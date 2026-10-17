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Kay's avatar
Kay
Oct 17

I just want to add that immigrant Muslims not only persecute Jews (and Christians), but they do not share our values in other ways. I stopped at a gas station in Pennsylvania that had third world restroom facilities—not so much in terms of structural elements as in structural planning and maintenance. There was one restroom, with a sign saying it was for men and women. The entrance door would not shut. There were two stalls, and one had no lock. The other had no toilet paper dispenser. The metal construction was askew. No woman would ever use such a facility.

There was one person manning the counter, a Muslim woman. When I expressed my outrage about the conditions, saying I did not blame her but wanted her to convey what I’d said to the manager, she would not agree to do so. Her reluctance was obvious. I can only surmise that the person responsible was her husband, and that even conveying a customer complaint would earn her a beating. She is likely unpaid.

These are not American values. I wrote to the company, naming the station and fully describing what I’d seen. Muslims in particular have no respect for women. No one else would close and block off the original restrooms (I could see the original sign in a different corner of the building) and erect a substitute in which men and women were expected to mix. With no lock on one of the stall doors.

This is the kind of thing we can expect from unrestricted Muslim immigration. It’s not a path I care to traverse.

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JohnP's avatar
JohnP
Oct 17

It is difficult to explain Jewish empathy for the left. The good news is Ms. Markowicz has had a change of heart. Let's hope it's contagious.

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