I haven’t written a newsletter about the Epstein files yet because the story changes hour to hour, and it’s a complicated narrative, but I’ve been posting about it quite a bit on Facebook, Telegram and Truth Social. Here’s a quick summary of what I know so far and what’s coming.

I’ve been watching the Trump-hating Koch Libertarians and fake MAGA influencers and pundits (dozens of them) fall all over themselves to promote inflammatory bogus theories about Trump and what’s in the files (to make money off clicks and views) and get voters to hate Trump and MAGA before mid-terms - for allegedly “covering” for Epstein.

The fake MAGA influencers and Koch Libertarians are even telling people that the base is leaving him! WRONG. Trump's approval rating among his REAL supporters went UP during the Epstein drama - not down. From 86% to 90%.

This is proof positive that the fake influencers are NOT real MAGA and they don't have the power to control Trump and the voters like they think they do. STOP LISTENING TO THEM.

This isn’t speculation - the RINO saboteurs are openly saying on social media that the reason they are going after Trump and MAGA for Epstein so viciously NOW is because they want MAGA to fail in the 2026 mid-terms and hand the House and Senate back to the Democrats. This is what they do - I watched them do it in 2018 and I watched them do it again in 2022.

Elon Musk is actually leading the charge on Twitter (X) - and fueling the fake narrative that Trump won’t release the files because he’s a pedophile and so are all his followers. If you didn’t know - Elon & Rupert Murdoch (of the WSJ and Fox News) are pals.

For those who haven’t been watching the Epstein saga on Twitter (X) from the beginning - here’s a short summary of where we are at and what I think Trump and Bondi did to set up the Democrats and the Koch Libertarian RINOs AND get the courts to release the REAL Epstein files.

In February 2025, it was reported that James Comey and his daughter, Maurene, who is the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutor at the DOJ’s SDNY, were working together to keep the Epstein files hidden from Bondi. Everybody has long forgotten about that.

It appears that Bondi, back in February 2025, asked Maurene Comey (Epstein's and Maxwell's Democrat SDNY prosecutor) for ALL the Epstein files through 2025 so she could review them for release. Bondi told Kash back then that they did NOT all come in. So she asked for the rest and they were allegedly on their way.

It looks like Comey likely manipulated the old files from 2006-2018, added thousands of child porn videos to that release and also edited the Epstein prison video - before she sent it all to Bondi - BUT Comey never unsealed and released the most critical piece of evidence of all - the 2019 grand jury testimony - which happened under Trump when Epstein was prosecuted.

That's where the real story lies. As a federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey's SDNY office had custody of the 2019 Epstein grand jury indictment that put him in the prison where he died, with the testimony of female victims of any sex trafficking operation - which would clear Trump - that she refused to release.

On July 8th, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the Trump administration could continue with Trump's plans for mass firings across the federal government.

That same day, Trump's FBI announced that they had launched a criminal investigation into James Comey, along with former CIA Director John Brennan for the Russia collusion hoax.

On July 13th, Trump announced that James Comey, Obama and Hillary all made up and rigged the Epstein files before they sent the last batch to Bondi - just like Comey, Obama and Hillary had made up and rigged the Russia Russia dossier.

On July 16th, Bondi fired Comey's daughter, Maurene Comey, the corrupt SDNY prosecutor who handled the Epstein prosecution and likely rigged the latest files (just like dear old Dad) AND the video before she sent them to Bondi.

Comey's daughter Maurene was responsible for SIGNING OFF on all the remaining Epstein files and video sent to Bondi - which had been in her possession for YEARS. Comey was listed as one of the prosecutors who was involved in the ‘deleted’ Epstein prison footage.

Maurene Comey kept the Epstein files from being released to ANYONE by FOIA for years - so NOBODY KNOWS what was in them but her! SHE HAD PLENTY OF TIME TO CHANGE, ADD OR DELETE ANYTHING SHE WANTED.

Maurene Comey charged Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors. He allegedly died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on those charges. Comey prosecuted Ghislane Maxwell as well - she was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison. She is appealing her conviction and Maurene Comey has stated all along that she needs to keep the 2019 grand jury testimony SEALED for that appeal.

I’ve said all along that if Trump's name is somehow now in the latest files - the ONLY reason it's there is because Maurene Comey planted it there! Maurene Comey had been at the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office for nearly ten years.

That's also likely why three Epstein lawyers all came out recently and said there WAS NO EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST and Trump is NOT in the files - so if he is suddenly implicated by Comey - the Democrats made it up! It’s another HOAX.

So, after SCOTUS ruled she could, Bondi fired Maurene Comey, who prosecuted Epstein, for manipulating the prison video and for NOT unsealing and providing the 2019 grand jury files. Maurene has NEVER unsealed the 2019 records - and also fought vigorously in court to KEEP them sealed.

That's what I think is the missing piece of the puzzle. Trump set everybody up.

