DEVIN NUNES: “You gotta follow the money.”

Devin Nunes told Maria today that Kash Patel & the FBI need to follow the money to uncover the “very sophisticated organization” - possibly tied to George Soros and other left-wing billionaires - who are responsible for Charlie’s death and all the political violence we are seeing in America.

Devin Nunes basically confirmed this violence isn’t being perpetrated by a random group of perverts on the Dark Web - it’s being created and funded and executed by evil puppet masters.

DEVIN NUNES: “For years, Antifa Communists were allowed to roam free, burning down buildings, going into blue cities, creating chaos and the old FBI never did anything about it.”

[Now they’re grooming teenagers and creating “trans” murderers on the Dark Web and through brainwashing programs like MKUltra to carry on the violence…]

DEVIN NUNES: “Kash Patel, the new Director of the FBI, has so much to clean up - there's so much history here. The radical left in this country have been trying to kill conservatives now for going on eight years.

My colleague, Steve Scalise, and many other conservatives have been gunned down. President Trump was shot at twice, nearly killed. And finally, they got Charlie Kirk.

This violence has to end. It’s the political left doing this. It's nonsense to say it's both sides and we need to lower the “rhetoric.”

The rhetoric was started by my former [Democrat] colleagues in Congress!

It is also done and supported by a very sophisticated organization. Many people say Soros, but it’s not just Soros who helps to organize this. Soros works in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee and other foundations (NGOs) to support these radical groups across the country that has led to this unprecedented historical violence.”

MARCO RUBIO: “Several organizations tied to Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. citizen who lives in China, have been receiving direction from the Chinese Communist Party. Singham is married to Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans, a Communist revolutionary group with ties to a Communist China-linked Marxist funding network is at the forefront.”

DEVIN NUNES: “My summation of it is you have the 1960s left-wing radicals - who saw their violence quasi-work in the 1960s - they are now running the DNC.

[In other words, atheist Communist hippies from the 1960s are running the DNC and these NGOs all over the country with funding from the Chinese Communist Party.)

These radical left billionaires are trying to recreate the violence of the 1960s - [when they took out JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm, etc.] It's now resulted in people getting assassinated.”

Allegedly, transgoblins (perverts) and Reddit fondlers (more perverts) are now the lowest ranked mercenaries of Antifa. The middle ranks are their IC handlers. The top ranks are the left-wing billionaires who fund them.

DEVIN NUNES: “It’s turned into nothing but a death cult. And Kash and the FBI, they have a lot of work cut out for them to try to get to the bottom of this - as Kash always said, you gotta follow the money.”

The only way this ends - in my humble opinion - is with a RICO case connected right to the top.

BTW - there are approximately 13,700 to 14,000 FBI Special Agents, with the total FBI workforce exceeding 37,000 employees operating in 56 different field offices. The corruption is deep and wide - so it’s not just a matter of firing a few agents.

Many of these FBI field offices have been infiltrated with left-wing radicals. We know for a fact - in the case of George Floyd - that the Minneapolis field office, and their Islamo-Communist Minnesota pals Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar, hid relevant information from the public which led to the wrongful conviction of Derek Chauvin.

We already know for a fact that the Utah field office and the RINO Governor of Utah hid relevant information from Kash Patel - for 12 hours - on Charlie Kirk’s murderer as well!

The Good News is that God is already using Charlie’s death for good. Praise Him!

