President Trump held a roundtable at the White House to discuss all the organized violence in America of late. President Trump declared Antifa Communist mercenaries as a terrorist organization and said that his team has gathered lots of information on who is funding these losers.

NOEM: “Antifa is just as sophisticated and dangerous as Hamas and Hezbollah. We found a network of NGOs.”

WHITE HOUSE: “We found that Democrats have laundered $100 MILLION of US taxpayer money through NGOs to fund Antifa Communist rioters, arsonists and looters in America.”

Some tax-exempt organizations, such as 501(c)(4) “social welfare” groups, do not have to disclose their donors and can receive funds from foreign nationals. These groups can then donate to political Super PACs, though foreign nationals are not permitted to earmark their donations for a specific candidate.

“We also found big left-wing funders, some of them who are not even citizens of this country, who are pouring money into dozens of these radical Communist organizations to terrorize America:”

George Soros, the Open Society Network

Arabella Funding Network

The Tides FIShing Network

Neville Roy Singham, Code Pink and his networked funded by Communist China

Johann Georg “Hansjörg” Wyss - a billionaire donor in Switzerland

Additional Foreign Cash from the Islamo-Communists

Community Change and Community Change Action are key progressive nonprofits that have received substantial funding from Arabella Network, alongside funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Tides Foundation.

Some key funds associated with Arabella include the Sixteen Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, and Windward Fund, which have allocated resources to groups like Community Change and Community Change Action.

Community Change, formerly known as the Center for Community Change (CCC), is a progressive community organizing group in the United States founded in 1968. It has also launched initiatives like the Fair Immigration Reform Movement and has influenced government programs such as the Community Reinvestment Act and food stamps. The organization is funded by various progressive foundations including the Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

Wyss is a major donor to a network of progressive “dark money” groups that fund liberal causes and voter mobilization in America. Through his charities, the Wyss Foundation and the Berger Action Fund, he has directed hundreds of millions of dollars to left-leaning causes in the US.

Singham and the CCP were behind the “No Kings” protests last summer - you can read more about that here:

The Trump administration calls these people the “RIOT INC investors.” Devin Nunes said there is a small group of left-wing billionaires from the 1960s around the world who fund ALL these terrorists - including those that murdered Charlie Kirk - and we only need to follow the money!

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Part 2 (Follow the Money) Tierney's Real News · Sep 14 This is Part 2 of my report on Charlie’s assassination. You can find all the chapters here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7. I suggest you read them in order - they build on each other to create the whole picture. Read full story

President Trump stated that his administration will aggressively pursue not only members of Antifa but also those financially supporting the Islamo-Communist agitators. He vowed to “take apart” Antifa and those responsible for funding its actions.

NOEM: “It’s also big left-wing funders, some of them who are not citizens of this country. Mr. Johann Georg “Hansjörg” Wyss of Switzerland, they’re pouring money into this entire ecosystem.”

Wyss is a Swizz billionaire who is tied to Bloomberg! It looks like he spent more money than Zuckerberg on stealing the 2020 election but nobody has ever heard of him! The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank where Mr. Wyss sits on the board, is an organization started by John Podesta, a top White House aide to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - and Hillary’s campaign manager.

Remember that John Podesta and his pals all viewed conservative journalist, Andrew Breitbart, as the enemy and look what happened to him in 2012 during the Obama term! Call me crazy, but I believe the same left-wing BILLIONAIRES who took out Breitbart and Russert and Scalia and tried to take out Trump are the same people who took out Charlie. COMMON SENSE.

Back to Antifa Islamo-Communists and their funders:

NOEM: “We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 MILLION from the Riot Inc investors.”

You can likely include the ARMED QUEERS OF UTAH who are tied to Charlie’s death here as well!

“I think the most shocking thing is that we have found that more than $100 million in US taxpayer funding has flowed into these funding networks.”

I’ll write more on those networks in an upcoming newsletter - but the one thing you should take away from this is that FOREIGN DARK MONEY from our Islamo-Communist enemies is funding Antifa and other terrorist organizations in our country. I believe that all of this will be connected and revealed in the final RICO case.

RICO Tierney's Real News · Aug 15 Some people wonder why Trump doesn’t just arrest all the coup plotters (starting at the top) and frog march them on TV for all the world to see. Well, there’s a logical reason for what he’s doing and the way he’s doing it. I have personal experience with that. Read full story

Based on an undercover video produced by James O’Keefe two months ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio - with President Trump’s approval - FIRED a foreign service officer, Daniel Choi, in the US State Department - who admitted dating the daughter of a Communist Chinese official.

The State Department confirms this marks the first time in history such a dismissal has occurred - a direct enforcement of Executive Order 14211 under the President’s Article II authority. U.S. State Department Foreign Service Officer Daniel Choi admitted, on OMG hidden camera, to hiding his relationship with the daughter of a senior Chinese Communist Party official.

