entrances of the White House - while the enemy within tries to hide them or burn them down!

“You’re the emblem of the land I love. The home of the free and the brave.”

Hugh Hewitt was right: the rapidly evolving threats of drones, hypersonic missiles, surveillance technology, and state-sponsored terror make a secure, integrated facility at the White House not a luxury or a vanity project, but an urgent necessity for this president and every one who follows.

What critics dismiss as a “ballroom” is in reality the long-overdue doomsday bunker and national-security complex that protects the Commander-in-Chief, his staff, visiting leaders, and the continuity of American government itself. By fighting to complete it—privately funded, historically resonant, and free of taxpayer cost—President Trump is doing exactly what common sense and the Constitution demand. The Supreme Court should swiftly clear the path so construction can finish, the tents can come down, and the people’s house can once again stand ready against every threat.

God bless America!

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