Karol Markowicz is a New York Post and Fox News columnist, the host of The Karol Markowicz Show and co-host of the Normally podcast, and co-author of the bestselling book Stolen Youth. She just published a full-throated defense of President Trump’s second term in the New York Post. The headline says it all: “I was a Trump skeptic — but his second-term wins made me a believer.”

She admits she voted third-party in 2016, sat out 2020 entirely, and never owned a MAGA hat. Now she’s listing all the reasons that America MUST stick with President Trump, and vote for his endorsed Republican candidates, instead of handing power back to the Communists and Islamists on the left who want to close prisons, install woke DEI, end capitalism, and open the borders wide again.

I’m glad she’s finally awake. I’m also sad it took this long. Here’s the opinion piece, which is well written and 100% correct, followed by my commentary:

I WAS A TRUMP SKEPTIC - BUT HIS SECOND-TERM WINS MADE ME A BELIEVER



By Karol Markowicz

Published Oct. 16, 2026



Let’s admit it: Donald Trump’s second term so far has been a wild success.



I’m surprised to find myself standing up as a Trump defender — and more surprised still that so few others seem motivated to do it.

After all, I still don’t own a MAGA hat, and my vote for him in 2024 was my first.

I spent years as a Trump skeptic, voting third party in 2016 and not casting a presidential ballot at all in 2020.

Yes, I’m embarrassed to admit I was one of those “what’s the difference, man” dummies.

Then I saw what happened through four damaging years of President Joe Biden’s misbegotten administration.

Millions of people came in unchecked at our southern border, and Biden pretended he couldn’t do anything about it.

Cities deteriorated, Sen. Chuck Schumer said they should all get a path to citizenship, and every Democrat running for president in 2020 raised their hand to give them free health care.

Inflation hit over 9% because of unchecked government spending.

The Biden administration extended Title IX, the federal civil rights law protecting women, to include men pretending to be women.



His toadies and their media friends spent four years pretending Biden was just fine before finally having to admit he wasn’t.

And so on.

All this came before the far-left Democratic Socialists of America [DSA Communists] took over the Democratic Party.

What happens when a party run by people who want to close prisons, end capitalism and open borders gets into power?

I’m not looking forward to finding out.

But beyond the Democrats’ proven awfulness, the second Trump administration has had a run of achievements that too many take for granted.

This president basically solved our border crisis overnight — and did it so quickly that many Americans have already forgotten how bad things were.

He’s eliminated nearly $1 billion in spending on DEI and illegal-immigrant programs — and new evidence shows Elon Musk’s DOGE cut 12% of the wasteful federal workforce without the country missing a beat.

A Trump executive order began reining in biological boys’ encroachment in girls’ sports.

He cleaned up Washington, DC, making its monuments sparkle and its fountains flow again, while achieving a 28% drop in homicides.

Some wins get almost no attention: Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has won a record $528 million for victims of DEI-driven employment discrimination.

When Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey posted a job listing this week asking for “BIPOC, LGBTQ+ . . . and other underrepresented candidates,” he was roundly mocked for the blatant discrimination.

Trump turned the tables on DEI.

On the world stage, Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends western civilization, and America’s role in maintaining it, as well as anyone ever has.

With Pete Hegseth at the helm, Trump has redirected our military, making it a lean, merit-based warfighting machine.

Our troops captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and were home in time for supper, a success like we hadn’t seen in decades.

The war in Iran, despite the naysayers, is largely won: We’ve taken out Tehran’s top military brass and shown the regime to be a regional paper tiger, while exposing China and Russia as weak allies.

And yes, Trump on the campaign trail was absolutely open about his intentions toward Iran; those saying they were lied to about foreign entanglements weren’t paying attention.

Trump promised again and again that Iran would never get a nuclear weapon, and under his administration it won’t.

Then there are the culture wars.

The left now jokes about “Woke 1” — haha, hoho, what a craaazy time — as if we didn’t all live through an era of intense policed conformity that meted out social punishment on those who resisted falling in line and declaring fealty to delusional beliefs.

