The fake news and the fake influencers are coming up with one false narrative after the other to try to brainwash MAGA and drive us apart in order to derail the 2026 mid-terms and give the House and Senate back to the Democrats. These hoaxes are coming fast and furious!

The latest fake news hoax from NBC (Meet the Press) and “anonymous sources” is that it will cost $2 BILLION, and years of turmoil, to change the name of the DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE back to the DEPARTMENT OF WAR - which it was originally, in America, for the first 150 years.

The Democrats are calling Trump STUPID for wanting to return the name back to the one that George Washington came up with!

The First Federal Congress established the Department of War in 1789 through legislation that was signed into law by President George Washington.

The bill was debated and passed by the House of Representatives on June 27, 1789, and subsequently by the Senate. President Washington then signed it into law on August 7, 1789.

Washington subsequently appointed Henry Knox, who had served as the secretary at war under the Articles of Confederation, as the nation’s first Secretary of War.

Today’s Secretary of War is Pete Hegseth. He already put up a new sign on the Pentagon building, that cost about $100, and the programmers already changed the website so I think it’s pretty much a done deal. In this day of digital everything, it’s NOT going to cost $2 BILLION to do this and the fake news knows it. They just want you to complain about something else while not focusing on all the good things that Team Trump is doing!

The Pentagon was called the DEPARTMENT OF WAR from 1789 to 1947 - for 150 years! Democrat Harry Truman decided to change it!

In 1947, Democrat Harry Truman changed it to the NATIONAL MILITARY ESTABLISHMENT. Yuck. Nobody liked that.

In 1949, Congress changed it to the DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.

In 2025, President Trump changed it by EO back to the original designation: DEPARTMENT OF WAR. Much better! That’s what our founders intended!

The fake news isn’t telling you that.

Congress needs to make the OFFICIAL change but until then we have already installed new signs on Pete’s door, in the entrance lobby and on the outside of building. I think Pete might have even brought his own screw driver from home to put up the sign to save the taxpayers money! So, I’d say mission accomplished!

UNSEEN: Please understand that the War Department narrative is just another one of a long line of schemes to get you to abandon MAGA:

1. The “MAGA is dead” talking point

2. The non-stop attacks on every policy proposal

3. The Epstein stuff

4. The affordability talking point

5. The H-1B talking point

6. The “I voted for Trump 3 times and no more” talking point

7. The “Trump & Bibi” must have killed Charlie talking point

8. The foreign student talking point

These psyops and endless “talking points” are all part of the same push to drive Trump’s approval numbers down because the swamp has no other leverage to stop Trump.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.

There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!

In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do. Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish. Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”

This is how President Trump is fighting back! Woohoo! Expose all the clowns!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.

This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!”

Bondi is ON IT! I have a feeling that Team Trump has been working on this for a while. All part of the plan.

BTW - IT’S NOT JUST THE DEMOCRATS WHO ARE RUNNING THIS HOAX. THE KOCH LIBERTARIAN RINOS ARE DOING THE SAME.

New hoaxes and psyops and “influencer campaigns” come out every damn day.

I have personal experience with Koch Libertarians like Massie.

Their MO is to embed themselves in conservative movements in order to destroy them. They are TROJAN HORSES.

When I started investigating election fraud in Minnesota - many of the Koch Libertarians were there cheering me on. Then they quietly started to sabotage me and my work in order to shut me down - all while pretending to be my friends.

THEY WERE NOT MY FRIENDS AND THEY PROVED THEY COULD NOT BE TRUSTED.

WHEN PEOPLE SHOW ME WHO THEY ARE - I BELIEVE THEM. TRUST ME WHEN I TELL YOU THAT THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS ARE FALSE PROPHETS AND DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE.

The Democrats and Koch Libertarian RINOs are desperate now because they just used their last bit of leverage by failing in their attempts to extort Trump and the GOP through the shutdown - that’s why they need new hoaxes. Trump promised that the GOP would NEVER be extorted again.

If Trump continues to be this strong, there isn’t much that the snakes in Congress will be able to deny him during an election year. Although the Senate with its filibuster will still be a thorn. Here’s why the filibuster MUST be terminated if MAGA hopes to prevail in mid-terms.

