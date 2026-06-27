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Jale Dalton's avatar
Jale Dalton
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Oh Peggy, so happy to read this... THANK YOU‼️ How is it possible that the Americans are this clueless??? They are babes in the woods... blithely, blindly skipping through the world. Ignorance of history, protection of distance from most everything, and the apathy that comes from being mostly provided for. Add to that the daily feeding of lies from the demon owned media, the vomit of professional liars from all directions...the design of the demons are almost complete as it pertains to America, and the world! President Trump is completely aware of their plans and fighting it with everything he has, and so do his amazing group of warriors. We are fortunate indeed, to have them, although most of us don't deserve them and their incredibly arduous, thankless, miraculous work.

Still praying for miracles here 🙏🏻🇺🇸💖🇺🇸🙏🏻

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