Trump’s reelection brought a vibe shift: It was OK to be normal again, and what a relief.

The insane attack on Shane Gillis’ mild “Saturday Night Live” jokes this week was a preview of coming “Woke 2” attractions if Democrats get power back.

Despite all this, we’re being told, only one issue matters in these midterm elections: gas prices.

No question, that’s a real problem for so many Americans — but Democrats are in no position to fix it.

Gas prices are extra high in blue states, thanks to their absurd taxes and regulations.

Twelve of the 15 states with the cheapest gas are run by Republicans.

When voting on your No. 1 issue, shouldn’t you choose the candidate that’s actually better on it?

Make it make sense.

There are no perfect politicians, and any reasonable voter can find grounds to disagree with Trump on his policies or his rhetoric.

But with a big picture this rosy, it’s unwise in the extreme to punish a competent administration by electing wannabe Communists.

Let’s remember where we were two years ago — and not go back there again.

So who is Karol Markowicz?

Karol Markowicz was a Never Trumper deceptiCon who rejected Trump, voted for pothead Libertarian Gary Johnson in 2016, didn’t vote at all in 2020 and was working with Team DeSantis behind Trump’s back to prevent Trump from running for a 2nd term in 2024. That’s why she made my fake influencer list. The photos below are her with other deceptiCons in 2022 who were working behind the scenes against Trump.



Now she’s done a complete 180 and wrote an op-ed in the New York Post supporting President Trump. I’m glad to see she’s finally awake but I’m sad it took this long!

This tells me that the Koch Libertarians and establishment Republicans and all the fake influencers behind them are finally understanding what’s at stake in his fight to stop Islamo-Communism from taking over America! This is not a game.



These influencers finally realize just how BRILLIANT and DETERMINED President Trump really is and how much harm they have caused our country by obstructing him and impeding his ability to work for America!

If you still don’t know who the bait and switch grifters are - you can find my list here.



I welcome Karol’s op-ed - although she shouldn’t have waited this long to publish it!

Karol is just one of many conservative “influencers” who have been working behind the scenes against Trump - until they weren’t. What is her background and what would drive her to oppose Trump?

Karol Markowicz was born in 1975 in the Communist Soviet Union to a Jewish family. In the late 1970s, during a brief window when the USSR allowed Jews to emigrate, her family left in stages.

Her parents met while working in Turkmenistan—her mother as a teacher and her father as a doctor—because career options for Jews were severely limited under the Soviet system. The reason Karol Markowicz’s parents were sent to work in Turkmenistan stems directly from the systemic antisemitism and state-controlled job placement practices of the Soviet Union. Upon graduating from universities or technical institutes in the USSR, students were subject to a state-directed placement system called raspredelenie. The state assigned graduates to work wherever labor was needed for a mandatory period (usually three years).

For Jewish professionals like Markowicz’s mother (a teacher) and father (a doctor), choices were severely restricted. The Soviet government actively barred Jews from securing highly coveted positions or housing permits in premier, prestigious cities like Moscow or Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). Because they were excluded from the inner circles of the Soviet republics, Jewish graduates were disproportionately funneled to distant, less desirable, or underdeveloped peripheral regions of the empire. Turkmenistan, a Central Asian Soviet republic, was one such destination.

They could not freely work or practice their religion, yet “Jewish” was stamped permanently on their identity papers. By pushing Jewish intellectuals and medical professionals out to the far edges of the USSR, the Soviet system filled labor shortages in its republics while simultaneously keeping Jews segregated from core political and cultural centers. It was only because both of her parents were exiled to the same remote republic that they ultimately met and started a family before successfully applying to emigrate.

Her grandmother and great-aunt went first in 1976. Her father followed in 1977. Then, on July 20, 1978—just before her second birthday—Karol and her mother arrived in the United States. The family passed through Italy (specifically the town of Ladispoli near Rome) as part of the official refugee process for Soviet Jews, assisted by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. They received a temporary stipend and needed a sponsor to enter America.

