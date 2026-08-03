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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
4hEdited

Yes they violated so many of our rights. The politicians were in charge not the real scientists. Perfect example was Andrew Cuomo who sent thousands of COVID seniors back to nursing homes because we all know that nursing homes have such great infection control procedures. This was at the same time that the hospital ship sent by the feds sat idly in NYC. The same with the hospital set up at the Javits Convention Center, what a waste of money. The best part is that Cuomo knew he was doing harm because his administration lied about the number of deaths by about 50% and nothing happened to him. How can it be that your actions as a Governor kills more people due to your misdeed, you lie about the number that died as a result of your arrogant actions and nothing happens to you. He refused (again a politician making health decisions) to send any patients to the hospital ship only because he did not want Trump to get any credit for it. This was all so political and corrupt. As you imply they seemed to do things meant to hurt Trump, they impeached him during the early part of Covid because they would rather be political than do the right thing.

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Pscheff's avatar
Pscheff
4h

Hi can you tell me where you are referencing the US had the highest death rate of any nation from Covid?

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