Happy Easter, my friends.

Every year, I say those three words — “He is risen!” — sometimes quickly, sometimes almost by habit. But this year, they’ve landed differently.

I recently started attending a new church, and our pastor spoke about what it truly means to be in Christ — to love one another as He loves us.

My first honest thought wasn’t very holy: “Sure, I love everybody, but I just don’t want to spend time with people who don’t value me or love me back.”

In that moment, I felt convicted. I realized my version of love is easy when it costs me nothing.

So I began to ask a harder question: How do I actually love the way Jesus loves? That question led me straight into the heart of Easter.

Easter isn’t just about Jesus rising from the grave — it’s also an invitation for us to die to the old self and rise again with Him.

I know something about that kind of dying. I’m a woman in long‑term recovery from alcoholism. My sober date is October 12, 1994 — more than thirty‑one years ago.

Back then, I woke each morning weighed down by dread and shame, wondering if I’d ever be free. I was spiritually dead — chasing comfort, approval, and escape — and finding only emptiness.

Dying to that old life wasn’t easy. It meant surrendering pride, admitting powerlessness, and letting go. But through that surrender came something miraculous — a quiet, slow resurrection.

A few summers ago, I was rebaptized in a Wisconsin lake. The water was cool on my skin, sunlight dancing across the surface. When I came up from the water, it felt as if the chains of my old life had stayed behind. In that moment, I knew: Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and His opinion is the only one that truly matters.

Since then, Easter has never been the same. Resurrection is no longer a story I celebrate — it’s a reality I live. It means dying to self daily, choosing the hard path when I’d rather take the easy one, and showing up even when I’d rather withdraw.

You’ve probably heard of J.R.R. Tolkien — the Oxford scholar who gave the world The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Decades later, Peter Jackson’s film adaptations became global phenomena, winning 11 Academy Awards and capturing imaginations around the world.

What many people don’t realize is that Tolkien’s stories of courage, friendship, and hope are woven through with Christian truth. Beneath the surface runs a quiet current of the Gospel — that moment when light triumphs over darkness once and for all. His work isn’t preachy; it’s invitational. It feels like the Gospel, without ever saying the word.

Tolkien also played a pivotal role in the conversion of his close friend, C.S. Lewis.

In September 1931, the two of them — along with fellow Oxford professor Hugo Dyson — took a long walk along Addison’s Walk. Late into the night, they spoke of myth, meaning, and truth. Lewis, an atheist at the time, argued that Christianity was just another myth — a comforting story human beings invented to make sense of fear and longing.

Tolkien listened carefully, then helped his friend see something extraordinary: that the story of Christ is the true myth — the original story in which all others find their source. It carries the beauty and power of every great tale, but it really happened.

Nine days later, C.S. Lewis surrendered his life to Christ.

I love that image — three friends walking beneath the trees, laughter and truth intertwined. It reminds me that faith often grows best through friendship and honest conversation — the same kind Jesus shared with His disciples along dusty roads and by the fire.

The resurrection of Jesus isn’t just a comforting metaphor — it’s history’s turning point. The evidence for His life, death, and resurrection is strong, even outside the pages of Scripture.

Every other religious founder — Abraham, Buddha, Muhammad, Confucius — died and remained in the grave. Only Jesus claimed to be the Son of God and then proved it by walking out of the tomb, conquering death itself.

The Gospels, written within a generation of His life, include eyewitness accounts: Matthew and John were there; Mark recorded Peter’s testimony; Luke carefully interviewed those who saw it firsthand.

After the crucifixion, Jesus appeared to individuals, to small groups, and to more than five hundred people at once over a forty‑day period. And remarkably, no one ever came forward with a contradictory account. No ancient record calls it a hoax.

The apostles — who once hid behind locked doors in fear — became bold, unstoppable witnesses. Many died for proclaiming what they had seen. Peter was crucified upside down. Andrew was crucified after days of pain. Thomas was killed in India. Nearly all of them were martyred — not for an idea, but for a fact they could never deny. People might die for what they believe is true, but no one willingly dies for what they know is false.

Something happened that first Easter morning — something powerful enough to turn the world upside down.

Historically, the resurrection stands on extraordinary ground. In the ancient world, no serious voice denied that Jesus existed. The accounts are early, detailed, and widespread.

Christ was not merely a teacher or prophet — He claimed to be the Messiah, the Son of God — and then validated that claim through His resurrection. Even more astonishing, His life was foretold centuries in advance. Over roughly a thousand years, prophets described His birth, ministry, suffering, and death in remarkable detail. King David, writing around 1000 BC, even depicted crucifixion — a method of execution not yet invented.

The New Testament also stands apart in its historical reliability. Around 25,000 ancient manuscripts support it — far more than any other ancient text. By contrast, accounts of figures like Alexander the Great were written centuries later and survive in far fewer copies, yet his existence is never questioned.

The resurrection accounts come from multiple eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen the risen Christ. For forty days, He appeared repeatedly — to friends, skeptics, and crowds alike — and no record from that era offers a credible rebuttal.

The apostles’ dramatic transformation remains one of history’s most compelling proofs. These men moved from fear to courage, from hiding to proclaiming, from despair to unshakable conviction — because they saw something real.

The resurrection is not a metaphor; it is a moment in time that changed everything. Every founder of every other religion died and remained dead. No one claims Abraham’s tomb is empty. No one reports Buddha or Muhammad appearing after death. But Christianity rests entirely on the reality that Jesus rose again.

