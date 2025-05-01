President Trump led the National Day of Prayer Event today at the White House. Two statements came out from Dr. Ben Carson and Dr. Phil that I think everybody should hear - whether you are a person of faith or not.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Dr. Ben Carson is an amazing person and has been with me from the beginning. Even when he was campaigning against me, he was with me. He said it was OK for me to tell you this.

He pulled me aside in 2016 at the debates and said: "You know you're going to win by a lot, don't you? These people can't beat you. Nobody is going to be able to beat you. Why? Because God is with you. Remember what I told you. God is with you."

DR PHIL: "Mr. President, I can’t tell you how proud I am to see religion coming back to the White House. God bless you for doing this. It’s not a popular thing to do in America.

I've sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching — and I'm telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction. He wants this country to have a heart and have religion.

God Bless America for giving us President Trump. This man cares about every single person in America, independent of race, color or creed. It comes from the heart with him. I am proud to call him my President. God Bless you."

I sometimes get emails from my newsletter readers who tell me that President Trump’s faith isn’t deep enough for them or that they have determined he isn’t really much of a Christian. Well, I think that’s between Trump & God - but I do believe that NONE OF US are in any position to decide who God will use or not.

I look at what people do and I don’t recall any American President in recent history stating out loud that his goal is to bring religion back to America.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “America is a nation of believers. We want God. We need God. With His help, we will make America stronger. I really believe you can’t be happy without that belief. Let’s bring religion back. Let’s bring God back into our lives. Every single moment we have on earth is a GIFT FROM GOD.”

You can watch the whole event here:

