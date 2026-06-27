Some people tell me that they are not interested in discussing “politics.” They see it as a dirty, divisive distraction—something beneath them or separate from their faith.



They stay home on Election Day, convinced that God is sovereign so their vote doesn’t matter, or that both sides are equally bad. I understand the impulse. Politics can feel exhausting and corrupt, particularly in Minnesota where I come from. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: not voting is still a political decision. It shapes the world your children and grandchildren will inherit.

I decided to write this newsletter today because God put the post below in front of me. It inspired me to write about it…



The truth is, every person makes political decisions every minute of every day that decide their future.



Every family is a political unit. Every business is a political unit. Every group is a political unit. Every church is a political unit. Every county, city and state is a political unit. Every country is a political unit.



Politics is simply how people in groups—families, churches, schools, businesses, cities, and nations—make decisions about how we live together. Every law, every school curriculum, every cultural norm reflects someone’s values winning out. If Christians disengage, others will gladly fill the vacuum.



Christians, if we don't get involved in politics, and making the rules by which we want our children to live, Satan will make them for us.

Here's a recap of some of the more interesting conversations I've had with people lately about faith & politics.



"I am a Christian but I don't do politics and I don't vote."



"I am a protestant and a woman who wants to become a leader in the church. I don't like Trump and I don't like Catholics and I don't tithe but I'd like to tell YOU what to do. I may vote for Kamala because she's a woman."



"I am a Catholic and I believe that you aren't a real Christian unless you are Catholic."



"I'm a protestant Christian conservative pastor but I don't talk politics from the pulpit because my wife and many women in my congregation don't like Trump and I don't want to deal with their wrath."



"I'm a Christian but I'm involved in Interfaith and they tell me that the Allah is just another word for Jesus. That’s easier for me to believe.”



"I am a protestant conservative and I don't care what Catholics think."



Those were the nice comments. I left out the real doozies.

Well, JD Vance & Marco Rubio are both Christians and CATHOLICS and their faith is quite important to them - and they are the leading contenders for President of the United States in 2028.



I’ve only been involved in “politics” for the past 10 or so years. Before that, I paid little attention to what was going on in DC. I voted Republican because my Dad did. That’s about it.



One thing I have learned in the last few years is that many Christians do NOT vote at all - nor do they consider it their duty to vote. I find that very odd. I am a Christian. I know that God is in charge - His Will be done - but I don’t think He wants me to stay home and eat bon bons in bed and do nothing and let Satan elect our leaders, shape our culture and groom our children while we pray for deliverance. If you think I have that wrong - reply to this post and let me know your thoughts.



Lance Wallnau is a Christian leader who encouraged Christians to vote AND to vote for President Trump. He says not enough Christians vote. Why?



Wallnau compared President Trump to the Cyrus of Isaiah 45. In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, Chapter 45, the prophet wrote decades before about the rise of a leader named Cyrus, a Gentile, who would free the Jewish people from their Babylonian captivity around 538 B.C.



WALLNAU: "I've heard some people say, from their vantage point, that Trump is a chosen one. Others say he's anointed. And people like me would say Trump becomes a once-in-a-thousand-year meteor that shoots over. You're not going to find a whole lot of future politicians that come out of private enterprise, have a media background and somehow capture the popular zeitgeist and are able to actually come from the outside as a novice and then become a President.



That's kind of where you're getting Biblical. Like, you know, you're praying and there emerges a person. I caught that idea in 2015 when I first met Trump. I met him at Trump Towers. At that time, I ran across Isaiah 45 and said "Oh my gosh - this guy is like Cyrus in the Bible in that he's a deliverer who God raises up prophetically. Isaiah is prophesying a future deliverer named Cyrus."



And he's not even Jewish. I wrote in a book that there will be Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS will happen, I used that term before it became popular, because this guy has a Cyrus-like quality that I believe means he's an outsider.



Even Evangelical Christians are going to have a problem with Trump because he's not going to come in like Ted Cruz, or Mike Huckabee or Ben Carson - or even a good Catholic guy like Marco Rubio. He's going to come in as a guy from Queens on his 3rd marriage.



Oddly enough, Isaiah 45 describes somebody who is an outsider who emerges as a deliverer for God's people. To me, it was coincidental but nevertheless prophetically significant. I said - “Hey man - the 45th President will be a Isaiah 45 Cyrus. He'll even be likened to Cyrus historically.” I said that in 2015.



I got a lot of pushback after he was elected in 2016 because they were searching around for how the Evangelicals could justify voting for a barbaric character like Trump. "They're hypocrites, they are. They say they're righteous but they voted for Trump."



“The tendency to just look at elections, pray about them, eat popcorn, watch the result and then go to bed is over. Christians, as believers, probably should be engaged in this process of shaping culture far more aggressively and intentionally from now on.



You can't make America great again until you restore an awakening with God again. Unless you learn how to mobilize and how to move at a local level, then you're letting the devil dominate your culture. We should flood election poll stations across the country with spirit-filled believers. We believe it's time to release the roar of Christian voters across America.



Please vote, plus be a poll watcher, a poll worker, somebody involved with election integrity or somebody that can help someone else get out a vote. I don't see how anyone with moral clarity sits out an election. The issues are so clear. I tell Christians, I say, you know, “What would you say during the Civil War?"



January 6th was not an insurrection. It was an election fraud intervention. Many of the people who were Christian leaders also showed up on January 6th because they believed that the election was being stolen and they had a gut feeling that Donald Trump was right.



Demons were manifesting themselves through the Democrat Party, manifesting through disloyal Republicans, and manifesting through Mike Pence, who was preventing Trump from winning the election and from fulfilling the Will of God. You see the Left is loaded with demons.



Trump is like Samson. He's got his hands between two pillars. He's virtually up against academia, media, government, the intelligence communities, and to an extent, a whole lot of corporate businesses."



DR. BEN CARSON: “Since America’s founding nearly 250 years ago, our country has served as a beacon of freedom, hope, and prosperity for the world. President Trump believes America’s best days are ahead, and in order to reestablish ourselves as ‘that shining city upon a hill,’ we must acknowledge we are One Nation Under God."



PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be dead. The odds of me surviving that shot are 20 MILLION to one.



The only thing I can think is that God loves our country and he thinks we’re going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back, the horrible things that are happening inside our country. It has to be God, I mean, how can you say it’s luck when it’s, you know, 20 million to one? It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.”

Some people will tell me there’s no point in trying to change the mind of a Democrat so they say nothing. I disagree. We are all called to be FISHERS OF MEN. We are all called to plant seeds. Listen to the testimony from a lifelong Democrat named Nancy:



NANCY: “This post is really difficult for me to write. But here goes. I'm a boomer and was drawn to the Democrat party because of the legacy of JFK and RFK.



I believed we were the party of peace, not corrupted by corporate interests, that truly wanted the best for mankind. My belief was so strong that I voted blindly straight Democrat until 2016. Many times I felt my vote was for the lesser of two evils.



I was a huge fan of Bernie and knew he got screwed out of the nomination.



I used to listen to Air America with Dave Schulz and Rachel Maddow. I watched MSNBC "religiously" for years. I stopped 16 years ago because I realized I was living in a constant state of stress and anger, but still "identified" as Democrat.



When Hillary called Trump followers "deplorables,” I found that disgusting and abhorrent. How can anyone that wants to be President of the US degrade half of the population? I thought the Democrats were the "nice" Party.



And while I lived in my bubble, I've always been someone that believed in kindness towards others regardless of political views.



I started having conversations with Trump supporters that were in-depth to understand why they supported him. They were always polite and civil and I so appreciated getting their perspectives.



My mind was open to learning and it allowed me to have discernment. I discovered that we had a lot in common. Even though I voted Independent in 2016 and 2020, I am following Kennedy’s lead and voting for Trump in 2024.



Since then, my Democrat friends have been absolutely evil towards me. They aren't willing to have an honest conversation and just want to hurl insults.



On the other hand, my new MAGA friends have welcomed me with open arms. There's no doubt that MAGA embraces the idea of a unity government, For the People and By the People.



I'm a registered Democrat, and have been for over 45 years but now I voted for Trump. I believe in the core of my soul that if people could start engaging with their neighbors and have conversations, we could have a unified nation.



There's no doubt that we aren't going to agree on everything. But let's have respectful conversations. Do it for you, your children and grandchildren.”

Many of us have testimonies like Nancy - why don’t you tell yours?

Some 70% of adult Americans define themselves as Christian today.



There are approximately 260 MILLION adults in America today - so that translates to 182 MILLION potential Christian voters. Only about 1/3 of them vote. Imagine if all those Christians voted.



Analyzing all the above information leads me to the extrapolate the conclusion that, AT BEST:



43 MILLION Protestants voted for President Trump in 2024



16 MILLION Catholics voted for President Trump in 2024



That is 59 MILLION Christians out of a potential total in America of 182 MILLION.



In other words, roughly only 1 out of every 3 Christians in America have historically voted for the Republican party. Imagine if we just encouraged another 10% of Christians to vote MAGA and gave them reasons why? That would amount to another 20 MILLION votes! We can do that!

Here’s what some of my readers told me about this newsletter:

CHERYL: It really torques my jaw when people I know, claiming to be Christian, either don’t vote, or vote Democrat because they have not forsaken the idea that “it’s all about me” syndrome rather than use Scripture, along with wisdom, to decide what is beneficial for *the majority*. And why don’t pastors speak openly from the pulpit explaining why one candidate is a WISER CHOICE over the opposition, and why one “bill” is a better choice for the larger community. God did not tell His followers to capitulate to a few so as not to reduce the Sunday morning offering plate. We need to be wise and discerning, looking thru God’s eyes. How are we going to answer, when we are standing in front of the Throne of God, and asked, “WHAT WERE YOU THINKING.*!*???

ERIC: Peggy, this may be your most important and powerful post ever. That's not hyperbole. I have heard all the same arguments from Christians. We have to get in and stay in the fight. I believe this falls within the purview of The Great Commission.

MARILYN: Most of the problems that we have today are because polite people refused to talk about religion and politics. That and the fact that someone convinced parents that having your kids in dance lessons and sports was more important than having family dinners together where everyone would have discovered the insane things that leftist teachers were shoving at our young and could have stopped it before 2 generations had been indoctrinated.

Thank you for writing it and articulating exactly what I think. I was just talking to a few ladies last night about this exact issue that's 60% of Christians do not vote and that's a real problem. Agree, I’m tired of hearing people say “I don’t do politics, don’t wanna be involved.” What a stupid attitude. We best get off our duffs because the Commies are comin, and the old guard Democrats are helpless and clueless. We Christians cannot expect God to move without some effort on our own part!

God works through His people who show up. Let’s flood the process with believers who vote their convictions. Teach the next generation that faith includes stewarding the public square. The alternative is watching others define the future.



I hope I’ve given you enough information to encourage you to VOTE, to spread God’s truth to others, our leaders and to shape our culture, and to teach others why they should vote for the MAGA Republican party of today that most closely aligns with their values. Godspeed!

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, 225 E. Madison Street, PO Box 651, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703-3548. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like you. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills. Thank you.