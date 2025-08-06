There is one major fact about the Epstein case and the Russia hoax that ALL the pundits and fake influencers are NOT telling you. This is something I’ve been writing about for years but everybody seems to ignore. Why? Because I believe it’s the REAL REASON somebody took out Epstein before he could spill his guts on his role as an FBI informant for Mueller, Comey & Weissmann and as a partner in the Clinton Foundation. This newsletter is long but worth your time.

There are smoking gun documents that prove that Epstein was an active source for the FBI way before his plea deal in Florida in 2007. What does this mean? Epstein worked for the FBI and was part of the corrupt team of Mueller, Comey, Weissmann & Wray - who have spent years using the FBI to entrap and frame people and taking care of problems for the Clintons and the swamp.

In 2008, official records proved that Epstein was an FBI informant back when Robert Mueller was FBI Director. The same Robert Mueller that was brought back as Special Counsel (along with his sidekick Andrew Weissmann who regularly appears on MSNBC) to try to take down Trump for the Russia Russia hoax.

Mueller was FBI Director from 2001-2013. Comey was FBI Director from 2013-2017. Wray was FBI Director from 2017-2025. THEY ARE ALL TIED TOGETHER. This is complicated but I’m going to try to simplify it and connect some dots for you. I will provide links to past articles I’ve written so you can do more research if you like.

“On 9/11/08, case agent advised writer that Epstein is currently being prosecuted by the State of Florida and is complying with all conditions of his please with the State of Florida. Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida. Case agent also advised that no further forfeiture assistance will be required for this case. Case agent is requested to contact writer in the event this matter moves forward on a federal level.”

Former FBI Director Mueller has a long history of corruption - along with his co-conspirators Andrew Weissmann and former FBI Director James Comey. They also all have ties to the Clinton Foundation - just like Epstein. Epstein allegedly co-founded the Clinton Foundation to launder money and Comey was well-known as the Clinton fixer:

Did you know that James Comey has let the Clintons off the hook over FOUR TIMES in the past 25 years?

In the 1990s, Comey served as deputy special counsel on the Senate Whitewater Committee, which investigated Bill and Hillary Clinton's alleged role in a failed Arkansas real estate venture. Several people involved in Whitewater went to jail, but after James Comey joined the Senate Whitewater Committee as a deputy special counsel, no charges were ever brought against either Clinton for Whitewater. Sound familiar?

In 2002, James Comey, was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and was investigating another case involving the Clintons, and suddenly, with very little explanation, Comey closed the case. Critics say that Hillary made a pay for play deal - that’s how she was elected to the Senate.

Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich because he made donations to the Democrat Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case. The kicker: Comey himself had overseen Rich's prosecution between 1987 and 1993.

From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation. A Grand Jury had been empaneled. Then Team Mueller & Comey shut it down.

James Comey took over this investigation. Lois Lerner was transferred to the Internal Revenue Service. Rod Rosenstein ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Justice and Robert Mueller was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In other words, they were all front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation investigation and they let each other off the hook.

James Comey left the Justice Department to go cash-in at Lockheed Martin. Hillary Clinton went to the State Department, running her own personal email server. Robert Mueller is FBI Director. The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary. She supports the decision and approves the sale of 20% of US Uranium to the Russians after her husband, Bill Clinton, goes to Moscow, gets paid $500,000 for a one hour speech, then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.

Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland? Rod Rosenstein. Guess what happened to the FBI informant? The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.

Guess what happened soon after the Uranium One sale was approved? 145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal. Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? Lerner.

Guess who became FBI Director in 2013? Comey. Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer. Comey.

Comey was the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her. In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy. They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.

Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired by Trump based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press to force a Special Counsel, Mueller is hired by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ … and that’s how the Russia hoax started.

All the same players. Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, Weissmann. All compromised and conflicted. All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves. All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.

As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 25+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

What's Trump's purpose today? I believe it goes well beyond Obama and the Russia collusion hoax - it’s part of his plan to show the world how the FBI and the intelligence community have been weaponized and used IN THE PAST by the swamp to target and take-down the political opposition by any means possible. Pay for play.

There are many more examples, but here are two major ones:

Remember when President Trump pardoned Scooter Libby in his first term, which George W. Bush, for whom he worked, REFUSED to do. Why? Because Libby was taken down with another James Comey paid hit job.

