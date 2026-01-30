If you’d prefer to read this newsletter on my website, click here.

Kevin Warsh is President Trump’s pick to replace Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve.

The fake news is all spewing the same meaningless talking points about his selection. I thought I’d toss in a little substance about what this could mean for America’s economic future.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. Kevin currently serves as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution, and Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a Partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family Office LLC. Kevin received his A.B. from Stanford University, and J.D. from Harvard Law School.

He has conducted extensive research in the field of Economics and Finance. Kevin issued an Independent Report to the Bank of England proposing reforms in the conduct of Monetary Policy in the United Kingdom. Parliament adopted the Report's recommendations. Kevin Warsh became the youngest Fed Governor, ever, at 35, and served as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2006 until 2011, as the Federal Reserve's Representative to the Group of Twenty (G-20), and as the Board's Emissary to the Emerging and Advanced Economies in Asia. In addition, he was Administrative Governor, managing and overseeing the Board's operations, personnel, and financial performance.

Prior to his appointment to the Board, from 2002 until 2006, Kevin served as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and Executive Secretary of the White House National Economic Council. Previously, Kevin was a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at Morgan Stanley & Co., in New York, serving as Vice President and Executive Director. I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down. Congratulations Kevin!”

Warsh is supported by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and has criticized Jerome Powell’s approach. There is strong alignment between Bessent and Warsh on key issues, such as limiting the Fed’s use of unconventional tools (e.g., balance sheet expansion), criticizing Fed overreach, and prioritizing a supply-side agenda focused on productive investment, productivity, and private-sector credit over financial engineering.

IMHO, the selection of Warsh is a first step toward “ending the Fed” and their reign of terror, as I outlined a couple of years ago in my series about Trump’s economic plan to usher in a new Golden Age to SAVE AMERICA. If you haven’t read my multi-part series on that yet - it’s worth your time. It explains the bigger picture (including all investment vehicles) which the fake news never does.

Kevin Warsh would replace current chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May 2026 unless the DOJ investigation against Powell removes him earlier. A Federal Reserve Chair serves a four-year term. Nominated by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate, the Chair may be reappointed to additional four-year terms. The current Chair, Jerome Powell, is serving a second term that ends on May 15, 2026.

Kevin Warsh’s approach to Federal Reserve policy is in sharp contrast from Jerome Powell’s. While Powell defended the post‑1951 model that shields the Federal Reserve from fiscal pressures and focuses on balancing inflation and employment, Warsh appears inclined toward close coordination with the U.S. Treasury.

Both Bessent and Warsh are students of Stanley Druckenmiller.

“I’m really excited about the partnership between him and Bessent. Having an accord between the Treasury Secretary and Fed Chair is ideal. Kevin believes you can have growth without inflation.”

To understand more about how Bessent and Warsh were shaped, read this:

Backed by President Trump and Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent, Warsh envisions a system where monetary policy directly supports federal financing needs—potentially keeping interest rates artificially low through large‑scale debt purchases. This would reassert Treasury dominance over the Fed, reversing decades of separation between monetary and fiscal power that began with the 1951 Treasury‑Fed Accord.

If Kevin Warsh pursues a pre-1951 Fed-Treasury partnership—as Trump and Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent have signaled—that would mean the US Treasury would REGAIN dominance over the Federal Reserve. The Fed would peg interest rates low by buying government debt as needed, effectively ending the Federal Reserve’s reign of independence.

Before 1951, especially during WWII and the Korean War, the Fed was subordinate to the US Treasury. It fixed rates artificially low (like 3/8% on short-term bills and 2.5% on long-term bonds) to let the government borrow cheaply for deficits and wars. This “monetized” debt by printing money, but it fueled runaway inflation.

The 1951 Treasury-Fed Accord changed that. Treasury and the Fed agreed: Treasury would manage debt sales at market rates; the Fed regained freedom to set rates and control money supply for economic stability, not just cheap borrowing. This curbed inflation and built a real bond market.

In 1977, amid 1970s stagflation, Congress passed the Federal Reserve Reform Act. It codified the Fed’s “dual mandate”: maximum employment, stable prices (low inflation), and moderate long-term interest rates. It added accountability (e.g., semiannual congressional reports) while shielding the Fed from political or Treasury pressure to finance deficits.

Now in 2026, Warsh and allies want to unwind that independence for tighter Fed-Treasury coordination, like pre-1951. With no law enforcing the 1951 Accord, Treasury could pressure the Fed via appointments, crises, or fiscal demands—forcing low rates and debt buys. That risks inflation spikes but eases government borrowing.

SUMMARY: If Kevin Warsh moves the Fed toward a pre-1951 Fed–Treasury arrangement—as Trump and Treasury nominee Scott Bessent have hinted—it would effectively end Fed independence by subordinating monetary policy to Treasury financing needs.

Before the 1951 Treasury-Fed Accord, the Fed pegged interest rates artificially low by buying government debt to support wartime deficits, monetizing debt and fueling inflation. The Accord broke that dynamic by restoring the Fed’s authority to set rates and control the money supply for economic stability rather than cheap borrowing, a framework later reinforced by the 1977 Federal Reserve Reform Act and its dual mandate.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “There was great speculation that highly respected Kevin Hassett was going to be named Chairman of the Fed, and a great Chairman he would have been but, quite honestly, he is doing such an outstanding job working with me and my team at the White House, that I just didn’t want to let him go. Kevin is indescribably good so, as the expression goes, “if you can’t do better, don’t try to fix it!” Thank you Kevin for doing such a great job!

Christopher Waller, Rick Rieder, and others, were interviewed for the Fed position. They all would have been outstanding, and have a great and unlimited future with “TRUMP.” Such amazing talent in our Country. Thank you!”

Warsh doesn’t believe that the Federal Reserve should be used as a repair shop for bad policy!

BTW - the stock market is at record highs, gold is over $5000, silver is over $100, real estate is rebounding, inflation is falling, gas prices are down and crypto has surged back.

The GDP is now over 5% and growing and taxpayers are about to receive dividends from tariffs and massive rebate checks because of Trump’s tax cuts and programs to help the middle class.

It’s not just ONE thing that’s up - it’s EVERYTHING. No matter what you are invested in - Trump is making everybody look like a winner.

The DXY (U.S. Dollar Index) is also widely forecasted to rebound toward 98-100 by year-end after we get rid of Jerome Powell at the Fed and install Kevin Warsh!

Tell me again how President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing when it comes to the economy.

I still say he’s going to monetize assets on the US balance sheet and use them to significantly pay down our debt - just like Andrew Jackson did. That’s all part of the Golden Age that Trump & Bessent planned for America!

Trump is even creating investment accounts so that America’s children can use compound interest to gain wealth for life:

“In a few years, essentially every child in America will have savings invested in the greatest companies in this country, and that will change the face of this country over the next 10, 20, 30 years.”

It’s ALL coming true. If you don’t see this - or you are ignoring it - you aren’t paying attention or you are willfully ignorant.

PS: And don’t tell me Peter Schiff and the Koch Libertarians predicted all this. He didn’t predict any of it!

