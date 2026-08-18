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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
41m

For anyone with intellectual honesty, this documentary leaves no room for the belief that things happened the way the corrupt media and corrupt politicians portrayed them. Not only should Chauvin be exonerated, but those who sought, funded, or benefited from his persecution, including those who suppressed highly exculpatory evidence, should be charged with malicious prosecution – maybe even hate crimes. No way would the horrific and violent riots, the looting, the burning down of cities, the murders of innocents during the riots, the autonomous-zone-filled summer of hate, the billions of dollars in damage, the proliferation of “nuclear-family-disrupting” and “Marxist-trained” BLM, the lies that the world is filled with white supremacists – none of this would have transpired had Chauvin been black. The damage to our country, our morale, to race relations, to Minnesota, and to the world is incalculable. The whole cultural destabilizing color revolution would not have happened if this episode had been reported on fairly.

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
1hEdited

Just a heads up - when I clicked the links for the picture of Chauvin and his wife and the next link in that same paragraph, they both led to suspended X accounts. I haven't checked any of the other links yet.

eta: Still a great article. Thank you for collecting all of that together. When they released the Armaud Arbery footage and then the Floyd footage, I immediately knew they needed a race war to distract from us catching on to the covid psy-op.

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