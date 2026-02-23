If you prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Mexican special forces - supported by a new U.S. military intelligence task force - took out Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - better known as “El Mencho” - the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG.)

Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense publicly praised U.S. support following the killing of the CJNG cartel leader:



“We also benefited from U.S. institutions and intelligence agencies, and this allowed us to dismantle the information networks of El Mencho and to proceed with the arrest operation.”

The assassination of El Mencho was a joint operation between Mexico & the US. Nobody expected this. All eyes were on Iran and the military build-up there.

Although the op was led by the Mexican military, a US military-led task force specializing in intelligence collection also played a key role. A dossier – containing information from US intelligence – was handed over to the Mexican government before the operation that was conducted in Tapalpa. “El Mencho” was at the top of a list of US targets.

DEPARTMENT OF WAR: “JIATF-CC played a role, in that the JIATF regularly works with the Mexican military through US Northern Command.”

The Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel (JIATF-CC) is a U.S. Northern Command task force established in January 2026 to identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug cartels along the U.S.-Mexico border. Commanded by Air Force Brig. Gen. Maurizio Calabrese, it uses a whole-of-government approach to coordinate intelligence and law enforcement efforts against cartel networks - per NORTHCOM.

El Mencho was 59 years old when he died. He entered California illegally in the 1980s, lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, and was arrested multiple times on weapons and drug charges before being deported back to Mexico in the early 1990s. After deportation, El Mencho served briefly as a local police officer in Jalisco, then joined the Sinaloa cartel as an enforcer and later started the Jalisco (CJNG) cartel in 2009.

His son, Rubén Oseguera González ("El Menchito"), was extradited to the U.S. in 2020 and convicted in 2024 on drug and murder charges. ”El Menchito” was once seen as a potential second-in-command but is now serving a life sentence in the United States after his conviction on drug trafficking and related charges. He was also ordered to give up more than $6 billion he made from drug trafficking. He ran the CJNG for almost seven years and managed large-scale drug shipments into the US, including tens of tons of cocaine. In 2013, he helped start the fentanyl crisis in the US.

His daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera González (”La Negra”), is a U.S. citizen who has faced money laundering charges. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial transactions for Mexican drug traffickers in 2021. Despite the sentence, she was released in April 2022 under Joe Biden, serving less than the full term.

This explains why President Trump designated the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” last year! A smart friend said that El Mencho's cartel could have been hired by Iran and the CCP to stand ready to attack the US if we attack Iran. Very plausible. Timing is everything. The CJNG buys precursor chemicals in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and transports the precursor chemicals from China to Mexico. There is also clear connection between the drug trade and the financing of terrorist organizations and the Iranian regime. Iran collaborates with the drug cartels to facilitate the smuggling of drugs into Europe and the Middle East.

Mexican special forces not only took out “El Mencho” but also seized armored cars and heavy weaponry and rocket launchers capable of shooting down planes.

Did you know that the Mexican cartels use narco-tanks and machine guns and grenade launchers and anti-tank rockets? That’s how they rule Mexico. Guns are outlawed for the people of Mexico but the cartels don’t obey gun control laws!

Mexican cartels utilize heavily modified “narco tanks” (armored, custom-built trucks with firing ports) and high-powered military-grade weaponry, including automatic rifles (like AR-15s, AK-47s), machine guns, grenade launchers, armed drones and sometimes anti-tank rockets.

The cartels have better equipment than the Mexican military!

Yet the Democrats want Americans to turn over OUR weapons to render us defenseless so that the cartels can storm the border and take over with high-powered weaponry like they do now in Mexico? No, thank you.

The body of El Mencho, which roughly translates to “tough guy,” arrived in Mexico City in a heavily guarded National Guard convoy.

The only recent audio of “El Mencho” was from a leaked 2016 call where he was heard telling a bribed Mexican police officer what to do: “Tell your sons of bitches to fall back because all of you happily accept my money.”

The officer just said yes sir, boss. “El Mencho controlled everything, he was like a country’s dictator.”

Cartel henchmen went on a rampage after news of El Mencho’s death circulated. They blockaded highways with roadblocks, set cars ablaze and torched businesses as part of their retaliation over his death.

