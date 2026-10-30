Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
16h

Preach!

Reply
Share
Forward Nebraska's avatar
Forward Nebraska
14h

I’m reminded of the story of the man who is sitting on his roof during a flood. A boat comes by and he refuses to get in, saying “God will save me.” A helicopter approaches and he refuses to climb on, saying “God will save me.” At the pearly gates he asks why God didn’t save him. The answer: “God sent you a boat and a helicopter, you were too stubborn to be rescued.” Christians who refuse to use their vote to save America from the Islamists/communists, are condemning all other American Christians to be silenced by force. Yes we know the voting system is corrupt. If only we had a President who is putting his life on the line to change that! Trump is on the ballot. His agenda stops or it flourishes. The enemy sees it clearly and is pulling out all the stops to demoralize you. You can’t win a battle you don’t attend. If Trump can travel to dozens of states, you can travel to your polling place. Put on your Armor of God and vote!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture