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Bridget Faria's avatar
Bridget Faria
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I find it frustrating that when a Democrat is president all you hear from the left is “ the president doesn’t control gas prices” yet when it’s Trump or a Republican it’s their fault gas is so high. Clearly as you’ve explained there are factors and greed is one of them. I will say overall that costs are ridiculous. The inflation bubble has to burst to reset the mess Obama put us in. Printing money and bailing out banks has a repercussion and we’re living it.

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