We don’t hear much about the threat of the Chinese Communist Party on the fake news or from President Trump, but the actions of his administration show otherwise. We often hear from Bondi and Kash - but what are other administration members doing to combat Communist China - which is part of the left-wing global threat I’ve written about extensively called Islamo-Communism or the Red-Green Axis.

Over the past 8 months, Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, has taken several firm actions and made significant statements against China, highlighting China as a principal threat to U.S. interests.

Rubio has publicly called China the “threat that will define this century” and emphasized the need for the U.S. to adopt a strong, forceful posture against China, particularly in deterring its military ambitions toward Taiwan by 2027. He stressed that China is positioning for potential conflict and warned that only strength and force will counter China’s moves.

Rubio has demanded that Panama curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal region, warning that the U.S. might intervene if China’s control there is not diminished. This reflects a broader effort to counter China’s geopolitical reach in Latin America.

He has launched an all-out attack on China regarding rare earth minerals, criticizing China’s dominance in processing and supplying these critical materials and calling for urgent action to rebuild America’s industrial capacity to reduce dependency on China.

Rubio has pushed back against China’s aggressive acts such as cyberattacks on U.S. institutions, sabotage of communication cables, harassment of U.S. allies in the South China Sea, large-scale naval drills targeting Taiwan, and support to adversaries like Iran and Russia.

In his diplomatic rhetoric, Rubio advocates an offensive stance, abandoning illusions about China’s ambitions, which he describes as a long-term global dominance plan culminating by 2049.

Rubio has repeatedly described Communist China as a threat to democratic nations and geopolitical stability, asserting that China does not subscribe to principles like religious freedom, free speech, or democratic elections. He has called China the threat that will define this century and criticized their readiness to undermine global standards to achieve their goals.

He has emphasized that China seeks to become the world’s most powerful nation at the expense of others while benefiting disproportionately from the current global order without adhering to rules.

Rubio has called for a new U.S. industrial strategy to counter China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative, warning that U.S. policymakers must not be complacent because China is the most advanced adversary the U.S. has ever faced.

He consistently defends Taiwan’s sovereignty and supports U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, emphasizing the need for sustained U.S. support as a counter to China’s threat of force.

Rubio has condemned China’s suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and has been active legislatively in renewing sanctions related to human rights violations there and in Xinjiang, where China is accused of forced labor and cultural genocide.

Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for DC, has taken notable actions against China primarily in the context of combatting drug trafficking and chemical shipments linked to cartels:

Pirro announced a significant seizure of chemical shipments originating from China destined for drug cartels in Mexico, specifically the Sinaloa cartel. These chemicals are precursors used to manufacture methamphetamine and fentanyl, illustrating a direct effort to intercept supply chains facilitating synthetic drug production linked to China. Pirro highlighted the severe social consequences of these drugs in the U.S. and framed this as part of an undeclared war involving China shipping such chemicals to cartels.

She emphasized the role of U.S. law enforcement efforts like HSI’s Operation Hydra, which targets the supply of chemical precursors rather than just the finished narcotics, aiming to reduce the volume of drugs entering the U.S. This operation disrupted shipments from the same vendor in China, preventing large-scale drug production and significant financial gains for the cartels.

Pirro connected these actions against Chinese origin chemicals to the broader goal of protecting American communities from cartel violence and drug addiction, emphasizing that these criminal activities are acts of terror threatening national security.

Pirro’s actions against China focus on shutting down drug supply lines originating from China to Mexican cartels, involving seizures and enforcement operations aimed at chemical precursors for synthetic drugs.

Highlighting a major seizure of over 300,000 kilograms of meth precursor chemicals shipped from China to the Sinaloa Cartel, calling it a major win for public safety and an example of combatting Chinese-sourced drug supply chains fueling cartel violence.

Emphasizing that China was always the strategic end game in broader geopolitical conflicts and policy efforts, referencing Trump’s victory as having targeted China’s global ambitions and the importance of addressing China’s role in supplying chemical precursors for dangerous synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl to Mexican cartels.

Kristi Noem, as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and DHS have taken several specific actions regarding the threat of Communist China:

Noem has focused DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on its core mission of protecting critical infrastructure from sophisticated threats, especially from China, emphasizing defense against cyber infiltration and attacks.

DHS under Noem has provided detailed threat assessments and internal documents concerning Chinese government-backed cyber espionage groups like Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon that have infiltrated U.S. critical infrastructure.

DHS is involved in addressing Chinese intelligence and security threats extending to foreign intelligence collaboration with Cuba, which could threaten U.S. homeland security with signal interception and surveillance capabilities near sensitive U.S. installations.

DHS enforcement efforts under Noem include cracking down on tariff evasion schemes by China that abused loopholes to funnel fentanyl and evade tariffs, aligning with President Trump’s executive orders to tighten border and trade security.

