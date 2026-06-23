A friend texted me last night and asked for an update on recent reporting on all the suitcases of cash that are flowing out of the Minneapolis airport at levels much higher than anywhere else in the United States.

I wrote about suitcases of cash leaving Minnesota in 2018 when it was $100 million a year. Now it's $300+ million a year. So, this is nothing new…

Here’s what I wrote in 2018: “Wow, Minnesota, I hope you’re sitting down for this one. Millions of dollars in carry-on cash in suitcases fly out of the Minneapolis airport every week. But, why? Daycare fraud. Daycare fraud is costing Minnesota taxpayers as much as $100 million a year. According to public records and government sources, most Minnesota daycare fraud is perpetrated by Somali immigrants.

How does it work? Where does the money go? The story begins at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), where mysterious suitcases filled with cash have become a common carry-on. On the morning of March 15, a man took a carry-on bag through security that was packed with $1 million in cash. Travelers can do that, as long as they fill out the proper government forms. This happens almost weekly at MSP. The money is usually headed to North Africa, the Middle East, Dubai and points beyond.

In 2015, investigators documented $14 million in carry on cash. By 2016, it had mushroomed to $84 million. Then last year, $100 million. So, in 2017, more than $100 million in cash left MSP in carry-on luggage. The same thing is happening in other cities, like Seattle.

The money is sent via “Hawalas.” Hawalas are businesses used to courier money to countries that have no official banking system. Some immigrant communities rely on Hawalas to send funds back to their home countries. However, investigators discovered some of the money was being funneled to Hawalas in the region of Somalia that is controlled by the al Shabaab terrorist group. When the money arrives in Somalia, whether it’s intended for legitimate purposes or not, al Shabaab terrorists demand a cut. Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of remittance payments are from immigrants who are on US government assistance. How could they possibly come up with such big bucks to transfer back home to Somalia?”

So, of course, Minnesota knew about this way back then and they let it explode over the past decade - particularly after Tim Walz became the 41st Governor of Minnesota on January 7, 2019 and joined Team Ilhan!

Now, Amy Klobuchar wants to be Governor so she can continue the fraud for Team Ilhan. Don’t let her!

Ellison knows the jig is up - yesterday he told a reporter he wasn’t going to talk about it!

There have been a flurry of press conferences and fraud cases announced by the DOJ and FBI recently with certain US attorneys. What’s different? Well, Bondi and Trump replaced many Communist US Attorneys with competent America First ones. That’s a big deal. If you have a US Attorney and state Attorney General like Ellison who refuse to act - it’s hard to get anything fixed at the state level.

So, thanks to Trump and Bondi, and now AG Blanche, they are actually doing something about the fraud at the state level rather than just talking about it - like the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota are notorious for doing!

Let’s start with what has happened recently on the Federal level and then bring that back to Minnesota. First, it’s been proven that illegal aliens are using our taxpayer funds for terrorism. Elon posted about that today.



Then, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced today a massive federal crackdown on fraud, revealing that the DOJ has charged hundreds of defendants across the country over a multibillion-dollar scheme.



“Since June 8th, we've charged 455 defendants across 56 U.S. attorneys offices and 45 US states and territories.”

“This announcement marks the greatest combined federal and state effort in combatting healthcare fraud in history. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Vance, and all those folks standing behind me and next to me, we are more united than ever before.”



“As alleged in the various indictments, these individuals participated in health care fraud schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health care programs.”

Kash Patel, FBI Director also announced: “Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is charged with one of the biggest Medicare scams in history - allegedly orchestrating a massive $3.7 BILLION scheme to defraud Medicare. He’s been on the run since May of 2025 - but we got him. Thanks to outstanding work from FBI Miami, the Justice Department, and our partners in Turkey, Hilmi was apprehended overseas and after a Foreign Transfer of Custody, he is back in the U.S. to face justice.



This is yet another massive win for this FBI’s war on fraudsters with the White House Task Force led by VP Vance - and a monumental victory for the Trump administration showing that any criminal actor who steals from the American taxpayer will be caught, no matter where they try to hide. Special thanks to Ambassador Tom Barrack who continues to be an invaluable partner to us - this case could not have been accomplished without his tireless work.”

JD VANCE: “This fraudster fled to Turkey in May 2025, but US officials have brought him back to Miami, where he will face justice for his crimes against the American people. If you steal from the American people, there will be no safe harbor for you anywhere in the world.”

Kash also announced today that he is are adding two new subjects to the Most Wanted Fraudster List to replace the ones that have been caught.



1) Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for his alleged involvement in a $547 million Health Care Fraud Conspiracy.

2) Emylee Thai was charged by indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and payment of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program. Thai’s laboratory billed Medicare approximately $142 million for genetic testing and was paid approximately $95 million on those claims.

