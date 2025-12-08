MARK MCCOURT: “I want to speak to you about Candace Owens, but I am not really speaking about her at all. I am speaking to the Christians who follow her, defend her, excuse her, consume her content, and treat it all as if it were harmless. You have no idea what you are drinking when you open your heart to this kind of spiritual poison.

You think you are just listening to commentary or analysis or someone offering a different perspective. But you are playing with something that corrodes the heart, dulls the mind, and numbs the soul. I have said before that she does this for money the same way gossip tabloids do it, but that was simply to give context. The real issue is what is happening inside of you while you entertain it.

Because I keep hearing the same refrains from her followers: That she used to be a voice of truth. That she was Charlie’s friend. Nobody is perfect. That the world is full of overreach and coverups, so you cannot dismiss anything too quickly.

And while it is true that governments have abused power, that does not magically turn every far-fetched conspiracy into truth.

Yet many believers cannot seem to discern the difference. And that is where I want to lean in. What is it inside a person that seeks out this chaos and grants endless benefit of the doubt to someone like Candace who traffics in confusion, speculation, and manufactured drama?

Because if you listen to her consistently and you do not immediately reject the spirit of what she produces, then one of two things is happening.

Either you are deceived at a far deeper level than you realize, or you are choosing not to see the truth because something in your flesh enjoys the taste of it.

And yes, I am talking about gossip. Not gossip in the narrow sense of celebrating someone’s downfall, but the kind that feeds on rumor, speculation, whispers, insinuations, and that cheap thrill of feeling like you are getting secret information others don’t have. The kind of gossip that disguises itself as curiosity or discernment while pulling you into a world of unverified claims and sensational narratives that make your flesh light up. You may never spread a rumor with your own lips, but you lend your ear to it, you give your attention to it, and something inside of you enjoys the drama far more than you want to admit.

It is amazing how eagerly Christians will confront lust, anger, addiction, and every visible sin, yet they overlook this inward appetite like it is nothing. But this appetite for sensational “insider” stories, for controversy wrapped in spiritual language, for dramatic claims with no evidence, is just as corrosive. It is part of the old nature. And when you feed it long enough, it begins to shape what you find believable, what you find compelling, what you think is true. Slowly your discernment shifts until the dramatic feels more trustworthy than the simple truth, and conspiratorial speculation feels more “spiritual” than Scripture itself.

This is why I am not actually talking about Candace. Remove her name and insert anyone else. The problem would be the same. But many of you will not hear that, because your heart is already tied to her voice. You will make this entire warning about her and miss entirely that the warning was aimed at you.

And I already know how some will react. They will get defensive. They will say they simply have an open mind. They will insist they are entitled to their own view and that I am overreacting. They will refuse to believe anything is wrong in their spirit. And that refusal itself is proof of the very thing I am calling out.

Because once you open the door to this kind of indulgence, the enemy does not stroll in. He charges. He exploits that crack in your discernment and uses it to pull you away from the voice of the Spirit and toward voices that stir suspicion, breed cynicism, and invite you to feast on the sins or alleged sins of others. Social media personalities become prophets in your imagination, and the Holy Spirit becomes background noise.

But the deeper truth is this: your reaction to all of this is exposing something dormant in your heart. Something God has been trying to deal with for a long time. Something you have never fully surrendered. You can argue with me. You can dig in. You can swear to your dying breath that nothing is wrong. But that is exactly how spiritual blindness works. It convinces you that you see clearly while you drift into darkness one unexamined appetite at a time.

And this is where I want to plead with you. The issue is not the influencer. The issue is not the conspiracy. The issue is not the headline or the rumor or the controversy. The issue is what this fixation is revealing about your inner life. The issue is the slow, steady dulling of your discernment until slander and speculation sound like insight, and confusion sounds like truth.

If you believe for a moment that God might use an ordinary man sitting behind a keyboard to speak a prophetic warning to the church, then I pray you hear me.

Christians are eating this up and it is poisoning you. The Scriptures have already spoken. Romans says that when people no longer honor God or welcome His truth, He gives them over to a debased mind filled with deceit, slander, malice, arrogance, gossip. Corinthians warns of jealousy, angry tempers, selfishness, slander, gossip, arrogance, disturbances. Not entertainment. Not commentary. But the spiritual diagnosis of a heart that has drifted and does not know it.

Some of you are far sicker than you realize. May God have mercy and open your eyes.”

He said that better than I ever could. If you are still confused about what he’s talking about - read my in-depth profile of Candace. It’s not gossip - it’s well-researched and well-documented reporting and evidence of just how wide and deep her cup of spiritual darkness really is. Please do not drink from it any longer.

