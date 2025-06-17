President Trump sent out two important messages today among many others - one about Obama sending money to Iran and the other was a text from Mike Huckabee.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.

We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

After studying all that has happened in the past few months - I believe this was Trump's plan all along - to work with Israel to dismantle Iran's nuclear program and expose the fact that the CCP & Iran are the real enemy - they worked with Clinton's deep state CIA to engineer 9/11, they colluded with Obama's deep state CIA to rig the 2020 election and with Bill Gates & Team Fauci to unleash the virus on the world - and together they tried to kill President Trump at least 4 times that we know of.

Turns out Mike Lindell was right all along about foreign election interference!

Our enemies in the NWO, CIA, CCP & Iran have paid off or threatened countless politicians, judges, prosecutors, police in America etc. to work against MAGA. It's all becoming clear to me.

Did you know there is even a "Taliban street" in Iran? That says it all.

There is the CIA you see - and then there is the embedded CIA, funded by our tax dollars laundered through USAID and other fronts, that you don't see that works with our enemies against us all over the world.

Iran (Taliban) and the Communist Chinese party appear to be the real foreign money and mercenaries behind the attacks and they use influencers to point the finger at Russia. Russia is tired of being the fall guy for everything.

Therefore, all the so-called MAGA influencers on Twitter (X) who are suddenly against Trump are likely being funded by Iran and the CCP - the so-called RED-GREEN AXIS. I don't say this lightly.

All the pieces seem to be coming together.

Could somebody send this text, from Mike Huckabee to President Trump, to the so-called MAGA influencers on X who are all now bashing Trump in lockstep? They have all proven that when the rubber meets the road - they are NOT MAGA.

Mike Huckabee is speaking for most of MAGA who want Iran’s nuclear program ended and trust Trump has a plan to do so.

The latest poll from Rasmussen confirms that 84% of American voters are on Trump’s side and NEVER want Iran to have the ability to make a nuclear weapon.

Yet, strangely, there are over a dozen so-called trusted “MAGA influencers” that are on Twitter (X) right now bashing Trump and saying the opposite! Who are they?

Here is a list of the X ‘influencers’ who are now on record bashing President Trump and saying he is not MAGA. Laura Loomer is making a list of the grifters - she’s good at that - but this is also a way for Loomer to point the finger away from herself - for she has often done the same.

Note that most of these “influencers” either openly or covertly supported DeSantis or Haley or RFK Jr. over Trump - until it was obvious nobody could beat him. We didn’t vote for them - we voted for Trump. Who is paying them to bash Trump? Ask them.



Marjorie Taylor Greene

Candace Owens

Matt Gaetz

Steve Bannon

Matt Walsh

Hodge Twins

Chief Nerd

Mike Cernovich

Anthony Sabatini

Jack Posobiec

Texas Patriot

Richard Baris

TaraBull

The Real Fly

Clint Russell

Elon Musk

Red Pill Media

Steven Crowder

Thomas Massie

Rand Paul

Alex Jones

Robert Barnes

Nicholas Fuentes

Tucker Carlson

Now I know why Trump nominated Gaetz for AG - he knew he couldn’t be confirmed and it got him out of Congress.

Not only that, read the comments on their posts and you’ll see they are either supporting each other or bot farms are chiming in to agree!

Plus, in case you still think Tucker is MAGA, Trump just called him a kook.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people actually listen. Thank you. AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

I wonder how long President Trump has been waiting to say this! Tucker has never apologized for all the nasty things he said against Trump.

It's being reported that President Trump is weighing a critical decision in Iran: whether to directly intervene in the war by assisting Israel in striking Iran’s deeply buried nuclear enrichment facility at Fordow—a site deep in the mountains and so fortified that only U.S. 30,000-pound ‘bunker buster’ bombs, deployed by American B-2 stealth bombers, are capable of reaching it.

In order to fully stop Iran's nuclear program - this underground enrichment site must be destroyed.

President Trump has previously sold 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, when Biden refused to help Israel and instead helped Iran. But they aren’t big enough to do the job.

Israel lacks the 30,000-pound “mother of all bombs” (MOAB) - required to destroy Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility

Why does the US have to deploy the 30,000 bombs - why can't Israel "rent" America's B-2 stealth bombers and do it themselves? Is that a crazy question? If they do take it out - wouldn't they be risking nuclear fall-out?

There’s something called the fog of war so don’t trust anything you’re told or assume you can predict the next step from what you read. Just because President Trump said that everyone should leave Tehran doesn’t mean it’s about to be bombed. And just because the latest wave of tweets now says the U.S. won’t join Israel doesn’t mean it won’t. Also, most comments you read on social media are written by bot farms working against Trump & MAGA so you can’t trust those either.

Putin knows that Communist China is not Russia's friend. He knows that Trump is. Today, Trump asked why Russia doesn't have a seat at the G8 table? What better way to keep Russia & China from uniting against America? Common sense.

Trump wants to neuter Iran because then Communist China can't buy oil & gas from them...there is a global chess game going on and Trump is winning.

President Trump has been very clear where he stands on Iran having nuclear weapons. He has said over and over again that he will do whatever it takes to make sure that never happens. The idea he was somehow ‘tricked’ or that he has changed his mind is repulsive - only someone against MAGA would spread BS like that.

REPORTER: “You’ve always said you don’t believe Iran should have a nuke. Tulsi Gabbard testified in March that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon.”

TRUMP: “I don’t care what she said. They were very close to getting a nuke.”

LIBRARY: ALL OF THIS IS HAPPENING BECAUSE LAST WEEK IRAN TESTED AN IMPLOSION TRIGGER SYSTEM INTEGRAL TO ASSEMBLING A NUCLEAR BOMB BASED ON THE KNOWN WORKING DESIGN THEY PURCHASED FROM PAKISTAN PRIOR TO 2003. THE ONLY STEPS LEFT WERE TO MACHINE A HIGHLY ENRICHED URANIUM PIT AND ASSEMBLE A BOMB. THAT IS HOW CLOSE IRAN IS, AND WHY THESE ACTIONS ARE HAPPENING NOW.

Iran is targeting civilians in Israel, while Israel is targeting nuclear, military & energy targets in Iran. THEY'RE NOT THE SAME.

Nobody knows what President Trump is going to do next. That's how he wants it. That’s the fog of war. It’s telling that all the so-called MAGA influencers are quick to tell him he’s wrong, and question every move he makes, when they have no idea what he is going to do. That’s a tell they are paid to spread propaganda.