Easter, therefore, is not just symbolic — it is the celebration of the single most consequential event in human history.

Look at Paul. The Apostle Paul may be the most influential figure in Christian history after Jesus Himself.

He was a missionary, theologian, and the author of much of the New Testament. But what makes his story remarkable isn’t just his legacy — it’s his transformation.

Paul was a Roman citizen and a Jew, fluent in multiple languages, highly educated, a Pharisee trained under Gamaliel — and once, a fierce persecutor of Christians. He imprisoned believers and supported their execution… until the day he encountered Christ.

Everything that made Paul effective — his education, discipline, and zeal — existed before his conversion. What once seemed like a wasted past became preparation for his true purpose.

As he later wrote, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works.”

Paul went on to travel more than 10,000 miles across the ancient world, planting churches and spreading the gospel. His journeys, recorded in the Book of Acts, reveal a man transformed. Eventually, he was imprisoned and executed under Emperor Nero. Yet even in chains, he wrote letters that continue to shape hearts and lives today.

Once he hunted Christians with hatred; then, on the road to Damascus, he met the risen Christ — and everything changed. God didn’t erase Paul’s past; He redeemed it. All of Paul’s learning and passion — everything that once opposed Jesus — became fuel for his new mission.

Through Paul, God reminds us that He wastes nothing. The parts of our stories that feel too broken or too far gone are often the very ones He redeems most powerfully.

Even science can’t escape the evidence of a Creator. Physicists at CERN have admitted that, according to their equations, the universe shouldn’t even exist — matter and antimatter should have destroyed each other long ago. And yet, here we are — living, loving, breathing — in a universe mysteriously fine‑tuned for life.

The deeper we study creation, the more we encounter mystery. The further we peer into the cosmos, the clearer it becomes that existence itself is a gift — and gifts imply a Giver.

In 2017, scientists at CERN acknowledged that current models of the Big Bang fail to explain why anything exists at all. If matter and antimatter had behaved exactly as predicted, the universe should have vanished in an instant. Yet somehow, it didn’t.

The universe rests on a delicate balance — one that allows galaxies, planets, and life to exist. Many scientists describe this precision as extraordinary, something not easily explained by natural processes alone.

So when someone says that science has disproven God, it’s worth remembering: the deeper we go into science, the more mystery we find.

Scripture also gives us a warning. Paul told the Corinthians, “You happily put up with whatever anyone tells you, even if they preach a different Jesus.”

Love, today, is often redefined as unconditional approval. But biblical love runs deeper — it’s honest, sacrificial, and anchored in truth. Jesus didn’t come to simply make us feel good; He came to rescue us. His love calls us to take up our crosses — to forgive, to serve, and to stay faithful, even when the world mocks our obedience.

The warning still matters: not every version of Jesus is true. Paul wrote, “Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.” There is a real Christ — and there are counterfeits.

That’s why discernment matters. Our world is full of beautiful lies dressed as light, but truth is not whatever feels right — truth is a person.

As the saying goes, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

So the question becomes personal: Which Jesus do you follow?

There is only one — the Jesus revealed in Scripture. The living Son of God. The One who died for our sins and rose again. The One whose love is not permissive but purifying. The One who tells the truth even when it hurts — because real love always does.

This Easter, I’m reminded what resurrection looks like in recovery.

Every year, my Alcoholics Anonymous group reads a letter written by Bill W., describing what happens in AA when despair gives way to faith in a Higher Power.

“Secure because each of us, in his own way, knows a greater power who is love, who is just, and who can be trusted. How privileged we are to understand so well the divine paradox that strength rises from weakness, that humiliation goes before resurrection; that pain is not only the price but the very touchstone of spiritual rebirth.”

We always close by praying the Lord’s Prayer together.

When I whisper the words — “Thy will be done…” — I remember that resurrection isn’t just something that happened two thousand years ago. It’s still happening today — in our hearts, our stories, and in every soul that turns back toward God.

I once ran from Him, chasing alcohol, applause, and approval. But He never stopped chasing me. He met me in my brokenness. And today, by His grace, I can say with all my heart: Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior — and His opinion is the only one that truly matters.

Easter is God’s rescue story in three acts:

The Incarnation — God came near.

The Cross — love carried our sin.

The Resurrection — death was defeated, once and for all.

And Jesus is still Emmanuel — God with us.

So wherever you are this Easter — celebrating, doubting, or simply hanging on — remember: the resurrection is not past tense. It’s still happening. Every time despair becomes hope, every time shame gives way to grace, every time someone chooses love over fear — that’s resurrection.

The light still shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

And yes, some people ask, “What about the end times? Are we living in them?”

Maybe. But so did every generation before us. Scripture reminds us, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.” And Jesus said, “Do not be anxious about tomorrow.”

Faith is not panic — it’s peace. It’s standing firm when the storm howls because we trust the One who commands the wind.

Easter is the most beautiful rescue story ever told. When the world was lost and hopeless, God didn’t turn away — He came near. His is the love that refuses to give up.

So this year, let’s live like the resurrection is true — because it is.

He is risen. He is risen indeed.

Easter is not just a day - it's a Season - Holy Week, Paschal Triduum, and Eastertide form a continuous liturgical arc celebrating Jesus' passion, death, resurrection, ascension, and the Holy Spirit. Happy Easter!

This is my favorite version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah - sung by Cassandra Star (10) & her big sister Callahan (19) - it always moves me to tears.

Happy Easter!