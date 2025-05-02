President Trump just signed an executive order ENDING the taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS — which receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as “news.”

President Trump signed an executive order on May 1, 2025 to end federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), citing biased and partisan news coverage. The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease direct and indirect funding for NPR and PBS.

Ultimately, this amounts to approximately $550 MILLION in annual taxpayer dollars that We the People are giving to these so-called "public" TV and radio stations that broadcast left-wing Commie propaganda.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is allegedly a private, nonprofit corporation created by the U.S. Congress in 1967. Its primary mission is to promote “non-biased” public telecommunications services that are universally accessible. CPB receives federal funding through an annual congressional appropriation.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has an annual "income" of roughly $545,000,000 for fiscal year 2025 - which is funded by the US taxpayer. This includes a federal appropriation of $535,000,000 and estimated interest of $10,000,000.

CPB also provides funding to national organizations like NPR and PBS, which produce and distribute content to over 1400 local “public” TV and radio stations all over America.

The executive order by President Trump required the CPB to end federal funding for NPR and PBS by June 30, 2025. NPR & PBS provide over half the distorted left-wing "agitprop" that is delivered via these stations nation-wide.

The majority of CPB's funding (approximately 75-80%) is allocated to local public radio and television stations for operational costs, programming, and infrastructure.

The remaining 20-25% is allocated to national organizations like NPR and PBS for programming, content creation, and distribution.

EXECUTIVE ORDER ENDING TAXPAYER SUBSIDIZATION OF BIASED MEDIA: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order ending the taxpayer subsidization of National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

NPR and PBS receive tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds each year, primarily from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The Order ceases federal funding to NPR and PBS to the maximum extent allowed by law.

It also ceases indirect funding to PBS and NPR by prohibiting local public radio and television stations and any other recipients of CPB funds from using taxpayer dollars to support these organizations.

It directs all federal agencies to terminate any direct or indirect funding to NPR and PBS and to review existing grants and contracts for compliance.

The Order instructs the FCC and relevant agencies to investigate whether NPR and PBS have engaged in unlawful discrimination.

NPR and PBS have fueled partisanship and left-wing propaganda with taxpayer dollars, which is highly inappropriate and an improper use of taxpayers’ money.

Unlike in 1967, when CPB was established, today the media landscape is filled with abundant, diverse, and innovative news options, making government funding of news media outdated, unnecessary, and corrosive to journalistic independence.

Moreover, while the CPB is legally mandated to be “nonpolitical [in] nature” and not “contribute to or otherwise support any political party,” both NPR and PBS make significant in-kind contributions to the Democrat party and its political causes.

An NPR editor found that registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans 87-0 in the newsroom’s editorial positions.

NPR’s President and CEO admitted that she regards “truth” as a harmful “distraction” from NPR’s objectives. BTW - the current NPR President and CEO, Katherine Maher, also chairs the board of the Signal Foundation that supports the message app called Signal behind the latest White House scandal. She previously served as the CEO of Wikipedia (biased) and worked with the World Bank (UN) and the Council on Foreign Relations. She’s a Globalist shill. Chew on that!

To illustrate just how biased public TV and radio are, here are a few examples:

NPR management asked its editors to avoid the term “biological sex” when discussing transgender issues.

NPR has run stories defending looting and suggesting that crime fears are racist and has described its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices as “inseparable” from its content.

NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, calling it a waste of time and a distraction, despite that it was highly relevant to the presidential election.

NPR repeatedly insisted COVID-19 did not originate in a lab and refused to explore the theory. The FBI, CIA, and Department of Energy have all since deemed the lab-leak theory the likely cause.

NPR ran a Valentine’s Day feature around “queer animals,” in which it suggested the make-believe clownfish in “Finding Nemo” would’ve been better off as a female, that “banana slugs are hermaphrodites,” and that “some deer are nonbinary.”

Research shows that “congressional Republicans faced 85% negative coverage, compared to 54% positive coverage of congressional Democrats,” on PBS’s flagship news program.

Over a six-month period, PBS News Hour used versions of the term “far-right” 162 times, but “far-left” only 6 times.

A PBS station featured drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess on a program meant for kids ages 3-8.

PBS produced a movie titled “Real Boy” which celebrates a transgender teen’s transition.

PBS show Sesame Street partnered with CNN for a town hall aimed presenting children with a one-sided narrative to “address racism” amid the Black Lives Matter riots.

PBS’s coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention was 72% negative, while its coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention was 88% positive.

No media outlet has a Constitutional right to taxpayer subsidized operations, and it’s highly inappropriate for taxpayers to be forced to subsidize biased, partisan content.

For decades, NPR and PBS have been used as taxpayer-funded narrative laundering systems - softly spoken, publicly trusted, but structurally biased. They didn’t scream like cable news. They whispered. Which made them more dangerous.

This isn’t just about “bias” - it’s about who gets paid to define truth. And for half a century, that funding flowed in one direction: toward polite authoritarianism disguised as public service. In other words, public TV and radio promote the line “be kind” while they brainwash you and enslave you with “niceness” and polite words.

Trump just shattered that. He is dismantling “polite” censorship and “soft” coercion. No media outlet has a right to taxpayer funding - especially not ones that brand themselves “neutral” while pushing partisan and deadly Globalist propaganda. End all corporate welfare to these fake and biased media companies and force them to compete in the marketplace for funding - just like me and everyone else!

