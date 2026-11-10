Jim Jordan has been made the new House leader for the Republicans to replace Johnson in January. Speaker Mike Johnson decided to step down from leadership.

In a closed-door vote on November 10, 2026, the Republican conference chose Jim Jordan over Steve Scalise to serve as their top leader. The internal numbers for the House Republican secret ballot were 106 votes for Jim Jordan and 73 votes for Steve Scalise. That makes Jordan the House minority leader for President Trump’s final two years.

So What Do I Think of Jordan?

I think he is a patriot, and he had a massive change of heart years ago. Trump awarded Representative Jim Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on January 11, 2021, during the final days of Trump’s first presidential term. Jordan uncovered Team Obama’s "Fast and Furious" gun-running scandal and the illegal IRS's targeting of conservative organizations. Jordan defended President Trump during the special counsel Russia investigation and Trump's first Senate impeachment trial.

I hope he proves me right. If not, we’re screwed.

Third Time’s the Charm, Minus the Saboteurs

Jordan tried to take over the House GOP three times after they ousted McCarthy, and he was defeated every time. Twenty anti-Trump members led by Bacon voted against Jordan three times. In the end, Jordan’s bid failed because a rotating group of House Republicans crossed party lines to vote against him.

Most of those people are now gone!

In October 2023, Trump explicitly and enthusiastically endorsed Jim Jordan during his first floor bids for the Speakership. That’s how you know Trump wants him. They finally agreed to seat Johnson, who was not Trump’s first choice.

The Koch Freedom Caucus Snakes

Jordan was one of the original Koch Freedom Caucus snakes, along with DeSantis, Mulvaney, Meadows and Amash. But I think Jordan went the right way, not the wrong way.

If you care, you can read what I wrote in March of 2023. My view has not changed. Let’s see what he can get done.

What I Wrote Almost 4 Years Ago

Who was a senior fellow at the Koch Brothers’ CATO Institute? Tucker Carlson. Who does Tucker work for now? Rupert Murdoch & Paul Ryan. Who do Rupert & Ryan work with? Soros & the Kochs! Who did Paul Ryan endorse for 2024? Ron DeSantis - his friend! Who else endorsed DeSantis? The Kochs! Who is shilling for DeSantis on Fox? Tucker Carlson!

The good news? Jim Jordan endorsed President Trump. Why is that good? Because Jim Jordan was one of the original founders of the Freedom Caucus - along with Mulvaney, DeSantis, Meadows and Amash. That means Jim Jordan must be awake to the fact that he’s been conned by the Kochs! Jim Jordan has turned AGAINST Ron DeSantis & the Kochs! What about the rest of them?

I could never figure out why President Trump hired or endorsed people from The Freedom Caucus when I knew they were the enemy backed by the Koch Brothers.

I finally figured it out yesterday. This is why President Trump is BRILLIANT. It’s because he wanted to bring them to the right side and help them understand that the Freedom Caucus was controlled opposition run by the Kochs and NOT on America’s side.

What happened? Koch-funded Freedom Caucus members like Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Ronnie Jackson and others all saw the light and have backed President Trump & America First.

Others like Ron DeSantis, Mick Mulvaney, Chip Roy, Justin Amash, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and others have all stood with the Kochs & backed DeSantis & the Globalists.

The Freedom Caucus is now on Team Trump and not controlled by Ron DeSantis, Paul Ryan & the Kochs any longer!

True America First patriots backed President Trump in 2024 - those standing with the Kochs and Paul Ryan, like Chip Roy, Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, backed DeSantis.

JIM JORDAN IS A TRUE PATRIOT WHO IS AWAKE AND NOW ON THE RIGHT SIDE. BE LIKE JIM JORDAN!

RECEIPTS HERE:

Jim, don’t make me eat my words.

The Progression and Resolution of the Senate Leadership Vote

The Demand for a Delay: Ahead of the vote, a conservative faction led by Senator Ron Johnson circulated a letter demanding the leadership election be postponed. Senators including Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ted Budd, John Kennedy, Josh Hawley, and David McCormick argued the conference needed several weeks for “soul-searching” to digest the election results.

The Debate: Senators vented their frustrations across three separate, intense morning meetings. However, because Senator John Thune was running completely unopposed—with no alternative candidate stepping forward and Whip John Barrasso declining to challenge him—senior Republicans questioned what delaying would actually accomplish.

The Vote to Proceed: The push to delay was definitively squashed when the full Republican conference voted 31–15 to reject the postponement and proceed directly to the election.

The Final Outcome: Once the delay was defeated, John Thune was officially reelected as Senate Republican leader by acclamation. The entire top tier of the leadership team was easily maintained without dissent, keeping John Barrasso as Minority Whip and Tom Cotton as Chair of the Republican Conference.

Many have said (including me) that the GOP Senate can accomplish the Trump MAGA agenda in the next few weeks if they so choose. With Thune at the helm, I’m not holding my breath.

The Lame-Duck Window

The new Congress is not seated until January 3, 2027. In the two months between Election Day and that date, the outgoing Republican House and Senate keep full constitutional authority. Losing an election does not strip a sitting majority of power before its term legally ends.

A lame-duck GOP majority that has just lost the House has every incentive to act. There is no next election for two years, and the alternative is watching the window slam shut in January with nothing secured.

What could plausibly be codified in a December sprint (assuming the House still passes the bills):

Voting and election law: a federal voter-ID and election-integrity standard (the stalled successor to the SAVE America Act)

Immigration enforcement: permanent statutory authority and funding structures for ICE and CBP

Guns: national concealed-carry reciprocity

Healthcare: restructuring ACA subsidy mechanisms along the lines of the Rick Scott savings-account model

Tax law: locking in permanence for time-limited provisions from earlier reconciliation bills

If they end the filibuster during the lame duck, none of this is limited to reconciliation’s narrow budget rules. A simple majority could pass whatever it wants on any subject, as long as the House concurs and the president signs.

Everything codified in December 2026 becomes as repealable as anything else the moment the other side holds all three levers.

Democrats can’t undo any of this before January 2029 at the earliest. It would take a Democrat president and both chambers, because Trump would veto a repeal.

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