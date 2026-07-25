Our air, water and food supply seems to be suddenly filled with strange toxins in an election year - just like COVID in 2020. I decided to do some in-depth research on this for a newsletter because I think it’s more than it seems - I think it was planted by our enemies to disrupt mid-terms just like the Wuhan virus (COVID) was in 2020.

I predicted in March 2020 that COVID was a bioweapon that was unleashed by the CCP to kick off the Communist color revolution in Minneapolis - combined with the George Floyd false flag - to sicken our elderly and steal our country with cheat-by-mail and I was correct. It appears to me the same playbook is being run in 2026 using different means. Obama told us twice on Netflix what he planned to do!

Wildfire arson, new noroviruses, new respiratory viruses, a new Ebola strain, new parasites and salmonella outbreaks are all suddenly exploding at the same time right before mid-terms? Who thinks that’s all a coincidence?

I just had my own personal experience with it so this is not something I just read about - I just lived it. Here’s what I found out and what you need to know. As always, this is NOT medical advice. This is my research to help YOU not have to go through what I did. This is long and detailed but I think it’s important to tell you the whole truth - not just part of the truth.

Who and what is actually making people sick? Here’s what I learned.

After it was announced that toxic food and toxic air are sickening Americans in over 41 states this summer, President Trump just stated that he is going to slap tariffs on Mexico for sending us toxic shredded lettuce and on Canada for letting their forests burn down and sending us filthy, smoky air every summer. The implication in that statement, to me, is that these “invasions” are bioweapons and engineered by our enemies - not just happenstance. Earlier, Trump said the same thing about the wildfires in California under Newsom. Trump confirmed that my reporting was correct - Newsom LET California burn down - on purpose!

In recent election years, where Democrats are the underdogs, Americans mysteriously get hit with nasty bugs, cybercrimes, unexplained weather events and more weirdness - all of which distract us from the real news and render us weak and often unable to vote. It’s a pattern and I am good at pattern recognition and dot connecting - just like many of you.



This year, I got hit with it myself so I have my own story to tell - along with receipts. Last week, I went to a restaurant in a small town in Wisconsin for dinner and had fish and a shredded lettuce salad. Two days later, I went to bed at 1am and felt fine - then woke up at 3am and had projectile vomiting and explosive diarrhea for over 12 hours that sent me to the hospital with low blood pressure and deadly dehydration. I literally could not stand up and support my body. I haven’t been that sick since I was a kid.

I’m grateful for all the nurses and doctors and friends who came to my rescue. I was humbled and so appreciative.

Then, when I felt better I did what most people don't bother to do: I pushed for a full GI pathogen panel instead of a standard stool test. I assumed that I was suffering from the same parasite announced on the news. I was wrong. The result came back positive for something called sapovirus — a virus that’s related to norovirus - that almost nobody's heard of and that most doctors don't even test for by default.



Since then I've heard from over 100 people in this area alone with the same kind of gut-punch illness in recent weeks. Most of them never got a real diagnosis. They were told "it's probably a stomach bug" and sent home. That's not good enough — and here's why.



Right now there are at least three distinct pathogens circulating that can produce nearly identical symptoms — sudden vomiting, watery or "explosive" diarrhea, cramping, nausea and massive dehydration. The treatments for each is different and the long-term impact of each is different.

Think Lyme disease - I had that too over 30 years ago after my black lab and I both got it after a walk in the Wisconsin woods - and I was quickly treated with a two week course of antibiotics and it quickly came back. I found a doctor in California who was familiar with Lyme disease back then (few were) who told me I needed a strong course (2 months) of antibiotics to kill it. He was right - it worked. But I know many who were never diagnosed properly or treated properly, like I was, and have suffered decades with Lyme with lasting effects.

IMHO, the “bugs” we are being inundated with today have the same potential to destroy our bodies long-term just like Lyme. So, please take this seriously.

Recently, Bobby Kennedy Jr. acknowledged the threat we face from Lyme disease and just announced that the Trump administration is launching an all out attack against Lyme disease!

Lyme disease is a tick-borne infection that can lead to chronic, often invisible multi-system illness. Even after treatment, up to 20% of patients may develop Lyme “infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses” (Lyme-IACCI) with persistent fatigue, pain, cognitive issues, neurological complications, and other enduring health challenges.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, with an estimated 476,000 Americans diagnosed and treated annually. Lyme affects nearly every body system, producing wide-ranging symptoms that frequently overlap with other infections and autoimmune conditions—leading to frequent misdiagnosis or delayed care.

