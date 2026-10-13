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Unknown
Oct 13

She is right about one thing! She is an enemy of the U.S. She's abused the priveledge long enough!

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maggie medlin's avatar
maggie medlin
Oct 13

Well, it’s about time!! I didn’t realize how long an investigation takes. Next up, Minnesota house.

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