The Fraud Division Healthcare Fraud Unit also just announced charges against 11 defendants in an over $14 BILLION dollar scheme involving allographs.



They were making sometimes more than $1,000,000 PER PATIENT by jacking up the price by over 50x.

Then, HHS Sec. RFK Jr. outlined "particularly disturbing" allegations against health care fraud suspects, including instances where patients died while believing they were receiving legitimate medical care.



"Some defendants allegedly ordered medically unnecessary tests. Others prescribed products that patients did not need. Some allegedly fueled opioid addiction to increase their own revenue. In certain cases, patients allegedly died, all believing they were receiving legitimate Medicare medical care from providers only view them, as well as billing opportunities."

"Marketers and nurses who took kickbacks targeted vulnerable hospice patients making in many instances over $1 million per patient. The era of getting rich off America's healthcare system is over."

Assistant AG Colin McDonald announced agreements to obtain dedicated cloud computing space to run real-time, advanced analytical models to detect fraud as well as with the FTC and CBP to to eliminate data silos and enrich our algorithms.

“Under the leadership of the White House Fraud Task Force we are rapidly enhancing our fraud-fighting capabilities. And we’re coordinating with prosecutors, agents, and analysts from across state and federal government at a scale and scope that has never before existed, until today.”



"Every fraudulent dollar diverted into a criminal scheme is a dollar unavailable for patient care, for medical innovation, or for services for vulnerable Americans. HHS is replacing the old pay-and-chase system with a detect-and-prevent strategy that identifies suspicious claims before the taxpayer dollars ever leave the Treasury."

That’s a lot and it’s hard to keep straight. I hope I helped explain it better, I now have a better understanding of the scope of this myself.

So that’s what is going on at the Federal level - the new US Attorneys are all working with the DOJ and FBI and Vance’s fraud task force and they are developing algorithms to talk to each other to find fraud instead of just letting each silo hide secrets. I’m sure this same approach will be used for election fraud and citizenship verification.

Now, let’s look at Minneapolis where the former US Attorney was replaced by Daniel Rosen, a Trump guy, who is actually getting stuff done. Bondi put this team in place on the ground in Minnesota in January 2026.

First he has charged dozens of Antifa Communist terrorists with attacks on ICE. The old US Attorney did nothing.

“Today, a federal indictment was unsealed charging 15 defendants with conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers and other charges related to efforts of two Minneapolis-based ANTIFA groups that violently opposed the enforcement of federal law in our state.”

In addition, thanks to the FBI’s new “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list, one of the

biggest Minnesota fraudsters, Said Abdullahi Ereg, coordinated his return through his lawyers and handed himself over to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen’s office.

The FBI officially launched its first-ever “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list on June 4, 2026. This initiative is a dedicated, public-facing effort specifically designed to track down fugitives accused of major financial crimes, white-collar scams, and multi-million-dollar frauds targeting American taxpayers and public funds.



While the FBI has long tracked white-collar criminals under its broader “White-Collar Crimes” wanted list, this new, high-profile index separates out high-level fraud cases. The goal is to generate public tips and increase national awareness of massive financial scams that “decimate” tens of millions—or even billions—of dollars.



Said Abdullahi Ereg was one of the initial eight fugitives placed on the list on June 4, 2026. He was wanted for his role in the high-profile *Feeding Our Future* pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota, where he allegedly pocketed more than $4.2 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program payments meant to feed hungry children.

Said Abdullahi Ereg, 47, surrendered to authorities and is currently in federal custody in Minnesota. Ereg operated a south Minneapolis grocery store and deli that was enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of the nonprofit organization Feeding Our Future.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, his business fraudulently claimed to have served over 1.4 million meals to children in need. Rather than feeding children, investigators allege Ereg transferred the funds to overseas foreign accounts and used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle for his family.

I’m guessing the goal is to use this guy to take down guys like Ellison and Walz and their masters in fraud.

As I said at the beginning, in Minnesota, TSA agents and federal officials tracking FOIA data realized that between 2024 and 2025, an average of nearly $1 million a day in physical cash was being packed into carry-on and checked luggage departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

The volume of cash leaving MSP completely dwarfs the rest of the country. The total cash flagged at MSP was 99% larger than the cash flagged leaving massive international hubs like JFK in New York, Atlanta, or Dallas-Fort Worth.

Carrying large amounts of cash isn't inherently illegal if it’s properly declared via FinCEN forms when leaving the country. The couriers carrying these bags—sometimes packing $1 million in a single trip—were legally declaring it. Because they filled out the paperwork, TSA and Customs agents historically logged the alerts but couldn't easily seize it.



Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and federal prosecutors, under President Trump, are NOW actively investigating where this money actually came from - when Obama/Biden turned a blind eye.