Nearly 10 MILLION Americans have been treated for Lyme in the past decade and many many more have gone untreated!

I guarantee that many who think they have LONG COVID are actually suffering from Lyme disease.

RFK Jr. also mentioned the Lone Star tick disease that has infected many tribes in the East Coast and permanently creates an anti-meat allergy after just ONE bite.

I read somewhere today that pieces of the cell walls of the bacteria behind Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) remain in the body even after the disease is eradicated by antibiotics and will cause a long-term 24/7 low level immune response.

Then, when and if that person is exposed to ANY virus (COVID, flu, norovirus, sapovirus, parasites, etc.) the immune response goes into overdrive because it’s not only trying to eliminate the new virus it’s also attacking remnants from the Lyme’s bacteria.

In other words, getting the flu can cause a Lyme’s carrier to feel like he or she has fully body rheumatoid arthritis. Has anyone heard that before or been told that by their doctor?

New research shows that fragments of the Borrelia burgdorferi cell wall (a type of peptidoglycan) can persist in tissues—especially the liver and joints—for weeks to months after successful antibiotic treatment, even when live bacteria are gone.

Those cell-wall fragments are recognized by the immune system and can drive ongoing low-grade inflammation, which is one leading theory for Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) or long COVID.

I ran this theory by AI. Here’s what it said:

You’re landing on something that many researchers and clinicians are also starting to suspect: PTLDS and long COVID likely share overlapping mechanisms, and your idea fits within current leading theories.

Now back to the latest gastrointestinal epidemic in America. These are the three circulating culprits that we know of. There could be more…

Norovirus — the most talked-about. Nationally, a strain called GII.17 has become dominant this year, jumping from under 8% to over 75% of genotyped outbreaks in two seasons — meaning most people have little built-up immunity to it. Fast onset (12–48 hours after exposure), resolves in 1–3 days.

Sapovirus — a close viral cousin of norovirus, first identified in Sapporo, Japan in 1977. Nearly identical symptoms, same fast-onset pattern, same transmission route. The difference: almost nobody tests for it specifically, so it’s likely far more common than official numbers suggest. This is the one I tested positive for.

Both viruses were discovered in the 1970s via electron microscopy (norovirus in 1972 in Norwalk, Ohio; sapovirus around 1976–1977 in Sapporo, Japan). However, norovirus quickly gained attention due to its association with large outbreaks. Sapovirus was under-diagnosed for decades because routine testing was limited — early methods like electron microscopy were insensitive, and it wasn’t routinely included in diagnostic panels.

Cyclospora (a parasite, not a virus) — behaves completely differently. Slow onset (up to a week or more after exposure), watery diarrhea that can drag on for weeks if untreated, usually without the sharp vomiting norovirus/sapovirus cause.

All three are spread primarily through contamination that starts with human waste — this isn’t airborne illness:

Food — the most common vector for all three. A single contaminated ingredient (produce washed in bad water, food handled by a sick worker) can spread through a restaurant, a grocery chain, or a whole regional food supply.

Water — contamination of a well or municipal supply is possible but requires a specific breach: a failing septic system, agricultural runoff, or a cracked well casing. Standard chlorination kills norovirus and sapovirus effectively — but Cyclospora is chlorine-resistant. Filtration, not chlorine, is what actually stops it.

Person-to-person / surfaces — especially for norovirus and sapovirus, which spread easily through households, schools, and shared spaces. It takes only a tiny amount of virus to cause infection, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer doesn’t reliably kill it — soap and water does.

Standard alcohol-based hand sanitizer is weak against norovirus and sapovirus specifically. Both are non-enveloped (naked capsid) viruses — they lack the lipid envelope that alcohol is good at disrupting. Alcohol-based sanitizers (60–95% ethanol or isopropanol) work well against enveloped viruses (flu, coronaviruses, HIV) and most bacteria, but non-enveloped viruses like noro/sapovirus, as well as rotavirus and adenovirus, are much more resistant to alcohol.

TWITTER: “When we went to central Mexico years ago on vacation we were told by a lot of people to NOT eat salads especially with lettuce. They water their fields with sewage.”

Airborne spread is NOT a real factor for any of these — they’re fecal-oral pathogens. Keep that in mind for what I say later.