They set fire to Costco, torched businesses across six states, triggered airport shutdowns and stranded tourists. Major airlines, including United Airlines, American, and Air Canada suspended flights into Puerto Vallarta. Most flights into Guadalajara – Jalisco’s state capital and Mexico’s second-largest city – were also suspended Sunday.

Instead of covering the aftermath of the cartels storming the Mexican airports and burning down Mexican tourist spots, the fake news was reporting on a snow storm in New Jersey! Typical diversion.

Shellshocked tourists described their favorite Mexican vacation spots as “war zones” with columns of black smoke rising over the bay. I can hardly wait for liberals to tell me how Trump ruined their vacation to Mexico!

Mexican President Sheinbaum spent all of 2025 resisting Trump and said that Mexico would never allow U.S. military involvement in cartel operations. But after Maduro was captured, she changed her tune. It’s likely that US intelligence agencies knew exactly where El Mencho was, but couldn’t get the Mexicans to grab him— until Trump took out Maduro.

In just one one year, Trump has crushed the drug epidemic. Overdose deaths are down almost 20% across-the-board, and fentanyl deaths are down over 30%. Mexico has turned over more than 90 cartel operatives since Trump took office.

“El Yogurt” (real name Abraham Jesús Ambriz Cano) just claimed the CJNG crown after El Mencho’s exit - but that’s not confirmed.

No one has fully taken over yet— the CJNG could fragment into factions. Other strong contenders are still in play.

There are thousands of cartel operatives in the United States. DHS is the department tasked with finding, arresting and removing them. It’s also the department that collects tariffs. That’s why Democrats have recently defunded DHS during the latest “shutdown.”

Did you know that the Mexico Jalisco cartel (CJNG) runs a timeshare fraud scheme to scam elderly Americans out of their life savings?

This is on top of trafficking women, children and drugs. These are the people that liberal women want to let roam free in America! MAKES ME ILL.

Finally, one thing that the fake news hasn’t mentioned is the World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. I’m guessing President Trump decided that the CJNG cartel needed to get a wakeup call before then!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time three countries have co-hosted.

The tournament will be spread across 11 U.S. cities, 3 in Mexico (Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey), and 2 in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver.)

The opening match kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City and the final is set for July 19 in New York/New Jersey.

The World Cup alone would be a good idea to put a dent in the CJNG cartel before then.

Under El Mencho’s leadership, the CJNG has grown into one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations.

The Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) is now a multifaceted, transnational criminal structure and the Jalisco Cartel has a presence and influence on every continent except Antarctica and operates in almost all 50 U.S. states.

Key areas of operation and influence in the U.S. include major trafficking hubs in California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Washington - particularly in Chicago, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York City. CJNG uses a “franchise model,” partnering with smaller, local criminal gangs to distribute drugs and expand their influence within the U.S.

And, it’s not just embedded in the US. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) maintains a vast, global criminal network, partnering with organizations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia to traffic drugs, weapons, and people. The CJNG has established alliances in countries including Brazil, Colombia, and various locations in Asia and Europe to facilitate the movement of synthetic drugs and cocaine.

The elimination of El Mencho marks a pivotal victory in the U.S.-Mexico alliance against the CJNG's reign of terror, disrupting a global empire fueled by fentanyl, arms trafficking, and extortion that spanned nearly every U.S. state and continents worldwide.

With President Trump's strategic pressure—designating CJNG a terrorist organization and bolstering operations like JIATF-CC—this strike not only severs the cartel's head but signals an unyielding crackdown ahead of the 2026 World Cup, ensuring safer borders and tourism hubs.

As cartel retaliation fades, which it will, Mexico's pivot toward cooperation with Trump under Sheinbaum heralds a new era where American security triumphs over narco-dictators. This could mark the beginning of a sustained crackdown on transnational crime.

Many in the Trump administration have said they see the ruthless regimes of Iran & Cuba all falling in the next six months - and Trump’s take down of Maduro of Venezuela and El Mencho of Mexico make that appear very plausible. I can’t wait to see what’s next.

