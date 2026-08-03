Hopefully by now you’ve had a chance to review Part 1 of my in-depth report on the Fauci Diary. Before I release the next part, I think it would be helpful to recap what RFK Jr. just told CNN today. He revealed many things in a short interview that I’ve never heard him say out loud.

It was a contentious back and forth interview with Dana Bash of CNN - but between all the yelling I heard much truth revealed. Much of what Bobby said confirms what I reported in Part 1 and sets up what I will reveal in Part 3:

ROBERT KENNEDY JR, HEAD OF HHS: “President Trump, as you recall, wanted to end the COVID lockdowns. I think the thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns — lockdowns that shut down 3.5 million businesses in our country with no due process, no just compensation. All of our churches closed, our schools closed, and our children are still paying the price for that.

And yet, after it was all over, we had the worst outcome of any country in the world. We had the highest death rate from COVID of any nation on earth because of Anthony Fauci mismanaging the COVID pandemic. President Trump wanted to end the lockdowns. In fact, in Anthony Fauci’s diaries, he talks about how President Trump is calling him every day, trying to get him to reopen the country.

Anthony Fauci was telling everyone: “You need to lock down.” There were ICUs that were empty all over the country, including in New York, at the height.

President Trump was still trying to reopen the country when he left office. Thanks to Biden and Fauci, who mismanaged the COVID pandemic, the country was kept closed for another year — almost a year and a half — after that.

People have been trying to put guardrails around viruses for generations, and it hasn’t worked. And clearly the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other global pandemics we’ve had, have come from gain-of-function research.

The RSV epidemic that we have — the biggest killer of kids in this country today — came from these kinds of [gain—of-function] experiments. Lyme disease almost certainly came from this kind of research.

And the “experts” keep saying that they need to do “gain-of-function” research to prevent the next pandemic. There is not one instance in history where research that came out of this kind of experimentation has actually provided us something beneficial…

Lyme disease almost certainly came from these experiments, which is now devastating our country. RSV came from a laboratory, which is now the biggest killer of children in our country. And of course, COVID-19... all of those have been linked credibly to gain-of-function research. So it's something with enormous cost and no proven benefits.

The principal thing that we need to do during the next pandemic is listen to what’s happening with doctors on the ground. There are 15 million front-line physicians around the world. They’re mainly now connected through the internet. We can tell on the front lines what’s working and what’s not.

If we had listened to those doctors during the COVID pandemic, we would have saved potentially millions of lives. There were therapeutics out there that were working. There were doctors who were having no deaths from COVID, treating in some cases thousands of patients. Fauci wasn’t listening to them — instead he was doing the opposite, he was shutting them down.

And the other thing I would say is that we need to protect our constitutional rights. That is the primary obligation. During COVID we completely dismantled our constitutional rights. We began censoring people, in violation of the Constitution. One of the mistakes we made last time was suppressing those rights, so people weren’t being heard. Doctors who were saying “you’re doing it wrong” were being marginalized and vilified.

The media was a big part of the problem. It was absolute press malpractice. The media’s job is supposed to be furious skepticism toward authority, and the media weren’t doing that. The media is supposed to tell the truth. Instead. they were beating up on people who were dissenting. The media were scaring people and constantly promoting how many people were dying to get people to comply.

Do you think the Covid vaccine protected children? Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine … that the vaccine did more good than harm to children? Can you show me one study that shows that? [Trump wanted to vaccinate only the elderly and the immune compromised - he never wanted to vaccinate children or healthy young people. Biden did that - and then mandated it for everyone!]

There is not one single study that shows the COVID vaccine helped children.

The current measles outbreak is an international outbreak, and we’re doing better at handling it than any country in the world. Mexico has fifteen times the amount of measles per capita that we have. Canada has four times the amount of measles. England has two times the amount of measles.

Why are we having a measles outbreak right now? Anthony Fauci, in his diaries, answers the question of why we’re having a measles outbreak right now. The reason we’re having a measles outbreak is because of the COVID lockdowns — because children did not get vaccinated for measles during that period, and in his diaries he says this is going to cause massive outbreaks of measles and more children are going to die. He says this. He says in his diaries more children are going to die from measles because of these lockdowns from COVID.

So the age group that should have gotten the MMR measles vaccine when they’re 18 months old and didn’t get it — they’re the ones being infected. The communities that are suffering from measles are almost all religious communities that just don’t vaccinate. The Mennonites have not vaccinated since 1796, since Edward Jenner invented the smallpox vaccine.

I’ve never questioned the efficacy of the MMR vaccine. Parents should get their children vaccinated for measles. The measles vaccine is effective. It stops measles in about 97% of cases. People should get vaccinated for measles.

The President wants me to go further to probe the link between autism and vaccines.

We are investigating every possibility that could cause autism, which scientists do believe starts with fetal brain development. That’s one of the ways that we found Tylenol. There are 73 studies out there that link Tylenol exposure during later pregnancy and the perinatal period to autism onset.

None of the eight vaccines administered to babies during the first six months of life have ever been studied for a relationship to autism. I’m trying to find out why autism has exploded. Show me one of the studies that’s been done on the first eight vaccines during the first six months of life — you will not find them.

All the media knows how to do is repeat things that people told them to say and say “trust the experts.” Like parrots. That’s what they did during COVID.

Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the so-called expert, was lying about everything — about masks, about social distancing, about natural immunity, about transmission from the vaccine, about the source of COVID. He was lying, and the media were punishing people for not trusting Fauci.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that COVID lockdowns—pushed by Anthony Fauci despite empty ICUs and against President Trump’s daily efforts to reopen—inflicted the greatest damage by shuttering millions of businesses, churches, and schools without due process, leaving children still suffering, while the U.S. suffered the world’s highest COVID death rate due to Fauci’s mismanagement and continued closures under Biden.

RFK Jr. linked gain-of-function research to COVID, RSV (now the top killer of U.S. children), and likely Lyme disease, claiming it has never yielded benefits, only enormous costs. He stressed that future responses must prioritize real-time input from millions of front-line doctors who found effective therapeutics that Fauci ignored or suppressed, while rigorously protecting constitutional rights against the censorship and rights erosions of the last pandemic. He also blasted the media for press malpractice in amplifying fear, attacking dissenters, and parroting “trust the experts” instead of skepticism.

RFK Jr. asserted there is no study showing COVID vaccines benefit children or outweigh harms (remember, Trump favored vaccinating only the elderly and immunocompromised.)

RFK Jr. attributed the current measles outbreak to Fauci’s lockdowns and said he favored children being vaccinated for measles, stating that the MMR vaccine was highly effective.

He also described ongoing HHS investigations into autism’s causes—including Tylenol (based on links from dozens of studies)—and noted that, contrary to reporting, there is a complete absence of studies on the safety of administering vaccines to babies during the first six months of life. RED FLAG.

Finally, he accused Fauci of lying about masks, distancing, natural immunity, vaccine transmission, and COVID’s origin.

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