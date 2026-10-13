Federal agents conducted a predawn raid on the Washington-area home of Islamo-Communist Ilhan Omar of Minnesota early Monday, October 12, 2026, just 22 days before mid-terms.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)—the specialized criminal investigative arm of ICE within the Department of Homeland Security—executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice.

Neighbors reported being awakened around 4:30 a.m. by loud banging on doors. The pre-dawn raid was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)—the investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis and the Department of Justice. Later that morning, HSI agents in marked jackets were observed surrounding the property and carrying boxes of materials out of the residence into unmarked vehicles. They were there over 5 hours.

The DOJ confirmed the action in a brief statement: “Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.” A federal magistrate or judge had previously signed the warrant after determining there was probable cause that evidence of a federal crime would be found at the premises.

The search is part of a years-long federal criminal probe starting in 2021 into Omar’s immigration documents, potential document fraud, and statements tied to when Omar—who was born in Somalia—was brought to the United States as a child and paperwork filled out by her late father.

Omar has publicly stated that she became a U.S. citizen in 2000 at age 17 through derivative naturalization after her father, Nur Omar Mohamed (also referred to in some records as Nur Said Mohamed Elmi), naturalized.

Under the rules in effect at the time, minor children under 18 could automatically receive citizenship when a parent naturalized (with certain conditions, including parental status). Official congressional and biographical records list her birth year as October 1982, which would make her 17 in 2000.

Critics, including former Minnesota congressional candidate AJ Kern, have pointed to archived versions of the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library website that originally listed her birth year as 1981. According to these claims, the listing was revised to 1982 shortly after a 2019 social media video went viral arguing that Omar would have been 18 or 19 in 2000—making her ineligible for automatic citizenship as a minor through her father’s naturalization.

If the earlier birth year were accurate, her citizenship would have required a different process, and any misrepresentation could constitute immigration fraud.

Omar has never publicly produced a birth certificate, stating that such documents were lost during Somalia’s civil war.

Separately, questions have been raised about her father’s eligibility. Nur Omar Mohamed was a former officer in the Somali National Army under the Communist Siad Barre regime. Some claim he may have misrepresented or omitted details about his military background or other information when seeking asylum and later naturalization in the mid-to-late 1990s.

If federal investigators determined that the father obtained citizenship through material falsehoods, it could potentially undermine the derivative citizenship granted to Omar as a minor.

Sources familiar with the current HSI/DOJ investigation have indicated that the probe examines whether the father lied or omitted information on his citizenship application, which could open pathways to criminal charges or denaturalization proceedings against Omar if her status is found to rest on an invalid parental naturalization.

Beyond just reviewing old files, the years-long federal criminal probe involves active whistleblowers, internal documents, and witness testimony. According to sources familiar with the matter, the investigation “goes beyond” basic immigration and document fraud. It involves potential false statements, document fraud, forgery, and federal identity violations. HSI’s role in this case mirrors the FBI’s approach to cross-border white-collar crimes rather than routine border enforcement or deportation operations.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed on Fox News last month that Omar was the subject of an active criminal investigation. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently told a conservative podcast, “If we can prove that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you,” explicitly tying the probe to questions surrounding Omar’s family entry into the country.

Omar responded hours after the search with a defiant statement on social media: “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.” Her office described the raid as an “outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.”

House Democratic leaders, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, issued a joint statement calling the action “deeply disturbing” and a “rogue abuse of power.” They emphasized that it occurred less than 30 days before the November 3 midterm elections and vowed to seek “full accountability.”

President Trump told reports that he “nothing to do with it” and that the matter was “really up to the DOJ.” He nevertheless called Omar “totally crooked” and a “terrible person,” while noting that authorities were “looking at her very carefully.”

No charges have been filed, and the contents of the sealed affidavit supporting the warrant, along with any materials seized, have not been publicly detailed.

Most people don't know the real story behind Ilhan Omar and the Islamo-Communists who have destroyed Minnesota. Why? Because the influencers and fake news feed information to us in bits and pieces for maximum outrage, clicks and cash - so we never grasp the whole picture. That’s by design.