The prosecutor who went after Libby, Special Counsel Patrick Fitzgerald, was appointed by James Comey to take Libby down. Fitzgerald is friends with Comey.

Scooter Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, was indicted by Fitzgerald in 2005 and convicted of “perjury,” “obstruction of justice,” and “making false statements” in 2007.

With no evidence that Libby had anything to do with the underlying offense, Libby was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $250,000. Libby was ENSNARED and framed by Comey and pals.

President Trump also pardoned the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich in his first term along with Scooter Libby and others. Blagojevich was also taken down by Comey’s pal Fitzgerald.

Comey’s right-hand guy, Patrick Fitzgerald oversaw the investigations that resulted in the WRONGFUL conviction of Blagojevich.

It sounds to me like President Trump is trying to undo malicious prosecution of the previous administrations and right egregious wrongs...particularly those by ROBERT MUELLER and JAMES COMEY and ANDREW WEISSMANN and PATRICK FITZGERALD.

Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump’s program “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010 as he faced charges that he tried to sell off President Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Blagojevich wanted to subpoena Obama to prove his innocence. Comey's pal, Patrick Fitzgerald, prosecuted Blagojevich to shut that down and please Obama. With a string of high-profile prosecutions under his belt, U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald presented corruption charges against former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich RIGHT AFTER OBAMA WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT.

Patrick Fitzgerald was on a fast track to be the next FBI Director so he was following Mueller’s and Comey’s corrupt footsteps.

Jurors failed to convict Blagojevich on the charge that he schemed to sell or trade an appointment to President Barack Obama's former Senate seat. Some jurors and legal analysts said Fitzgerald may have had Blagojevich arrested too soon.

Within fifteen minutes after the mistrial was declared, Fitzgerald's prosecution team announced that they would definitely pursue a retrial and they made sure was found guilty. Blagojevich, an innocent man, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Obama refused to commute Blagojevich's sentence. His daughter said to Obama:

"I thought you would finally right this wrong. You didn't have to pardon him, only commute the sentence. You just had to let him come home. You didn't. You released others, like Chelsea Manning and FALN terrorists, who actually committed reprehensible crimes, but you failed to release an innocent man. I'm glad you're gone. I'm not delusional — you're not a saint. You were a mediocre president with unoriginal ideas."

How was Obama connected? Blagojevich was aware that Barack Obama would have preferred Valerie Jarrett but he refused to play along.

Obama got angry that Blago wouldn’t do as he asked so he used Fitzgerald to set him up to the take the fall. Blagojevich moved to subpoena Obama to prove his innocence - so Obama sent him to prison for 14 years.

Connect the dots. Remember, Blagojevich was prosecuted by Comey's pal, Patrick Fitzgerald, who was promised a Cabinet job if he appointed an Obama-person to the Senate. That person was VALERIE JARRETT.

Mueller & Weissmann were notorious for making scammy deals with informants and framing innocent people. They were both brought in to try to take down Trump and Manafort as well.

When Robert Mueller left his $3.4 million a year job at the top D.C. law firm WilmerHale, where Manafort and Ivanka Trump were Mueller's clients BTW, he brought Andrew Weissmann with him to the Special Counsel team to investigate President Trump. Together, Mueller and Weissman have been behind the biggest scandals and frame jobs at the FBI.

For years, Mark Levin has skewered Robert Mueller, and the Republicans in Congress, who have protected him:

Levin: "Everyone says Mueller is beyond reproach. Well, look at his handling in the anthrax case post-9/11. Look at the case when he was in Boston as it relates to Whitey Bulger. Four innocent people went to jail, a $100,000 plus settlement. Two of those guys, two of the four died in jail. And then you got this guy Andrew Weissmann the New York Time calls the Mueller's pit bull. OK. That's a guy that as a result of his actions twice was excoriated by judges for withholding exculpatory evidence. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost for no reason at all. Overturned 9, zero in the Supreme Court. And a guy that sent four Maryland executives to jail, four for a year, and that was overturned by the fifth circuit.

Why are the Democrats so keen on Mueller? Why are the media so keen on him? Why are the swamp Republicans protecting him? He's a rogue prosecutor.”