DHS, with Noem’s leadership, is part of a broader government plan to protect U.S. farmland from Chinese ownership due to national security concerns, emphasizing monitoring and enforcement to prevent agricultural vulnerabilities to Chinese influence.

She emphasized refocusing CISA on its “core mission” of cybersecurity defending the U.S. against adversaries who infiltrate critical systems, rejecting distractions like misinformation policing, calling CISA a cybersecurity agency, not a “Ministry of Truth”.

Noem supports strong enforcement actions against Chinese tariff evasion and security threats, reinforcing border security, and protecting U.S. economic interests from China’s “calculated abuse” and strategy to undermine America economically and technologically.

She is engaged in oversight and assessment efforts to counter Chinese espionage and cyber campaigns threatening U.S. critical infrastructure and national security.

DHS has documented and acted upon over 60 recent cases of espionage by China’s Communist Party on U.S. soil including transmission of sensitive military information and theft of trade secrets. DHS works with FBI and other agencies to counter these threats.

DHS is tackling China’s cyber espionage campaigns targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, including pre-positioning in IT networks for potential disruptive cyberattacks. DHS and its partners warn that these actions pose direct homeland security threats.

DHS is tackling transnational repression by China on U.S. soil, including illegal activities such as operating undeclared police stations and monitoring dissidents.

At the U.S. border, DHS Border Patrol has recorded significant numbers of Chinese nationals illegally crossing, posing security vulnerabilities. DHS is engaging in operations to secure the border against such infiltration.

DHS enforces export controls and Withhold Release Orders related to China to prevent transfer of critical technologies and products like rare earth minerals with military applications.

DHS leads the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force targeting forced labor in supply chains linked to China through interagency efforts.

Finally, Gordon Chang is a conservative American lawyer, author, and political pundit who spent two decades living and working in China and Hong Kong before becoming a prominent commentator on international affairs. He has the ear of the Trump administration.

Gordon Chang has issued several warnings about Communist China in 2025, focusing on various strategic, economic, and security threats:

He warned that momentum points toward a potential war with China, emphasizing that China is preparing for a “people’s war” described as total war, and is conducting proxy wars in multiple regions including Ukraine, Gaza, and North Africa. Chang underscores China’s aggressive global posture that disrupts international order.

Chang highlighted China’s food security challenges, noting that China is striving for absolute self-sufficiency in staple grains through coercive measures, including converting forests and parks into farmland and forcibly uprooting cash crops. He interprets these moves as preparation for prolonged conflict or embargo, reflecting China’s war readiness and internal weaknesses.

He pointed out signs of China’s internal instability such as unprecedented capital flight and a surge of Chinese migrants seeking to leave the country, interpreting this as a warning sign of China’s weakening position.

Chang has also warned about China’s escalating cyberattacks and intelligence operations targeting U.S. secrets and infrastructure, describing the situation as a comprehensive assault on American security with negligence on the U.S. side.

He has cautioned that China is intensifying attacks on U.S. chipmakers and urged the U.S. government to take strong countermeasures before China perceives total dominance over the U.S..

More broadly, Chang has characterized China’s global governance initiatives as disingenuous multilateralism while China pursues disruptive proxy wars and geopolitical dominance.

Chang sees China as deeply troubled economically and geopolitically, warning that the country may not have a viable way out if it cannot reform and if international export challenges persist.

In summary, Gordon Chang’s warnings about China in 2025 focus on the high risk of conflict, economic vulnerabilities, aggressive military and cyber postures, internal instability, and the urgent need for robust U.S. responses to counter these threats.

President Trump has recently quietly expressed strong criticism of China regarding its military ambitions and its role in supporting war efforts and criminals. He described a recent military parade in Beijing showcasing advanced weaponry, including laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles, and robotic drones, calling attention to China’s growing military strength alongside allies like Russia and North Korea, labeling them as conspiring against the United States.

Trump pointed out that China benefits from U.S. assistance historically and questioned China’s gratitude and intentions. He also noted that the “axis of evil” comprising China, Russia, and North Korea functions as a unit supplying raw materials and military support to Ukraine. Additionally, Trump has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), criticizing it for investigating U.S. allies and accusing it of engaging in illegitimate actions.

He says these things for a reason but he must do them in a way that doesn’t harm his trade negotiations.

I hope I’ve made it clear that the threat from Islamo-Communist nations, the Red-Green axis and foreign billionaires is very real. There’s a reason that the fake news and the Never Trumpers never talk about this - and why I do.

Red-Green Axis Tierney's Real News · Oct 5 If you haven’t figured it out yet - Communist China & Iran-Qatar (backed by the NWO and the UN) want Islamo-Communism to rule America and for our country to be divided, sick and weak. Their foot soldiers are the enemy within. Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.