But, if we want to know what the Islamo-Communists have planned for America - you need to know the real story of Ilhan Omar and her rise in Minneapolis. It goes way beyond marrying her brother.

Ilhan Omar was born in Somalia in 1982 (likely 1981) and lived in Kenya for 5 years before Ilhan's family emigrated to America to settle in Minneapolis in 1997 - when she was 15 years old - under Bill Clinton.

Omar’s father and grandfather allegedly worked for the Communist Siad Barre regime in Somalia. Ilhan Omar's father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a Colonel in the Somali National Army (SNA) under the dictatorship of Communist tyrant Siad Barre. Her father was a key figure involved in the Isaaq genocide (also referred to as the "Hargeisa Holocaust"), a systematic, state-sponsored massacre that took place in the late 1980s in Somaliland.

Dictator Siad Barre was a Communist aligned with the Soviet Union and the Castro regime. Barre dissolved the constitution in Somalia, parliament, and arrested politicians from the previous regime. The SRC renamed the country The Somali Democratic Republic and declared it a Marxist-Leninist one-party state.

After Barre fell, Omar's family fled to Kenya - then to America - to escape prosecution. She was raised by her father and grandfather as a Sunni Islamo-Communist and they groomed her for politics. That's the ideology and the loyalties she brought to America.

CHILDERS: Ilhan Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a Soviet (communist)-trained, senior military official in Somalia who was “relocated” with his family to the US in 1995. They fled Somalia in 1990, just before the Barre regime collapsed, as “refugees.”

Following a four-year stint in a Kenyan refugee camp, the Omar family’s relocation was handled through a Lutheran NGO located in Arlington, Virginia, which coincidentally is deep state ground zero. They soon moved to Minnesota to join the growing Somalian community there.

The U.S. was a major backer of the Barre regime in Somalia. The support —a Cold War strategy— began under Carter, continued under Reagan, and then gradually collapsed under congressional pressure due to the regime’s endless atrocities.

It is not difficult to imagine the intelligence community scooted its allies and assets —even war criminals— back to the US under various refugee programs as US support wound down. It’s happened before. Many war criminals have been allowed to become citizens as a reward for their ‘help.’

Call it Operation Paperclip, Mogadishu Edition.

For example, here’s a 2016 CNN exposé of a Somalian war criminal from the same Barre-regime period, resettled in the US, who in 2016 was handling airport security in Washington, DC (i.e., just outside Arlington):

“A CNN investigation found that Yusuf Abdi Ali, who is accused of committing atrocities while he was a military commander during Somalia’s brutal civil war,” the article explained, “has been living a quiet life near the nation’s capital for about 20 years.” Terrific. Get this: “He is just one of more than 1,000 accused war criminals living and working in the United States.”

He’s not just an ‘accused’ war criminal. On February 8, 2024, a US immigration judge wrote a 65-page decision finding that Ali personally engaged in torture and ordered soldiers under his command to detain, torture, and assist in extrajudicial killings. The judge ordered Ali returned to Somalia and he was deported.

That’s good. But, thanks to our intelligence agencies and liberal refugee policies, we let Abdi Ali live freely among our women and children as a permanent resident for two decades. And he was only caught and ultimately removed because of a private civil lawsuit filed in 2004 by a surviving victim. Not because the government grew a conscience.

Anyway, the point is that the US was supporting the evil Barre government (for various geopolitical reasons that make sense on an abstract Cold War level but are shockingly unconcerned with methods). Barre’s military commanders were trained and supported by US consultants. Many, if not most of them, came to live here after the Barre regime fell.

Ilhan Omar’s father was a colonel in the Barre regime during this period. The records of his service assignments —necessary to connect him to atrocities— have unhelpfully disappeared, or at least are not publicly available.

But many Somalian survivors accuse Colonel Mohamed of being a key player in the regime’s brutal war crimes, which resulted in the torture and executions of up to 200,000. Somalians from other tribes hotly deny Colonel Mohamed’s involvement. Neither side has been able to produce definitive evidence.

