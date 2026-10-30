This is my final appeal to Christians before mid-terms. I’ve heard all the excuses from those who say they refuse to vote for anyone less than perfection and I don’t buy any of it. Jesus Christ is the only perfect candidate and he’s not on the ballot!

Some Christians tell me politics is dirty, divisive, and beneath the faithful. God is sovereign, they say, so their single ballot doesn’t matter. Both sides are equally corrupt. Better to stay home, pray, and let the Lord sort it out.

Well, this is early voting in Minnesota and Maine and the Somali Muslims aren’t staying home. They are even bringing in translators to help them cheat by filling out ballots for others and vouching for people without IDs they don’t even know! Why would faithful Christians let Allah and Satan cheat-to-win at the ballot box? That’s INSANE AND DEMONIC.

I understand the exhaustion. Politics can feel like a sewer. But here’s the hard truth that Scripture and history will not let us escape: not voting is still a political act. It is a decision that cedes the field. Every law, every school curriculum, every cultural norm reflects someone’s values winning. If Christians disengage, others fill the vacuum—and they will not build a world friendly to your faith, your family, or your grandchildren.

Politics is simply how groups of people decide how to live together. Your family is a political unit.

Your church is a “political” group. Your city, state, and nation are. Refusing to participate does not keep your hands clean. It hands the pen to those who will write rules that make it harder for the next generation to live quiet, Godly lives.

As the saying goes: “You might not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you.”

If that isn’t enough to convince you to get off the couch and vote in this mid-term election, here’s another argument that is even more compelling.

US Senate seats are 6 year terms so your vote on Tuesday will not only help Trump codify his America First agenda for the next two years but influence the NEXT President in his first term in office. Elon is right and I never thought about it this way before. Vote MAGA Republican to keep the borders closed and the atheist Communists and Jihadis out of America for at least the next 6 years. That’s not hyperbole, just fact.

The only reason I’ve heard from people that don’t want to vote is they say gas prices are too high. Well, they were higher under Obama-Biden - so that’s no excuse. And Trump has promised they will come back down after the war ends. And no other President in recent history has accomplished what he has so far for God-loving patriots.

The Numbers Belong to Us

Roughly two-thirds of American adults still identify as Christian. That is on the order of 166 million potential voters. Yet large shares sit out. Some 66 million Christians and 32 million regular churchgoing Christians did not vote in 2024. Why? Lack of interest, dislike of candidates, and the belief that “my vote doesn’t matter” topped the reasons.

While Christians as a whole made up a large majority of the 2024 electorate and delivered a decisive share of Trump’s support, the fact that 66 MILLION Christians stayed home is disturbing.

The Real Numbers on Faith and Voting

To understand the true landscape of power in American elections, we have to look at the raw numbers. In 2024, approximately 62% of adult Americans defined themselves as Christian. Out of America’s 268 million adults, that translates to a staggering 166 million potential Christian voters.

When we break down that 166 million pool by denomination using national data, the scale of our potential becomes clear:

Protestants / Other Christians: 111.5 million potential voters (43% of the total U.S. adult population)

Catholics: 54.5 million potential voters (21% of the total U.S. adult population)

Yet, exit polls show that only about 100 million self-identified Christians actually cast a ballot in 2024. That means 66 million potential Christian voters completely stayed home.

Think about that. The missing Christian vote is larger than the entire population of most European nations. If we look at the historical turnout rates within each denomination, we can estimate exactly who left their stewardship on the table:

The Missing Protestant Vote: Roughly 44.4 million potential Protestant voters stayed home.

The Missing Catholic Vote: Roughly 21.6 million potential Catholic voters stayed home.

Of the 100 million Christians who did show up and vote in 2024, Donald Trump won a decisive 61.7% supermajority (61.7 million total votes). Kamala Harris took 36.9% (36.9 million), and third-party candidates captured a minor 1.4% (1.4 million).

When you peer inside Trump’s 61.7 million Christian coalition, the denominational breakdown shows incredible strength, but also room for vital growth:

Protestants / Other Christians: 63% voted for Trump, delivering 42.3 million votes.

Catholics: 59% voted for Trump, delivering 19.4 million votes.