The problem is that the fake MAGA influencers (you know who they are - all the people who talk for a living on podcasts and call themselves MAGA when they clearly are not) were so enamored with their plan to take down Trump with this latest scheme that they forget to tell you all this - so most people have no idea what’s been going on for the past week.

The DOJ lawyer who filed the key court declarations to keep the 2019 Epstein files from release under FOIA was MAURENE COMEY.

So, now that Maurene is no longer able to obstruct, AG Bondi can make an index of all documents collected so far, identify what was being withheld and why and then ask the SDNY judge to unseal the remaining 2019 grand jury materials.

How else do I know the Koch Libertarians and RINOs are helping Elon and the Democrats set up Trump? Because they tell me.

I've been getting emails from many of them that go something like this:

"Peggy, it's so sad to watch Trump and the MAGA movement completely fall apart due to the Epstein fiasco. I voted for Trump and I still support him but he just seems so agitated and angry about all this and he's really saying mean things to his followers. I don't understand why this would bother him so much. He's not handling this well at all. Perhaps he should step down and let somebody else take the helm so he can get some rest."

Not kidding. This is the BS they are feeding me. My response?

They are now trying to frame him as a pedophile after charging him with 91 felonies, impeaching him twice, trying to bankrupt him and murder him. So, yeah, he's not happy with the fake influencers who are helping the Democrats try to pull off another hoax.

Somebody posted this on Wednesday. It's good:

COVFEFE: "The "hoax" isn't that Jeffrey Epstein was a horrible criminal. That's why PRESIDENT TRUMP already had him and his co-trafficker PROSECUTED AND PUT IN PRISON. The "hoax" is that the giant internet conspiracy theory of him having a magic tell-all list and videos of powerful people that he was blackmailing turns out to not exist.

If anything like it ever did exist, it was destroyed a long time ago. He just had his DOJ spend 5 months digging up hidden documents and files from all over the country and reinvestigating all of this for you ungrateful people. He can't find something that isn't there and he can't charge people with crimes with no evidence just because you want blood. He has 3 1/2 years left to fix everything that has been broken, the DOJ is still staffed with people intent on sabotaging him, and some of you are losing your minds at him over something that he can not give you because he doesn't have it.

His DOJ (Bondi) has already arrested hundreds of pedos and rescued hundreds of children. If you think that Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino and President Trump took office and then all suddenly decided to run cover for pedos, you are deranged.

Your constant demands that he continue chasing ghosts with the limited time and resources he has literally puts actual living child victims on the back burner. No wonder he's frustrated. I am too. This is turning into the dumbest thing I've ever seen. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This was good too:

HEADLEE: President Trump is trying to expose the weak, woke and fake element of his base.

Bottomline: Either you trust President Trump, or you don’t. If you don't, leave.

The President has little time or patience for hoax-obsessed pundits. He’s way too busy Making America Great Again, and he doesn’t appreciate the “noise” from fake influencers who are helping the Democrats drown out his achievements that happen almost daily.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "One year ago, our country was dead. And, now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. All they want to do is talk about the Epstein hoax. It's a disgrace. I’m going to REMEMBER every one these guys [who call themselves MAGA] but keep pushing the Epstein hoax, for the Democrats! The Democrats have been rigging these files for the last 4 years."

Trump told John Solomon that he is not going to forget all the fake MAGA influencers and pundits who just turned their backs on him. Good!

After that, I was up until 4am reading posts on Twitter (X) from Elon where he was trying to get his "paid influencers" to go after President Trump for Epstein. It was one ugly comment and post after the other. That’s proof positive that he is the ring leader of all the hype. It bothered me so much that Elon could actually be that evil that I couldn't sleep.

The next morning, I saw a post where somebody, who was obviously tired of Elon's BS, asked Grok why Elon went to Epstein's townhome in New York with his wife AFTER Epstein was convicted as a sex offender. Who does that? Grok confirmed that Elon was guilty of that. He was close to Epstein and Maxwell.

So, the reason Elon is pointing fingers at Trump - along with Murdoch and the Koch Libertarians - is because Elon is likely guilty himself! That's called PROJECTION. Here he is with Maxwell and he and his wife hung out with Jeffrey & Maxwell AFTER he was convicted of sex crimes.

So, what happened then? On Thursday, July 17th, the Wall Street Journal released this HOAX article - right on cue. As I said, this is their first pass at the EPSTEIN HOAX.

This is the first article they came up with to frame Trump as an Epstein pedophile and the WSJ published it. It's a made up story about a birthday card that Trump allegedly sent to Epstein 25 years ago - just like the bus tape and the Russia Russia pee tape.

JD Vance says it's complete BS. So does everybody else.

The article from the WSJ is behind a paywall but I attached the relevant pages. Most people will never see what they wrote but you need to understand where the letter came from. The article was written like a paid smear job. Nobody believes it was written by Trump - but once the lie is out there it goes around the world.

