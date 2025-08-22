Kash Patel’s FBI raided John Bolton’s home and office this morning. I think this is the first public step in the RICO case ahead against all the coup plotters. Here’s what you need to know.

Shortly before 7 am Friday morning, 8/22/2025, the Bulwark reported that Kash Patel's FBI and Montgomery County police were seen at the Bethesda home of John Bolton, who served as national security advisor for part of President Trump’s first term. Montgomery County police sealed off the street on which Bolton lives while an unmarked black SUV parked in front of Bolton’s house. Montgomery County police confirmed that they were on site in support of the FBI.

The New York Post later reported the FBI conducted a “raid” of Bolton’s home at 7:12 am. The FBI searched the Maryland home and Washington office of Bolton as part of a criminal investigation into his potential mishandling of classified information.

Bolton is now a regular "advisor" on the DNC mouthpiece - MSNBC - which, BTW, just announced they are changing their name to MSNOW. Last Sunday on ABC’s “This Week" Bolton accused Trump of running a “retribution presidency” in his second term. IMHO - it sounds to me like Bolton was a Deep State plant in the Trump administration all along.

Bolton was the target of an investigation at the end of President Trump’s first term for allegedly disclosing classified information in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

A brief refresher on what happened back then that nobody reported:

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security advisor for 17 months — following General Mike Flynn and H.R. McMaster. After leaving the Trump administration in 2019, he wrote a book - called The Room Where It Happened - and basically published it without clearing it for classified information and approval.

In 2020, Bolton submitted the book manuscript to the National Security Council for pre-publication review to determine if it contained any classified information. On April 27, 2020, Bolton claimed that the NSC gave him oral approval to move forward with publication.

But on May 2, 2020, the NSC’s senior director for intelligence said that the review was not complete and they were launching a supplemental look into some information that it contained. The publication date was delayed.

Bolton was reportedly paid a $2 million advance for his book plus royalties. Even though the book was NOT approved, Bolton had already given his publisher permission to move ahead with publication while the supplemental review was still underway. Bolton’s book had already been printed and bound, and members of the media had obtained advance copies when - on June 17, 2020 - the US government sought an injunction to prevent its release and strip Bolton of all proceeds from book sales.

The initial civil action, U.S. v. Bolton, was followed by an attempt to pursue criminal charges against Bolton.

In the fall of 2020, Trump’s DOJ opened a criminal investigation and empaneled a grand jury to determine whether Bolton could be prosecuted for criminally disclosing classified information. They stole the election from President Trump in November 2020 and in June 2021, Biden's DOJ dropped the investigation against Bolton.

In theory, the statute of limitations for criminally disclosing classified information is five years. However, some unique situations extend the timeframe to 10 years. Further, if the FBI is pursuing a conspiracy case against Bolton, the conspiracy lasts until the last overt act, which might neatly fit into a five-year statute of limitations if adequate evidence exists.

President Trump terminated Bolton’s security clearance on January 20, 2025 as one of his first acts in office in his second term. He also immediately withdrew the government security detail that had been protecting Bolton.

Bolton was also named on the “Members of the Executive Branch Deep State” list in the book Government Gangsters published in 2023 by now-FBI Director Kash Patel. I’ve read this book and it’s worth your time.

Bolton has not been arrested and is not currently charged with any crimes. Bolton is now trying to compare Trump with Nixon. In some ways, he’s right - they both were framed - the coup against Trump is a repeat of the coup against Nixon.

BOLTON: “Anybody who ever disagrees with Trump has to worry about retribution. It’s a pretty long list. It’s been a long time since people used to talk about Richard Nixon’s enemies list. But that seems to be Trump’s approach. And so it’s uncharted territory in many respects."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Bolton is not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We’re going to find out. He's a sleazebag. Bolton is a crazy war-monger who would have led the country into “World War Six.” I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of lowlife. I know nothing about the raid. I just saw it this morning. I tell Pam and I tell the group I don't want to know about it. You have to do what you have to do."

AG BONDI: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

Bolton, 76, is a well-known war monger who wants the US to overthrow any country that disagrees with us. John Bolton got his start as Reagan's assistant administrator of USAID-CIA. Bolton then served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and considered running for president in 2012 and 2016. Bolton went on MSNBC and celebrated the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago under Biden.

Bolton recently told CNN: “I wish Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard would just go away.”

I believe this is the first public step in the RICO case that Team Trump is putting together against the Deep State. They are going step-by-step.

RICO Tierney's Real News · Aug 15 Some people wonder why Trump doesn’t just arrest all the coup plotters (starting at the top) and frog march them on TV for all the world to see. Well, there’s a logical reason for what he’s doing and the way he’s doing it. I have personal experience with that. Read full story

CLANDESTINE: “What a great person to start with. Bolton is Republican, so the fake news cannot spin that this is politically motivated, but the public will start getting used to the sight of Trump raiding high-profile politicians and bureaucrats. They start with the more digestible ones, then work their way up to the more controversial ones. Nobody likes Bolton, so this will not be too hard for the public to accept and comes after Trump has fully secured DC with the National Guard. It’s starting to get real.”

Who is Bolton taking money from to bash Trump and hurt America? Most think Qatar and the Brotherhood:

Bolton’s Twitter (X) account blasted out a message at 7:32 am criticizing Trump’s approach to Russia’s war on Ukraine as FBI agents were inside his home. It was unclear whether it was a scheduled post.

BOLTON: “Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don’t see these talks making any progress.”

Paul Sperry reported recently that John Bolton, while he was President Trump's National Security Adviser, was handed a classified memo explaining how John Brennan fabricated the Trump-Putin collusion intelligence, but Bolton "NEVER BRIEFED" Trump on it.

Drudge Report - now a mouthpiece for the swamp - is pushing the Bolton raid hard - which means the Deep State is frantic about it.

The Bolton raid comes one day after Trump publicly told all of DC law enforcement that Bondi was doing a great job.

The raid comes one day after Patel announced deals with all the FBI whistleblowers.

The Bolton raid comes one day after Kash Patel revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had authorized leaks of classified documents “while misleading Congress” just before the 2016 elections.

VP VANCE: “This is just the beginning.”

Three minutes after the raid commenced, Patel cryptically tweeted:

Andrew Weissmann, former hatchet man for Mueller & Comey, and frequent on-air guest on MSNBC with Bolton - looks a little frazzled and green around the gills since the FBI raided Bolton's house and office this morning. Gotta love it.

People ask me why I would ever watch MSNBC. For moments like this.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.