By this time in Trump’s first term, the swamp’s efforts were bearing fruit and it was common for both parties in Congress to ignore him or pushback on his policies. The only thing they couldn’t ignore him on was tax cuts and many of the RINOs and Koch Libertarians were for the cuts anyway.

Trump’s second term is a different beast. President Trump is still very popular compared to other 2nd term presidents and his Save America plan is laying the foundation for greatness - even though the fake news rarely talks about it.

BESSENT ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUES: “You’re going to see substantial announcements over the next couple of days in terms of things we don’t grow here... coffee being one of them, bananas, other fruits. That will bring the prices down very quickly.”

“We’re going to see substantial refunds for working families. Every child born retroactively to January 1, 2025 — but for the next three years — is going to get a $1,000 account that’s going to be invested in the U.S. stock market. That’s another $1,000 for working families.”

“We came in, we inherited a mess, we have brought the inflation down... gasoline — 4 year low. Mortgage rates, January 20th when President Trump came in, the 30-year mortgage was 7.08%. Yesterday, 6.22%. That’s a huge move.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Cost, and INFLATION, were far higher under the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, than they are now. In fact, costs under the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION are tumbling down, helped greatly by gasoline and ENERGY. Affordability is a lie when used by the Dems. It is a complete CON JOB. Thanksgiving costs are 25% lower this year than last, under Crooked Joe! We are the Party of Affordability!”

VDH wrote a great article about today’s economy which is NOT getting enough play. These are real successes that the fake news refuses to report on.

“The current economic indicators, at least those attributable to the 10-month Trump administration, are strong. Fourth-quarter GDP is estimated to grow between 2.7 and 4 percent, the robust latter figure according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank.

Inflation from June to August ranged from 2.7 to 2.9 percent, significantly lower than the 5 percent annual average during Biden’s 2021-2025 term.

Gas prices now average $2.98 per gallon, compared to $3.46, the average cost during Biden’s four years.

In less than a year, Trump has increased oil production by one million barrels per day.

Unemployment in the second quarter of 2025 stayed steady at 4.2 percent, roughly the same as the 4.1 percent during the final month of Biden’s tenure.

The stock market has reached an all-time high. Foreign investment is pegged at record levels. Tariff revenue could reach $400 billion by the end of the year—vastly outpacing the $77 billion in all of last year, 2024. In other words, the economy is rolling along.”

If you still don’t understand Team Trump’s overall economic, domestic and foreign policy plan to SAVE AMERICA - I put together this primer which is worth your time:

Trump still has a large amount of political capital and consumer confidence is high. He has a massive war chest and don’t for a second think people in Congress aren’t aware of how many Koch Libertarian saboteurs (like Rand, Massie & MTG) have fallen in the eyes of Trump’s base.

So, basically the only cards that the saboteurs and the “resistance” have left to play is to activate their controlled opposition (Tucker, Fuentes, Candace, Ian, MTG, Massie, Paul, etc.) and hope it drives down his numbers.

The Koch Libertarian RINOs just got new marching orders. The latest Epstein hoax failed so they needed to quickly pivot to Plan B.

If you see any of your “favorite influencers” vigorously regurgitating this mantra - it confirms they are paid hacks. You will know them by their fruits.

Even Deputy FBI Director Bongino has had enough of the antics of Thomas Massie and the Koch Libertarians. So, if you are still slobbering over Massie on behalf of the Koch Libertarians, but also a fan of Dan - read Sundance’s report on this. It’s very good. And Sundance doesn’t even like Dan!

I’M SO GLAD TO SEE THAT MASSIE, RAND PAUL AND THE REST OF THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS ARE BEING OUTED FOR THE SNAKES THAT THEY ARE! I’VE BEEN WAITING TEN YEARS FOR THIS TO HAPPEN.



Will the Democrats, RINOs and Koch Libertarians be able to fool conservatives again in 2026? Probably somewhat - but if we ALL stand up against the nonsense and share the truth - it won’t be enough to derail MAGA and true Patriots.

But, be heartened. Even the Democrats are waking up. Adam Carolla who quietly bashes Trump every chance he can get came out against Obama yesterday. This is a first.

Please do me a favor and send this post to your Democrat friends - if you have any left. We need to try to plant seeds about how insane the Democrat party (Communist) really is today and get some of them to see the light before the mid-terms.