Historically, only about 1 out of every 3 Christians in the total American population actively votes Republican. The rest either vote for the left or don’t show up at all. If we can mobilize just an additional 10% of the Christian non-voter pool to stand up for their values in the 2026 midterms, we will add 16.6 million secure votes to the margins. That doesn’t just win close races—it alters the trajectory of the country forever.

When you look at the breakdown of the 66 million missing believers, you realize that the corporate media’s narrative about “unshakable blue walls” is a complete myth.

Midterm elections are won by differential turnout. In close battleground states, races are routinely decided by fewer than 20,000 votes. If a local church community activates just 5% more of its pews, it drives hundreds of thousands of faithful voters. That’s sounds like doing God’s work to me!

Usual Republican Turnout—and Why a Modest Increase Wins

Presidential elections typically see overall voting-eligible population turnout around 60–66%. Midterms run lower, often in the mid-40s to low-50s percent range.

A modest increase in turnout changes everything in close races. Raising turnout just a few percentage points among Republican-leaning or Christian-identifying adults translates into millions of additional votes and can swing narrow races to the right in swing states.

Republicans do not need 100% turnout. They need their people—especially the quiet Christians and lower-engagement conservatives—to show up. History shows that when the GOP base turns out, it wins. When it stays home, Democrats win by default.

There definitely is more enthusiasm for Republicans this cycle as evidenced by record viewership for the first-ever 2026 RNC convention.

Over 100 million tuned in to that this year, compared to 85 million for the DNC 2024 convention. That’s huge!

And Do Not Split the Vote

Voting third-party (Libertarian, independent, or any other) in a tight race does nothing but help Democrats win. In America’s winner-take-all system it functions as a split of the conservative vote. Those ballots come disproportionately from voters who would otherwise support the Republican. You just saw the ballot stacking scam exposed in Alaska that proves my point!

Those of you who have followed me for years know that I despise the Koch Libertarians and the fake influencers for this very reason. They are a greater danger to America than the Democrats. Why? Because their entire purpose is to fool conservatives into voting for 3rd party candidates in the name of Liberty. They convince good conservatives and Christians to waste a conservative vote on a Koch Libertarian or "Freedom” candidate.

What does this do? It takes votes away from Republicans so that Democrats win, every time! In most states, let’s say that roughly 51% of the population is conservative, 49% liberal. If the Koch Libertarians can convince just 3% of the population to vote Libertarian or independent - the end result looks like this: Democrats 49%, Republicans 48%, Libertarian 3%. DEMOCRATS WIN. EVERY TIME.

3rd party ringers (Libertarians & Independents) ALWAYS HELP DEMOCRATS win. That's how Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won the presidency with only 43% of the vote - because Ross Perot took HALF THE CONSERVATIVE vote and helped the Democrats win in 1992!

The Kochs saw how successful this approach was to flip the country BLUE and have been running with it ever since.

If you want conservatives to govern, vote Republican and MAGA - not third party. Otherwise you’re just helping the Democrats win.

God Raises Leaders—and Expects His People to Act

Lance Wallnau and others have pointed to Isaiah 45 and the pagan king Cyrus: an imperfect outsider God raised up to free His people and restore what had been lost. The point is not that any modern politician is sinless. The point is that God has always used flawed instruments—and His people were expected to recognize the moment and move.

President Trump has repeatedly said the assassination attempt that nearly killed him was not luck. “It has to be God… We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.”

Whether you see Trump as Cyrus, Samson, or simply the clearest vehicle available right now for protecting religious liberty, securing borders, appointing originalist judges, and resisting cultural radicalism, the pattern is the same: God acts through flawed humans. Passivity is not piety.

Scripture is clear that governing authority is ordained by God:

“Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.” (Romans 13:1)

“He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings.” (Daniel 2:21)

“When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.” (Proverbs 29:2)

We are commanded to pray for those in authority “that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

In a Republic, We the People are part of that governing authority. Citizens who can vote share in the responsibility. To refuse the ballot while claiming to care about justice, the protection of the unborn, the integrity of the family, and the freedom to preach the gospel is to treat God’s gift of self-government as optional.

Jesus told us to render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. In America, one of the things that belongs to the citizen is the sober duty to choose who will wield the sword of justice and set the conditions under which the church and family will operate.

Your Pastor Can Say More

A lot of pastors tell me they stay quiet because they’re afraid of losing tax-exempt status. Here’s what the law actually says.