His war record appears to be part of the current investigation. “Investigators have also scrutinized whether Omar’s father may have purposefully lied or omitted information on his past military service,” WaPo reported, “as he sought legal status in the United States.”

Obviously, putting “regime enforcer” on your citizenship application might raise awkward questions. Omitting it could be considered fraud. It’s a tough one.

The point is now largely academic. Colonel Mohamed died on June 15, 2020, aged 67— from complications of a covid infection. The pandemic once again stamps its mark on current events.

This story spans three generations of Omars. Ilhan’s Grandpa, Abukar Omar, was also an official in the Barre government, its Director of National Marine Transport. Grandpa was also resettled here in America— he arrived in a package deal with Ilhan’s father, Mohamed. Assuming his responsibilities in Somalia included ports, shipping operations, and navigation infrastructure, he would have been a key target for deep state/MIC officials who were cultivating relationships in the Barre regime.

So we have a plausible connection between Ilhan’s father (who completed her immigration paperwork), grandfather, and the deep state. But there’s more. Guess what the Omar family promptly did upon arrival in the United States after moving to Minnesota?

They got fully involved in domestic US politics, of course. Like every refugee from a third-world hellhole does. And guess which major political party? (You only get one guess.) That’s right, democrats.

According to Ilhan’s memoir, by 1996 Grandpa Abukar was regularly attending local Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party caucuses, dragging 14-year-old Ilhan along to interpret because he did not speak any English. (He didn’t speak our language, but the veteran of a murderous, dictatorial, third-world regime wanted in on drafting our laws. Because of course.)

And note that a caucus is not a political rally. Caucuses are where the sausage is made, where a political party rolls up its sleeves and does its work. So her grandfather wasn’t just dabbling in politics. He groomed little Ilhan not merely to attend Democrat campaign rallies, but to get involved in DFL caucuses— the grassroots machinery for choosing party officers and convention delegates and advancing the party’s platform.

Thus began her political ‘career,’ which could charitably be described as a history of short-term employment.

After graduating from North Dakota State University with a polysci degree, in 2012 Ilhan managed state senator Kari Dziedzic’s reelection campaign. In 2013, she managed Andrew Johnson’s successful Minneapolis City Council campaign, then became his senior policy aide. In 2015, Ilhan took over as director of policy initiatives at the Women Organizing Women Network, a GOTV NGO aimed at “East African women.”

The next year, 2016, Ilhan Omar was elected to her very first state office. She successfully primaried Phyllis Kahn —one of Minnesota’s longest-serving Democrat legislators— and then won the general election. That made Ilhan the first Somali-American state legislator elected in US history.

Two short years later, she advanced to the U.S. Congress, taking Keith Ellison’s seat after he shifted to State Attorney General. She promptly joined up with AOC and “The Squad” and became a national brand.

In 2019, national Democrat leaders immediately installed the inexperienced, first-term Congresswoman to one of the House’s most powerful committees— Foreign Affairs. She was made vice chair of the Africa subcommittee, and by 2021 chaired the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on International Development.

Fortunately, Republicans rebelled and, in 2023, with a full chamber vote, stripped her from Foreign Affairs. Reuters headline, February 2023:

I have many questions about Ilhan’s meteoric rise to one of the highest political offices in America, none of which can be comfortably answered. How can I put this? She doesn’t exactly have a magnetic personality. She has no policy agenda of her own, except opposing the Orange Man. She’s nothing without institutional support.

In other words, she was a perfect deep state tool at a time when the Resistance was running full steam ahead.

We might also note that this was the same period when peak Somalian fraud money was sloshing around Minnesota and Washington.

By 2020–21, the Feeding Our Future scandal exposed a vast fraud operation whose participants enjoyed access to Democratic politicians and contributed to their campaigns. We now know that Omar received donations from implicated FOF individuals, while a secret recorded audio disclosed future defendants seeking Keith Ellison’s help and discussing political contributions. That’s just the tip of the mast of the Somali Pirate Ship.

In 2002, when Ilhan was 20, Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, applied for a marriage license in the US but never "finalized the application." They married, instead, under Sharia law and had two children.

In 2008, Omar said she and her first husband, Hirsi, split "in our faith tradition."

