President Trump announced during a press conference that Acetaminophen (Tylenol) use by pregnant women could lead to a higher risk of autism and ADHD in their children. He made the announcement alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr and others and put a fact sheet on the White House website.

You can watch the entire press conference here for more information - he made several other observations and recommendations on vaccinations as well:

The FDA now recommends that pregnant women do not take Tylenol except in cases of extremely high fevers, and that Tylenol should not be frequently administered to young children for pain relief.

[Many parents give their children Tylenol for pain after vaccinations - my parents took me to the DQ!]

What happened after Team Trump announced that? The new trend on TikTok is pregnant liberal women taking Tylenol because Trump told them it was dangerous. Not kidding. Remember when liberals started eating Tide Pods? Same stupidity.

WATCH: https://x.com/LangmanVince/status/1970675059644862749

DAVID HARRIS JR: “ER nurses are now reporting an uptick in cases of acetaminophen toxicity after the TikTok trend started of pregnant women taking Tylenol to spite Trump.”

UNFORTUNATELY - many news outlets, even conservative ones, are trying to say Trump is wrong to point fingers at Tylenol and that vaccines are the ONLY real issue. That’s encouraging pregnant liberals to defy common sense.

Multiple studies have said Tylenol should not be taken during pregnancy - for years…

NOT ONLY THAT BUT…in 2017, Tylenol’s own Twitter (X) account stated, “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant.”

Tylenol was a Johnson & Johnson brand then and in 2022 they spun off Tylenol to a separate subsidiary named Kenvue.

This is how AI is spinning this: “The 2017 post was misconstrued and taken out of context. The company’s owner, Kenvue, has since clarified that this meant that no medication should be taken during pregnancy without consulting a doctor, which is standard advice.”

RIGHT. This is why you can NOT trust AI search. It lies right to your face.

You can bash Trump all you want for saying don’t take Tylenol if you’re pregnant unless you absolutely have to - but Tylenol said that themselves 8 years ago. THAT’S THE BALLGAME.

A brief ownership history of Tylenol:

McNeil Laboratories: The company that originally introduced the brand as Children’s Tylenol Elixir in 1955.

Johnson & Johnson: Acquired McNeil Laboratories in 1959. Tylenol then became available over the counter in 1960.

Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health division, including the Tylenol brand, in 2023. Johnson & Johnson did not sell Tylenol to another company, but rather spun off Tylenol and its other consumer health products into a new, independent company named Kenvue in 2023.

In 1982, seven people in the Chicago area died after ingesting Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules that had been deliberately laced with potassium cyanide. The unsolved murders prompted a national panic, a massive product recall, and permanent changes to consumer product safety regulations. I remember that well.

In response to the crisis, Johnson & Johnson recalled 31 million bottles of Tylenol and introduced new, tamper-evident packaging with foil seals and plastic strips. This set the industry standard, and today, such seals are on most over-the-counter products.

Federal Anti-Tampering Act: In 1983, Congress passed “the Tylenol Bill,” which made it a federal crime to tamper with consumer products. The FDA followed with regulations for manufacturers to adopt more secure packaging.

The “caplet” is born: The easily-opened gelatin capsules that contained the poison were replaced with solid “caplets” that are more difficult to tamper with.

In spite of that, Tylenol still generates roughly $1 billion in annual sales for Kenvue. WHY DID JOHNSON & JOHNSON SPIN IT OFF? ASK THE QUESTION.

Based in Summit, N.J., Kenvue also makes other well-known brands, like Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo.

Months ago, Bobby Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health & Human Services and a former Democrat, stated that he had launched a massive testing & research effort with hundreds of scientists around the world to analyze what caused the autism epidemic. The Tylenol result is the first phase of those conclusions.

Reputable child neurologists have said for years that folate deficiency during pregnancy can cause autism in the baby. That’s pretty much a given. Folate deficiency can be caused by many drugs including acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, allergy meds, statins, psych meds, antibiotics, vaccines and more.

In addition, it’s common sense that taking ANY DRUG (prescription, OTC, or street) while pregnant could be harmful to the baby. Let’s wait for all the evidence before we throw the baby out with the bathwater, huh?