THE LETTUCE TRAIL

This didn’t come out of nowhere. Cyclospora has a documented 30-year history in this country and it is ALWAYS the same story: imported produce, eaten raw, grown or washed in bad water. There is a history of infection with raspberries from Guatemala and cilantro, basil and other herbs from Mexico.

It’s the same pattern, every single time. Produce that’s eaten raw. Grown or processed with water nobody can fully vouch for.

When people get sick from bagged lettuce, the cause almost always traces back to water. Farms use water to irrigate crops, and processing plants use water to wash and prepare vegetables before they’re shipped to stores. If that water has been contaminated with human waste — often because of poor sanitation near farms, sewage runoff, or workers who don’t have proper bathroom facilities — tiny organisms like the parasite Cyclospora can end up on the plant itself.

Once that contamination happens, it can spread from soil to plant, or from one batch of water into an entire day’s worth of washed and shredded lettuce.

Lettuce is a especially common source of these outbreaks for a few simple reasons.

People eat it raw, so there’s no cooking step to kill off anything harmful. Its leaves have folds and rough surfaces that are difficult to fully clean. And Cyclospora in particular has a tough outer shell that clings tightly to leaves, so rinsing it under water doesn’t reliably wash it away. On top of that, when lettuce is shredded and processed at a central factory, contamination from a single source can spread across enormous numbers of bags, which is why a problem at one supplier can suddenly cause sick people to show up in several different states at the same time.

Part of what makes these outbreaks so hard to catch early is that contaminated lettuce looks, smells, and tastes completely normal. There’s no way to tell just by looking at it. The only way to know for sure is to test it in a lab, and companies don’t test every single batch that goes out the door. The same problem shows up when sick people go to the doctor.

A standard stool test, the kind doctors usually order first, will often miss norovirus, sapovirus, and Cyclospora entirely. To catch these specific illnesses, a doctor has to order something called a GI Pathogen PCR panel and specifically ask the lab to check for those three by name. Many doctors don’t think to do this unless the patient asks, which means a lot of people are told they simply have “a stomach bug” when in fact they have an infection that could be properly diagnosed and treated.

As for how well companies actually test their water and produce, the honest answer is: not very thoroughly, and not for everything.

Government rules require farms to regularly test their irrigation water for a common bacteria called generic E. coli, which serves as a general warning sign of possible contamination. Processing plants are also required to monitor the cleanliness of their wash water. But testing for more dangerous bacteria like Salmonella usually only happens if that basic E. coli test comes back bad, or once an outbreak is already under investigation. Testing specifically for Cyclospora, or for viruses like norovirus and sapovirus, is almost never done as part of routine safety checks.

It only happens after people have already gotten sick and investigators go looking for the source.

The reason is partly practical: tests for viruses and parasites are expensive and require specialized lab equipment, and even then, these organisms don’t always show up reliably in a water sample even when they’re present. So the whole system is built more to catch problems after an outbreak begins rather than to prevent one from starting in the first place.

Large suppliers follow these same basic rules, including extra scrutiny for lettuce imported from places like Mexico, but none of that changes the underlying gap: viruses and parasites simply aren’t part of routine screening.

So far, thousands of people across multiple states have gotten sick, with Michigan hit hardest, and there have been hospitalizations but no deaths reported. Because Cyclospora can take up to two weeks to cause symptoms after someone eats contaminated food, new cases may keep appearing even though products are recalled.

A natural question is whether washing lettuce at home can solve the problem, and unfortunately the answer is only partly. Washing under running water while rubbing the leaves can remove dirt and reduce some bacteria and surface germs. Soaking lettuce briefly in a mixture of one part vinegar to three parts water can help a little more.

But washing cannot reliably kill or remove norovirus or sapovirus, and it cannot get rid of Cyclospora, since its tough shell sticks so firmly to the leaf. It also can’t reach any contamination that has soaked into the plant’s tissue through dirty irrigation water, and it definitely can’t undo the damage of pre-shredded, bagged lettuce, where mixing during processing spreads contamination evenly through the whole bag.

Health authorities like the CDC and FDA are consistent on this point: washing lowers risk, but it does not make contaminated produce safe.

Given all this, there are some sensible precautions people can take, especially during an active outbreak like the current one. Buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-shredded or bagged versions reduces the number of ways contamination could have spread. Removing the outer leaves and rinsing each leaf individually under running water helps somewhat, as does drying the lettuce thoroughly afterward, since dampness allows bacteria to survive longer.