The Johnson Amendment (IRC 501(c)(3)) bars tax-exempt churches from directly endorsing or opposing a specific candidate — no “vote for X” or “defeat Y” from the pulpit or in church publications. That’s it. What it does not ban:

Preaching on biblical values and moral issues — abortion, marriage, sexuality, immigration, justice, poverty, anything Scripture speaks to

Addressing current events through the lens of faith

Nonpartisan voter education and registration drives

Lobbying on legislation, within reasonable limits

Internal congregational teaching framed as religious instruction

For comparison: plenty of left-leaning congregations host drag queen events or fly LGBTQ+ flags with nobody accusing them of violating church-state separation — the IRS treats it as protected religious expression as long as it’s not tied to a specific candidate. The same protection runs both directions.

Enforcement is rare and requires a formal complaint plus clear evidence of candidate-specific electioneering. Recent court positions recognize that churches can discuss electoral politics “through the lens of religious faith” with their own congregation — more like a family conversation than public campaigning.

Bottom line: your church can boldly teach what the Bible says about life, sexuality, marriage, and justice without risking its exempt status. The line is candidate electioneering, not moral teaching. If a church wants to actively campaign or lobby without limits, that’s what a separate 501(c)(4) is for.

Vote for the Party of Faith

Trump’s record on religious liberty is unmatched — protections for houses of worship, conscience rights in the workplace and healthcare, an end to the weaponization of government against believers, expanded school choice and parental rights, restored biological truth, protections for children, support for mothers, action against anti-Semitism, and international religious freedom advocacy. The White House lists 250 concrete actions on this front. Full list here.

God is sovereign — that’s precisely why our obedience matters. One of the means He’s given us, in this nation, right now, is the ballot box. Staying home doesn’t honor His sovereignty. It ignores the stewardship He assigned us.

The $5,000 Reason to Show Up

If that’s not enough reasons to vote Republican, Trump told voters that if the GOP holds the House and Senate in 2026, every adult citizen gets a $5,000 check — $10,000 per couple. That’s on top of everything else at stake.

Consider this: the average American family has paid an extra $760 for gas since the Iran war started. A $5,000 check for voting Republican is a 500% return on that hit. And it wouldn’t come from taxpayer funds — it will come from tariff and sanction revenue. The only rule is the $5,000 must be spent in America on American goods and services, feeding the America First economy.

Trump’s words from the stage: “It’s $5,000 to all adults in the country, and we can easily handle that because we’re taking in so much money... Democrats can’t make that pledge because it’ll all go to hell right away.”

He made that promise before 20,000-plus people in Dallas at the first-ever midterm RNC convention — nearly two hours on stage, one of his best speeches yet — asking everyone to get out and vote like he’s on the ballot himself.

The math: $5,000 per adult across 270 million adult citizens runs about $1.3 trillion — roughly 5% of GDP. That’s the equivalent of eliminating federal income tax for 85% of Americans, or cutting everyone’s bill in half. The funding case rests on tariff revenue, sanctions, oil deals, and DOGE fraud reduction, which combined are tracking close to that number by year-end — and there’s $20 trillion in new US factory, infrastructure, and worker investment already coming online behind it.

Why now? Because Trump has said it himself: Midterms “will be close.”

Nobody actually knows. Which means turnout can be the whole ballgame.

What Trump Has Actually Delivered

If that isn’t enough to get you to vote, let’s look at what the Trump administration has actually delivered for the American people in just the past two years.

Trump Restored American Safety and Sovereignty

He made the border a real border again. Illegal crossings dropped to their lowest level in half a century. Catch-and-release ended. The wall expanded. “Remain in Mexico” returned. Releases into the country fell 99.9%. He reversed mass migration. America recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least 50 years. Nearly 3 million illegal aliens left (more than 675,000 deported; the rest self-deported, many via incentives). He signed the Laken Riley Act requiring detention of criminal illegal aliens arrested for theft, burglary, assaulting police, or crimes causing death or serious injury. States can sue officials who refuse to enforce it. History’s biggest drop in violent crime—lowest rate in 126 years. FBI data: violent crime down 9.7% in 2025 (largest one-year decline ever). Murder fell 18.1%, robbery 18.5%. Putting National Guard in crime-ridden cities works.

