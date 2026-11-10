Tierney’s Real News

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R.L. Mac's avatar
R.L. Mac
19h

Why was no person courageous enough to run against pathetic John Thune for Senate Majority Leader???

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Scott L's avatar
Scott L
19h

When Jordan stops talking and starts doing, then I will believe it…

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