People should avoid any product that has been specifically recalled and check the FDA or CDC website for current warnings. Cooking greens, rather than eating them raw, eliminates the risk entirely. And for people who are more vulnerable to serious illness — older adults, young children, and anyone with a weakened immune system — it’s often wisest to avoid raw, pre-packaged shredded lettuce altogether while an outbreak is ongoing.

For anyone who does get sick, it helps to understand what recovery typically looks like for these two illnesses, since they behave quite differently. Sapovirus usually causes an intense but short illness. In healthy adults, symptoms often last only one to four days, with vomiting typically clearing up faster than diarrhea.

In older adults, though, the illness tends to last longer and carries a higher risk of dehydration. Most people feel mostly back to normal within one to two weeks, though it can take longer in the elderly. Importantly, a person can still be contagious for weeks after they start feeling better, since the virus continues shedding from the body, so good hand hygiene remains important even after symptoms are gone. There’s no medicine that treats sapovirus directly — recovery depends entirely on rest, fluids, and a gentle diet while the body clears the virus on its own.

Cyclospora behaves quite differently. If it’s properly diagnosed and treated with an antibiotic called Bactrim, taken for seven to ten days, people usually start feeling better within a few days and are mostly recovered within one to three weeks, though fatigue and occasional loose stools can linger longer in older patients. Left untreated, however, Cyclospora can drag on for four to eight weeks or longer, with diarrhea that comes and goes, which is especially dangerous for elderly patients who are more vulnerable to prolonged dehydration and poor nutrition. Even after the parasite is cleared from the body, bloating, cramping, and general gut sensitivity can continue for weeks afterward.

For anyone who has been sick and doesn’t know why, the most useful step is to go back to the doctor and specifically request a GI Pathogen PCR panel, naming norovirus, sapovirus, and Cyclospora directly, since a standard stool test will likely miss all three.

If Cyclospora is confirmed, the standard treatment is that same antibiotic, Bactrim, usually for seven to ten days, and doctors should retest the stool afterward if symptoms don’t improve. Anyone relying on well water should have it tested, and people on municipal water systems can request their water utility’s Consumer Confidence Report and ask directly whether their water has been part of any local investigation. Finally, if a person notices that several people around them are getting sick around the same time, reporting it to the local county health department is genuinely useful — a documented cluster with confirmed lab results gives investigators something concrete to act on, far more than scattered, unconfirmed reports of people simply feeling unwell.

Cyclosporiasis is notorious for a relapsing-remitting course — symptoms can improve and then flare up again in cycles, dragging on for weeks to months if untreated. Chronic, untreated cases can lead to significant weight loss and malnutrition-related complications, especially concerning in children, older adults, and pregnant women.

Immunocompromised individuals (HIV/AIDS, transplant patients, chemotherapy patients) are at risk for a more severe, prolonged, and sometimes life-threatening course, and can develop complications like reactive arthritis or, rarely, gallbladder inflammation.

THE POLITICAL REACTION

President Trump has pointed the finger directly at the source countries — announcing tariffs on Mexico over the lettuce and on Canada over wildfire smoke drifting south. Whatever you think of tariffs as a policy tool, the fact that this is being treated as a trade and border issue — not just a food-safety hiccup — tells you the administration doesn’t see this as an accident either.

The CDC/FDA traced a multistate Cyclospora (parasite) outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations, supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico.

As of July 17, 2026, Taco Bell says it has completed removal of the affected lettuce from all restaurants nationwide and switched suppliers.

On July 18, the FDA reported a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms de Mexico tested positive for cyclospora, then a day later retracted it, calling it a false positive — lab experts said the result didn't show "true amplification."

As of July 19, FDA said it had no confirmed positive product test results for the parasite at all. FDA came back the next day (July 20) and clarified the reversal doesn't change its underlying conclusion. The recall stands, and the agency says its traceback and epidemiological data still "converge on shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in central Mexico."

Taylor Farms was previously linked to the 2024 E. coli/onion outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

The pre-washed/bagged lettuce market in the U.S. is dominated by a handful of players, with two clearly on top:

Taylor Farms — leverages a coast-to-coast processing network to dominate supply to both retail and foodservice, and is the company at the center of the current cyclospora/Taco Bell outbreak. It’s privately held and supplies chains, grocery private labels, and its own branded bags.

