Even Al Jazeera says what Trump & Bibi are doing against Iran is working. Al Jazeera is a major Doha-based international news network launched in 1996, operating numerous channels (including Arabic and English) and reaching over 430 million homes in more than 150 countries.

I think this op-ed is more accurate than anything I’ve read in the American or European media.

CHILDERS: “Straight from Al Jazeera: Trump’s strategy is working. The actual, on-the-ground strategy —not the Twitter strategy, not the cable news strategy— is working.”

You should read the whole commentary here - but here are some key excerpts:

The US-Israeli strategy against Iran is working. Every aspect of Iran’s ability to project regional power is being successfully degraded.

By Muhanad Seloom

“When you look at what has actually happened to Iran’s principal instruments of power – its ballistic missile arsenal, its nuclear infrastructure, its air defences, its navy and its proxy command architecture – the picture is not one of US failure. It is one of systematic, phased degradation of a threat that previous administrations allowed to grow for four decades.”

“Iranian ballistic missile launches have fallen by more than 90 percent from 350 on February 28 to roughly 25 by March 14, according to publicly available data. Drone launches tell the same story: from more than 800 on Day 1 to about 75 on Day 15”.

“Hundreds of Iranian missile launchers have been rendered inoperable. According to some reports, 80 percent of Iran’s capacity to strike Israel has been eliminated.”

“Iran’s naval assets, fast-attack craft, midget submarines and mine-laying capabilities are being liquidated. Its air defences have been suppressed to the point at which the US is now flying nonstealth B-1 bombers over Iranian airspace, a decision that signals near-total confidence in air dominance.”

“The campaign has moved through two distinct phases. The first suppressed Iran’s air defences, decapitated its command and control, and degraded its missile and drone launch infrastructure. The second phase, now under way, targets Iran’s defence industrial base: missile production facilities, dual-use research centres and the underground complexes where remaining stockpiles are stored. It is a methodical campaign to ensure that what has been destroyed cannot be rebuilt.”

“Iran now faces a strategic dilemma that tightens every day. If it fires its remaining missiles, it exposes launchers that are promptly destroyed. If it conserves them, it forfeits the ability to impose costs of the war.”

“Iran entered 2026 with 440kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity – enough, if further enriched, for as many as 10 nuclear weapons. The 440kg of enriched uranium remains unaccounted for.”

“Closing the strait was always Iran’s most visible retaliatory card, and always a wasting asset. About 90 percent of Iran’s own oil exports pass through Kharg Island and then the strait.”

“China, Tehran’s largest remaining economic partner, cannot receive Iranian crude while the strait is shut. Every day the blockade continues, Iran severs its own economic lifeline and accelerates Iran’s isolation.”

“The most politically potent criticism is that the administration has no endgame. But the endgame is visible in the operational phasing, even if the rhetoric obscures it. The objective is the permanent degradation of Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders through missiles, nuclear latency and proxy networks.”

“Call it strategic disarmament. This is closer to the approach of the Allies to Germany’s industrial war-making capacity in 1944-1945 than to the US war on Iraq in 2003. The military conditions for a durable settlement – Iranian missile capacity too degraded to rebuild quickly, nuclear infrastructure inaccessible, proxy networks fragmented – are being created right now.”

“War is ugly, but the war strategy is working. Seventeen days in, Iran’s supreme leader is dead, his successor is reportedly wounded and every principal instrument of Iranian power projection – missiles, nuclear infrastructure, air defences, the navy, proxy command networks – has been degraded beyond near-term recovery.”

“War is never clean. But the strategy – the actual strategy, measured in degraded capabilities rather than cable news cycles – is working.”

Muhanad Seloom is Assistant Professor of International Politics and Security at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Exeter.

Excerpts reprinted for commentary under fair use.

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