Andrew Weissman, described by the New York Times as Mueller’s ‘pit bull,’ was Mueller’s legal advisor for national security in 2005 and later was selected by Mueller to be his General Counsel at the FBI.

Weissmann was a specialist in tracking financing and corruption and was once the head of the Department of Justice’s criminal fraud section. Mueller saw nobody better than Weissmann for doing whatever it took to win a case.

Mueller was also aware of Weissmann’s handling of the Enron and Arthur Anderson cases, as well as his involvement in the Eastern District of New York’s case against the Colombo crime family. Weissmann’s involvement in the Colombo case in the 1990s would be one of the FBI’s biggest blunders.

Judge Charles P. Sifton reprimanded Weissmann for withholding evidence from the defense. Weissmann allowed a corrupt FBI agent to testify against the defendants in the case despite having knowledge that the agent was under investigation. The agent had a nefarious relationship with a reputed underboss of the Colombo crime family, who was accused later of numerous murders.

Mueller had similar troubles during the 1980s in Boston when he was Acting U.S. Attorney from 1986 through 1987. Under Mueller’s watch in Boston, another one of the FBI’s most scandalous cases occurred. At the time, an FBI agent by the name of John Connolly had been the handler for James ‘Whitey’ Bulger. Bulger was a notorious mobster and murderer who had been working as a confidential informant for the FBI against other crime syndicates in the Boston area. Bulger, who committed numerous murders during his time as an informant, disappeared for more than 16 years until he was finally captured in California in 2011; by that time Mueller was director of the FBI. Later, Bulger would die in prison, right about the time he was ready to squeal on Mueller & Comey’s FBI. Just like Epstein.

Trump knows ALL of this and I think he's trying to bring them ALL down in one tidy RICO package. Mueller, Comey, Weissmann and Fitzgerald framed lots of people - like President Trump, Martha Stewart, Paul Manafort, Rudy Giuliani, Scooter Libby and Rod Blagojevich - and spent years being fixers for Obama and Clinton.

I believe Epstein was ready to rat on Mueller's dirty FBI (including Comey and Weissmann) and that's why he was killed in prison. The same reason they murdered Whitey Bulger in prison - who was a mob guy and FBI informant for Mueller & Comey as well. I think that’s the REAL reason that Bondi and Kash are NOT ABLE to confirm that truth for us now. It would jeopardize their RICO case.

Ask yourself why the fake news and the fake influencers never talk about this truth! This goes deep and goes way back. I hope I’ve connected a few dots and raised some new questions.

BTW - before I go - here’s an update on the Russia hoax investigation with some twists you likely haven’t heard elsewhere:

DNI Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Antony Blinken, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissman, and the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden "disinformation" letter.

She’s also pulled clearances from:

– John Brennan, the former CIA Director who weaponized intelligence and misled the American public about the Steele dossier.

– James Clapper, former DNI, who swore under oath there was no mass surveillance of Americans — then got caught lying.

– Susan Rice, who “unmasked” U.S. citizens for political reasons during the Obama years.

– Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor, who helped peddle the fake Alfa Bank narrative to smear Trump.

– Victoria Nuland, the architect of several regime-change disasters and foreign policy failures.

– Eric Swalwell, who sat on the House Intelligence Committee while having romantic ties to a Chinese spy.

– Peter Strzok, disgraced FBI agent who vowed to “stop” Trump from winning while investigating him under false pretenses.

– Lisa Page, another key player in the partisan takedown attempts of a sitting president.

– Fiona Hill, who testified during impeachment while maintaining deep ties to anti-Trump institutions abroad.

Cutting off access to classified information and funding is a key element of taking down the Deep State and all the rogue prosecutors, right?

The day after Trump's choice for US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida was FINALLY confirmed by the Senate, Bondi's DOJ announced they are empaneling a GRAND JURY in the Russia hoax. United States Attorneys are also known as federal prosecutors.

Fox News is reporting that an unnamed US federal prosecutor is taking evidence to a grand jury on the Russia Russia hoax - and I'm guessing that's Florida Judge Jason A. Reding Quiñones - who was just confirmed before the Senate recessed.