During the 1970s and 1980s, hundreds of thousands of Soviet Jews emigrated using this exact pipeline, escaping Communist Soviet discrimination. Because the Soviet government refused to allow Western nations to process refugees on Soviet soil, a unique transit route was established through Europe.

They settled in Brooklyn, where she was raised. She was raised in Flatbush and later Bensonhurst in South Brooklyn. The family started out poor: her father drove a cab, and her mother knitted yarmulkes for a local Judaica store.

Her parents became secular atheists shaped by Soviet life, while her grandmother and great-aunt were somewhat more observant and spoke Yiddish. To give her a better education than the local public schools offered, her parents sent her to Orthodox Jewish day schools through eighth grade. As a child she embraced Jewish practice enthusiastically—she was a Bracha Bee champion, lit Shabbat candles on her own, and even petitioned her parents to keep a kosher home.

Her upbringing strongly emphasized gratitude for American freedom. Her parents repeatedly reminded her and her American-born younger brother (named Ronald, after Ronald Reagan) how differently their lives could have turned out. She has described growing up with a constant awareness that nothing about their new life in America was guaranteed.

Roughly 1.9–2 million Jews and their non-Jewish relatives left the Soviet Union (and later the former Soviet republics) starting in 1970. The largest share went to Israel, around 1 million+ under the Law of Return. Significant numbers also went to the United States and Germany.

By the early 21st century, the “core” Jewish population remaining in the former Soviet Union had shrunk from over 2 million in 1970 to under 250,000. During World War II, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NAZI) and the Soviet Communists together murdered over 4 million Jews on Russian territory with help from their Muslim Jihadi friends. Karol knows what Communism and Socialism does to Jews!

Today, Karol Markowicz calls herself a “religious but not observant” Jew. She is strongly identified as Jewish, wears a Star of David, is vocal about Jewish issues and Israel, and has encouraged practices like lighting Shabbat candles or reading the weekly Torah portion. On a recent trip to Israel she noted that her husband and older son wrapped tefillin daily and that the family prayed a lot.

She is not practicing Orthodox. She has written about struggling to find suitable Jewish institutional spaces for her family (finding many too political/woke) and does not present herself as fully observant or synagogue-affiliated in a traditional Orthodox sense.

KAROL MARKOWICZ: “For my secular Jews: I describe myself as a ‘religious but not observant’ Jew. I’ve written before about being adrift from formal Jewish institutions…”

She and her mother still celebrate July 20 every year as their “Americaversary”—the day they became free. She later moved to South Florida with her husband and three children. She began her career in public relations and Republican campaigns before becoming a regular opinion writer, and has also contributed to The Spectator, Washington Examiner, and other outlets.

Karol Markowicz’s family fled the Soviet Union because they knew exactly what Communism and socialism does to Jews and all free societies. Her parents were sent to Turkmenistan under a Communist placement system that kept Jewish professionals away from the centers of power. “Jewish” was stamped on their papers. They couldn’t freely practice their faith or advance their careers. They left when the brief window opened, passed through Italy as refugees, and built a life in Brooklyn on the understanding that American freedom was not guaranteed and had to be defended. She still marks the day she and her mother arrived as their “Americaversary.”

That history makes her repeated earlier opposition to Trump harder to forgive. She voted third-party Koch Libertarian (stoner Gary Johnson) in 2016, sat out 2020, and worked against Trump in the 2024 primary season.

President Trump, the man she opposed, has a Jewish son-in-law, moved the embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, took out Iran’s top military leadership, and has been clearer than any recent president that Israel has the right to defend itself without American lectures. The same left that spent years policing speech, rewriting Title IX to erase women’s sports, and treating border enforcement as moral failure is the same ideology that, under both National Socialism and Soviet Communism, murdered and suppressed millions of Jews.

I have Jewish liberal friends in Minnesota who still argue for open borders because FDR turned away ships of Jewish immigrants and because the Soviets and National Socialists persecuted their relatives. Now they want to import the same evil butchers—rebranded as DSA or Democratic Socialists—who have shown, repeatedly and across continents, what they do once they hold power. There is no comparison between Jewish refugees, with a history of accomplishment, seeking freedom and Muslim Jihadis from third-world countries who are seeking to invade, conquer, and enslave us all under Sharia Law. To equate the two is ridiculous.

