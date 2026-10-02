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Tricia's avatar
Tricia
Oct 2

That’s wonderful news!!

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Mtone
Oct 2

God helps those who help themselves.

The political parties are not two sides of the same coin.

One side is mostly corrupt and the other side mostly moral with family values.

One side believes in God, the other disdains religion.

Surely the righteous God would choose the lesser of the two evils presented to us by politicians today in America.

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