To my friends still living in the Twin Cities who keep telling me to “be kinder” or to “be quiet” about what’s going on there, this newsletter is for you:

Two days ago I wrote about the 100+ Somali gangsters storming the stands at Eden Prairie High School’s homecoming game, sparking fights and a shooting that forced the evacuation of the stadium and canceled the homecoming dance. Witnesses described 100-150 Somalis rushing in, chaos erupting, and two young Somali males from St. Paul getting shot.

It was the same pattern I’ve been documenting for years: large groups of young Somali men treating Minnesota like territory to be conquered and claimed. And it only took a decade for some people to finally admit what many of us saw coming.

The day after that, I published why I sold my family home in Richfield and left Minnesota for good in 2022, for Wisconsin, after many Somalis told me they were here to take over - only to find that the same ideology was following me to small towns in Wisconsin thanks to Democrat leadership who keep importing terror for votes and labor.

The cities and towns in Minnesota with established Mosques or Islamic centers are Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Blaine, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Fridley, Roseville, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Shakopee, Chaska, Maplewood, Rosemount, Woodbury, Eagan, St. Cloud, Willmar, Cold Spring, Rochester, Faribault, Owatonna, Mankato, Winona, Worthington, Marshall, Pelican Rapids, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and Bemidji.



The cities and towns in Wisconsin with established mosques or Islamic centers include Milwaukee, Greenfield, Glendale, Oak Creek, Franklin, Madison, Fitchburg, Janesville, Whitewater, Beloit, Green Bay, Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh, Oostburg, Marshfield, Wausau, La Crosse, Altoona, Eau Claire, and Barron.

Back then, when I left Minnesota, some of my conservative friends and family said I needed to soften my language about what was going on - that I was exaggerating. Many of my liberal friends called me a racist and a bigot and unfriended me. All three of my lifelong gay friends called me “evil” — while defending the very religion that, in country after country, imprisons, flogs, or executes people like them. Insane!

Thankfully many of my wise conservative friends saw the same issues that I did and heeded my warnings and left Minnesota as well. However, many are still there - stuck and watching the nightmare unfold in their own backyards!

Now look at what just dropped today.

An 18-year-old Somali man from Richfield, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, spent almost two years planning to walk into the Mall of America during a festival and murder 30 to 60 “kuffar” — non-Muslims.

He specifically talked about killing Chinese, Vietnamese, White People and other non-Muslims. He chose the mall because he believed it was Jewish-owned and wanted to “harm the Jew just like the brothers in Australia.” He pledged allegiance to ISIS on video. He said he wanted to “start killing a bunch of white ppl (because a lot of white ppl are kuffar).” He tried to buy an AK-47 and 200 rounds from a man he thought was an ISIS brother. The FBI arrested him at gunpoint in a Richfield park the second he took the weapon.

MELUGIN: “I’m told by federal sources that the parents of the 18-year-old man arrested by the FBI for allegedly plotting an ISIS inspired mass shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America are both Somali nationals who first flew into New York in 2000 and were later naturalized into U.S. citizens. Mom in 2010, dad in 2017. It’s unclear how they initially came in (visa, refugee, etc).

The suspect, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, was born in the US in 2008 before his parents were naturalized, and he received his US citizenship as a result of birthright citizenship.

DOJ says Mohamud’s parents refused to speak with the FBI when they tried to make contact with the family last year when there were initial indications of potential radicalization.”

This is not an isolated “mental health” case or a one-off “troubled youth.” This is the predictable product of importing large numbers of violent people from a 3rd world culture with a low average IQ - that produces jihadis and gang violence at a higher rate.

The FBI watched him radicalize for nearly two years. His parents refused to cooperate when agents came to the house. And he was planning the massacre twenty minutes from where many of you still live and pretend everything is fine.

One police officer in Bloomington, Minnesota said that many of these Somali gangsters are different. The ones they arrest live in $3500 apartments, courtesy of the American taxpayer, and drive fancy cars, also thanks to the American taxpayer, and their only purpose is to figure out ways to kill non-Muslims!

Another Sheriff said if Minnesotans don’t fix this now - it will last for 200 years!

Many told me I was overreacting when I reported Somalis openly telling me they were here to take over and they wanted to recreate another 9/11. Many told me I was delusional when I told them that Keith Ellison planned to make Minnesota the first all-Muslim state in America with a Muslim Governor. Many told me to be nicer when I wrote about the Somali Valley Fair wilding back in 2018 - some even told me to invite the gangsters into my home for cookies and lemonade and give them a firm talking to! I kid you not. Many told me I was being mean bad-mouthing Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison and defended them like family - over me. INSANE.

Many called me a bigot for noticing patterns and reporting on them to be helpful and protective. My gay friends, who once said they loved me for my open mindedness, turned on me and called me “hateful” for exposing a belief system (Islam) they were voting for - that would throw them off rooftops if it ever gained the power. That is not compassion. That is suicidal moral confusion.

I can take the heat. I can take criticism. I’m a big girl. But, I find it very discouraging to watch people I still care about willing to risk the lives of their friends and family because they can’t admit they are wrong and they love the label of being a Democrat more than being a sane, God-loving human being!

BTW - rumors are that IRGC terrorists were bringing in missile launchers and drone launchers by container and truck and boat into Europe to use to attack US bases. That’s why the bombers were moved from our base in the UK. Open borders in Europe are a threat to us all.

Of course, the Communists running the UK and Europe didn’t want to admit what was really happening! That’s why they let the terrorists out on bail!

In France, the rioters are screaming “In the name of Allah, we will kill them all!” If they are doing this in Europe - you can bet they have plans for America. 9/11 was likely nothing compared to what they have planned here at home.

They’ve been telling us for almost 40 years that the goal is to make all of America Muslim? When people tell me who they are, I listen!

Make All of America Muslim? Tierney's Real News · Aug 19 Most people are not aware that Hillary Clinton brought Huma Abedin and the Muslim Brotherhood into the White House in the 1990s and then shortly thereafter 9/11 happened. Read full story

Even Fox News is helping the Jihadis thrive in America! Murdoch is a Globalist in bed with the Kochs and Soros and he loves open borders for cheap labor!

People scoff at Islam taking over. They mock the idea that it could ever happen in America. History proves otherwise. Since the death of Muhammad in 632 AD, there are now 57 Muslim-majority nations and the global Muslim population has reached over 2.05 billion people, accounting for roughly 25% of the total world population.

The historical expansion of Islam occurred by military conquest. Today, it’s by invasion and replacement. Muslims have the highest fertility rate of any religion in the world and are the fastest growing “religion” in the world.

They told us 9 years ago that the goal was to make El-Sayed the first Muslim Governor and first Muslim President in America. They plan for the long-term!

I left Minnesota because I saw where this ends. You can keep sneering at people who warn you, or you can read the 23-page FBI affidavit, look at the Eden Prairie videos and the videos out of France, and admit that some of us were right the entire time.

The only question left is how many more of these plots — or successful ones — it will take before the denial finally cracks.

Here are the direct public links to the court documents:

Main docket page (United States v. Mohamud, Case No. 0:26-mj-00760, District of Minnesota):

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/74929857/united-states-v-mohamud/

Criminal Complaint (includes the charge):

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/74929857/1/united-states-v-mohamud/

(Direct PDF: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mnd.236610/gov.uscourts.mnd.236610.1.0.pdf)

Affidavit of FBI Special Agent Keegan Rupenthal (the 23-page attachment):

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/74929857/1/1/united-states-v-mohamud/

(Look for the “Download PDF” button on that page for the full affidavit.)

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