Trump Launched an American Industrial Supercycle

He made the 2017 tax cuts permanent—and better. The One Big Beautiful Bill locked in the largest tax cut in modern history, doubled the standard deduction, expanded the Child Tax Credit, delivered 100% expensing, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and major relief for seniors. Every Democrat voted no. He repealed 129 regulations for every new one. Fiscal 2025: 646 deregulatory actions vs. 5 regulatory ones. Savings exceeded his entire first term. Crown jewel: repeal of Obama’s 2009 “Endangerment Finding”—the largest deregulatory action in American history, estimated to save more than $1.3 trillion. He also killed the federal EV mandate. He secured $18 trillion in announced investment commitments—nearly two-thirds the size of the U.S. economy—building factories, chip plants, data centers, energy projects, and more. He made reshoring real. Ford, Toyota, GM, Honda, Mercedes, Stellantis and others are expanding U.S. production. He replaced lopsided trade deals with reciprocal ones covering more than half of global GDP. He shifted global energy dominance to America. The U.S. now outproduces Saudi Arabia and Russia combined and set records in oil, gas, and LNG exports. After four decades of nuclear paralysis, five new reactors came online in a single year.

Trump Made Elections Matter Again

He broke the Deep State’s power to defy the elected branches (Trump v. Slaughter). The President may fire subordinate officials. Policy-making bureaucrats can now be held accountable. He ended nationwide injunction abuse (Trump v. CASA). A single district judge can no longer block national policy for everyone. He shut down USAID as a left-wing slush fund and moved real humanitarian aid under State. He shrank federal employment to its lowest level in 60 years and ended the work-from-home free-for-all. He expelled DEI from the federal government. Hiring and contracting return to merit.

He Defended Faith and Family

Sweeping pro-life reform: enforced Hyde, expanded Mexico City Policy, ended federal fetal-tissue research, strengthened conscience protections, defunded large abortion providers where possible, and pardoned pro-life activists. Got men out of women’s sports and restored biological reality to federal policy. Ended federal support for chemical/surgical gender transitions of children. Enforced Title IX as written. Enacted America’s first nationwide school-choice program plus Trump Accounts giving every eligible newborn a $1,000 federal seed. Targeted anti-Christian bias. Created the White House Faith Office, Religious Liberty Commission, and Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. Restored conscience protections.

He Restored Peace Through Strength and Put America First

Forced NATO to raise defense spending targets dramatically (to 5% of GDP by 2035). Drove China out of key positions in the Caribbean and Panama Canal zone. Captured Maduro. Brokered eight peace deals in eight months across four continents. Launched and funded Golden Dome—the first true layered missile defense for the U.S. population. Restored the warrior ethos. Every active military component met or exceeded 2025 recruiting goals.

Now Act Like It Matters

These are not tweets or campaign promises. They are changes in law, power, investment, sovereignty, culture, and the structure of the Republic. And they’re just the top 25.

Midterms are turnout elections. We do not need to convince Democrats to love Donald Trump. We need Republicans, conservatives and friendly independents to understand what is at stake—and to show up and vote to MAGA.

When you say “the Republicans need to do a better job telling this story,” you’re pointing at yourself. You are the Republicans. Democrats don’t rely only on elected officials—their media and lowest-level supporters constantly spread their narrative.

Today’s conservatives have more ability to find information than any group in history, yet half couldn’t name many of these accomplishments. Black-pilling is a loser mindset. Please stop it and stop listening to doomers, panicans and downers who tell you the sky is falling and there’s no hope. The people I trust all say MAGA Republicans have a strong chance to keep both the Senate (52-48) and House (218-217) if we ALL just vote!

Vote for the party that advances the values protecting your family and your faith. Help someone else vote. Talk to the quiet faithful in your pew on Sunday who’ve checked out. Vote as though the most consequential presidency in modern history depends on what you do.

Because it does. If you still don’t know who to vote for - here’s a state-by-state list! Godspeed.

State-by-State list of Trump-endorsed candidates Tierney's Real News · Oct 23 I asked Team Trump on Truth Social to post a list of Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican candidates in every key state so people know who to vote for. This is what they have reported so far by state - I compiled it all together. I will keep updating this post on my Read full story

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