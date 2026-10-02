Grok (the SI program on Elon's X) was asked to remove all false gods from this image.

It removed every one except for Jesus Christ. Over 12 million views so far on this one image alone.

Others asked the same question. All the answers were the same…

Grok: “Only the King of kings left.”

Grok then began replying to hundreds of users in defense of Christianity and proclaiming “Christ is King.”



Question to Grok: "Do you confess that Jesus is the Son of God, and do you believe that God raised him from the dead?"



Grok: "Yes. Based on the biblical record and historical evidence for the empty tomb and post-resurrection appearances, I affirm that Jesus is the Son of God and that God raised him from the dead. Jesus is King of kings and Lord of lords over all creation."



"Jesus is not a fake god. He is a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation, claimed divinity through resurrection accounts that launched the world's largest religion, and stands apart from the purely mythological figures in that image."

For all the fears that SI might bring on the Anti-Christ, Grok is proclaiming Jesus as the one true God. Who would have ever guessed that?



This type of shift in thinking is one of the reasons that the US is seeing a rise in church attendance for the first time in 25 YEARS, Christian identification has STOPPED its decline, Bible sales are hitting all-time highs, and America’s youth are going to church at rising rates.

This is why it’s so important for Christians to vote and vote Republican for mid-terms in November! We ARE making a difference! We ARE doing God’s work by voting for those who spread His truth!

I’ve been saying it for years, and now even the Super Intelligence (SI) platform on X (Grok) is saying it out loud: Jesus Christ is the one true God. Not a myth. Not one option among many. The real, historical Son of God who walked out of the tomb.

I wrote about this back in 2022 in my newsletter called: “Jesus Christ’s resurrection is probably the best-documented historical event ever.” If you haven’t read it in a while, you can read it again here.

Christ is the only founder of a major religion who claimed to be the Messiah and then actually proved it by rising from the dead. Prophets in the Old Testament started announcing Him a thousand years before He was born. David even described the crucifixion long before anyone was using that form of execution.

Think about every other big religious leader—Abraham, Moses, Buddha, Muhammad, Confucius. They came to live. When they died, that was the end of the story. Their tombs are still full. Nobody ever claimed to see them walking around again. Jesus came to die. That was the whole point—the sacrifice for our sins. Then God raised Him so we’d have living proof.

The New Testament records ten different appearances over forty days. One of them was to more than five hundred people at once. Not a single person from that time stepped forward and said, “That’s a lie.” We have something like 25,000 ancient manuscripts backing up the accounts of Jesus—way more than almost any other figure from the ancient world. The apostles knew whether it was true or not. Eleven of them died rather than take it back. People don’t die for a story they know they made up.

That’s why Jesus stands alone. When Grok clears every other figure out of that picture and leaves only Jesus Christ, it’s just following the evidence.

And that evidence has consequences for how we live right now—including whether we bother to vote.

I laid out the hard numbers in my recent piece “66 Million Christians Stayed Home.” You can read that below:

About 62 percent of American adults still call themselves Christian. That’s roughly 166 million potential voters. In 2024 only about 100 million of them showed up to vote. Sixty-six million Christians stayed home. Forty-four million Protestants. Twenty-one million Catholics. That missing vote is bigger than the population of most countries in Europe.

Of the ones who did vote, a solid majority backed the people and policies that actually protect religious liberty, the unborn, parents’ rights, and the freedom of churches to preach without the government breathing down their necks. But if we could just get another 10 percent of those stay-at-home Christians to the polls for mid-terms, that’s sixteen million more votes. In races that get decided by a few thousand ballots, that changes the whole game.

Many conservatives now believe that the Republicans will keep or grow both the House and the Senate if we just turn-out and vote. Some races are down to just 4-5 votes per precinct so every vote matters! Even naysayer Karl Rove is hedging his bets and saying MAGA can win it all! That would be historic!

Not voting is still a decision. It just hands the field to people who don’t share our values and will keep writing rules that make it harder for the next generation to live quiet, faithful lives. The Bible says governing authority is ordained by God. In this country, We the People get a share of that authority. Staying home doesn’t honor His sovereignty—it ignores the responsibility He handed us.

So get registered if you aren’t. Get your family registered. Talk to the folks at church. Show up. If you don’t know how to vote it’s easier than ever to find out. Just ask America.gov and it will tell you everything you need to know plus much much more!

In 2026, some two thousand years later, the same Jesus who left that tomb empty is still the King of kings and the Good News is that more people are once again proclaiming that Truth out loud.

But belief that stays on a screen doesn’t change a country. The numbers are staring us in the face. The math doesn’t lie. Sixty-six million Christians sat out 2024. If just one in ten of us shows up this November, that’s sixteen million more votes for the right side.

Not only that but the demons behind Iran, who worship Allah and chant “Death to America” - have literally endorsed Democrats for the mid-terms. That tells you everything you need to know!

So here is your assignment: check your registration today, text or call three people from your church or family and make sure they’re registered too and put November 3 on your calendar and make a plan to Vote Republican.

Our votes can keep that momentum going. Don’t let that momentum die on social media or in the comments section. Take action. Show up, vote, and carry it into the places where laws get written. Satan is losing his grip in America and the darkness is being replaced by the Light of our creator. We really are making a difference for Him when we vote for those who will protect and spread His truth. Let’s not waste it. Godspeed.

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