In 2009, Ilhan Omar married her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, under US law. A marriage certificate from Hennepin County shows Omar and Elmi married in 2009.

Who is Elmi? Elmi is the man that many claim is Omar's brother (who was living in London at the time) - and she married him under US law so that he could come legally to school, work and live in America with a green card.

SOMALI LEADER: “Elmi was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very, short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him. It was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like. So they sent him to Minneapolis as ''rehab.'' No one was invited to their wedding. As soon as Ilhan Omar married [her brother] he started university at her alma mater North Dakota State University where he graduated in 2012. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Minneapolis where he was living in a public housing complex and was later evicted. He then returned to the United Kingdom.”

What do I think is the real reason she allegedly committed immigration fraud by marrying Elmi? My research shows that her brother is likely gay and their parents were not happy with his lifestyle in London and wanted him to undergo conversion therapy in America. It didn't work - and the brother went back to London. Even the Somali community said that.

Omar later said that she separated from Elmi (her brother) in 2011 and legally divorced him in 2017.

After that, Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, reconciled and were remarried under Islamic law and had a 3rd child together.

Remember, the ONLY marriages that I believe Ilhan Omar recognizes as real are those under Sharia law.

The chronology of all this, briefly, is as follows:

1982 — Born in Communist Somalia;

1991 — Went to refugee camp in Kenya;

1995 — Came to United States as a refugee, becoming a citizen at some later point, moved to Minnesota in 1997;

2002 — Took out a marriage license to marry Ahmed Hirsi (AKA Ahmed Aden), but did not marry him except in a Muslim ceremony and they had two kids;

2008 — Parted from Hirsi; a Muslim divorce, not recorded;

2009 — Married Ahmed Elmi; a US marriage certificate exists;

2011 — Parted from Elmi, with a Muslim divorce;

2012 — Reunited with Hirsi and had a third child;

2017 — Formally divorced Elmi with a US divorce (after being elected to the Minnesota legislature in 2016);

2018 — Married (re-married?) Hirsi and was nominated for the US House in Congress.

All of that is on the record. Omar was elected to Minnesota’s State Legislature in 2016 and sworn in by Melissa Hortman, who was Speaker of the Minnesota House and was recently murdered. Ilhan Omar took the Oath of Office on a special Koran in a ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol Building, January 3, 2017.

In 2018, Ilhan Omar, then still a state representative in Minnesota, stated that the U.S. should be "more fearful of white men" - because they were the real domestic terrorists.

ILHAN OMAR: “Our country should be more fearful of white men. We should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.”

Ilhan Omar was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, and she was sworn into office in January 2019.

10 months later, in October 2019, she filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, her first and third husband and the father of her children, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage. That divorce was finalized in November 2019.

That previous summer she allegedly began an affair with a white man - named Tim Mynett - who “handled” Keith Ellison’s money - even though the previous year she stated that we should be fearful of white men and basically said white men were domestic terrorists.

There is also published documentation showing that Omar and her father likely committed immigration fraud and changed her birthdate in 2019 (after she was elected to the US House) in the system to hide that.

AJ KERN: '“According to a 2019 web archive of the Minnesota Legislature’s library of former state lawmakers from 2019, Omar’s birth date is listed as October 4, 1981. However, that birth date has since been updated to October 4, 1982. Omar’s congressional staff contacted the library and specifically requested the date change in 2019. The library was contacted on May 17, 2019, by Omar’s staff and asked to change the birth year. Omar’s staff made the request just two days after a video was published on social media pointing out that Ilhan was not 17 years old in 2000.

The change from 1981 to 1982 is critical because it would impact what age Omar was in 2000, the year her father became eligible for citizenship. Ilhan’s Oct 4, 1981, date of birth clearly corroborates that she was not 17 years old in 2000, but rather 18 turning 19. Fully two years beyond what would be allowed for naturalization through her father. Omar has stated in interviews that she became a citizen in 2000 at the age of 17 when her father became a citizen, and she got her citizenship through that process. I was unable to find documentation to support that Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, had actually become a naturalized citizen of the United States.”

