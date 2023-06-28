Do you get it now?

Want more illegal aliens? Engineer a housing crisis, tell people to come and leave the border open.

Want more money to launder? Engineer a climate crisis, heat up the air to cause weather chaos & then hire arsonists to burn down our forests and make the air so hazy people can’t breathe and are willing to fund BlackRock’s ESG nonsense!

Want to award your donors with more contracts for windmills, solar panels & electric cars? Make the price of gas unaffordable and tax people for their carbon footprint.

Want to give Big Pharma donors & the WHO total control over our bodies and depopulate the planet? Engineer a virus to scare the world and kill the elderly and vulnerable, pay medical professionals to lie and then promise to save us.

Want to seize our guns? Send out CIA-trained mercenaries to kill children at schools so that frightened parents hand over their weapons to the Government. Blame a patsy and create a false narrative. Give guns to gang members, release them on parole and allow them to kill each other and control our street corners until you are so scared you cave.

Want to surveil the population without due process and without warrants? Blow up a building or threaten nuclear war and say you need to keep track of everyone for our SAFETY. Remove private property, remove private automobiles so people have no where to hide and no way to flee - torch & loot the downtowns of every big city and force everyone to move into massive apartment complexes (prisons) where we can all be monitored 24/7!

Want to remove control of the Government from We the People to the NWO? Infiltrate every institution with sleeper cells to rig elections and subvert US law - and then arrest anyone who complains!

Want to track every dollar we spend & control every move we make? Engineer inflation, make the dollar worthless and replace it with a GLOBAL digital currency you totally control. Those who disobey will be cut off and left to starve….

It's one New World Order scheme after the other. EVERY DAMN THING IS A NWO SCAM. EVERY DAMN THING IS DECEPTION FROM SATAN.

GLENN BECK: "The global elites are now laying the seeds: If you like to travel, you are ignorant. Pretty soon with ESG in place, ‘frivolous’ travel will be sinful and impossible. If you’ve benefited from travel, now is the time to stand up and speak boldly against these tyrants."

Agree. They want you to stay home and roast crickets for dinner on your electric stove until you die. They want men to cut off their penises & prance around unarmed while they take over!

Next time something crazy and horrible and disgusting happens - instead of first reacting with sadness and bewilderment and angst - your first thought should be: WHO IS BEHIND THIS AND WHY DID THEY DO THIS AND WHO GAINS FROM THIS MISERY?

99% of the time you will conclude that the event wasn’t organic - all these “schemes” DON’T JUST HAPPEN - they are executed by Satan’s minions - Godless Communists, Fascists & NAZIs who want to control the world. It’s a spiritual war and it’s time to suit up!

GOD SAVE AMERICA. That is all!

