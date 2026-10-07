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Lonesome Dave's avatar
Lonesome Dave
Oct 7

I think more people are catching on. Whether it will be enough in time remains to be seen. Keep shining the light.

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Laura Charles's avatar
Laura Charles
Oct 7

Somalis have got to go.

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