Fresh Express — one of the most well-known bagged lettuce brands in the U.S., owned by Chiquita Brands International (a subsidiary of Brazil’s Cutrale Group), reporting over $1 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and known as a pioneer in the pre-packaged salad industry.

One widely-cited figure — repeated in industry commentary and social posts amid the outbreak — puts Taylor Farms at roughly 70% of the U.S. pre-packaged salad and processed vegetable market.



Taco Bell says it has voluntarily removed potentially affected lettuce from a supplier in select states and is indefinitely removing the ingredient from its nationwide supply chain. The company says it will replace the lettuce within 24 hours.

CONNECTING THE DOTS

I’m not a biologist and I’m not going to pretend to be one. But I am a journalist, and my job is pattern recognition. So here’s the pattern as I see it, and you can decide for yourself what to make of it.

The Deep State has, in the past, deliberately released biological agents on its own citizens to study how they spread — that’s not a conspiracy theory, that’s declassified history. In 1950, the Navy sprayed Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco in what’s now known as Operation Sea-Spray, to test how a biological attack would move through a city. A man named Edward Nevin died from the resulting infection. His family sued the government over it decades later. That happened. It’s documented.

Winds carried the spray directly over Stanford Hospital. Eleven patients developed serratia infections, and Edward Nevin, 75, died when the bacteria reached his heart.

Russia and the Soviet Union’s bioweapons program was the big one, in direct violation of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention the USSR had signed. It focused on weaponizing anthrax, plague, smallpox, tularemia, and Marburg virus, using genetic engineering to enhance virulence and antibiotic resistance.

In 1979, anthrax spores were accidentally released from a Soviet military production facility, killing at least 68 people. The KGB ran a cover-up — hospitals were ordered to hand over records, bodies disappeared from morgues, death certificates were altered — and the official story blamed tainted meat.

China’s own state bioweapons or human-testing program is estimated by experts to be just as aggressive as Russia’s but there is little public documentation. Iran has used chemical weapons since at least 1985 and U.S. intelligence assessed that Iran produced, weaponized, used, and stockpiled a mix of blood, blister, and choking agents during the Iran-Iraq War. Iran has reportedly shifted toward “pharmaceutical-based agents” believed developed for use against their own protesters and dissidents.

I bring that up history not to claim I’ve proven this year’s outbreaks were deliberately engineered by the Islamo-Communists and our enemies. Nobody has produced evidence that this summer’s Cyclospora, norovirus, or sapovirus outbreaks were intentional. The traceback evidence so far points to the same contaminated irrigation or wash water in a supply chain nobody is testing closely enough, until people are already sick.

But here’s why I’m not ready to call it “just coincidence” either. We are, once again, heading into a midterm election with the Democrat party as underdogs, and once again the country is getting hit — all at once — with new pathogen strains, food-supply scares, wildfire smoke, and disrupted daily life. I said the same thing about COVID in 2020, and I still believe I was right about that one. Whether this is the same playbook - I’ll let you weigh the evidence yourself. That’s the whole point of doing this kind of research out loud instead of just handing you a conclusion.

What I won’t do is pretend the uncertainty away in either direction. I’m not going to tell you it’s definitely a coincidence, and I’m not going to tell you it’s definitely an attack, because I don’t have the forensic proof for either claim yet — and neither does anyone shouting confidently in either direction on your timeline.

THE BOTTOM LINE

There isn’t one single explanation for what’s going around right now — and that’s exactly the problem. When most people never get more than a shrug and a “probably just a bug” from urgent care, we lose the ability to actually see the real pattern, whatever that pattern turns out to be. My own case only got identified because I pushed for the right test. If you’ve been sick, push too. You deserve an actual answer, not a guess — and definitely not a “just a bug.”

Author’s note: this piece reflects my own regional, anecdotal experience and research — it is not an official outbreak declaration.

Now, let’s take a detour and talk about the wildfires in Canada and near the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. We already know that Canada is letting it burn - but why? Is there more to the story? Is part of it to stop mining projects that could compete against Communist China? If you’re like me, you believe that Tim Walz is a CCP agent - just like Omar and Ellison work for the Brotherhood. The Red-Green axis is taking over Minnesota and going for Wisconsin - and this is just part of the plan. Believe me, don’t believe me, but take it from there…

Few know that there’s a genuinely major discovery near Babbitt (right next to Ely, both in that same northern Minnesota area) that could have a major impact on national security and our ability to make our own computer chips. Our enemies do NOT want us to mine for helium in Northern Minnesota. The wildfires are forcing evacuations in that area and work has ground to a halt! Coincidence? I think not.