Closing prisons, ending capitalism, and dissolving the border are not Jewish values. They are the values of the Communists, socialists, and Islamists who drove Karol’s family out of the Soviet Union and drove millions of others into slavery, persecution, and death.

I’m glad she’s finally saying what the second Trump term has actually delivered: a border that is no longer an open invitation, a military that is being rebuilt on merit instead of ideology, a direct confrontation with Iran that previous administrations avoided, and a cultural pushback against the enforced conformity that punished dissenters for four years. She should not have waited this long. The people who spent years treating Trump as the greater threat, while the lunatics on the left consolidated power, helped create the conditions she now correctly describes as dangerous.

The midterms will decide whether those gains hold or whether the party that wants to close prisons, end capitalism, and open the border takes control of the reins. Karol’s conversion is welcome. It is also late. The country does not have an unlimited number of chances to get this right.

I have a Christian friend who insists we should admit every Muslim immigrant and criminal alien because the Soviets and Nazis persecuted Jews. That is not compassion. It is insanity. It confuses the historical victims of two totalitarian systems with a moral obligation to import large numbers of people whose communities and ideologies have, in many cases, shown sustained hostility toward Jews—from the Middle East to Europe to American campuses. The history of Jewish suffering does not require us to ignore present-day patterns.

This vote could be the most important one of our lifetimes. It is a choice between freedom and slavery. The Communists and Islamists aren’t coming. They are already here—embedded in universities, city governments, nonprofits, and parts of the Democratic Party—and they do not play by the rules of liberal democracy. They treat institutions as weapons, speech as a privilege for their side only, and power as something to be seized and never relinquished. Waiting for a clearer signal or a more perfect messenger is a death sentence.

That’s not hyperbole. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat leader in the House, said the party plans to undo everything Trump just did:

Reporter: “Will the Congress under your leadership bring back the [illegal aliens] deported to third countries…”

Hakeem Jeffries: “We do.”

Democrats plan to use YOUR tax dollars to bring back millions of illegal alien criminals, Jihadi terrorists and gang bangers that Trump deported if they win mid-terms.

Not only will Democrats 100% pay to fly deported illegal alien criminals back into America with YOUR tax dollars, they also will 100% provide them with free legal representation to sue the government with your tax dollars so they can pay them tens of millions more of your tax dollars in damages for the offense of having been deported from a country they were not legally allowed to be in.

As I predicted weeks ago, if we ALL vote for Trump-endorsed Republican candidates we can hold the Senate 53-47 and keep the House 218-217 and give President Trump the power to finish his Saving America plan. Even CNN and Glenn Beck are now saying the same.

Seth Keshel, who studies the data and doesn’t listen to pollsters, says the early voting numbers so far look good enough for the GOP to keep both the House and Senate - if we all keep voting.

SETH KESHEL: “My thoughts on the midterms. If you know, you know. Stop listening to doomers and filling your minds with negative thoughts. They become reality and then infect other people.”

SO, just vote Republican (Trump-endorsed candidates only please) and help somebody else do the same and we can win it all.

This view is also backed by a Trump-trusted pollster, who said the data shows older voters are turning out in droves to keep Communism out of America.

Towery said his data shows that older voters will make a huge difference for Republicans because they don’t want a Communist country. They know the history of Communist regimes in Eastern Europe, Cuba, and the Soviet Union and they don’t want that for America. I bet many of these voters are people who have finally woken up like Karol.

Towery also said younger liberal voters, along with Hispanic and Black voters, who might usually vote for Democrats are staying home. They are NOT turning out for Democrats because they don’t believe Democrats will really make their lives better.

That’s encouraging!

That means if Republicans just VOTE - we will win. Vote early, by mail or on election day but just VOTE PLEASE and let God do the rest. Just vote everybody and we can make it happen!

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