President Trump called out Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) last night from the Oval Office and said “she has lost her way” and is catering to the demons on the left. Here she is recently on The View cackling with the liberal ladies!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think. When somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene — who’s now catering to the other side, I don’t know, she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Those of you who have been following me for years know that I predicted this long ago. Why?

MTG is a member of the Koch-funded Freedom Caucus which has LONG been infiltrated by the ATHEIST Globalists. Koch and Soros are working together against Trump and MAGA - and Murdoch (of Fox, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal) is also part of the Koch-Soros Globalist (Communist) team.

Koch wants open borders, totally free trade (no tariffs) and unlimited illegal migration for cheap labor & corporate welfare - Soros wants the same for votes and voter welfare. This is how the Globalist uni-party works together against Trump and MAGA who loves America.

They are ALL left-wing ATHEIST Communists who pretend to be conservatives or Libertarians to con people. Unfortunately, they have lots of money and lots of paid influencers and their tentacles are wide and deep - so they are often successful at duping even the most intelligent of voters.

Soros calls himself an Open Society Liberal and Koch calls himself a Free Market Libertarian but they are BOTH open-borders Globalists and ATHEISTS who HATE God and people of faith and want to flood America with illegals for cheap labor and votes.

MTG has shown her true colors lately and now Trump has exposed that she is part of the Koch-funded gang - no different than Massie and Rand. She is pushing all the hoaxes the Kochs come up with in order to impede Trump and MAGA.

Another hoax Tierney's Real News · Aug 1 This is an email I received today from a Koch Libertarian activist who is trying to get me to hate Trump and encourage my followers to abandon MAGA and vote 3rd party in the next election. I hear from at least one a day now. They are all talking from the same script. Read full story

When MTG was caught she played the Jesus card. Not kidding. I’m a Christian and this offends me.

That should tell you everything you need to know. MTG is another false prophet like Candace Owens who often lies through her teeth with the cross of Jesus behind her. I studied Candace’s entire life and here are the receipts:

The goal of the Koch-Soros ATHEIST Globalists is to defeat Trump and MAGA and help the Democrats (now controlled by ATHEIST Communists) take back the House, Senate & White House. If you still don’t understand why, read this:

Koch-Soros ATHEIST Globalists (who launder money from the Islamo-Communist RED-GREEN axis) pay influencers like Tucker-Candace-Fuentes-MTG-Ian to spew their Globalist (Communist) garbage:

Divide and conquer Tierney's Real News · Nov 1 Rush Limbaugh’s little brother says Tucker, Candace and Fuentes are wrong and should just stop spewing ugly and sinister propaganda about Israel. Read full story

I put lots of links in this article from my previous research so I hope you take the time to read them all and connect the dots. I’ve been warning of, and naming, numerous false prophets and influencers for years and now all my predictions are coming true.

Here’s Part 2 of my report on FALSE PROPHETS and Communist infiltrators:

Communist Infiltrators Tierney's Real News · Nov 11 This is a follow-up to today’s article on FALSE PROPHETS. If you haven’t read that yet - please read it first and then proceed. Read full story

Trust me, there are MANY false prophets are out there misleading We the People. We must be sober and aware and use God’s discernment to expose them!

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.