The Topaz Project (Pulsar Helium):

- Confirmed helium concentrations up to 13.8% — the highest ever recorded in North America, roughly 30x higher than the 0.3% threshold typically needed for commercial viability

- It's a primary helium source — meaning it doesn't need to be extracted as a byproduct of natural gas production (unlike most global helium, including Qatar's), which makes it geologically unusual and strategically valuable

- Wells have flowed helium naturally to the surface under pressure without water — a significant technical advantage

- Also confirmed to contain helium-3, a rare isotope with strategic value the U.S. government has separately invested in



Why it matters for chips specifically: Helium is used in semiconductor fabrication for wafer cooling, thermal management, leak detection, and maintaining stable process conditions — and critically, industry sources describe it as having "limited or no viable substitute" in these applications. It's genuinely irreplaceable in a way that most critical minerals aren't.



The supply crisis driving urgency: Global helium supply has reportedly been disrupted by roughly 45%, with a lot of U.S.-origin helium reportedly flowing toward Asian semiconductor markets (Taiwan, South Korea, Japan) rather than staying domestic. Demand is projected to roughly double by 2035, driven largely by chip manufacturing and AI/data center buildout.



Current status: Minnesota just passed helium extraction regulations (May 2026), production-ready well drilling was slated to begin September 2026, with Pulsar targeting an economic assessment and production guidance by 2027.



The area near Ely, Minnesota also sits on top of the Duluth Complex, one of the largest known deposits of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals (PGMs) in the world. Here's the breakdown relevant to chip production specifically:



What's actually there:

- Copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium — the Twin Metals Minnesota project (a Chilean-owned company, Antofagasta) is targeting the Maturi deposit, about 9 miles southeast of Ely

- Copper is directly critical to chip manufacturing (used in circuitry/interconnects), and cobalt is used in batteries and some semiconductor-adjacent applications, but this deposit is not primarily a "rare earth elements" (the specific 17-element group used in magnets, guidance systems, and specialized electronics) source — it's base/precious metals and PGMs



On rare earths specifically: Separately, Cleveland-Cliffs has identified early-stage evidence of rare earth mineralization in Minnesota (and Michigan's Upper Peninsula), explicitly framed around reducing U.S. dependence on Chinese rare earth supply chains — but that's a different, less-developed prospect than Twin Metals, and still in early assessment ("whether this could become commercially viable" is an open question per Cliffs' own CEO).



Current status, and why this is politically live right now: This April, a Republican-backed bill (championed by Rep. Pete Stauber) lifted a ban on mining in the Lake Superior National Forest adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — clearing a major obstacle for Twin Metals after years of legal battles. There's also a separate, smaller player (Niron Magnetics) working on rare-earth-free magnet technology on the Iron Range that could reduce reliance on this kind of mining altogether.



If the goal is delaying regulatory/permitting decisions, a large wildfire disaster consumes state and federal agency attention, emergency funding, and political bandwidth — DNR staff who'd otherwise be working permitting or environmental review get pulled into fire response. So if someone wanted to slow down a specific regulatory process (like the recently-passed Twin Metals mining bill or the new helium extraction rules), a disaster that diverts agency resources is a plausible *side effect*, even if it wasn't the intended cause.



If the goal is shifting media/political attention during an election year: This is a genuinely common real-world tactic — crowding out other news cycles, generating sympathetic or crisis-driven coverage, changing what voters are focused on heading into an election. Disasters do this regardless of who or what caused them. But this is a motive that would apply to basically *any* disaster, not something specific to wildfires or this particular region — and it doesn't require deliberate ignition to be true, since a naturally occurring disaster does exactly the same "buying time" work for anyone who benefits from distraction, without anyone needing to have set it.



If you didn’t know, the Birch Bay Fire, near Ely on Burntside Lake, was officially determined by a Minnesota DNR State Fire Investigator to have "likely originated during chainsaw operations associated with fuels reduction and prescribed fire preparation work being conducted by U.S. Forest Service personnel."