A BBC article from 2019 reported that Ilhan Omar was born in 1981.





Remember when Ilhan Omar encouraged Muslims in America to raise hell against MAGA?

“So, I say, raise hell. Make people uncomfortable. Because here’s the truth, for far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly I am tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.”

Remember when Omar met Erdogan in Turkey and praised him for helping Jihadis?

Shortly after that, in March 2020, and two months before the death of George Floyd in Omar’s district, Ilhan Omar married her campaign fundraiser, a white man named Tim Mynett, who is the founder of E Street Group. Omar met Mynett through Keith Ellison.

E Street Group was cofounded by Mynett and Will Hailer, both alumni of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office when he represented Omar's district in Minneapolis.

So, Ilhan not only married her brother, and likely doctored her birthdate because she is not a legal American citizen, she also married the man who “handled” Keith Ellison’s money along with Melissa Hortman, who just happened to be murdered by someone connected to comrade Tim Walz. Connect those dots!

Grand Jury subpoenas have also been issued to Ilhan Omar’s family members in the federal criminal investigation into Ilhan Omar.



A sister of Omar’s, Sahra Noor, received a subpoena, as did at least one other member of her family circle.

The Daily Wire reported that Sahra Noor, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s sister, incorporated her consulting firm, Grit Partners Consulting, at a Lakeville, Minnesota home. Business records link that address to people tied to Feeding Our Future, the child nutrition fraud scheme of roughly $250 million. Its leader, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to more than 41 years in prison in May.

Noor runs a consulting company, Grit Partners. The Daily Wire reported that she set it up at a Minnesota home tied by business records to people in the Feeding Our Future fraud, a $250 million theft from a child nutrition program. Its leader got 41 years in prison.

Ilhan Omar’s sister Sahra Noor registered her consulting firm Grit Partners—which secured over $20 million in USAID funding—at a Lakeville, Minnesota address belonging to Mashah Ahmed Ali and his wife Ister Ahmed Afraa.

The address connects to multiple entities incorporated by Afraa that partnered with key figures in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud, including Aimee Bock (sentenced to 41 years) and Sahra Nur (sentenced to four years) who submitted fake invoices for child nutrition funds.

Minnesota Secretary of State business records confirm that Sahra Noor registered Grit Partners Consulting at a residential address on Hyacinth Way in Lakeville, Minnesota. This property is occupied by Mashah Ahmed Ali and Ister Ahmed Afraa. Afraa managed Diversity Childcare Center LLC from that same address.

State health and business records link Afraa and her entities to convicted figures of the Feeding Our Future fraud, including founder Aimee Bock and fraudster Hanna Marekegn. While the shared corporate address and business network tie these entities together on paper, no investigative or public evidence has linked Sahra Noor or Rep. Ilhan Omar to criminal participation, charges, or knowledge of the child nutrition fraud scheme itself.

Noor’s website says she has “secured more than $20 million in funding for health initiatives” and consulted on projects backed by groups including USAID, the CDC, Gavi and the World Bank.

A separate individual named Sahra Nur (sharing a nearly identical name but distinct legal identity from Rep. Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor) was sentenced to four years in federal prison for submitting fake invoices in the same operation.

Investigators have only established an address and business record connection, not criminal conduct or participation by Noor.

I’ve written dozens of articles about Omar since 2016 - here are just a few if you want more information. The rabbit hole is deep.

Ilhan the Trojan Horse Tierney's Real News · February 4, 2024 Recently, Ilhan Omar gave two speeches in Minneapolis and another in Somalia which went viral. In them, she says publicly that she is Somalia First, not America First, that Somalia is ONLY for those of pure Somali-Muslim heritage (no diversity allowed) - that the President of Somalia is HER President and that the Obama-Biden regime will do whatever she … Read full story

Will Ilhan Omar lose her citizenship? Tierney's Real News · Aug 24 President Trump just confirmed on Truth Social that “ICE ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS” are being taken against Ilhan Omar, who allegedly committed immigration fraud among many other crimes. Attorney General Todd Blanche is rumored to be on the case, which could result in Omar being STRIPPED of her citizenship. Read full story

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