President Trump is allegedly planning to rescind the Federal gas tax, for the first time ever, on Monday. Let’s see what happens.

The United States federal government has NEVER suspended the federal gas tax since it was installed in 1993 under Bill Clinton.

The Federal gas tax has been 18.4 cents a gallon since then. The diesel tax is 24.4 cents per gallon.

Let’s look at what it costs for a gallon of gas in a blue state like California - which imports dirty foreign oil and charges a fortune in base costs, taxes and fees!

In California, for example, a gallon of regular gas now costs the consumer $6.15!

The Democrats are promoting that number as if it’s the fault of the Trump administration. Let’s look at the truth.

90 cents of that is for California state and local taxes.

18 cents of that is Federal tax.

$3 of that is crude oil costs (which are high in California because they ship it in from overseas!)

$1 of that is refining costs which again are high because California imports dirty foreign oil.

So, the cost to consumers for extracting and refining crude oil in California is $4 per gallon because California imports dirty foreign crude instead of using sweet American crude!

50 cents of that is for California’s ridiculous environmental fees.

50 cents of that is gas station profit.

In other words, the Democrat state of California takes $1.40 per gallon (or about 25%) in taxes and fees for every gallon of gas.

The actual cost in America to extract and refine American sweet crude for a gallon of gas is $1.30-$1.80 per gallon.

In California, they charge consumers double that at $4 per gallon!

That’s the base cost we should all be aware of.

California charges $4 for extraction and refining because they import dirty foreign oil - as of May 2026, California imports roughly 75% of its crude oil from foreign countries!

I hope this happens so that the American people can see exactly what the base costs are for a gallon of gas. I was not aware of this myself until I did some research!

TO SUMMARIZE: The actual cost today to extract and refine and distribute sweet American crude is $1.50 to $2.00 per gallon of regular gas - anything on top of that is profit in somebody’s pocket!

AI REVIEW: Your summary is correct. California is heavily reliant on imported crude (majority foreign) - which contributes to price volatility and higher costs alongside its high taxes and regulations.

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