These suitcases of cash represent the "backend pipeline" laundering hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from U.S. taxpayers. Investigators believe the cash is tied directly to the massive pandemic-era welfare and childcare fraud schemes that rocked Minnesota over the last few years (like the infamous *Feeding Our Future* racketeering case, which saw a $250 million federal fraud conviction).

In other words, unraveling what is going on in Minnesota will lead to further charges up the line in the RICO grand conspiracy case I’ve been predicting for years.

RICO Tierney's Real News · August 15, 2025 Some people wonder why Trump doesn’t just arrest all the coup plotters (starting at the top) and frog march them on TV for all the world to see. Well, there’s a logical reason for what he’s doing and the way he’s doing it. I have personal experience with that. Read full story

The money couriers have been primarily flying routes out of Minneapolis to international banking hubs like Amsterdam and Dubai.

In Minnesota, the politicians there (both Republican and Democrat) have hearing after hearing to talk about this but never do anything. The Minnesota Koch Libertarians whine about it and fundraise off it but never actually do anything about it either. It’s been ten years - so ask them why.

The Minnesota House State Government Finance and Elections Committee recently held high-profile hearings on the matter but went nowhere. Because international currency declarations and airport security fall strictly under federal jurisdiction (via the TSA, CBP, and FinCEN), state lawmakers quickly realized they have no legal authority to pass state bills regulating or halting this cash. Duh.

The Minnesota hearings have largely turned into a political spotlight. Republican committee members are using the data to demand accountability and tie the cash to pandemic-era fraud oversight failures. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have expressed intense frustration, arguing that spending state committee time on an issue only federal agencies can legally enforce is purely performative.

However, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and federal prosecutors working with Vance’s White House fraud task force are actively treating the data out of Minnesota as a primary lead in their ongoing, broader multibillion-dollar pandemic fraud and money laundering probes. That’s the good news.

For years, Minneapolis airport law enforcement routinely logged the couriers, took photos of their IDs and cash, and let them board because the paperwork was filled out correctly. Now, federal investigators are treating those historical TSA and CBP logs as a pre-made paper trail to reconstruct the network's finances. Federal investigators are looking into whether these funds connect back to a wider web of public benefit fraud, tracking the specific international pipeline running through Amsterdam and Dubai.



Because the couriers exploited a clear legal loophole—openly declaring the cash to avoid illegal smuggling charges—there is also growing pressure on Congress to finally step in. Federal lawmakers are currently discussing potential legislative changes to give Customs and Border Protection expanded authority to temporarily seize or hold unusually massive sums of declared cash if the traveler cannot immediately verify a legitimate commercial or corporate source for the money on the spot.

The federal paper trail exists, but proving a definitive courtroom link between a specific suitcase of declared cash and a specific fraudulent state grant is the complex hurdle prosecutors are currently working through.

The primary reason Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and federal prosecutors are combing through those airport cash logs is the Feeding Our Future fraud case in Minnesota.

This was a massive scheme where dozens of individuals were indicted for stealing over $250 million from federal child nutrition programs meant to feed hungry kids during the pandemic.

Instead of using the money for food, prosecutors proved that defendants bought luxury cars, real estate, and—crucially—withdrew millions in physical cash. Investigators strongly suspect that the surge of cash moving through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is the physical manifestation of those stolen taxpayer dollars being cleaned and moved out of the country.



Because the couriers legally declared the cash using FinCEN Form 105, they technically avoided immediate currency smuggling charges. For years, local airport police and TSA simply logged their IDs, photographed the bricks of hundred-dollar bills, and allowed them onto flights heading to Amsterdam and Dubai.



This isn't a passive review; it is an active, aggressive financial reconstruction. Federal prosecutors are using the historical airport logs as a "pre-made paper trail."

By cross-referencing the exact dates a courier flew out with millions of dollars against the exact dates that fraudulent state and federal grant money hit specific shell company bank accounts, prosecutors are building their courtroom cases. They are working to prove that "Suitcase A" on "Date B" was directly funded by "Fraudulent Grant C."

So, while it feels like a sprawling hopeless conspiracy because of the sheer volume of money and the sophisticated international routes involved, it is actually a textbook, multi-agency federal financial fraud investigation into the bleeding out of pandemic relief funds. And, no, it’s NOT a good idea to arrest everybody all at once and hope you can prosecute them! You need to work from the bottom up.

Bottomline, after years of fraud in the corrupt state of Minnesota, and the loss of BILLIONS and BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars enabled by corrupt Minnesota politicians and complicit Minnesota media, Trump and Bondi installed a competent US Attorney in Minnesota and TEAM to unravel the entire case and work with Bondi’s replacement, Tod Blanche, JD Vance’s fraud task force, the FBI, CBP, DHS, HHS and other agencies to research, find, arrest and prosecute the fraudsters.

Hopefully, the Trump administration will be able to roll this up into a RICO grand conspiracy case that goes right to the top. Pray for that!

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