The WSJ says this photo album of birthday cards and letters was put together by Ghislaine and a "bookbinder" in 2003 named Herbert Weitz from New York who died in 2020 - and nobody has ever seen it before. How convenient. I found him. He called himself a "bookbinder to the stars." Look at him. He was crazy and wanted by the police on multiple charges.

Second, the Wall Street Journal may be owned by Rupert Murdoch but the Editor-In-Chief since 2023 is Emma Tucker and Elon is Rupert's pal. Emma is NOT an American citizen - she's from London and used to run the London Times. So the biggest financial newspaper in America is OWNED by foreigners.

The Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the “blockbuster” story previously worked for Main Justice. Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump. Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises. Trump is now suing the Wall Street Journal over the “blockbuster” letter story, arguing that it’s bogus and they never showed him it so he could comment.

The “other” reporter just locked down her account:

I'm guessing Emma agreed to run this hit job against Trump to help the UK and the EU get back at him for the trade deals he made with them and the foreign aid to them he just cut. That's how these things work. Just like Communist China got back at Trump with COVID as payback for the “Phase One” trade agreement he made with them in December 2019.

Both JD Vance and Catherine Herridge are questioning why the WSJ would publish such a fake story - and why the influencers were so eager to promote it. BINGO.

Not only are our enemies rigging our elections, ripping us off on trade and stealing our intellectual property, they are planting fake stories in the fake news to take down politicians they don’t like. If we let other countries do this to us, we are NO LONGER THE LAND OF THE FREE, HOME OF THE BRAVE. WE ARE OWNED BY THE BRITISH CROWN, THE EUROPEAN ATHEISTS AND THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.

The good news is that with Maurene Comey out at the SDNY, and no longer able to manipulate the evidence, Trump can get Bondi to ask the courts to release the Grand Jury testimony from 2019 that reveals all the snakes. Bingo. Well played, Mr. President.

BONDI: We will move in court tomorrow to unseal the transcripts from the Epstein 2019 grand jury.

If you haven't figured it out yet, this was Trump's plan all along. TRUST TRUMP!

Dan Scavino just posted this. KARMA.

This was his plan along. Maurene Comey was hiding the 2019 Epstein grand jury testimony. Trump created demand for the files and then Bondi fired her after SCOTUS greenlighted it. Now all the real snakes will be revealed. Now that you know the rest of the story - you’ll understand what’s next. Pass it on.

BTW - while the fake influencers and anti-Trump Koch Libertarians were trying to take down Trump this week, and kept saying he looked tired and agitated so he must be guilty of something, he was having tests to find out if he had blood clots in legs. He does not.

He has chronic venous insufficiency - which is a common benign condition for anyone over 70. However, it's probably exacerbated in Trump's case because he stands for hours giving speeches and answering questions from ungrateful, hateful reporters.

The doctors say he's in excellent health. Thank God!

Here’s a list of everything Donald Trump has done to fight pedophiles and child sex trafficking. But yeah, go ahead and call him, and his supporters, pedophiles.

1. Signed FOSTA‑SESTA (2018) – Landmark legislation that holds websites legally accountable for promoting or facilitating sex trafficking. Led to the takedown of

http://Backpage.com.

2. Signed Executive Order 13818 (2017) – Allowed the U.S. to sanction and freeze assets of international human rights abusers, including traffickers.

3. Declared January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month every year of his first term.

4. Created the White House Human Trafficking Council (2020) – Coordinated anti-trafficking policy across federal agencies.

5. Expanded DOJ and HHS funding – Increased federal grants for trafficking victim services, law enforcement, and nonprofit support.

6. Promoted DHS’s Blue Campaign – Enhanced public awareness and training for recognizing and reporting trafficking.

7. Launched “Operation Broken Heart” – A nationwide crackdown that led to the arrest of thousands of suspected child predators.

8. Supported “Operation Not Forgotten” (2020) – U.S. Marshals rescued 39 missing children in Georgia, many tied to trafficking or exploitation.

9. Elevated the issue at the State of the Union – First president to spotlight human trafficking in that speech.

10. Reformed Child Sponsorship Vetting (2025) – Implemented DNA tests, ID checks, fingerprints, and immigration reviews for adults seeking custody of unaccompanied migrant children.

11. Ordered ICE to locate and deport unaccompanied migrant children (2025) – Part of a sweeping attempt to prevent trafficking through illegal sponsorships.

12. Directed a federal audit of 320,000+ missing migrant children – Tasked DHS and HHS with investigating loss of contact under prior administrations.

13. Initiated joint DHS-ICE operation on abusive sponsors (2025) – Found widespread misuse of the sponsorship system, including exploitation and trafficking.

14. Increased ORR child detention time from 20 to 90 days (2025) – Claimed goal: allow for deeper background checks and prevent release to bad actors.

15. Temporarily restricted legal aid and tracking data (2025) – Limited victim demographic data in federal reporting (e.g., LGBTQ+, race, immigration status)—a move praised by some, criticized by others.

Shall I go on?