John Solomon is saying his sources say the grand jury is in Florida, too.

https://x.com/TheStormRedux/status/1952492451014332859

Reding Quiñones told the Miami Herald, “As the son of a Cuban political refugee and a proud Miami native, I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence that President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, and the United States Senate have placed in me. As the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, I will work tirelessly to protect the American people, restore impartial justice, and defend the rule of law without fear or favor.”

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, is launching a grand jury investigation into the "Russiagate" hoax.

Remember I told you that Bondi's DOJ would like prosecute the Russia hoax in Florida, NOT DC, because they raided Mar-a-Lago? BOOM. I guarantee that's why Trump chose BONDI as AG (after Matt Gaetz, also from Florida, stepped down) - because she was from Florida and knows the ropes down there and can get a CONVICTION there against Comey and pals.

For those who say she can't do this:

Rule 6(e)(3)(A)(ii) or (iii) exceptions would apply to disclosure:

(A) Disclosure of a grand-jury matter—other than the grand jury's deliberations or any grand juror's vote—may be made to:

(i) an attorney for the government for use in performing that attorney's duty;

I think the AG could make the argument that disclosing the general existence of the investigation, not the details, falls within performing her duty.

https://x.com/RealSLokhova/status/1952575795630940340

Devin Nunes recently said that Team Obama ordered the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 because of his belief that President Trump had a 2nd copy of the HPSCI report; the outcome of a two-year investigation into how John Brennan and the CIA created the fake 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) to set up Trump for Russiagate.

Despite efforts by President Trump to declassify the HPSCI report before leaving office in January 2021, the CIA never released it. No one except the internal Intelligence Community (CIA/DNI) had seen the HPSCI report until Tulsi Gabbard released it on July 22nd.

The authors of the HPSCI report walked through the fabrication of the fake Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) ordered by President Obama on December 6, 2016 to try to take out Trump.

The HPSCI report is the most critical of the declassified release in the last few months. The HPSCI report walks through the timeline as the ICA was created between early to late December 2016.

Knowing only the CIA, DNI and likely bad elements of the FBI had seen the HPSCI report, it makes sense this was what the FBI was seeking during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. The Intelligence Community during the Biden administration wanted to maintain the ICA ruse and that required keeping the HPSCI report hidden.

They FBI knew Trump had declassified it, but they didn’t know if he held a physical copy of it when he left office in 2021.

President Trump did have access to classified documents related to Russia interference intelligence, including a large binder of materials, on his last day in office in January 2021. Trump personally reviewed these documents and signed a memo declassifying substantial portions of them before left office, although some redactions and protections for sensitive sources and methods were maintained.

However, it is unclear whether the specific HPSCI report itself was included in the documents Trump viewed or formally received before leaving office. The HPSCI report on the manufactured Russia collusion narrative was kept in a limited-access vault at the CIA and was not publicly released until July 22, 2025, when then-DNI Tulsi Gabbard released it. This suggests that the full HPSCI report was likely not available to Trump in a complete or public form before January 2021.

In 2022, I wrote several newsletters on the Mar-a-Lago raid and questioned whether Trump actually set them up - and wanted them to raid Mar-a-Lago - so later they could all be prosecuted in FLORIDA for the Russia Russia hoax.

Back then, Trump led them to believe he was holding "top secret" documents in his safe at Mar-a-Lago that would prove Obama was behind the Russia hoax. He was quite vocal about it - almost as if he was taunting them.

They fell for it and that now means that Bondi can empanel a grand jury in FLORIDA instead of DC - where an indictment is much more likely.

Now I believe he chose Bondi as AG (Gaetz before) because she was from Florida and can get an indictment there. In fact, that's why I think he chose Susie Wiles as CoS as well. That's also why DeSantis and Trump made up - because Ron realizes that Florida is key to prosecuting Team Comey - who they hope will flip on Obama & Hillary.

Here's what I wrote back then: "They wanted to steal President Trump's personal stash of documents that he'd been collecting for years to take down the Deep State coup plotters! Did he set them up?"

That was 3 years ago. Today, many people agree that's just what he did.

COMER: The House Oversight Committee is compelling the following individuals to appear for depositions through issued subpoenas:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

Former President Bill Clinton: October 14

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Let’s see what happens next.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.