DEAR DEMOCRATS: I get it if you are a smart, loyal person who has voted Democrat all your life and you just can’t bring yourself to abandon your party. Many think Democrats are still the kind, civil & “heroic” party of JFK. NO. The Communists & Islamists have mounted the donkey now! It’s the party of fools, atheists & Jihadis.

Honestly, the Democrat party, as you once knew it, no longer exists. It’s been totally hijacked by the Communists (Zohran, Bernie, AOC, Xi, Putin) and the Jihadis (Zohran, Ellison, Ilhan, Tlaib, Ayatollah) and they are playing for keeps.

I suggest you open your eyes, swallow your pride and admit you were wrong before it’s too late.

We all know that President Trump and many of his cabinet (RFK, Tulsi, Bessent, Chavez-DeRemer, etc.) were once Democrats but they woke up and saw the writing on the wall and SWITCHED to the right side. You can too.

It’s OK to be wrong and it’s OK to make a mistake. There’s no shame in that. We learn the most from our mistakes. That’s how life works. Heck, I even thought of voting for Hillary once - until I did my research and came to my senses!

But, if you don’t remedy your political mistakes, you are basically telling the generations that follow that you are fine with them living like slaves in America under Sharia law and run by Soviet-style thugs behind another Iron Curtain. Is that what you really want? I don’t think so. THINK.

If you vote Democrat, you know that the Democrat Party supports Hamas, the PLO and Hezbollah, right?

If you vote Democrat, you know that the Democrat Party supports Ilhan Omar and CAIR, which is the Muslim Brotherhood, right?

If you vote Democrat, you know that the Democrat Party supports Zohran, Antifa and the Communist Party USA, right?

If you vote Democrat, you know that the Democrat Party supports Iran, who chants Death to America and Death to Israel, right?

Do you know what Hamas did to the Jewish people of Israel on October 7, 2023?

Do you know what the Brotherhood did to innocent Americans on September 11, 2001?

Do you know that Stalin, Lenin, Castro, Mao and Communists around the world have murdered over 100 MILLION people in the last 150 years?

Do you know what they do to gay people in Iran?

Do you know what they do to women in Iran?

Do you know what they do to Jews in Iran?

Do you know that Christianity and Judaism is banned in Communist countries?

Do you know what they do to Christians in Communist countries?

Do you realize that Hitler was an atheist SOCIALIST who aligned himself with the atheist SOVIET COMMUNISTS and the Muslim Brotherhood and perpetrated the Holocaust and murdered 6 MILLION people?

Do you realize that there is a leaked document from Islamo-Communist Mandani that directs New York to cancel contracts with “Zionist” companies & to arrest Jewish leaders? That’s no different than what Hitler did!

If you know all these things, how could you ever vote Democrat again? It’s like a death wish - it’s a suicide pact. Seriously.

If you know all these things, and still vote Democrat, it boggles my mind. Please explain. Thank you.”



If Trump and MAGA can keep the Congress during mid-terms, the last 2 years of Trump 2.0 will be amazing and will put an end to a lot of this nonsense. Everything he is putting in place right now will begin to yield fruit.

JD VANCE: “If the last 40 days tell us anything about the radical-left Democrats, it’s that they’re willing to burn the country down just to get President Trump.

Troop salaries, SNAP Benefits, Air Traffic controllers – they don’t care about the cost so long as it hurts Trump.”

True, but if someone NOT NAMED Trump were just as strong as President Trump the Democrats would do the same thing to him!

I want the GOP to stop making this about Trump and TDS - and make it about the fact that, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 50 YEARS, the Republicans finally have a brilliant leader with a spine that won’t be rolled over - and that’s what the Democrats fear most!

Imagine if we had hundreds of GOP Congressional leaders and Governors - leading our country - with Trump’s courage and resolve. What a country we would be!

If the Republicans can’t keep Congress in mid-terms, Trump will be impeached, the Democrats will use the filibuster to permanently open our borders and install Communism and Sharia Law and America will fall. We can’t let that happen. 2026 will be the most important mid-term election in history, IMHO.

SO, stay the course. Don’t let the fake news con you any longer!

“Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings.”