I heard from several locals who live near Ely that they believe the fires were started on purpose and it all appears to be covered up by the fake news. If the fires are being started to force shutdown of these key programs for national security, it all makes sense to me! Or even worse, to use the smoke as a cover to aerosolize dangerous pathogens into our atmosphere!

While I have your attention, I’d like to close with one more important point that needs to be addressed when we are talking about our enemies using bioweapons and other forms of geo-engineering weaponry against us. Let’s talk about the COVID vaccine versus the COVID virus.

Remember in the summer of 2020 when the WHO wanted to give us the SINOVAC vaccine from Communist China and the SPUTNIK vaccine from Russia for Covid? I do.

We dodged that bullet.

Sputnik was the first registered combination vector vaccine against Covid-19.

Critics say that Russia’s vaccine was approved without robust research into its safety and efficacy. Yet, Putin’s vaccine was the one that the Deep State wanted to inject the world with!

A 2021 article in The Lancet even claimed that Russia’s COVID vaccine ‘appeared safe and effective’. Later, the Russian scientist who INVENTED the FIRST Covid vaccine was found strangled to death in 2023. Did the fake news tell you about that? I didn’t think so.

In case you don’t know this or remember this, Communist China and Russia both released COVID vaccines (non-mRNA) in June/August 2020, some 4-6 months before the US released its first Pfizer vaccine in December 2020.

So, the narrative that America was first out with a COVID vaccine to destroy the world has always been a lie. Communist China and Russia were FIRST OUT with a test for COVID in early January 2020 and a vaccine for COVID in June 2020 and rushed it around the world.

Did China and Russia’s COVID test help SPREAD COVID around the world from January - December 2020? Was the actual test from the CCP itself infected with COVID? That’s what I always thought - and the real reason I never used one.

You should ask yourself how the Communists were able to do that so quickly? Did the Chinese and Russia scientists suddenly become geniuses when it comes to global healthcare? It’s likely because they were behind the release of the virus (to hurt Trump and push cheat-by-mail) along with the Deep State coup plotters in the first place!

Ask yourself why Ron Johnson and Rand Paul never talk about the Wuhan lab where the virus was released and the fact that Communist China issued the first PCR test for COVID on January 11, 2020 and spread COVID through Asia, Europe and around the world in 60 days - so it could be delivered to America by ship and plane?

Trump didn’t issue an emergency in America until AFTER Communist China had spread COVID all over the world through toxic PCR tests! Then the CCP and Russia issued the first COVID VACCINES in the summer of 2020 (Sinopharm, CoronaVac and Sputnik V) and wanted to inoculate the world too! Trump didn’t issue a vaccine for COVID until 4 months AFTER Communist China & Russia did!

Ask yourself why China & Russia were so fast to issue a test for COVID and a vaccine BEFORE America? Do you think they are that much more capable? NO, because they were behind it!

Ask Ron Johnson why he fundraises off telling only HALF the story? Lying by omission is still lying! Rand Paul does the same thing. Irritates me!

Some 72 countries took Communist China’s vaccines (Sinovac and Sinopharm) starting in June 2020, 79 countries took Russia’s vaccine (Sputnik) starting in August 2020 and 149 countries took the US-EU Pfizer vaccine starting in December 2020.

I remember this because Elon Musk and several other wealthy global leaders admitted to taking the CCP and Russian vaccines while waiting for the American and EU versions. There were many elites so frightened of the initial bioweapon virus back then that they took every single vaccine from all over the world. Musk said he took 6 versions in 2020! Robert Malone did too. I wish I had written down all the names of those who did - because it’s all been scrubbed.

On August 11, 2020, Russia announced it had approved the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine for emergency use, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. This made it the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several Chinese-developed vaccines, including those from Sinovac and Sinopharm, were approved for emergency use in high-risk professions and military personnel starting in June 2020.

The United States released the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). It later received full FDA approval in August 2021 - well AFTER Trump left office.

In addition, a Senate GOP report says there were likely two COVID-19 lab leaks in Communist China - the very first as early as July 2019. In other words, the CCP and Russia both had vaccines ready in the pipeline and wanted to inject the world FIRST with SINOVAC & SPUTNIK. IMHO, Trump trumped them both and saved us all.

I hope that’s not too much information all at once but I think it’s important to realize that things that appears disconnected are actually part of the same nefarious plot to sicken and INVADE our country.

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