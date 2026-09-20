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Burnt taco
Sep 20

The TDS pawns in the dem party are wasting lots of ammo on this one. And history will show what idiots they were. Let them.

But who in Gods name is allowing the Chinese to buy any land or buildings here. Stop the insanity already.

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Pnoldguy
Sep 20

Not to mention all the clones called Mosques all across the nation!

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